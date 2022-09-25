Europe Faces An Exodus Of Energy-Intensive Industries

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 79.37 +0.63 +0.80%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 86.79 +0.64 +0.74%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 87.83 -4.44 -4.81%
Graph down Natural Gas 12 mins 6.780 -0.048 -0.70%
Graph up Gasoline 14 mins 2.400 +0.017 +0.70%
Graph down Louisiana Light 5 days 85.88 -1.69 -1.93%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 5 days 85.88 -1.69 -1.93%
Chart Bonny Light 3 days 87.59 -4.11 -4.48%
Chart Opec Basket 5 days 96.31 -0.24 -0.25%
Chart Mars US 2 days 77.09 -4.70 -5.75%
Chart Gasoline 14 mins 2.400 +0.017 +0.70%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 3 days 87.53 -2.26 -2.52%
Graph down Murban 3 days 89.85 -2.63 -2.84%
Graph down Iran Heavy 3 days 82.77 -4.03 -4.64%
Graph down Basra Light 300 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 3 days 87.05 -3.74 -4.12%
Graph down Bonny Light 3 days 87.59 -4.11 -4.48%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 3 days 87.59 -4.11 -4.48%
Chart Girassol 3 days 87.25 -4.07 -4.46%
Chart Opec Basket 5 days 96.31 -0.24 -0.25%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 3 days 55.96 -4.75 -7.82%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 3 days 62.24 +0.55 +0.89%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 3 days 85.64 +0.55 +0.65%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 3 days 83.89 +0.55 +0.66%
Graph up Sweet Crude 3 days 81.04 +0.55 +0.68%
Graph up Peace Sour 3 days 77.74 +0.55 +0.71%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 3 days 77.74 +0.55 +0.71%
Chart Light Sour Blend 3 days 79.04 +0.55 +0.70%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 3 days 87.99 +0.55 +0.63%
Chart Central Alberta 3 days 77.34 +0.55 +0.72%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 5 days 85.88 -1.69 -1.93%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 5 days 79.50 -1.00 -1.24%
Graph down Giddings 5 days 73.25 -1.00 -1.35%
Graph down ANS West Coast 6 days 91.42 -1.35 -1.46%
Graph down West Texas Sour 5 days 79.57 -1.51 -1.86%
Graph down Eagle Ford 5 days 79.42 -1.51 -1.87%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 5 days 79.42 -1.51 -1.87%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 5 days 79.50 -1.00 -1.24%
Chart Kansas Common 34 days 84.00 +3.50 +4.35%
Chart Buena Vista 10 days 93.82 -3.37 -3.47%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Energy Armageddon
  • 6 minutes "How to Calculate Your Individual ESG Score to ensure that your Digital ID 'benefits' and money are accessible"
  • 12 minutes "Europe’s Energy Crisis Has Ended Its Era Of Abundance" by Irina Slav
  • 59 mins GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 2 days Is Europe heading for winter of discontent with extensive gas shortages?
  • 4 hours Wind droughts
  • 3 days "Natural Gas Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Grinding Toward Summer Highs Despite Huge Short Interest" by James Hyerczyk & REUTERS on NatGas
  • 1 day Kazakhstan Is Defying Russia and Has the Support of China. China is Using Russia's Weakness to Expand Its Own Influence.
  • 1 day Oil Prices Fall After Fed Raises Rates
  • 11 days How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 3 days Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in
  • 9 days "Russian oil executive and Putin critic Ravil Maganov dead after mysterious six-story fall" - The New York Post
  • 1 day 87,000 new IRS agents, higher taxes, and a massive green energy slush fund... "Here Are The Winners And Losers In The 'Inflation Reduction Act'"-ZeroHedge
  • 6 days Beware the Left's 'Degrowth' Movement (i.e. why Covid-19 is Good)
  • 9 days The Federal Reserve and Money...Aspects which are not widely known

Breaking News:

Belgium To Shut Nuclear Reactor On Friday Amid Energy Crunch

EU Energy Ministers Divided On Russian Natural Gas Price Cap

EU Energy Ministers Divided On Russian Natural Gas Price Cap

EU energy ministers are walking…

Euro Slumps, Stocks Plunge After Russian Gas Cut-Off

Euro Slumps, Stocks Plunge After Russian Gas Cut-Off

European stocks and the euro…

Gazprom Doubles Export Revenue Despite Delivering 43% Less Gas To Europe

Gazprom Doubles Export Revenue Despite Delivering 43% Less Gas To Europe

Gazprom has doubled its energy…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Natural Gas
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Europe Faces An Exodus Of Energy-Intensive Industries

By Irina Slav - Sep 25, 2022, 4:00 PM CDT
  • Very high energy costs are forcing European companies to cheaper places like the U.S.
  • The Inflation Reduction Act could benefit chemicals, batteries and clean energy industries.
  • Industries such as manufacturing and fertilizer production are especially vulnerable to high energy prices.
Join Our Community

Soaring energy costs in Europe are shutting down businesses and threatening a bloc-wide recession. Yet not everyone accepts this fate. Some companies are moving to cheaper locations: the U.S. Steel giant ArcelorMittal said earlier this month that it would slash by half production at a steel mill in Germany and a unit at another plant, also in Germany. The company said it had based the decision on high gas prices.

Separately, ArcelorMittal more recently warned it expected its steel output for the fourth quarter of the year to be 1.5 million tons lower than it was in the final quarter of 2023, again citing excessive prices along with slumping demand.

At the same time, ArcelorMittal earlier this year announced it had plans to expand a Texas operation, describing the state as a “region that offers highly competitive energy and, ultimately, competitive hydrogen.” It is just one of the Europe-based companies that are beginning to see the benefits of growing in the United States, according to a report by the Wall Street Journal’s David Uberti.

Uberti cites industry executives as saying that it has not exactly been a difficult decision to make. Basically, according to the report, it comes to a simple dilemma between folding in the face of exorbitant energy bills and moving to a much cheaper energy environment, complete with fresh incentives for certain industries.

Related: LNG Exporters Face Risk Of Stranded Assets Despite Current Demand Boom

Chemicals, batteries, green energy—these are all areas set to benefit substantially from the Inflation Reduction Act passed last month. No wonder, then, that companies active in these areas see it as a good idea to either move or expand in the United States.

Meanwhile, in Europe, more and more companies are switching into survival mode. That’s because, for a lot of them, the time is coming to renew their electricity supply contracts with utilities. Thanks to energy inflation, these are set to be much higher than the contracts for the current year, with front-year prices reaching over $1,000 in France and Germany.

The New York Times’ Liz Alderman wrote in a recent story that energy-intensive industries such as manufacturing and fertilizer production were especially vulnerable precisely because of their higher energy needs. She cited the case of a glass-making major, Arc International, which is also shutting down production units to cope with higher energy costs.

The European Commission has promised to help by capping the revenues of electricity generators that use a primary source of energy other than gas, and taxing the “excessive” profits of oil, gas, and coal companies. According to the EC, raking in cash under the current circumstances was wrong, even though profits in themselves were something good.

Plans are to collect some 140 billion euros—almost equal to the same sum in dollars—to distribute among households and struggling businesses. Critics, however, note that this will not be enough to save companies from going under. European Aluminium, the industry association, even said energy costs could result in the breakdown of the aluminum industry in Europe.

“I think we’ll muddle through two winters,” the chief executive of refractory products maker RHI Magnesita told the Wall Street Journal. However, if gas doesn’t get cheaper, Stefan Borgas said, “companies will start to look elsewhere.”

It looks like businesses packing and leaving for cheaper jurisdictions is yet another unintended consequence of the policies favored by European governments, especially in the energy department. It is also one more risk for the survival of the bloc as a competitive industrialized formation in the future. And this risk presents one more conundrum for governments and the administration in Brussels to solve in short order.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

LNG Exporters Face Risk Of Stranded Assets Despite Current Demand Boom
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Why India Is Suddenly Buying Less Russian Crude

Why India Is Suddenly Buying Less Russian Crude
A Natural Gas Shortage Is Looming For The U.S.

A Natural Gas Shortage Is Looming For The U.S.
Oil Falls Below $80 As Powell Warns A Recession May Be Looming

Oil Falls Below $80 As Powell Warns A Recession May Be Looming
Oil Bears Beware, Crude Prices Could Soon Spike

Oil Bears Beware, Crude Prices Could Soon Spike
Failing To Invest In Oil And Gas Would Be The “Road To Hell For America”

Failing To Invest In Oil And Gas Would Be The “Road To Hell For America”



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com