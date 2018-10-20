Myanmar To Auction Off 31 New Oil And Gas Blocks

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 18 hours 69.28 +0.57 +0.83%
Brent Crude 18 hours 79.78 +0.49 +0.62%
Natural Gas 18 hours 3.250 +0.052 +1.63%
Mars US 18 hours 74.12 +1.12 +1.53%
Opec Basket 2 days 78.25 -1.25 -1.57%
Urals 1 day 75.72 +0.00 +0.00%
Louisiana Light 2 days 76.63 -1.00 -1.29%
Louisiana Light 2 days 76.63 -1.00 -1.29%
Bonny Light 1 day 81.00 +1.01 +1.26%
Mexican Basket 2 days 73.68 -0.03 -0.04%
Natural Gas 18 hours 3.250 +0.052 +1.63%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 1 day 76.52 -0.93 -1.20%
Murban 1 day 79.18 -0.89 -1.11%
Iran Heavy 1 day 75.13 +1.16 +1.57%
Basra Light 1 day 78.89 +0.98 +1.26%
Saharan Blend 1 day 78.78 +0.73 +0.94%
Bonny Light 1 day 81.00 +1.01 +1.26%
Bonny Light 1 day 81.00 +1.01 +1.26%
Girassol 1 day 78.83 +0.96 +1.23%
Opec Basket 2 days 78.25 -1.25 -1.57%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 17 hours 29.34 +0.00 +0.00%
Western Canadian Select 2 days 16.71 -3.04 -15.39%
Canadian Condensate 2 days 59.71 -1.04 -1.71%
Premium Synthetic 2 days 68.81 -1.04 -1.49%
Sweet Crude 2 days 39.21 -1.04 -2.58%
Peace Sour 2 days 36.21 -1.04 -2.79%
Peace Sour 2 days 36.21 -1.04 -2.79%
Light Sour Blend 2 days 52.21 -1.04 -1.95%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 days 43.46 -1.04 -2.34%
Central Alberta 2 days 35.71 -1.04 -2.83%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 2 days 76.63 -1.00 -1.29%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 1 day 65.50 +0.25 +0.38%
Giddings 1 day 59.25 +0.25 +0.42%
ANS West Coast 4 days 80.75 +0.45 +0.56%
West Texas Sour 1 day 63.07 +0.47 +0.75%
Eagle Ford 1 day 67.02 +0.47 +0.71%
Eagle Ford 1 day 67.02 +0.47 +0.71%
Oklahoma Sweet 1 day 65.57 +0.47 +0.72%
Kansas Common 2 days 59.00 -1.00 -1.67%
Buena Vista 2 days 78.41 -0.10 -0.13%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 6 minutes Trump vs. MbS
  • 11 minutes Can the World Survive without Saudi Oil?
  • 15 minutes WTI @ $75.75, headed for $64 - 67
  • 4 hours Satellite Moons to Replace Streetlamps?!
  • 24 hours US top CEO's are spending their own money on the midterm elections
  • 2 hours EU to Splash Billions on Battery Factories
  • 2 hours U.S. Shale Oil Debt: Deep the Denial
  • 10 hours The Balkans Are Coming Apart at the Seams Again
  • 1 day OPEC Is Struggling To Deliver On Increased Output Pledge
  • 2 hours Owning stocks long-term low risk?
  • 10 hours The Dirt on Clean Electric Cars
  • 21 hours Uber IPO Proposals Value Company at $120 Billion
  • 12 hours 47 Oil & Gas Projects Expected to Start in SE Asia between 2018 & 2025
  • 24 hours A $2 Trillion Saudi Aramco IPO Keeps Getting Less Realistic
  • 1 day 10 Incredible Facts about U.S. LNG
  • 1 day U.N. About Climate Change: World Must Take 'Unprecedented' Steps To Avert Worst Effects

Breaking News:

Chinese City Wants To Launch Artificial Moon To Light Up Streets

Alt Text

Is This China’s First Defeat In The Trade War?

Beijing slapped a 10 percent…

Alt Text

The Perfect Storm Bringing China And Russia Together

A variety of geopolitical and…

Alt Text

Is Saudi Arabia About To Enter The Arctic Gas Game?

As the United States and…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Natural Gas
Oxford Business Group

Oxford Business Group

Oxford Business Group (OBG) is a global publishing, research and consultancy firm, which publishes economic intelligence on the markets of the Middle East, Africa, Asia…

More Info

Share

Trending Discussions

Myanmar To Auction Off 31 New Oil And Gas Blocks

By Oxford Business Group - Oct 20, 2018, 10:00 AM CDT offshore

On August 30 the Ministry of Electricity and Energy (MoEE) announced it would be opening fresh rounds of bidding for oil and gas blocks in the first half of next year, and there are plans to launch a tender for at least one onshore block before the end of 2018.

If all goes according to plan, the MoEE’s Department of Oil and Gas Planning will offer 18 onshore and 13 offshore blocks.

The bids are aimed at revitalising Myanmar’s energy sector, which has seen activity slowdown in recent years. The last round of exploration and production (E&P) tenders were held under the former government in 2014.

However, of the 31 blocks the MoEE intends to offer, 16 have been awarded in previous tender rounds, and the winning bidders subsequently relinquished their exploration rights. Preliminary testing was conducted on some of the blocks that were handed back by former leaseholders, which may raise doubts over their commercial viability.

A lack of E&P opportunities in recent years, along with the departure of a number of international energy companies from the local market, has been a major contributor to declining foreign direct investment (FDI). In FY 2017/18 the total value of FDI fell from $6.65bn to $5.72bn, according to the Myanmar Investment Commission.

New discovery could fuel investment appetite in offshore fields

Nonetheless, recent finds in the upstream energy segment have brought new opportunities in the country’s offshore fields to the fore.

On September 22 France-headquartered multinational energy company Total reported encouraging results from preliminary testing at the offshore Shwe Yee Htun-2 field, located approximately 100 km north-east of Pathein township. Initial appraisal of the find indicates significant natural gas reserves of commercial viability. Related: What Killed The Oil Price Rally?

Further testing on the block will be carried out to determine the extent of the deposit, since gas was found in each of the five appraisal wells, officials said.

The Shwe Yee Htun-2 field is part of the larger A6 block that has estimated reserves of up to 3trn cu feet, according to a statement by Total.

Myanmar has 53 onshore and 51 offshore blocks that have been identified as having commercially extractable reserves, and activity is currently under way at 35 onshore and 38 offshore blocks.

Production-sharing contracts revised to attract international investors

Beyond offering new prospects in oil and gas, the government is also looking to lift the requirement that overseas investors partner with a local company.

“It will no longer be mandatory to join up with local firms,” Daw Khin Htay, director at the state-owned Myanma Oil and Gas Enterprise, said at a press conference in mid-July. “This will instead be made voluntary in the future.”

In the past, the authorities required that oil and gas projects be joint ventures. This was in part to ensure skills and technology transfer to the domestic energy sector, in order to better equip it for future growth. However, the requirement also diluted foreign investors’ holdings and revenue.

Potential leaseholders may also be encouraged by reports that the Department of Oil and Gas Planning is reviewing the terms of production-sharing contracts. According to consultancy Wood Mackenzie, some contracts mandate that the state receive up to 94% of all revenue generated from hydrocarbons projects, which is at the upper end of the international scale. Additionally, the government does not currently share the risk in exploration and development costs.

To this end, stakeholders have called for the government to reduce its share of revenue from oil and gas projects. Although this would lower state receipts from each project, the increased flexibility of energy contracts could help to increase the investment appeal of the new blocks and future offerings. However, this restructuring has yet to actually take place.

By Oxford Business Journal

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


x


Back to homepage

Trending Discussions


Previous Post

Is Saudi Arabia About To Enter The Arctic Gas Game?
Oxford Business Group

Oxford Business Group

Oxford Business Group (OBG) is a global publishing, research and consultancy firm, which publishes economic intelligence on the markets of the Middle East, Africa, Asia…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

U.S. Shale’s Glory Days Are Numbered

U.S. Shale’s Glory Days Are Numbered
Oil Markets Tremble As Chinese Stocks Crash

Oil Markets Tremble As Chinese Stocks Crash

 China Can’t Get Enough Of The World’s Cheapest Crude

China Can’t Get Enough Of The World’s Cheapest Crude

 Saudi Arabia Calls The End Of Russia’s Oil Prowess

Saudi Arabia Calls The End Of Russia’s Oil Prowess

 Saudi Aramco Pulls The Trigger On $25 Billion Megaproject

Saudi Aramco Pulls The Trigger On $25 Billion Megaproject

Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com