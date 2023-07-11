UK's Centrica Pens $8 Billion Mega Deal To Secure LNG From The U.S.

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 74.80 +1.81 +2.48%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 79.34 +1.65 +2.12%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 78.90 +0.50 +0.64%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 2.716 +0.047 +1.76%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.614 +0.044 +1.71%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 75.75 -1.01 -1.32%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 75.75 -1.01 -1.32%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 79.71 +4.55 +6.05%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 79.09 +0.66 +0.84%
Chart Mars US 20 hours 74.84 -0.57 -0.76%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.614 +0.044 +1.71%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 77.47 +1.81 +2.39%
Graph up Murban 2 days 78.71 +1.45 +1.88%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 77.36 +2.56 +3.42%
Graph down Basra Light 588 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 79.38 +3.30 +4.34%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 79.71 +4.55 +6.05%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 79.71 +4.55 +6.05%
Chart Girassol 2 days 80.83 +3.09 +3.97%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 79.09 +0.66 +0.84%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 42 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 12 hours 51.74 -0.87 -1.65%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 12 hours 75.14 -0.87 -1.14%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 12 hours 73.39 -0.87 -1.17%
Graph down Sweet Crude 12 hours 70.54 -0.87 -1.22%
Graph down Peace Sour 12 hours 67.24 -0.87 -1.28%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 12 hours 67.24 -0.87 -1.28%
Chart Light Sour Blend 12 hours 68.54 -0.87 -1.25%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 12 hours 77.49 -0.87 -1.11%
Chart Central Alberta 12 hours 66.84 -0.87 -1.28%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 75.75 -1.01 -1.32%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 12 days 67.00 +3.00 +4.69%
Graph up Giddings 12 days 60.75 +3.00 +5.19%
Graph up ANS West Coast 5 days 80.48 +1.92 +2.44%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 67.67 -0.87 -1.27%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 69.47 -0.87 -1.24%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 69.47 -0.87 -1.24%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 69.50 -1.00 -1.42%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 63.25 -0.75 -1.17%
Chart Buena Vista 15 days 72.15 -3.80 -5.00%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 11 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 4 days How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 6 days Wind energy costs are rising
  • 4 days Cheaper prices due to renewables - forget it

Breaking News:

Brent Breaches $79 On OPEC's Production Cut Pledges

China’s Bid For Energy Security Fuels Long-Term LNG Buying Spree

China’s Bid For Energy Security Fuels Long-Term LNG Buying Spree

In a bid to secure…

U.S. Sets New Record In LNG Export Capacity

U.S. Sets New Record In LNG Export Capacity

Amid rising global demand and…

Tri-nation Gas Swap Agreement Could Transform Europe’s Energy Market

Tri-nation Gas Swap Agreement Could Transform Europe’s Energy Market

A three-way gas swap agreement…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Natural Gas
City A.M

City A.M

CityAM.com is the online presence of City A.M., London's first free daily business newspaper. Both platforms cover financial and business news as well as sport and…

More Info

Share

Premium Content

UK's Centrica Pens $8 Billion Mega Deal To Secure LNG From The U.S.

By City A.M - Jul 11, 2023, 10:00 AM CDT
  • Centrica's agreement with Delta Midstream involves around 14 LNG cargoes per year, which could provide enough energy to heat five per cent of UK homes annually.
  • Supplies will be shipped from Delfin Deepwater Port, off the coast of Louisiana, with operations expected to start in 2027.
  • The deal, alongside Centrica's recent agreement with Equinor and the reopening of the Rough gas storage facility, aims to enhance the UK’s energy security amidst growing energy crisis concerns.
Join Our Community
LNG

British Gas owner Centrica has signed a £6.2bn ($8bn) mega deal with US fossil fuel producer Delta Midstream, in a welcome boost for the UK’s power supplies.

The agreement IS for 1m tonnes per annum of liquefied natural gas (LNG) for 15 years, and means Centrica will take delivery of around 14 LNG cargoes per year.

This could provide enough energy to heat five per cent of UK homes on an annual basis.

Supplies will be shipped from Delfin Deepwater Port, located 40 miles off the coast of Louisiana, with first operations expected to commence in 2027.

This follows Centrica’s three-year supply agreement with Equinor, which will heat 4.5m UK homes through to 2024 and the reopening of the Rough gas storage facility in October 2022. 

Rough now provides half of the UK’s total gas storage capacity with the potential to store over 50bn cubic feet (bcf) of gas, enough to heat almost 10 per cent of UK homes throughout winter.

City A.M. understands Centrica is pushing for a cap and floor mechanism to provide a guaranteed income stream, in exchange for investing up to £2bn restoring the project to full capacity.

The deal between Centrica and Delfin also follows the UK and US signing an energy and security partnership last December – which 9bn cubic metres of LNG being shipped from the US to the UK this year.

LNG is natural gas that has been reduced to a liquid state, through a process of cooling before it is later converted back into a gas for use.

For the liquefaction process it is cooled to below -150 degrees celsius before being re-gasified.

Demand for LNG is booming across the West, with Europe and Asia competing for supplies chiefly from the US and Middle East – driving up prices last summer and bolstering the coffers of producers.

There will lead to more ships carrying liquefied natural gas (LNG) than oil supertankers within the next five years, according to recent research from Global Data.

However, the energy source is controversial due to its very high carbon emissions intensity and its growing role in the UK’s supply mix as domestic resources dwindle.

However, Centrica chief executive Chris O’Shea considered the deal to be “vital to the UK’s energy security.”

ADVERTISEMENT

He said: “The last year has demonstrated the critical importance of investing in the UK’s energy security. Addressing the immediate impact of the energy crisis on our customers has been one of our biggest priorities, but I’m acutely aware that we also need to look ahead to manage future risks and secure our supplies.

“As well as strengthening the trade links between the UK and US, this deal – alongside reopening Rough and our major deal with Equinor – shows that Centrica is investing heavily to future-proof the UK’s energy supply and address one of the underlying causes of the energy crisis.”

By CityAM

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

China's LNG Imports Soar Despite Global Price Dip

Next Post

New Gas Discovery Boosts Azerbaijan’s Energy Aspirations
City A.M

City A.M

CityAM.com is the online presence of City A.M., London's first free daily business newspaper. Both platforms cover financial and business news as well as sport and…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Saudi Arabia's Solo Act Won’t Save The Oil Bulls

Saudi Arabia's Solo Act Won’t Save The Oil Bulls
MIT’s Groundbreaking Discovery In The Intriguing World Of Superconductivity

MIT’s Groundbreaking Discovery In The Intriguing World Of Superconductivity
Europe And China Face Off Over U.S. LNG Supply Deals

Europe And China Face Off Over U.S. LNG Supply Deals
Global Giants Lock Horns Over Rare Earth Resources

Global Giants Lock Horns Over Rare Earth Resources
The Great Oil Market Paradox: Inflation Fears Meet Rising Demand

The Great Oil Market Paradox: Inflation Fears Meet Rising Demand

ADVERTISEMENT



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com