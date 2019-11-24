US Refiners Reduce Crude Processing For First Time Since 2009

OilPrice GEA
WTI Crude 2 days 57.77 -0.81 -1.38%
Brent Crude 2 days 62.37 -0.57 -0.91%
Natural Gas 2 days 2.710 +0.088 +3.36%
Mars US 2 days 57.57 -0.81 -1.39%
Opec Basket 3 days 63.68 +1.46 +2.35%
Urals 2 days 59.90 +0.00 +0.00%
Louisiana Light 3 days 63.61 +2.00 +3.25%
Louisiana Light 3 days 63.61 +2.00 +3.25%
Bonny Light 2 days 63.64 -0.26 -0.41%
Mexican Basket 3 days 51.25 +1.67 +3.37%
Natural Gas 2 days 2.710 +0.088 +3.36%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Marine 2 days 64.08 +1.66 +2.66%
Murban 2 days 65.60 +1.48 +2.31%
Iran Heavy 2 days 64.78 +9.79 +17.80%
Basra Light 2 days 68.46 -0.06 -0.09%
Saharan Blend 2 days 64.27 -0.31 -0.48%
Bonny Light 2 days 63.64 -0.26 -0.41%
Bonny Light 2 days 63.64 -0.26 -0.41%
Girassol 2 days 64.91 -0.19 -0.29%
Opec Basket 3 days 63.68 +1.46 +2.35%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Canadian Crude Index 2 days 39.34 +0.00 +0.00%
Western Canadian Select 2 days 36.18 +1.67 +4.84%
Canadian Condensate 96 days 52.58 +1.57 +3.08%
Premium Synthetic 86 days 58.98 +1.57 +2.73%
Sweet Crude 2 days 50.88 +1.62 +3.29%
Peace Sour 2 days 48.33 +1.57 +3.36%
Peace Sour 2 days 48.33 +1.57 +3.36%
Light Sour Blend 2 days 51.83 +1.57 +3.12%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 days 56.58 +1.57 +2.85%
Central Alberta 2 days 48.83 +1.57 +3.32%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Louisiana Light 3 days 63.61 +2.00 +3.25%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 54.25 -0.75 -1.36%
Giddings 2 days 48.00 -0.75 -1.54%
ANS West Coast 73 days 62.83 -1.61 -2.50%
West Texas Sour 2 days 52.53 +0.00 +0.00%
Eagle Ford 2 days 56.48 +0.00 +0.00%
Eagle Ford 2 days 56.48 +0.00 +0.00%
Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 54.25 -0.75 -1.36%
Kansas Common 3 days 48.75 +1.50 +3.17%
Buena Vista 3 days 68.16 +1.47 +2.20%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes 2nd Annual Great Oil Price Prediction Challenge of 2019
  • 7 minutes Nucelar Deal Is Dead? Iran Distances Itself Further From ND, Alarming Russia And France
  • 10 minutes Don Jr. Tweets name Ukraine Whistleblower, Eric Ciaramella. Worked for CIA during Obama Administration, Hold over to Trump National Security Counsel under Gen McCallister, more . . . .
  • 13 minutes Shale pioneer Chesepeak will file bankruptcy soon. FINALLY ! The consolidation begins
  • 9 hours The 5 Scary New Rules Of Upside-Down Capitalism
  • 1 day Hydrogen Hurdles in Japan
  • 15 hours Pope Proposes New Sin: Thou Shalt Not Destroy The Harmony Of The Environment
  • 4 hours "Leaked" request by some Democrats that asked Nancy to coordinate censure vote instead of impeachment vote.
  • 1 day Winter Storms Hitting Continental US
  • 7 hours Putin: ‘We’ll Never Frack’
  • 2 days U.S. Shale To Break Records Despite Bearish Rhetoric
  • 2 days NATGAS, LNG, Technology, benefits etc , cleaner global energy fuel
  • 1 day Aramco IPO magic trick
  • 14 hours More dumbed down? re Hong Kong Act of Congress
  • 23 hours Wonders of US Shale: US Shale Benefits: The U.S. leads global petroleum and natural gas production with record growth in 2018
  • 2 days Impeachment S**te
  • 2 days Contaminated Oil
  • 2 days Conoco next gen test wells Vintage 5 (V5) 20% recovery and say " We can do even better "
  • 2 days PennEast Appealing Wacky 3rd Circuit Decision to Supreme Court

Breaking News:

Russia’s Gazprom Raises $3B From Stake Sale To Mystery Buyer

Alt Text

Has The Eagle Ford Peaked?

One of the United States’…

Alt Text

5 High Yield Oil & Gas Stocks For 2020

Oil & gas companies with…

Alt Text

Musk: Tesla Truck Will Crush The Competition

Elon Musk is making outrageous…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Premium Content

US Refiners Reduce Crude Processing For First Time Since 2009

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Nov 24, 2019, 10:00 AM CST
Join Our Community
Chevron Refinery

Refineries across the United States have reduced their total crude oil processing so far in 2019, as demand for oil products both in America and abroad has weakened, according to EIA data compiled by Reuters market analyst John Kemp.

Year to date, U.S. refiners’ crude processing has declined for the first time since the 2008-2009 crisis.

Faced with weaker demand at home and weakening demand abroad, and amid a fuel glut in Asia, refiners in the U.S. have processed lower volumes of crude oil so far this year. The cutting of rates has helped refiners avoid a fuel glut domestically, but lower processing rates have built an oversupply in crude, Kemp notes.

The inventory builds have been weighing on crude oil prices.

But at the same time, crude builds have supported refining margins, Kemp argues.

According to EIA’s latest weekly inventory report, in the week to November 15, the utilization rate at U.S. refineries stood at 89.5 percent. This compares with utilization of 92.7 percent for the same week last year and with 91.3 percent for the week to November 17 two years ago.

The cumulative daily average crude oil input to refineries has been 16.593 million barrels of oil (bpd) so far this year. This is down from last year’s cumulative daily average crude oil input of 16.908 million bpd, or a 1.9 percent decline year on year, EIA’s data shows.

Some of the decline in crude oil input into refineries could be attributed to the shutdown of the Philadelphia Energy Solutions refinery complex with a total refining capacity of 335,000 bpd, which was the largest such complex on the Eastern seaboard, before several explosions and a huge fire damaged the complex in June this year.

But processing rates in other U.S. PAD districts have also dropped so far this year—by 1.6 percent on the Gulf Coast and by 2.2 percent on the West Coast, according to EIA data compiled by Kemp.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage



Previous Post

5 High Yield Oil & Gas Stocks For 2020
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Putin Calls U.S. Shale “Barbaric”

Putin Calls U.S. Shale “Barbaric”
Could Bill Gates’ Secret Startup Kill Fossil Fuels?

Could Bill Gates’ Secret Startup Kill Fossil Fuels?

 Forget OPEC: China Now Moves The Oil Markets

Forget OPEC: China Now Moves The Oil Markets

 99 Oil Rigs Gone And Counting: Rig Count Falls Again

99 Oil Rigs Gone And Counting: Rig Count Falls Again

 The Five Biggest Enemies Of Oil & Gas

The Five Biggest Enemies Of Oil & Gas

Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com