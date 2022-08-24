Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
  • 3 minutes Australian power prices go insane
  • 7 minutes Wind droughts
  • 11 minutes  What Russia has reached over three months diplomatic and military pressure on West ?
  • 3 hours Is Europe heading for winter of discontent with extensive gas shortages?
  • 18 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 2 days What-If - Russia decided to take out the Saudi and Kuwait oilfields
  • 13 hours "Natural Gas Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Grinding Toward Summer Highs Despite Huge Short Interest" by James Hyerczyk & REUTERS on NatGas
  • 7 days "As the Earth Cools, the Climate Change Hoax Heats Up" by Michelle Edwards
  • 1 day 87,000 new IRS agents, higher taxes, and a massive green energy slush fund... "Here Are The Winners And Losers In The 'Inflation Reduction Act'"-ZeroHedge
  • 4 mins It’s ‘Foolish’ to Fight Dollar Dominance as Rally Picks Up Speed What do you think? Who benefits?l Who loses?
  • 5 days PROFOUND ! "Russian Ruble relaunched linked to Gold and Commodities" by the famous Ronan Manly -- (NOTE the censorship by the MultiPolar New World Order of The Great Reset))
  • 9 hours "How to Calculate Your Individual ESG Score to ensure that your Digital ID 'benefits' and money are accessible"
  • 15 hours "The Global Digital ID Prison" by James Corbett of CorbettReport.com
  • 6 days The United Nations' AGENDA 2030 - The vision for One World Governance ...an article by the famous Dr Robert Malone

Breaking News:

Lagging Demand Won’t Keep Gas Prices From Soaring Again

Global Thirst For Natural Gas Triggers Middle East Spending Spree

U.S. Natural Gas Rises To Two-Week High On Strong Demand

Why Europe Didn’t Ramp Up Caspian Gas Imports Sooner

Can Booming LNG Exports Rescue Egypt’s Economy?

By Cyril Widdershoven - Aug 24, 2022, 3:00 PM CDT
  • Egypt is struggling with high inflation and dwindling financial reserves.
  • High natural gas prices and increasing LNG exports could help Cairo fill its coffers again.
  • Egypt needs to improve regional stability and energy ties to fully benefit from its hydrocarbon exports.
Egypt’s financial future and stability could be in jeopardy if the country fails to secure a loan from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) very soon.  At present, Cairo’s financial reserves are being depleted very rapidly, even while the country’s oil and gas sector is booming as a result of high oil and natural gas prices. Europe’s energy crisis, the continuation of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, and global shortages of natural gas and other energy commodities have pushed hydrocarbon revenues in Egypt to record levels. At the same time, new natural gas discoveries are made in the East Med, as reported by Cyprus and Italian oil major Eni, while Israel is willing to ramp up its gas exports to Europe, using Egypt as a springboard. 

Israeli sources reported that the country’s natural gas production has increased by 22 percent in H1 2022, hitting levels of 10.85 billion cubic meters year-on-year in June, of which 42 percent is currently being exported. The Israeli government has been pushing for increased gas exports, with an eye on current and future demand in Europe. The increase in volumes can be attributed to rising production at the Tamar and Leviathan offshore fields.

In the coming months, Israel looks to increase volumes even further. In June, the country signed an MOU with Egypt and the EU to boost East Med offshore gas production and exports. Israel’s effort to boost gas exports is not going to end Europe’s energy woes, but it at least fills some of the gap left by the drop in Russian gas imports.

Israeli and European eyes are also on the ongoing discussions with Lebanon, as the expected flows from Israel’s Karish field are currently constrained due to Beirut’s objections. Both countries are still discussing a maritime border demarcation. Once this matter is resolved, Karish flows will also be heading via Egypt to Europe. 

Related: Iran And Russia Move To Create A Global Natural Gas Cartel
 Elsewhere in the East Mediterranean, Italian energy major Eni, this week, reported a major offshore gas discovery in Cyprus. The Italians stated that the reservoir, holding more than 800 feet of net pay, could hold a total reserve of 2.5 Tcf of natural gas. The first exploration results of the Cronos-1 exploration well are pushing Eni now to consider a fast-track approach to bring the field online.  The new discovery is next to the Calypso-1 discovery, which is expected to contain between 6-8 Tcf of natural gas. One major hurdle to the development of the gas resources is Turkey’s attitude towards the Island, as the whole area is claimed by Cyprus and the not-recognized Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus, the Cypriot part currently being occupied by Turkey. 

Both developments however could be positive events for Egypt, as all flows will be linked to Cairo’s Nile Delta-based LNG liquefaction plants. Cairo’s interest in regional stability is clear, as it looks to become the main regional gas export hub. 

The current influx of LNG and other commodity revenues, however, is not enough to keep Egypt afloat for long. Financial experts are worried that Cairo’s hope of reaching an IMF loan agreement is ill-founded. Even though Egyptian politicians are positive about reaching a deal very soon with the IMF, the agreement might not be enough to stabilize the struggling local economy or fill the coffers of the Egyptian Central Bank. Egypt, mainly due to mismanagement, but also due to the Ukraine war, is facing extremely high food and fuel import bills. To make matters worse, international investors are pulling out of local debt markets. Normally, Arab Gulf states, such as Saudi Arabia, the UAE, or even Qatar, could come to the rescue. Until now these countries have committed around $22 billion in deposits and investments in Egypt, but more is needed. At a five-country Arab Summit, surprisingly without the presence of Saudi Arabia, new deals are expected to be made.

Related: What’s Behind Buffett's Renewed Interest In Occidental?

If no new debt deals will be reached, and if the IMF loan proposals end up being disappointing, a possible new devaluation of the Egyptian Pound is imminent. The IMF and others already have requested a more flexible exchange rate for the Pound in order to reduce Egypt’s funding gap. International financial advisors have indicated that Egypt will need an IMF package of at least $15 billion, to stabilize its economy during the next 3 years. At the same time, pressure is building to reduce subsidies on food and energy. Reducing subsidies may not be negotiable for the Egyptian government, as doing so will result in major instability and possible unrest. In the meantime, core inflation rose to 15.6% in July.

On the diplomatic front, large steps are being made towards improving international cooperation between East-Mediterranean countries. After Israel and Turkey have restored full diplomatic relations, Cairo and Ankara now seem to be the next parties for rapprochement. Rumors in Egypt about renewed cooperation with Turkey have not been muted, and Turkey’s president Erdogan’s remarks about a new era of cooperation have not been rebuked. While there are some major obstacles to restoring relations, such as Turkey’s involvement in Libya, Hamas, and the Muslim Brotherhood, or Cairo’s support of Greece, Cyprus, and Israel, both parties stand to benefit from mutual cooperation and access to international energy markets.

Still, Egypt wants to mitigate the re-emergence of Turkey in the region, while Ankara is looking to be part of the East Med gas boom. Erdogan also sees a danger in a strong East Med Gas Forum (EMGF), which doesn’t include Turkey, and is built on a quartet of Egypt-Israel-Greece and Cyprus.

Despite the geopolitical rivalry, both Turkey and Egypt are facing financial headwinds, and improving energy ties and regional stability is in the best interest of both countries.

By Cyril Widdershoven for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


