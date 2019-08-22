LNG Upends Europe’s Gas Market

Community OilPrice GEA
WTI Crude 10 mins 55.51 +0.16 +0.29%
Brent Crude 10 mins 60.17 +0.25 +0.42%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.152 -0.011 -0.51%
Mars US 2 hours 55.95 -0.33 -0.59%
Opec Basket 2 days 60.66 +0.72 +1.20%
Urals 2 days 56.80 +0.00 +0.00%
Louisiana Light 2 days 58.90 -0.53 -0.89%
Louisiana Light 2 days 58.90 -0.53 -0.89%
Bonny Light 20 hours 60.33 -0.72 -1.18%
Mexican Basket 2 days 50.06 +0.65 +1.32%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.152 -0.011 -0.51%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Marine 20 hours 60.26 +0.18 +0.30%
Murban 20 hours 61.94 +0.06 +0.10%
Iran Heavy 20 hours 53.31 -1.00 -1.84%
Basra Light 20 hours 63.42 -0.03 -0.05%
Saharan Blend 20 hours 59.38 -1.11 -1.84%
Bonny Light 20 hours 60.33 -0.72 -1.18%
Bonny Light 20 hours 60.33 -0.72 -1.18%
Girassol 20 hours 61.82 +0.74 +1.21%
Opec Basket 2 days 60.66 +0.72 +1.20%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Canadian Crude Index 1 hour 40.71 +0.00 +0.00%
Western Canadian Select 3 hours 42.83 -0.30 -0.70%
Canadian Condensate 2 days 49.68 -0.45 -0.90%
Premium Synthetic 3 hours 56.08 -0.50 -0.88%
Sweet Crude 3 hours 51.83 -0.45 -0.86%
Peace Sour 3 hours 50.18 -0.45 -0.89%
Peace Sour 3 hours 50.18 -0.45 -0.89%
Light Sour Blend 3 hours 51.18 -0.45 -0.87%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 3 hours 57.68 -0.45 -0.77%
Central Alberta 3 hours 50.68 -0.45 -0.88%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Louisiana Light 2 days 58.90 -0.53 -0.89%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 52.25 -0.75 -1.42%
Giddings 2 days 46.00 -0.75 -1.60%
ANS West Coast 3 days 61.80 +0.17 +0.28%
West Texas Sour 2 days 49.63 -0.66 -1.31%
Eagle Ford 2 days 53.58 -0.66 -1.22%
Eagle Ford 2 days 53.58 -0.66 -1.22%
Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 52.25 -0.75 -1.42%
Kansas Common 2 days 46.00 -0.50 -1.08%
Buena Vista 2 days 64.06 -0.66 -1.02%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 5 minutes 'No - Deal Brexit' vs 'Operation Fear' Globalist Pushback ... Impact to World Economies and Oil
  • 8 minutes China has *Already* Lost the Trade War. Meantime, the U.S. Might Sanction China’s Largest Oil Company
  • 12 minutes Will Uncle Sam Step Up and Cut Production
  • 2 hours Iran Is Winning Big In The Middle East
  • 4 hours Trump cancels Denmark visit amid spat over sale of Greenland
  • 6 hours Nor Chicago, nor Detroit: Killings By Police Divide Rio De Janeiro Weary Of Crime
  • 4 hours Strong, the Strongest: Audi To Join Mercedes, BMW Development Alliance
  • 8 mins Not The Onion: Vivienne Westwood Says Greta Thunberg Should Run the World
  • 2 hours US to Drown the World in Oil
  • 1 day Danish Royal Palace ‘Surprised’ By Trump Canceling Trip
  • 8 hours With Global Warming Greenland is Prime Real Estate
  • 6 hours Gretta Thunbergs zero carbon voyage carbon foot print of carbon fibre manufacture
  • 17 hours OPEC will consider all options. What options do they have ?
  • 1 day A legitimate Request: France Wants Progress In Ukraine Before Russia Returns To G7
  • 1 hour Long Range Attack On Saudi Oil Field Ends War On Yemen
  • 23 hours What to tell my students

Breaking News:

Bernie Sanders Takes Aim at Fossil Fuel Industry in $16T Plan

Alt Text

Hong Kong Billionaire Loses $20 Billion In Canadian Oil Sands

Husky Energy has suffered a…

Alt Text

Global Renewables Investment To Hit $13.3 Trillion By 2050

Global investments in renewable energy…

Alt Text

Presidential Candidates Take Aim At Major Oil Pipelines

Democratic presidential candidates are increasingly…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Premium Content

LNG Upends Europe’s Gas Market

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Aug 22, 2019, 5:00 PM CDT
Join Our Community
LNG tanker

Low liquefied natural gas (LNG) spot prices amid abundant supply and weaker Asian spot demand this year have helped Europe to fill its storage tanks to more than average levels this summer.

Natural gas prices in Europe dropped to a ten-year low in early July as Russia and the United States continue to fight for market share.

Thanks to the lowest natural gas prices in a decade, storage tanks in many European countries are higher than the five-year average well ahead of the coming heating season. Traders continue to ship LNG cargos to Europe, potentially waiting for trading opportunities when the winter season approaches and prices rise.    

Yet, with storage fuller than what is usual for this time of the year, the question remains how much more of the global LNG supply Europe can take in ahead of the northern hemisphere’s winter heating season, Bloomberg’s Anna Shiryaevskaya writes.

According to Gas Infrastructure Europe, gas storage in Europe was 89.65 percent full as of August 20, with storage in countries like Austria, Belgium, the Czech Republic, Denmark, France, Germany, and the Netherlands more than 90 percent full.

Although northwest Europe has traditionally been the place of LNG imports, this summer Spain is importing high volumes of the super-chilled fuel, as electricity demand in an above-normal temperature summer grows while water for hydropower capacity runs dry, according to Bloomberg estimates.

Spain, which accounts for nearly a third of Europe’s gas storage capacity, has imported more LNG cargoes this year, thanks to the low spot prices. Related: U.S. Is Now Largest Oil… And Gas Producer In The World

This year Spain has seen a coal-to-gas switch in the power sector as utilities benefit from importing low-priced spot LNG to use in gas-fueled power generation, Energy Aspects’ gas analyst Leyra Fernandez Diaz told Bloomberg.  

Spain’s gas market could be indicative of the European market which has been upended in the past two years with spot LNG volumes not linked to oil prices—a change from oil-based pricing of long-term gas pipeline supplies.

U.S. exports of LNG to Europe have surged by 272 percent since July 2018, when the United States and the European Union (EU) pledged to boost their strategic energy cooperation, the European Commission said in May.  

At the end of last month, the EC said that the since July 2018, the EU has significantly boosted its LNG imports from the U.S.—by more than 367 percent in one year. So far this year, one third of all U.S. LNG exports have gone to the EU. The U.S. is the EU’s third largest supplier of LNG, while the EU has emerged as the primary destination of U.S. LNG exports, according to the European Commission.

In Q2 2019, global LNG demand was 86 million tons, up by 16 percent from Q2 2018, according to GasLog Ltd, owner, operator, and manager of LNG carriers. Related: How Much Crude Oil Has The World Really Consumed?

“Higher European imports (up 110% year-on-year) accounted for most of the growth, while demand from Northeast Asia (Japan, China, South Korea and Taiwan) was flat year-on-year,” GasLog said, citing data from Poten.

Due to Europe’s soaring LNG imports, the two largest pipeline gas suppliers to the continent—Russia’s Gazprom and Norway’s Equinor—have lost market share for the first time in at least four years, Reuters reported earlier this week, quoting data and calculations from Refinitiv.

LNG’s share of natural gas imported into western and central Europe between October 2018 and August 2019 rose to 14 percent from 5 percent for October 2017-August 2018. Norway’s share fell to 33 percent from 38 percent amid heavy maintenance and production and exports reduction from Equinor, while Gazprom’s share dropped to 32 percent from 33 percent, although the Russian gas giant boosted sales amid growing demand to fight for its market share, Refinitiv data showed.

Going forward, the share of LNG in Europe’s gas deliveries will depend on the global LNG demand and supply picture and spot prices, but there’s no doubt that LNG continues to upend the natural gas market in Europe.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage


Previous Post

Why Warm Weather Is Bad For Solar Panels

Next Post

Canada’s Oil Crisis Is Far From Over
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

U.S. Sanctions Backfire, Lead To Boost In Russian Oil Exports

U.S. Sanctions Backfire, Lead To Boost In Russian Oil Exports
Saudi Arabia’s Newest Strategy To Send Oil Prices Higher

Saudi Arabia’s Newest Strategy To Send Oil Prices Higher

 Houthi Drone Attack Sets Saudi Oil Field On Fire

Houthi Drone Attack Sets Saudi Oil Field On Fire

 OPEC Turns Bearish On Oil

OPEC Turns Bearish On Oil

 U.S. To “Drown The World” In Oil

U.S. To “Drown The World” In Oil

Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com