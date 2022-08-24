Mozambique Eyes $100 Billion LNG Windfall As It Prepares To Ship Its First Cargo

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 95.56 +0.67 +0.71%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 101.9 +0.70 +0.69%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 101.5 +1.00 +0.99%
Graph down Natural Gas 12 mins 9.269 -0.061 -0.65%
Graph up Gasoline 1 hour 2.829 +0.028 +1.01%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 99.21 +3.19 +3.32%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 99.21 +3.19 +3.32%
Chart Bonny Light 56 days 118.1 -3.97 -3.25%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 101.9 +3.21 +3.25%
Chart Mars US 4 hours 92.39 +0.75 +0.82%
Chart Gasoline 1 hour 2.829 +0.028 +1.01%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 56 days 113.0 -1.05 -0.92%
Graph down Murban 56 days 118.7 -0.80 -0.67%
Graph down Iran Heavy 56 days 107.7 -4.37 -3.90%
Graph down Basra Light 268 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 56 days 117.8 -4.13 -3.39%
Graph down Bonny Light 56 days 118.1 -3.97 -3.25%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 56 days 118.1 -3.97 -3.25%
Chart Girassol 56 days 117.1 -3.86 -3.19%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 101.9 +3.21 +3.25%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 21 hours 74.96 +1.24 +1.68%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 20 hours 79.64 +3.38 +4.43%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 20 hours 95.89 +3.38 +3.65%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 20 hours 94.14 +3.38 +3.72%
Graph up Sweet Crude 20 hours 92.04 +3.38 +3.81%
Graph up Peace Sour 20 hours 89.19 +3.38 +3.94%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 20 hours 89.19 +3.38 +3.94%
Chart Light Sour Blend 20 hours 91.29 +3.38 +3.84%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 20 hours 94.84 +3.38 +3.70%
Chart Central Alberta 20 hours 89.49 +3.38 +3.93%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 99.21 +3.19 +3.32%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 90.25 +3.00 +3.44%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 84.00 +3.00 +3.70%
Graph up ANS West Coast 7 days 102.5 +2.76 +2.77%
Graph up West Texas Sour 13 days 93.27 +2.20 +2.42%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 89.25 +3.50 +4.08%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 89.25 +3.50 +4.08%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 90.25 +3.00 +3.44%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 84.00 +3.50 +4.35%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 101.4 +3.04 +3.09%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Australian power prices go insane
  • 7 minutes Wind droughts
  • 11 minutes  What Russia has reached over three months diplomatic and military pressure on West ?
  • 3 hours Is Europe heading for winter of discontent with extensive gas shortages?
  • 18 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 2 days What-If - Russia decided to take out the Saudi and Kuwait oilfields
  • 12 hours "Natural Gas Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Grinding Toward Summer Highs Despite Huge Short Interest" by James Hyerczyk & REUTERS on NatGas
  • 7 days "As the Earth Cools, the Climate Change Hoax Heats Up" by Michelle Edwards
  • 1 day 87,000 new IRS agents, higher taxes, and a massive green energy slush fund... "Here Are The Winners And Losers In The 'Inflation Reduction Act'"-ZeroHedge
  • 5 days PROFOUND ! "Russian Ruble relaunched linked to Gold and Commodities" by the famous Ronan Manly -- (NOTE the censorship by the MultiPolar New World Order of The Great Reset))
  • 9 hours "How to Calculate Your Individual ESG Score to ensure that your Digital ID 'benefits' and money are accessible"
  • 15 hours "The Global Digital ID Prison" by James Corbett of CorbettReport.com
  • 6 days The United Nations' AGENDA 2030 - The vision for One World Governance ...an article by the famous Dr Robert Malone

Breaking News:

Lagging Demand Won’t Keep Gas Prices From Soaring Again

Europe’s Gas Price Is Now Equivalent To $410 Per Barrel Of Oil

Europe’s Gas Price Is Now Equivalent To $410 Per Barrel Of Oil

Heatwaves are straining global gas…

Can Booming LNG Exports Rescue Egypt’s Economy?

Can Booming LNG Exports Rescue Egypt’s Economy?

Egypt is struggling with a…

Canada Studies Direct LNG Exports To Europe

Canada Studies Direct LNG Exports To Europe

Canada will explore if it…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Natural Gas
Alex Kimani

Alex Kimani

Alex Kimani is a veteran finance writer, investor, engineer and researcher for Safehaven.com. 

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Mozambique Eyes $100 Billion LNG Windfall As It Prepares To Ship Its First Cargo

By Alex Kimani - Aug 24, 2022, 2:00 PM CDT
  • Mozambique has been plagued by terrorism and piracy for many years.
  • The African country is set to ship its first LNG from a floating terminal constructed by Eni.
  • Mozambique could see a much bigger than anticipated windfall as a result of high gas prices.
Join Our Community

For years, Mozambique, the world’s 3rd poorest nation, has been eagerly looking forward to reaping the windfall from the discovery of mammoth natural gas reserves off its west coast nearly a decade ago. Last year, experts estimated that the southeast African nation could generate $12bn annually by exporting 30 million tons from its three existing LNG projects by European energy giants. Mind you, back then, LNG prices were hovering around $8.50 per million British thermal units, a fraction of the current $29.35 per million British thermal units meaning the current revenue potential could be much higher.

Unfortunately, widespread terrorism and the growing menace of piracy have constantly held back progress with Mozambique fast joining the league of African nations grappling with a ‘resource curse.’ The security crisis in the northern region of Cabo Delgado had displaced hundreds of thousands of people, created a humanitarian crisis and even forced TotalEnergies (NYSE: TTE) to declare force majeure on its massive natural gas investment in the country.

But the tides have now turned, and Mozambique has managed to get its act together just in time. The country is now poised to ship its first cargo of liquefied natural gas (LNG) overseas at a time when prices have soared to record highs with Europe desperately trying to cut energy ties with Russia. According to ship-tracking data compiled by Bloomberg, the LNG tanker British Mentor, operated by BP Plc. (NYSE: BP), is set to arrive Aug. 24 at a new floating terminal that Italian energy giant Eni S.p.A. (NYSE: E) is completing off Mozambique’s northern coastline.

According to an emailed statement by Eni, commissioning activities at the Coral-Sul FLNG vessel are progressing well, with first exports to be communicated in due course. The Italian company is already planning a second floating export platform in the southern African country that could be completed in less than four years. 

But first, a synopsis of how we got here.

Resource Curse

Back in 2010, Texas-based Anadarko Corp. (now a subsidiary of Occidental Petroleum Corp.) and Italian energy giant Eni S.p.A. announced the discovery of approximately 180 trillion cubic feet of natural gas reserves, equivalent to ~29 billion barrels of oil, in Mozambique’s supergiant offshore basin of Rovuma, immediately catapulting the south African nation to a potential global LNG superpower. As you might expect, there was a stampede by oil and gas majors including ExxonMobil (NYSE: XOM), TotalEnergies, Shell (NYSE: SHEL), Eni S.p.A. and China National Petroleum Corp. (NYSE: SNP)) coming in to stake their claims.  

But it was not long before terrorism and the long tail of the “hidden loans” corruption scandal, in which senior officials had formed state-owned companies that borrowed billions of dollars off-the-books, started to cast a pall on the economy and took a toll on investor confidence.  Mozambique was plagued by a 16-year civil war that ended in 1992, yet resurgent armed conflict remains a major challenge to this day. The root causes, as always, have been underdevelopment and corruption. Over a period spanning more than five years, a notorious terrorist organization that aligned itself to the Islamic State carried out dozens of attacks especially in the Cabo Delgado province. The insurgency killed more than 1,500 people and displaced another 250,000 in the country’s north. 

In 2020, Mozambican President Filipe Nyusi was sworn in for a second term at the top seat. In his acceptance speech, Nyusi emphasized the importance of peace if the nation is to realize its full potential. The president also vowed not to fall victim to the African curse whereby resource-rich nations tend to fare even worse economically than their less endowed peers. Well, we can say that he has achieved his goal--somewhat. Mozambique still has massive security, humanitarian, and economic needs. Some governance reforms have cleared the path for donors to re-engage the state, but accountability remains elusive in many instances. However, the country’s current outlook is far more positive than it’s been in decades, with Mozambique having managed to garner significant international leverage. Intervention from the Southern African Development Community (SADC) as well as military assistance from Rwanda have managed to reverse the insurgents’ momentum in the north. Meanwhile, the World Bank  and the International Monetary Fund have both re-engaged in supporting the economy. Another achievement: for the first time ever, Mozambique has even been elected to a seat on the United Nations Security Council, making its capital Maputo a can’t-miss destination for diplomats looking to win allies and build consensus and in a volatile geopolitical environment.

But the best part: Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has triggered a massive reordering of the global energy economy and made Mozambique’s liquefied natural gas (LNG) assets more appealing than ever.

Related: Half Of UK Households Will Be In Fuel Poverty By January

Mozambique’s LNG is coming into play at a time when tight gas supplies have led to soaring prices in Europe. European buyers are now paying a hefty premium for gas supplies as they seek to end their dependence on Russian gas and are being forced to compete with Asian buyers to secure LNG cargoes ahead of the winter. 

Eni’s $7-billion Coral-Sul project is targeting first exports by October while BP has already inked a deal to buy all of the output for 20 years from Coral-Sul, designed to produce 3.4 million metric tons of LNG. TotalEnergies has announced plans to resume its massive $20 billion project toward the end of the year, with the terminal expected to churn out 13.1 million tons of LNG annually. In addition, ExxonMobil says it will make a final decision for an even larger project in the near future. Meanwhile, the European Union has planned a five-fold increase in financial support to $15 million to fight militants near Mozambique’s gas projects. The EU has already pledged to provide the country's army with an additional 45 million euros ($45 million) of financial support, and has so far given a SADC mission in the country 2.9 million euros of funding.

Overall, one of the world’s poorest countries has a once-in-a-lifetime chance to escape the resource curse if it manages to make the best of this moment. Mozambique has laid out plans to set up a sovereign wealth fund toward the end of 2022, with 50% of the fund’s revenues to be reinjected into the fund while the remaining 50% will go to the government’s budget during the first 20 years of LNG production. Mozambique has the potential to move up the ladder and become a middle-income nation over the next two decades if it plays its cards right.

By Alex Kimani for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

LNG Prices Haven’t Hit A Ceiling Just Yet

Next Post

Can Booming LNG Exports Rescue Egypt’s Economy?
Alex Kimani

Alex Kimani

Alex Kimani is a veteran finance writer, investor, engineer and researcher for Safehaven.com. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Venezuela Halts Oil Shipments To Europe, Demands New Concessions

Venezuela Halts Oil Shipments To Europe, Demands New Concessions
Europe’s Gas Price Is Now Equivalent To $410 Per Barrel Of Oil

Europe’s Gas Price Is Now Equivalent To $410 Per Barrel Of Oil
Emerging Markets Rush To Join BRICS Alliance As High Energy Prices Persist

Emerging Markets Rush To Join BRICS Alliance As High Energy Prices Persist
Wall Street Sees Another Big Commodities Rally In 2022

Wall Street Sees Another Big Commodities Rally In 2022
Bullish OPEC+ Rhetoric Sends Oil Prices Soaring

Bullish OPEC+ Rhetoric Sends Oil Prices Soaring



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com