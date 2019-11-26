Global LNG Markets Are Circling The Drain

OilPrice GEA
WTI Crude 10 mins 58.22 -0.19 -0.33%
Brent Crude 30 mins 63.21 +0.59 +0.94%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.531 -0.002 -0.08%
Mars US 1 hour 58.11 +0.30 +0.52%
Opec Basket 2 days 64.21 -0.35 -0.54%
Urals 18 hours 58.40 -0.20 -0.34%
Louisiana Light 2 days 62.92 +0.11 +0.18%
Louisiana Light 2 days 62.92 +0.11 +0.18%
Bonny Light 2 days 63.85 +0.21 +0.33%
Mexican Basket 2 days 51.27 +0.32 +0.63%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.531 -0.002 -0.08%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Marine 2 days 63.83 -0.25 -0.39%
Murban 2 days 65.49 -0.11 -0.17%
Iran Heavy 2 days 54.81 -9.97 -15.39%
Basra Light 2 days 68.52 +0.06 +0.09%
Saharan Blend 2 days 64.27 +0.00 +0.00%
Bonny Light 2 days 63.85 +0.21 +0.33%
Bonny Light 2 days 63.85 +0.21 +0.33%
Girassol 2 days 65.04 +0.13 +0.20%
Opec Basket 2 days 64.21 -0.35 -0.54%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 40.18 +0.00 +0.00%
Western Canadian Select 4 days 35.51 +0.24 +0.68%
Canadian Condensate 98 days 52.01 +0.24 +0.46%
Premium Synthetic 88 days 58.41 +0.24 +0.41%
Sweet Crude 4 days 50.26 +0.24 +0.48%
Peace Sour 4 days 47.76 +0.24 +0.51%
Peace Sour 4 days 47.76 +0.24 +0.51%
Light Sour Blend 4 days 51.26 +0.24 +0.47%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 4 days 56.01 +0.24 +0.43%
Central Alberta 4 days 48.26 +0.24 +0.50%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Louisiana Light 2 days 62.92 +0.11 +0.18%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 18 hours 55.00 +0.50 +0.92%
Giddings 18 hours 48.75 +0.50 +1.04%
ANS West Coast 75 days 65.33 -0.49 -0.74%
West Texas Sour 18 hours 52.36 +0.40 +0.77%
Eagle Ford 18 hours 56.31 +0.40 +0.72%
Eagle Ford 18 hours 56.31 +0.40 +0.72%
Oklahoma Sweet 18 hours 55.00 +0.50 +0.92%
Kansas Common 2 days 48.25 +0.25 +0.52%
Buena Vista 2 days 67.59 +0.24 +0.36%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes 2nd Annual Great Oil Price Prediction Challenge of 2019
  • 7 minutes Nucelar Deal Is Dead? Iran Distances Itself Further From ND, Alarming Russia And France
  • 10 minutes Don Jr. Tweets name Ukraine Whistleblower, Eric Ciaramella. Worked for CIA during Obama Administration, Hold over to Trump National Security Counsel under Gen McCallister, more . . . .
  • 13 minutes Shale pioneer Chesepeak will file bankruptcy soon. FINALLY ! The consolidation begins
  • 12 mins Thanks to Trump, the Iranian Mullahs Are Going Bankrupt
  • 3 hours "Leaked" request by some Democrats that asked Nancy to coordinate censure vote instead of impeachment vote.
  • 1 day Active Oil Rigs
  • 6 hours China Ramps Up Coal Fired Energy Production
  • 13 hours The 5 Scary New Rules Of Upside-Down Capitalism
  • 23 hours U.S. Shale Output may Start Dropping Next Year
  • 17 hours NATGAS, LNG, Technology, benefits etc , cleaner global energy fuel
  • 6 hours Aramco IPO magic trick
  • 1 day Contaminated Oil
  • 1 day Putin: ‘We’ll Never Frack’
  • 22 hours Wonders of US Shale: US Shale Benefits: The U.S. leads global petroleum and natural gas production with record growth in 2018
  • 6 hours (Un)expectedly: 'Unfit' Uber loses London license over safety failures
  • 16 hours More dumbed down? re Hong Kong Act of Congress

Breaking News:

Surprise Crude Build Disappoints Oil Bulls

Alt Text

U.S. Natural Gas Production Has Hit An All Time High

The natural gas industry in…

Alt Text

Gas Prices Languish As Storage Falls To Near-Record Lows

Natural gas inventories are remarkably…

Alt Text

The Birth Of An LNG Superpower

Iran’s rapprochement with Qatar and…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Natural Gas
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Global LNG Markets Are Circling The Drain

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Nov 26, 2019, 1:00 PM CST
Join Our Community
LNG tanker

Low natural gas prices from Europe to Asia, ample supply amid more than sufficient storage, and weaker demand growth this year have combined to create a perfect storm in the global liquefied natural gas (LNG) market.

The LNG glut is already seen in Asian spot prices, which have been falling for five weeks in a row—an unusual price movement just ahead of the winter season in the northern hemisphere. Weighed down by a wave of new supply from the United States, Australia, and Russia, LNG prices in Asia are now down by more than 40 percent from this time last year.   

With prices weak and demand tepid, some of the U.S. LNG exports may have to be curtailed when winter ends, analysts and investment banks say.

In addition, U.S. LNG exporters are currently at a great disadvantage in one of Asia’s key LNG growth markets—China. Due to the U.S.-China trade war, no U.S. LNG cargo has arrived in China since March 2019, according to Reuters data. The March cargo was one of just three to China this year. Before the trade war and before China slapped tariffs on U.S. LNG, the Chinese imported as many as 25 U.S. cargoes in the first half of 2018 alone. 

U.S. LNG exporters are confident that their gas will continue to find buyers around the world, even in the current glut. But a growing number of analysts believe that some U.S. exports may have to be shut in next year as global supply, including from the U.S., continues to grow, while demand will be even weaker when winter ends. Related: Did Oil Really Save The Whales?

In this way, the U.S. could be forced to play the role of the swing supplier on the LNG market, analysts tell Bloomberg.

According to Citigroup and Morgan Stanley, U.S. LNG exporters may be forced to shut in both production and exports in the second or third quarter next year, as prices could plunge after the winter to levels that will be unprofitable for U.S. producers to export. Morgan Stanley doesn’t rule out that around half of the current U.S. LNG exports could be curtailed in Q2 and Q3 next year, if weather is typical for the seasons.   

But U.S. LNG exporters tend to disagree with that assessment. Asked about potential lower utilization of capacity to rebalance the oversupplied market, Jack Fusco, president and CEO at Cheniere Energy, said on the Q3 earnings call:

“[I]t never ceases to amaze me that we keep getting this or having a conversation of the U.S. LNG in the part that customers won’t lift because we are extremely competitive worldwide.”

Yet, earlier this month, Pavilion Energy, a Singaporean buyer of a U.S. cargo LNG, canceled the loading of the cargo but will still pay for it, as both Asia and Europe struggle with the LNG glut. Some other customers of U.S. LNG cargoes are also reportedly considering paying for those cargoes but not loading them, traders have told Reuters.

“While this fits a broader 'tight/closed arbs will lead to USG LNG shut-ins' narrative, this has as much to do with freight mismanagement (at the customer level) as softer LNG prices,” Webber Research Advisory said, commenting on the cargo cancellation.

Prices indeed are much softer this year, compared to last winter. Related: US Refiners Reduce Crude Processing For First Time Since 2009

LNG prices in Asia and natural gas prices at the Dutch gas hub Title Transfer Facility (TTF) are almost half the level they were at this time last year.

Storage in Europe is full, as low LNG spot prices amid abundant supply and weaker Asian spot demand have helped Europe to fill its storage tanks to more than average levels this summer.

In Asia, milder weather in the world’s top two LNG importers—Japan and China—leads to weaker demand amid ample supply. Last week, Asian LNG spot prices for January delivery dropped to US$5.70 per million British thermal units (MMBtu), down by US$0.20 from the previous week, market participants told Reuters.

While the lower LNG prices create some demand in India, for example, overall demand in Asia this winter is certainly not growing at the record-breaking pace of the past three years. The reason—supply is more than enough, as new volumes continue to come out of the U.S., Australia, and to an extent, Russia.

Even if prices in Asia and Europe rebound in the next three months in peak winter, the possibility of a price slump going into the spring could force U.S. exporters to withhold volumes from the market, becoming swing suppliers.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage



Previous Post

Gas Prices Languish As Storage Falls To Near-Record Lows
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Putin Calls U.S. Shale “Barbaric”

Putin Calls U.S. Shale “Barbaric”
Could Bill Gates’ Secret Startup Kill Fossil Fuels?

Could Bill Gates’ Secret Startup Kill Fossil Fuels?

 Forget OPEC: China Now Moves The Oil Markets

Forget OPEC: China Now Moves The Oil Markets

 99 Oil Rigs Gone And Counting: Rig Count Falls Again

99 Oil Rigs Gone And Counting: Rig Count Falls Again

 Gas Prices Languish As Storage Falls To Near-Record Lows

Gas Prices Languish As Storage Falls To Near-Record Lows

Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com