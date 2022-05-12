Economy Minister: Germany Can Survive Without Russian Gas

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 105.4 -0.27 -0.26%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 106.8 -0.67 -0.62%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 7.708 +0.068 +0.89%
Graph down Heating Oil 10 mins 3.900 -0.051 -1.30%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 3.773 +0.087 +2.37%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 105.5 +3.46 +3.39%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 105.5 +3.46 +3.39%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 109.9 +3.78 +3.56%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 109.0 +0.84 +0.78%
Chart Mars US 21 hours 104.6 +5.95 +6.03%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 3.773 +0.087 +2.37%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 2 days 102.6 -0.49 -0.48%
Graph down Murban 2 days 105.8 -0.31 -0.29%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 106.7 +3.35 +3.24%
Graph down Basra Light 164 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 110.0 +3.78 +3.56%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 109.9 +3.78 +3.56%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 109.9 +3.78 +3.56%
Chart Girassol 2 days 107.4 +3.39 +3.26%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 109.0 +0.84 +0.78%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 2 days 88.88 +6.14 +7.42%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 12 hours 91.61 +5.95 +6.95%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 12 hours 107.9 +5.95 +5.84%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 12 hours 106.1 +5.95 +5.94%
Graph up Sweet Crude 12 hours 104.0 +5.95 +6.07%
Graph up Peace Sour 12 hours 101.2 +5.95 +6.25%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 12 hours 101.2 +5.95 +6.25%
Chart Light Sour Blend 12 hours 103.3 +5.95 +6.11%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 12 hours 106.8 +5.95 +5.90%
Chart Central Alberta 12 hours 101.5 +5.95 +6.23%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 105.5 +3.46 +3.39%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 102.3 +6.00 +6.23%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 96.00 +6.00 +6.67%
Graph down ANS West Coast 3 days 106.4 -3.49 -3.18%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 99.66 +5.95 +6.35%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 103.6 +5.95 +6.09%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 103.6 +5.95 +6.09%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 102.3 +6.00 +6.23%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 96.00 +6.00 +6.67%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 111.7 +5.70 +5.38%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes "Natural Gas Trading Picks Up Considerably Amid High Volatility" by Charles Kennedy - ...And is U.S. NatGas Futures dramatically overbought at the $6.35 range?
  • 8 minutes How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 12 minutes  What Russia has reached over three months diplomatic and military pressure on West ?
  • 2 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 1 day "The Calm Before The Storm In Oil Markets" by Tom Kool of OILPRICE and seen at YahooFinance
  • 3 days How cheap Chinese tires might explain Russia's 'stalled' 40-mile-long military convoy in Ukraine
  • 8 hours Revisiting: "The U.S. Grid Isn’t Ready For A Major Shift To Renewables" from March 2021 by Irina Slav at OILPRICE
  • 24 hours Will Variants and Ill-Health Continue to Plague Economic Outlooks?
  • 17 hours "Russia will stop 'in a moment' if Ukraine meets terms - Kremlin" by Reuters via Yahoo News...but Reuters suddenly cut out the balanced part of the story.
  • 1 day Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in
  • 3 days "How to Calculate Your Individual ESG Score to ensure that your Digital ID 'benefits' and money are accessible"
  • 3 days "The Global Digital ID Prison" by James Corbett of CorbettReport.com

Breaking News:

More Oil From U.S. Strategic Petroleum Reserve Heads To Europe

The UK Could Give Up Russian Gas Sooner Than Thought

The UK Could Give Up Russian Gas Sooner Than Thought

Putin’s war in Ukraine has…

Finland Braces For Russian Gas Cut-Off Ahead Of NATO Decision

Finland Braces For Russian Gas Cut-Off Ahead Of NATO Decision

Finland is prepared that it…

Top German Gas Buyer Concedes To Russian Payment Scheme

Top German Gas Buyer Concedes To Russian Payment Scheme

One of Germany's largest natural…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Natural Gas
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Economy Minister: Germany Can Survive Without Russian Gas

By Irina Slav - May 12, 2022, 9:00 AM CDT
  • Habeck: Germany can weather suspension of Russian gas supplies under three conditions.
  • Germany is rushing to close long term supply deals with Middle East suppliers.
  • Germany has started construction work on its first LNG import terminal.
Join Our Community

Germany will be able to withstand a halt of Russian natural gas supplies as long as it manages to fill up its gas storage, Economy Minister Robert Habeck told German media this week.

In an interview with WirtschaftsWoche cited by Bloomberg, Habeck explained that the country would be able to weather the effects of a potential suspension of gas supplies from Russia under three conditions: that it fills up its gas storage facilities before the next heating season begins, that it finishes adding its planned LNG import capacity, and that Germans reduce their energy consumption.

Germany has plans for four floating liquefied natural gas import terminals, and if two of these get connected to the grid before the start of the next heating season, Germany would be able to get through the winter “to some extent” in case Russia cuts off gas deliveries.

Germany is the biggest importer of Russian natural gas, which puts it in a challenging position when it comes to diversifying gas sources. Because of the readiness of the U.S. to supply Europe with LNG, Germany has started building import terminals urgently, and it has also sought to negotiate deliveries from Qatar.

Those negotiations, however, ran into a wall recently, as the two parties appeared to have major differences concerning terms such as the length of the contract and whether or not Germany would have the right to resell the gas to other European states. Qatar insists on a minimum commitment of 20 years and does not want to allow Germany to resell the gas. Germany is unwilling to make that commitment.

Meanwhile, Germany has started construction work on its first LNG import terminal, which the government hopes will be ready to take its first cargo by the end of the year.

“We have a good chance of achieving something that is actually impossible in Germany: to build an LNG terminal within about ten months and to connect it to the German gas supply,” Habeck said in comments on the start of construction of the Wilhelmshaven terminal on the North Sea coast.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads from Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Kyiv Halts Russian Gas Shipments Through Key Hub
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

The NOPEC Bill Could Send Oil Prices To $300

The NOPEC Bill Could Send Oil Prices To $300
OPEC Stays Silent As EU Rushes To Ban Russian Oil

OPEC Stays Silent As EU Rushes To Ban Russian Oil
Gazprom Claims It's Technically Impossible To Reroute Gas To Europe

Gazprom Claims It's "Technically Impossible" To Reroute Gas To Europe
Oil Prices Slip As Crude Inventories Jump

Oil Prices Slip As Crude Inventories Jump
Top German Gas Buyer Concedes To Russian Payment Scheme

Top German Gas Buyer Concedes To Russian Payment Scheme



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com