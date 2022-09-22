Energy Scams Are Spreading Like Wildfires

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 83.72 +0.78 +0.94%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 90.60 +0.77 +0.86%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 92.72 +1.29 +1.41%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 7.495 -0.284 -3.65%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.519 +0.033 +1.32%
Graph down Louisiana Light 1 day 85.88 -1.69 -1.93%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 1 day 85.88 -1.69 -1.93%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 90.80 -0.40 -0.44%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 96.31 -0.24 -0.25%
Chart Mars US 18 hours 80.89 -0.95 -1.16%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.519 +0.033 +1.32%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 1 day 91.95 +0.38 +0.41%
Graph down Murban 1 day 93.37 -0.39 -0.42%
Graph down Iran Heavy 1 day 85.56 -4.37 -4.86%
Graph down Basra Light 296 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 1 day 89.05 -0.45 -0.50%
Graph down Bonny Light 1 day 90.80 -0.40 -0.44%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 90.80 -0.40 -0.44%
Chart Girassol 1 day 90.23 -0.53 -0.58%
Chart Opec Basket 1 day 96.31 -0.24 -0.25%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 1 day 60.11 -1.84 -2.97%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 10 hours 61.69 -1.00 -1.60%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 10 hours 85.09 -1.00 -1.16%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 10 hours 83.34 -1.00 -1.19%
Graph down Sweet Crude 10 hours 80.49 -1.00 -1.23%
Graph down Peace Sour 10 hours 77.19 -1.00 -1.28%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 10 hours 77.19 -1.00 -1.28%
Chart Light Sour Blend 10 hours 78.49 -1.00 -1.26%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 10 hours 87.44 -1.00 -1.13%
Chart Central Alberta 10 hours 76.79 -1.00 -1.29%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 1 day 85.88 -1.69 -1.93%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 1 day 79.50 -1.00 -1.24%
Graph down Giddings 1 day 73.25 -1.00 -1.35%
Graph down ANS West Coast 2 days 91.42 -1.35 -1.46%
Graph down West Texas Sour 1 day 79.57 -1.51 -1.86%
Graph down Eagle Ford 1 day 79.42 -1.51 -1.87%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 1 day 79.42 -1.51 -1.87%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 1 day 79.50 -1.00 -1.24%
Chart Kansas Common 30 days 84.00 +3.50 +4.35%
Chart Buena Vista 6 days 93.82 -3.37 -3.47%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Energy Armageddon
  • 6 minutes "How to Calculate Your Individual ESG Score to ensure that your Digital ID 'benefits' and money are accessible"
  • 12 minutes "Europe’s Energy Crisis Has Ended Its Era Of Abundance" by Irina Slav
  • 3 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 5 days Is Europe heading for winter of discontent with extensive gas shortages?
  • 3 hours "Natural Gas Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Grinding Toward Summer Highs Despite Huge Short Interest" by James Hyerczyk & REUTERS on NatGas
  • 1 day Wind droughts
  • 8 days How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 6 days "Russian oil executive and Putin critic Ravil Maganov dead after mysterious six-story fall" - The New York Post
  • 4 hours Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in
  • 6 days The Federal Reserve and Money...Aspects which are not widely known
  • 11 days FINALLY! A report, from qualified authors, that tells the REAL story about Texas, February 15, 2021
  • 3 days Beware the Left's 'Degrowth' Movement (i.e. why Covid-19 is Good)
  • 13 days Biden's Plan to Checkmate China

Breaking News:

WFP Warns Of “Huge Loss Of Life” As Global Food Crisis Worsens

Why The World Needs To Invest In Fossil Fuels

Why The World Needs To Invest In Fossil Fuels

Despite multiple warnings in recent…

Private Equity Scoops Up Oil And Gas Assets

Private Equity Scoops Up Oil And Gas Assets

With large banks withdrawing from…

High Energy Prices Could Cause Manufacturers To Flee Europe

High Energy Prices Could Cause Manufacturers To Flee Europe

High energy prices could trigger…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Haley Zaremba

Haley Zaremba

Haley Zaremba is a writer and journalist based in Mexico City. She has extensive experience writing and editing environmental features, travel pieces, local news in the…

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Energy Scams Are Spreading Like Wildfires

By Haley Zaremba - Sep 22, 2022, 11:00 AM CDT
  • Supply chain woes and Putin’s war in Ukraine have sparked an unprecedented global energy crisis.
  • As desperate consumers struggle with soaring bills, energy scams are multiplying at a frightening rate around the world.
  • The energy crisis has not reached anywhere near the scorching levels that it has in the UK and the EU, but energy consumers are being plagued with scams nonetheless
Join Our Community

The global energy sector is in crisis. Supply chain woes and maintenance leftover from the pandemic, a fickle and bloodthirsty despot kinking the hose that supplies Europe with most of its natural gas, severe droughts causing issues with energy supply and transport ranging from China to Switzerland, bad and dangerous policy-making, and infrastructure-smashing hurricanes are just part of the long list of snags in the global energy sphere this month. And now there’s a fresh problem to add to the list: energy scams are multiplying at a frightening rate around the world. 

In Europe, constituents are struggling to keep the lights on as energy bills soar to dizzying heights under the pressure of Vladmir Putin’s war in Ukraine. Across the continent, warning signs of a huge outbreak of social unrest are percolating just under the surface as the cost of living climbs untenably high heading into a long, cold winter. In Poland, residents are already queuing for days and sleeping in their cars to stock up on coal. The European Union is frantically working to raise 140 billion Euros worth of funds to help shield consumers and businesses from punishing energy prices. A Reuters report released Wednesday painted the picture of the situation with the headline “Europe burns cash to help businesses in energy crisis.” 

In the UK, the situation is similarly dire, but with some Brexit flair. After the country voted to separate themselves from the EU, British leaders seem to be furious that the plan worked a little too well. The UK remains locked out of a European energy trading framework that was supposed to be developed this year, adding an extra strain to its energy supply. British leaders have lashed out at Brussels, blaming the EU for driving up the UK’s energy bills. Britain, too, has unveiled a massive financial support plan which aims to cut business’ electric bills by about half throughout the winter. 

Such attempts to relieve the strain on constituents, however, have also opened up opportunities for scammers looking to extort them. In the UK, police have been swarmed with reports of multiple concurrent scams in which criminals are attempting to cash in on the energy crisis by posing as the energy regulator Ofgem, which recently announced that it will be sending a £400 energy bill discount for all households. One phishing scheme asks recipients to hand over their personal information via email in order to "Claim your bill rebate now." This scam was quickly sniffed out by many due to a glaring mistake in the dates, which encouraged users to apply before 2020. Others go as far as creating a fake Oxfam website in which users are encouraged to register for their discount. “The National Fraud Intelligence Bureau (NFIB) has received thousands of reports about scam emails pretending to be from the energy regulator, with more than 1,500 reports made between 5 August to 22 August,” Yahoo! News reported on Wednesday. 

Similar scams have unfolded over a similar relief package in Germany, where all workers are set to receive €300 taxable payment this month, known as the Energiepreispauschale or EEP. In this case, too, emails are circulating falsely addressed from a savings bank, encouraging people to apply or register for their payment – though in Germany, as in the UK, the payment will be delivered automatically to eligible residents’ accounts. Scammers have also employed similar schemes via SMS text messaging. Unlike many phishing schemes, the messages are written in excellent German with few or no grammatical errors, making them harder to detect as fraudulent. 

Across the pond in the United States, the energy crisis has not reached anywhere near the scorching levels that it has in the UK and the EU. But energy consumers are being plagued with scams nonetheless. CenterPoint Energy, an American Fortune 500 electric and natural gas utility serving markets spread across the south and the midwest, has gone so far as to make an entire dedicated section of their website to identify common energy and electric bill scams. Email and text phishing scams such as those popping up like mushrooms in the UK and Europe are just two of CenterPoint’s ten listed common approaches. And just this month, NorthWestern Energy is “warning customers of aggressive and widespread scam activity.” This time it involves phone calls from spoofed local phone numbers

In order to protect yourself from scams, it’s important to familiarize yourself with ways to sniff out phishing schemes. Electric utilities and authorities will never ask you to provide sensitive information or payment details over email, text message, or a phone call. If ever in doubt, pause communications with those claiming to be representatives and contact the company directly yourself through their official channels.

By Haley Zaremba for Oilprice.com 

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

“Dysfunctional” Futures Market May Lead To Sharp Energy Price Swings
Haley Zaremba

Haley Zaremba

Haley Zaremba is a writer and journalist based in Mexico City. She has extensive experience writing and editing environmental features, travel pieces, local news in the…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

China Signs Major Railroad Deal With Uzbekistan And Kyrgyzstan, Bypassing Russia

China Signs Major Railroad Deal With Uzbekistan And Kyrgyzstan, Bypassing Russia
The Perfect Storm Is Brewing In U.S. Diesel Markets

The Perfect Storm Is Brewing In U.S. Diesel Markets
Carbon Recycling Breakthrough Converts 100% Of CO2 Into Ethylene

Carbon Recycling Breakthrough Converts 100% Of CO2 Into Ethylene
A Natural Gas Shortage Is Looming For The U.S.

A Natural Gas Shortage Is Looming For The U.S.
U.S. Energy Producers Warn European Buyers: No Bailout Is Coming

U.S. Energy Producers Warn European Buyers: No Bailout Is Coming



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com