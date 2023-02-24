U.S. Oil Drilling Activity Retreats For Second Week In A Row

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 76.11 +0.72 +0.96%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 82.98 +0.77 +0.94%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 83.61 +0.34 +0.41%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 2.438 +0.124 +5.36%
Graph down Gasoline 11 mins 2.357 -0.023 -0.95%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 78.76 +1.31 +1.69%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 78.76 +1.31 +1.69%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 82.25 +0.57 +0.70%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 80.53 +0.01 +0.01%
Chart Mars US 21 hours 73.74 +1.84 +2.56%
Chart Gasoline 11 mins 2.357 -0.023 -0.95%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 2 days 79.34 -0.70 -0.87%
Graph down Murban 2 days 82.73 -0.55 -0.66%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 77.69 +0.37 +0.48%
Graph down Basra Light 452 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 82.16 +0.62 +0.76%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 82.25 +0.57 +0.70%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 82.25 +0.57 +0.70%
Chart Girassol 2 days 82.41 +0.57 +0.70%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 80.53 +0.01 +0.01%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 2 days 59.66 +2.06 +3.58%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 12 hours 54.14 +1.44 +2.73%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 12 hours 77.54 +1.44 +1.89%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 12 hours 75.79 +1.44 +1.94%
Graph up Sweet Crude 12 hours 72.94 +1.44 +2.01%
Graph up Peace Sour 12 hours 69.64 +1.44 +2.11%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 12 hours 69.64 +1.44 +2.11%
Chart Light Sour Blend 12 hours 70.94 +1.44 +2.07%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 12 hours 79.89 +1.44 +1.84%
Chart Central Alberta 12 hours 69.24 +1.44 +2.12%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 78.76 +1.31 +1.69%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 71.75 +1.50 +2.14%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 65.50 +1.50 +2.34%
Graph down ANS West Coast 3 days 77.48 -2.24 -2.81%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 67.92 +1.44 +2.17%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 71.87 +1.44 +2.04%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 71.87 +1.44 +2.04%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 71.75 +1.50 +2.14%
Chart Kansas Common 30 days 71.25 +0.75 +1.06%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 81.05 +1.44 +1.81%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 7 minutes Energy Armageddon
  • 11 minutes Russia Says Europe Will Struggle To Replace Its Oil Products
  • 2 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 4 days What Will We Do Without Oil

Breaking News:

The U.S. Intensifies Sanctions Against Russia

Oil Falls After The EIA Confirms Another Large Crude Build

Oil Falls After The EIA Confirms Another Large Crude Build

The rebound in oil prices…

Oil Prices Rebound But Remain On Course For A Weekly Loss

Oil Prices Rebound But Remain On Course For A Weekly Loss

Oil prices are on course…

Report Warns Of Looming Overcapacity In Container Ship Market

Report Warns Of Looming Overcapacity In Container Ship Market

A new report by Alphaliner…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

U.S. Oil Drilling Activity Retreats For Second Week In A Row

By Julianne Geiger - Feb 24, 2023, 12:14 PM CST
Join Our Community

The total number of total active drilling rigs in the United States fell by 7 this week, according to new data from Baker Hughes published on Friday.

The total rig count fell to 753 this week—103 rigs higher than the rig count this time in 2022 and 322 rigs lower than the rig count at the beginning of 2019, prior to the pandemic.

Oil rigs in the United States decreased by 7 this week, to 600 after decreasing by 2 in the week prior. Gas rigs stayed the same at 151. Miscellaneous rigs stayed the same at 2.

The rig count in the Permian Basin rose by 1, and rigs in the Eagle Ford stayed the same.

Primary Vision’s Frac Spread Count, an estimate of the number of crews completing unfinished wells—a more frugal use of finances than drilling new wells—rose during the week ending February 17. The frac spread count is now 272, up 6 from the previous week. This is 14 more crews than a month ago and 11 fewer than a year ago.

Crude oil production in the United States stayed the same at 12.3 million bpd for the third week in a row for the week ending February 17, according to the latest weekly EIA estimates. U.S. production levels are up 700,000 bpd versus a year ago.

At 12:42 p.m. ET, the WTI benchmark was trading up $0.74 on the day (+0.98%) at $76.13, essentially flat compared to this same time last week.

The Brent benchmark was trading up $0.69 (+0.84%) at $82.90 per barrel on the day, also flat compared to this time last Friday. 

WTI was trading at $76.15 minutes after the data release, up 1.01% on the day.

By Julianne Geiger for Oilprice.com

ADVERTISEMENT

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

UK Car Manufacturers Are Slowly Shifting To Electric Vehicles

Next Post

Report Warns Of Looming Overcapacity In Container Ship Market
Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Automakers Are Slashing Prices To Sell Off Excess Inventory

Automakers Are Slashing Prices To Sell Off Excess Inventory
India Invokes Maximum Energy Output Law from Coal Plants

India Invokes Maximum Energy Output Law from Coal Plants
Demographic Challenges Weigh On Russia’s Military Ambitions

Demographic Challenges Weigh On Russia’s Military Ambitions
Dutch Intelligence: Russia May Be Preparing To Sabotage Energy Infrastructure

Dutch Intelligence: Russia May Be Preparing To Sabotage Energy Infrastructure
Could Gravity Batteries Win The Energy Storage War?

Could Gravity Batteries Win The Energy Storage War?

ADVERTISEMENT



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com