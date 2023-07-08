China's LNG Imports Soar Despite Global Price Dip

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 1 day 73.86 +2.06 +2.87%
Graph up Brent Crude 1 day 78.47 +1.95 +2.55%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 79.41 +1.75 +2.25%
Graph down Natural Gas 1 day 2.582 -0.027 -1.03%
Graph up Gasoline 1 day 2.589 +0.046 +1.79%
Graph up Louisiana Light 9 days 73.26 +2.98 +4.24%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 9 days 73.26 +2.98 +4.24%
Chart Bonny Light 9 days 75.16 +1.71 +2.33%
Chart Opec Basket 5 days 76.18 +0.04 +0.05%
Chart Mars US 1 day 75.41 +1.51 +2.04%
Chart Gasoline 1 day 2.589 +0.046 +1.79%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 9 days 75.66 +2.41 +3.29%
Graph up Murban 9 days 77.26 +2.33 +3.11%
Graph up Iran Heavy 9 days 74.80 +1.99 +2.73%
Graph down Basra Light 586 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 9 days 76.08 +1.85 +2.49%
Graph up Bonny Light 9 days 75.16 +1.71 +2.33%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 9 days 75.16 +1.71 +2.33%
Chart Girassol 9 days 77.74 +1.63 +2.14%
Chart Opec Basket 5 days 76.18 +0.04 +0.05%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 39 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 2 days 50.55 +0.01 +0.02%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 2 days 73.95 +0.01 +0.01%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 2 days 72.20 +0.01 +0.01%
Graph up Sweet Crude 2 days 69.35 +0.01 +0.01%
Graph up Peace Sour 2 days 66.05 +0.01 +0.02%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 2 days 66.05 +0.01 +0.02%
Chart Light Sour Blend 2 days 67.35 +0.01 +0.01%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 days 76.30 +0.01 +0.01%
Chart Central Alberta 2 days 65.65 +0.01 +0.02%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 9 days 73.26 +2.98 +4.24%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 9 days 67.00 +3.00 +4.69%
Graph up Giddings 9 days 60.75 +3.00 +5.19%
Graph down ANS West Coast 17 days 75.57 -2.85 -3.63%
Graph up West Texas Sour 9 days 64.87 +2.94 +4.75%
Graph up Eagle Ford 9 days 67.12 +2.94 +4.58%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 9 days 67.12 +2.94 +4.58%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 9 days 67.00 +3.00 +4.69%
Chart Kansas Common 4 days 62.00 +2.00 +3.33%
Chart Buena Vista 12 days 72.15 -3.80 -5.00%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 12 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 1 day How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 3 days Wind energy costs are rising
  • 2 days Cheaper prices due to renewables - forget it

Breaking News:

Venezuela Looks To Pay Down $20 Billion In U.S. Debt With Oil Exports

China Close To Signing 27-Year LNG Supply Deal With Qatar

China Close To Signing 27-Year LNG Supply Deal With Qatar

China National Petroleum Corporation (CNPC)…

Tri-nation Gas Swap Agreement Could Transform Europe’s Energy Market

Tri-nation Gas Swap Agreement Could Transform Europe’s Energy Market

A three-way gas swap agreement…

What Qatar’s Latest Megadeal With China Means For Global LNG Markets

What Qatar’s Latest Megadeal With China Means For Global LNG Markets

Qatar’s latest megadeal with China’s…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Natural Gas
Alex Kimani

Alex Kimani

Alex Kimani is a veteran finance writer, investor, engineer and researcher for Safehaven.com. 

More Info

Share

Premium Content

China's LNG Imports Soar Despite Global Price Dip

By Alex Kimani - Jul 08, 2023, 6:00 PM CDT
  • China's imports of LNG in June rose by 28% compared to the previous year, reaching 5.96 million metric tons, while European imports fell and prices remained low.
  • The European Union's gas buying cartel has been successful, with nearly 80% of the continent's gas stores filled, but purchases of U.S. LNG have decreased.
  • The United States' largest LNG producer, Cheniere Energy, has signed a long-term LNG sale and purchase agreement with China's ENN Energy Holdings, further cementing China and Asia as the U.S.'s largest LNG customers.
Join Our Community
LNG

China's imports of liquefied natural gas (LNG) hit 5-month highs in June, but weak demand, especially in Europe, kept a lid on prices. Last month, China imported 5.96 million metric tons of LNG, 28% higher than the 4.64 million the country purchased a year ago and also higher than 5.54 million metric tons imported in May. However, that still proved inadequate as the spot price slipped to $9.00 per million British thermal units (mmBtu), 87% below its record high of $70.50 in late August and the lowest since April 2021.

The much-awaited buying frenzy by the EU as it looks to fill its gas stores ahead of winter has yet to materialize. Europe imported 9.50 million metric tons in June, down from 12.11 million in May and the lowest monthly total since August 2022. Rocked by one of the worst energy crises in living memory, the European Union launched a gas buyers' cartel in 2022 and started issuing tenders for supplies. According to Sefcovic, some 50 gas suppliers and large industrial gas consumers in the EU immediately expressed interest in being part of the bloc's joint gas-buying effort. A key objective of the whole endeavor is to keep gas prices low by buying in larger volumes. 

Well, Europe's gas buyer's club has been a resounding success, with the continent's gas stores nearly 80% full. Unfortunately, Europe's purchases of U.S. LNG have also dwindled, with June's volumes clocking in at 4.15 million metric tons, down from 5.63 million tons in May. Europe's gas inventories, including in the United Kingdom, have now hit 889 terawatt-hours (TWh), according to data from Gas Infrastructure Europe. Stocks are now +246 TWh +38% above the 10-year seasonal average, although the surplus has narrowed from +280 TWh +81% in March. 

Meanwhile, U.S. gas inventories have also been ticking higher, with stocks for the week ended June 30, 2023, up 72 Bcf to 2,877 Bcf.

The deluge of gas has put nearby futures prices under immense pressure, with futures for gas delivered in October 2023 now trading at a discount of almost 12 euros per megawatt-hour to prices for April 2024. In contrast, they traded at a premium of more than 5 euros at the beginning of the year and a full 38 euros a year ago.

China and Asia Become Key U.S. Customers

Asia's imports of U.S. LNG climbed to 1.34 million metric tons in June, up from 1.21 million in May and the most since February. Indeed, China and Asia are now the U.S. biggest LNG customers, a position Europe held last year when it purchased as much as 65% of U.S. output.

The United States' largest producer of LNG, Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG), has signed a long-term liquefied natural gas (LNG) sale and purchase agreement with China's ENN Energy Holdings. 

ENN will purchase ~1.8M metric tons/year of LNG on a free-on-board basis at Henry Hub prices for a 20-year term, with deliveries to commence mid-2026 ramping up to 0.9 million tonnes per annum (mtpa) in 2027. Last year, ENN signed a 13-year deal with Cheniere to purchase 900K metric tons/year, again based on Henry Hub prices.

The deal is subject to the completion of Cheniere's Sabine Pass project, which is being developed to include up to three liquefaction trains with an expected total production capacity of ~20M tons/year of LNG. 

Currently, Sabine Pass has six fully operational liquefaction units aka ?"trains", each capable of producing ~5 mtpa of LNG for an aggregate nominal production capacity of ~30 mtpa. Cheniere processes more than 4.7 billion cubic feet per day of natural gas into LNG. Sabine Pass has multiple pipeline connections to interstate and intrastate pipelines, and is located less than four nautical miles from the Gulf of Mexico, thus providing easy access to seafaring vessels. 

Previously, Cheniere entered another long-term liquefied natural gas sale and purchase agreement with Norway's national oil company Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) that will see Equinor purchase 1.75M metric tons/year of LNG on a free-on-board basis for a purchase price indexed to the Henry Hub price, for a 15-year term.

ADVERTISEMENT

By Alex Kimani for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

China’s Bid For Energy Security Fuels Long-Term LNG Buying Spree
Alex Kimani

Alex Kimani

Alex Kimani is a veteran finance writer, investor, engineer and researcher for Safehaven.com. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Why The U.S. Has Become The Blackout Capital Of The Developed World

Why The U.S. Has Become The Blackout Capital Of The Developed World
Saudi Arabia Sets The Stage For Big OPEC Production Cuts

Saudi Arabia Sets The Stage For Big OPEC Production Cuts
Saudi Arabia's Solo Act Won’t Save The Oil Bulls

Saudi Arabia's Solo Act Won’t Save The Oil Bulls
MIT’s Groundbreaking Discovery In The Intriguing World Of Superconductivity

MIT’s Groundbreaking Discovery In The Intriguing World Of Superconductivity
Iran’s Growing Oil Production: A New Threat To OPEC’s Market Grip

Iran’s Growing Oil Production: A New Threat To OPEC’s Market Grip

ADVERTISEMENT



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com