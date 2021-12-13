EU Could Start Joint Gas Buying To Avoid Future Supply And Price Crises

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 71.74 +0.07 +0.10%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 74.94 -0.21 -0.28%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 3.927 +0.002 +0.05%
Graph down Heating Oil 10 mins 2.246 -0.006 -0.25%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 2.133 -0.005 -0.21%
Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 73.96 +0.13 +0.18%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 73.96 +0.13 +0.18%
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 74.38 -0.45 -0.60%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 74.03 -1.06 -1.41%
Chart Mars US 15 hours 71.07 +0.73 +1.04%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.133 -0.005 -0.21%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 4 days 72.84 -1.73 -2.32%
Graph down Murban 4 days 73.91 -1.87 -2.47%
Graph down Iran Heavy 4 days 70.74 -0.49 -0.69%
Graph down Basra Light 14 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 4 days 75.04 -0.73 -0.96%
Graph down Bonny Light 4 days 74.38 -0.45 -0.60%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 74.38 -0.45 -0.60%
Chart Girassol 4 days 75.03 -0.71 -0.94%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 74.03 -1.06 -1.41%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 4 days 56.20 +0.85 +1.54%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 11 hours 54.72 +0.73 +1.35%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 11 hours 70.67 +0.73 +1.04%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 11 hours 72.07 +0.73 +1.02%
Graph up Sweet Crude 11 hours 67.22 +0.73 +1.10%
Graph up Peace Sour 11 hours 63.42 +0.73 +1.16%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 11 hours 63.42 +0.73 +1.16%
Chart Light Sour Blend 11 hours 65.37 +0.73 +1.13%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 11 hours 66.87 +0.73 +1.10%
Chart Central Alberta 11 hours 63.92 +0.73 +1.16%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 73.96 +0.13 +0.18%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 5 days 67.50 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Giddings 5 days 61.25 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph down ANS West Coast 1 min 75.34 -1.73 -2.24%
Graph up West Texas Sour 5 days 64.89 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Eagle Ford 5 days 68.84 +0.00 +0.00%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 5 days 68.84 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 5 days 67.50 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Kansas Common 4 days 62.00 -0.50 -0.80%
Chart Buena Vista 4 days 76.41 -0.69 -0.89%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Will Variants and Ill-Health Continue to Plague Economic Outlooks?
  • 6 minutes Forecasts for Natural Gas
  • 14 minutes NordStream2
  • 1 hour GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 14 hours Communist China Declared War on the US Long Ago Part 1 of the 2-part series: The CCP's War on America
  • 18 hours China's aggression is changing the nature of sovereignty.
  • 22 hours Hunter Biden Helped China Gain Control of Cobalt Mines in Africa
  • 3 days "California Is Addicted To Oil From The Amazon" by Irina Slav
  • 4 days Ukrainian Maidan after 8 years
  • 5 days Delta variant in European Union

Breaking News:

EU Could Start Joint Gas Buying To Avoid Future Supply And Price Crises

Sentiment Shifts In Oil Markets As Hedge Fund Selling Spree Ends

Sentiment Shifts In Oil Markets As Hedge Fund Selling Spree Ends

Omicron fears triggered a selling…

Carbon Capture Innovations Will Play A Key Role In Net-Zero Ambitions

Carbon Capture Innovations Will Play A Key Role In Net-Zero Ambitions

Carbon capture innovations will play…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Related News

EU Could Start Joint Gas Buying To Avoid Future Supply And Price Crises

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Dec 13, 2021, 11:30 AM CST

The leaders of the European Union member states are expected to discuss this week a new system to jointly buy natural gas in order to create strategic reserves to protect the countries and consumers from gas shortages and soaring energy prices.

The European Commission, the EU’s executive branch, has drawn up proposals for the creation of the new system and has circulated the document among EU member states ahead of a leaders’ summit on Thursday, Reuters reported on Monday, quoting the document it had seen.

“The proposals will include an enabling framework for the joint procurement of gas strategic stocks by regulated entities on a voluntary basis,” the European Commission’s document reads. 

“Member States, through joint cooperation at regional level, should be able to rely on storage in other countries in case of needs,” according to the proposal.

The EU has been looking for months to put additional regulations in place, seeking to avoid in the future a repeat of the current gas and energy crisis in Europe, where decade-low levels of gas in storage have led to skyrocketing gas and electricity prices in recent months.

After gas prices in Europe hit a record high in early October, the European Commission unveiled a toolbox to tackle the energy crisis, including immediate emergency measures to provide temporary, targeted reductions in taxation rates for vulnerable households, and provide aid to companies or industries, in line with EU state aid rules.

Even after the market stabilizes next spring, prices would stay “higher than the average of the past years,” the Commission said in October.

Part of the toolbox includes investigating “possible anti-competitive behaviour in the energy market.”

According to the Commission’s document for this week’s summit seen by Reuters, the EU’s natural gas imports from Russia were 25 percent lower in October and November compared to the same months in 2020. Storage sites in the EU owned by Russia’s giant Gazprom are also “significantly lower,” according to the document.

Russia has said that it fulfills all contractual obligations for gas supply to its customers in Europe, but European gas prices continue to be very sensitive to the daily Russian flows to Europe and to signs whether Gazprom is booking additional capacity on pipelines above its contract commitments.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Germany Threatens To Shutter Nord Stream In Case of Ukraine “Escalation”

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Surprise Crude Draw Sends Oil Prices Higher

Surprise Crude Draw Sends Oil Prices Higher
Low-Cost Oil And Gas May Make U.S. ''Energy Dominant''

Low-Cost Oil And Gas May Make U.S. ''Energy Dominant''
Keystone XL Developer Seeks $15 Billion In Compensation

Keystone XL Developer Seeks $15 Billion In Compensation
Halliburton: Global Oil Scarcity Is On The Horizon

Halliburton: Global Oil Scarcity Is On The Horizon
Big Auto CEO: Rush For Electrification Could End In Tears

Big Auto CEO: Rush For Electrification Could End In Tears


Most Commented

Alt text

The Oil And Gas Industry Is Facing A $3.3 Trillion Stranded Asset Nightmare

 Alt text

Republican States Could Pull $600B From Anti-Fossil Fuel Banks

 Alt text

Should The Oil Market Be Worried About Skyrocketing EV Sales?

 Alt text

The Real Reason Big Oil Is Refusing To Boost Production
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com