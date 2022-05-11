Kuwait Follows Saudis In Slashing Oil Prices For Asia

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 105.4 +5.61 +5.62%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 107.2 +4.78 +4.67%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 7.640 +0.255 +3.45%
Graph up Heating Oil 10 mins 3.939 +0.007 +0.17%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 3.671 +0.130 +3.66%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 102.0 -3.69 -3.49%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 102.0 -3.69 -3.49%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 106.1 -2.16 -1.99%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 108.2 -4.30 -3.82%
Chart Mars US 15 hours 98.61 -3.13 -3.08%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 3.671 +0.130 +3.66%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 2 days 103.1 -4.58 -4.25%
Graph down Murban 2 days 106.1 -4.96 -4.47%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 103.3 -2.46 -2.33%
Graph down Basra Light 163 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 106.2 -2.70 -2.48%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 106.1 -2.16 -1.99%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 106.1 -2.16 -1.99%
Chart Girassol 2 days 104.0 -2.42 -2.27%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 108.2 -4.30 -3.82%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 2 days 82.74 -2.98 -3.48%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 15 hours 85.66 -3.33 -3.74%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 15 hours 101.9 -3.33 -3.16%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 15 hours 100.2 -3.33 -3.22%
Graph down Sweet Crude 15 hours 98.06 -3.33 -3.28%
Graph down Peace Sour 15 hours 95.21 -3.33 -3.38%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 15 hours 95.21 -3.33 -3.38%
Chart Light Sour Blend 15 hours 97.31 -3.33 -3.31%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 15 hours 100.9 -3.33 -3.20%
Chart Central Alberta 15 hours 95.51 -3.33 -3.37%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 102.0 -3.69 -3.49%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 96.25 -3.25 -3.27%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 90.00 -3.25 -3.49%
Graph down ANS West Coast 3 days 109.8 -6.44 -5.54%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 93.71 -3.33 -3.43%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 97.66 -3.33 -3.30%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 97.66 -3.33 -3.30%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 96.25 -3.25 -3.27%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 90.00 -3.25 -3.49%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 106.0 -3.33 -3.05%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes "Natural Gas Trading Picks Up Considerably Amid High Volatility" by Charles Kennedy - ...And is U.S. NatGas Futures dramatically overbought at the $6.35 range?
  • 8 minutes How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 12 minutes  What Russia has reached over three months diplomatic and military pressure on West ?
  • 2 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 5 hours "The Calm Before The Storm In Oil Markets" by Tom Kool of OILPRICE and seen at YahooFinance
  • 2 days How cheap Chinese tires might explain Russia's 'stalled' 40-mile-long military convoy in Ukraine
  • 2 hours Will Variants and Ill-Health Continue to Plague Economic Outlooks?
  • 5 hours Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in
  • 20 hours "Russia will stop 'in a moment' if Ukraine meets terms - Kremlin" by Reuters via Yahoo News...but Reuters suddenly cut out the balanced part of the story.
  • 2 days "How to Calculate Your Individual ESG Score to ensure that your Digital ID 'benefits' and money are accessible"
  • 2 days "The Global Digital ID Prison" by James Corbett of CorbettReport.com

Breaking News:

Asian Refinery Restarts After Two-Year Hiatus

Can Washington Regain Influence On The World Stage?

Can Washington Regain Influence On The World Stage?

The actions of India over…

Colombia’s Shale Boom Might Be Over Before It Even Started

Colombia’s Shale Boom Might Be Over Before It Even Started

Colombia’s shale resources have long…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Related News

Kuwait Follows Saudis In Slashing Oil Prices For Asia

By Irina Slav - May 11, 2022, 8:30 AM CDT

Kuwait has become the second-largest OPEC member to cut its prices for Asia this month after Saudi Arabia cut its export prices for the first time in four months.

Per a Reuters report citing a Kuwaiti document, the exporter slashed Kuwait Export Crude prices for June oil deliveries to Asia by as much as $4.95 per barrel from the prior month to a $4.35 premium to the DME Oman and Platts Dubai benchmarks.

Kuwait also lowered the price of its Super Light Crude by $4.95 per barrel to $4.70 above the DME Oman and Platts Dubai benchmarks.

Kuwaiti oil prices had hit a record high in May, the report noted. However, it seems that the lockdowns in China are beginning to worry exporters, prompting them to adjust prices.

Saudi Aramco reduced its oil export prices for the first time in four months this week as China locks down cities with millions of residents in pursuit of its zero-Covid policy.

According to a Bloomberg report, Aramco cut the price for its Super Light for Asia by more than $5 per barrel ad the price for its Extra Light by $4.95 per barrel for June deliveries.

Crude oil prices for Europe were reduced more moderately by the Saudi state giant, by between $2 and $3 per barrel, Bloomberg also reported. Prices for exports to the United States remained unchanged from May.

Meanwhile, Kuwait is supporting the united front that OPEC+ is demonstrating to an increasingly oil-hungry world. Last week, the country's oil minister said the OPEC+ deal to add moderate amounts of oil to monthly production ensured market stability and balance.

This week, the opinion was echoed by the UAE's Suhail Al Mazrouei, who said, as quoted by Reuters, that the oil market is balanced and the price volatility comes from the fact that "some don't want to buy certain crudes and it takes time for traders to move from one market to another."

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads from Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

EIA Sees Brent Crude At $107 In Q2 2022

Next Post

EU Considers Dropping Environmental Regulation For Renewables

Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

Diesel In ‘Crisis’ Mode As Prices Break Records

Diesel In ‘Crisis’ Mode As Prices Break Records
Rystad: Oil Demand To Sink By 1.4 Million Bpd

Rystad: Oil Demand To Sink By 1.4 Million Bpd
The U.S. Has Lost Its Position As The World’s Top LNG Exporter

The U.S. Has Lost Its Position As The World’s Top LNG Exporter
U.S. Fuel Exports Are Draining Domestic Diesel And Gasoline Supplies 

U.S. Fuel Exports Are Draining Domestic Diesel And Gasoline Supplies 
Europe Buys Abu Dhabi Crude To Replace Russian Barrels

Europe Buys Abu Dhabi Crude To Replace Russian Barrels


Most Commented

Alt text

What’s Keeping China From Buying More Russian Crude?

 Alt text

Why Are Big Oil Execs Dumping Millions Of Dollars Worth Of Stock?

 Alt text

Is Global Oil Production Growing Fast Enough?

 Alt text

Can Washington Regain Influence On The World Stage?
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com