Shell: European Demand Is Set To Dominate LNG Trade In The Long Term

Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 78.75 +0.16 +0.20%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 85.45 +0.07 +0.08%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 84.72 +0.08 +0.09%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 2.535 +0.064 +2.59%
Graph down Gasoline 12 mins 2.486 -0.012 -0.47%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 82.88 -1.06 -1.26%
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 82.88 -1.06 -1.26%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 84.12 -1.17 -1.37%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 84.37 +0.14 +0.17%
Chart Mars US 15 hours 76.99 -0.07 -0.09%
Chart Gasoline 12 mins 2.486 -0.012 -0.47%

Graph down Marine 1 day 82.54 -1.53 -1.82%
Graph down Murban 1 day 84.16 -1.86 -2.16%
Graph down Iran Heavy 1 day 78.45 -0.91 -1.15%
Graph down Basra Light 443 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 1 day 84.80 -0.96 -1.12%
Graph down Bonny Light 1 day 84.12 -1.17 -1.37%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 84.12 -1.17 -1.37%
Chart Girassol 1 day 84.52 -1.09 -1.27%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 84.37 +0.14 +0.17%

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 1 day 62.63 +1.15 +1.87%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 6 hours 57.34 -0.47 -0.81%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 6 hours 80.74 -0.47 -0.58%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 6 hours 78.99 -0.47 -0.59%
Graph down Sweet Crude 6 hours 76.14 -0.47 -0.61%
Graph down Peace Sour 6 hours 72.84 -0.47 -0.64%
Chart Peace Sour 6 hours 72.84 -0.47 -0.64%
Chart Light Sour Blend 6 hours 74.14 -0.47 -0.63%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 6 hours 83.09 -0.47 -0.56%
Chart Central Alberta 6 hours 72.44 -0.47 -0.64%

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 82.88 -1.06 -1.26%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 75.75 -1.00 -1.30%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 69.50 -1.00 -1.42%
Graph up ANS West Coast 10 days 78.06 +1.16 +1.51%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 71.59 -1.08 -1.49%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 75.54 -1.08 -1.41%
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 75.54 -1.08 -1.41%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 75.75 -1.00 -1.30%
Chart Kansas Common 21 days 71.25 +0.75 +1.06%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 84.97 -1.08 -1.26%

Oil Shippers Rake In Billions From Russian Oil Trade

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

Shell: European Demand Is Set To Dominate LNG Trade In The Long Term

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Feb 16, 2023, 5:30 AM CST

The significantly higher demand for liquefied natural gas in Europe is set to intensify competition with Asia in the short term and to dominate LNG trade in the longer term, Shell said in its annual LNG outlook on Thursday.

European countries, including the UK, saw their LNG imports jump by 60% last year, to 121 million tons, Shell, the world’s largest LNG trader, said as it issued a bullish outlook on the fuel through 2040.

Global LNG trade hit 396 million tons last year, an increase of 16 million tons compared to 2021.

The surge in Europe’s imports in 2022 was facilitated by a 15-million-ton, or 19%, decline in China’s imports due to the zero-Covid policy, and a marked drop in South Asia’s LNG imports due to the high prices, Shell said.

At the same time, Europe’s pipeline gas imports from Russia slumped by 53% in 2022 compared to 2021.

“The war in Ukraine has had far-reaching impacts on energy security around the world and caused structural shifts in the market that are likely to impact the global LNG industry over the long term,” Steve Hill, Shell’s Executive Vice President for Energy Marketing, said in a statement.

LNG could become a core energy supply for Europe to meet energy security needs, while China could increasingly provide more flexibility to the global LNG market, the supermajor said.

Through the mid-2020s, that is over the next two years, the global LNG market will remain tight as Europe and Asia compete for limited new LNG supply, the supermajor said.

New supply – especially from Qatar and the United States – is set to hit the market in 2025-2026. Around 80% of new LNG supply by 2030 will come from those two major LNG exporters, Shell noted.

However, the supermajor warned that another supply-demand gap could be looming in the late 2020s without new investment in additional supply.  

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

