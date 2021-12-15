European Gas Prices Soar On Nord Stream 2 Block In Germany

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 71.62 +0.75 +1.06%
Graph up Brent Crude 1 hour 73.88 +0.18 +0.24%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 3.835 +0.033 +0.87%
Graph up Heating Oil 12 mins 2.236 +0.015 +0.69%
Graph up Gasoline 21 mins 2.145 +0.018 +0.82%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 73.37 -0.59 -0.80%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 73.37 -0.59 -0.80%
Chart Bonny Light 18 hours 72.69 -0.82 -1.12%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 74.28 +0.25 +0.34%
Chart Mars US 10 mins 71.12 +1.74 +2.51%
Chart Gasoline 21 mins 2.145 +0.018 +0.82%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 18 hours 71.92 -1.47 -2.00%
Graph down Murban 18 hours 73.04 -1.44 -1.93%
Graph down Iran Heavy 18 hours 68.48 -0.97 -1.40%
Graph down Basra Light 16 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 18 hours 73.29 -0.69 -0.93%
Graph down Bonny Light 18 hours 72.69 -0.82 -1.12%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 18 hours 72.69 -0.82 -1.12%
Chart Girassol 18 hours 73.17 -0.74 -1.00%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 74.28 +0.25 +0.34%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 2 days 55.65 -0.40 -0.71%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 17 hours 53.78 -0.96 -1.75%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 17 hours 69.73 -0.56 -0.80%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 17 hours 71.13 -0.56 -0.78%
Graph down Sweet Crude 17 hours 66.23 -0.81 -1.21%
Graph down Peace Sour 17 hours 62.48 -0.56 -0.89%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 17 hours 62.48 -0.56 -0.89%
Chart Light Sour Blend 17 hours 65.93 -0.56 -0.84%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 17 hours 65.93 -0.56 -0.84%
Chart Central Alberta 17 hours 62.73 -0.56 -0.88%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 73.37 -0.59 -0.80%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 18 hours 67.25 +0.25 +0.37%
Graph up Giddings 18 hours 61.00 +0.25 +0.41%
Graph up ANS West Coast 1 min 75.68 +0.34 +0.45%
Graph up West Texas Sour 18 hours 64.82 +0.14 +0.22%
Graph up Eagle Ford 18 hours 68.77 +0.14 +0.20%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 18 hours 68.77 +0.14 +0.20%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 18 hours 67.25 +0.25 +0.37%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 61.00 -1.00 -1.61%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 74.97 -1.44 -1.88%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes China's aggression is changing the nature of sovereignty.
  • 8 minutes Will Variants and Ill-Health Continue to Plague Economic Outlooks?
  • 12 minutes NordStream2
  • 1 min GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 20 mins Monday Dec 13 - Natural Gas Prices in Europe Climb
  • 2 days Hunter Biden Helped China Gain Control of Cobalt Mines in Africa
  • 3 days Communist China Declared War on the US Long Ago Part 1 of the 2-part series: The CCP's War on America
  • 2 days Ukrainian Maidan after 8 years
  • 5 days "California Is Addicted To Oil From The Amazon" by Irina Slav

Breaking News:

The Oil Tycoon Creating An Energy Institute For The Next Generation

LNG Suppliers Are Very Confident In Asia's Strong Gas Demand

LNG Suppliers Are Very Confident In Asia's Strong Gas Demand

Liquefied natural gas (LNG) suppliers…

The U.S. Looks To Beat Qatar To Become The World's Top LNG Exporter In 2022

The U.S. Looks To Beat Qatar To Become The World's Top LNG Exporter In 2022

The United States is on…

The Investment Case For Floating LNG

The Investment Case For Floating LNG

Sky-high natural gas prices have…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Natural Gas
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

European Gas Prices Soar On Nord Stream 2 Block In Germany

By Irina Slav - Dec 15, 2021, 9:00 AM CST
  • Gas prices in Europe soared following Germany's decision to not approve the Nord Stream 2 pipeline yet
  • This means that the commissioning of the pipeline could be delayed until March next year.
Join Our Community

Natural gas prices in Europe soared higher after Germany indicated this week it had no intention of approving the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline project before requirements under German law were satisfied.

However, Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock also said that the situation in Ukraine was also a factor in the German government's decision on the matter.

"In the event of further escalation, this gas pipeline could not come into service," Annalena Baerbock told German media, as quoted by AFP, earlier this week.

The remarks follow a comment from Germany's new Prime Minister, Olaf Scholtz, that "It would be a serious mistake to believe that violating the borders of a European country would remain without consequences."

Meanwhile, the certification process for the infrastructure has been suspended by the German authorities because the pipeline must have an operator that is incorporated under German law.

This means that the commissioning of the pipeline could be delayed until March next year. It could be delayed even further because after Germany approves it—if it does—the project will have to go to the European Commission, which would be tasked with making sure it complies with EU regulations.

As a result, natural gas prices on the continent topped $1,400 per 1,000 cubic meters for the January futures. New threats from Belarus that it would turn the transit gas tap off for Europe if the EU decided to impose more sanctions on Minsk did not help matters, adding to upward price pressure.

Meanwhile, the European Union is this week discussing measures to tackle the gas shortage that is fueling the price rally and threatening energy supply this winter. Among the measures are joint gas buying for member states and more disciplined gas storage management to create strategic reserves to protect the countries and consumers.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

European Natural Gas Prices Soar On Supply Shortage Fears
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Potential Polar Vortex Could Send Natural Gas Soaring Again

Potential Polar Vortex Could Send Natural Gas Soaring Again
World Leaders Have To Face The Truth About Oil Demand

World Leaders Have To Face The Truth About Oil Demand
Oil Rebounds On Large Crude Draw

Oil Rebounds On Large Crude Draw
Investors See Peak Demand Happening Much Further In The Future

Investors See Peak Demand Happening Much Further In The Future
Putin’s coup In India Will Shock The U.S.

Putin’s coup In India Will Shock The U.S.



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com