Oil Prices Inch Higher In Cautious Response To Saudi And Russian Cuts

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 70.45 +0.66 +0.95%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 75.27 +0.62 +0.83%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 75.77 +0.63 +0.84%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 2.686 -0.023 -0.85%
Graph up Gasoline 10 mins 2.483 +0.021 +0.83%
Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 73.26 +2.98 +4.24%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 73.26 +2.98 +4.24%
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 75.16 +1.71 +2.33%
Chart Opec Basket 1 min 76.14 +1.80 +2.42%
Chart Mars US 11 hours 70.99 -0.85 -1.18%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.483 +0.021 +0.83%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 4 days 75.66 +2.41 +3.29%
Graph up Murban 4 days 77.26 +2.33 +3.11%
Graph up Iran Heavy 4 days 74.80 +1.99 +2.73%
Graph down Basra Light 581 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 4 days 76.08 +1.85 +2.49%
Graph up Bonny Light 4 days 75.16 +1.71 +2.33%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 75.16 +1.71 +2.33%
Chart Girassol 4 days 77.74 +1.63 +2.14%
Chart Opec Basket 1 min 76.14 +1.80 +2.42%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 34 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 1 day 49.39 +0.78 +1.60%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 1 day 72.79 +0.78 +1.08%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 1 day 71.04 +0.78 +1.11%
Graph up Sweet Crude 1 day 68.19 +0.78 +1.16%
Graph up Peace Sour 1 day 64.89 +0.78 +1.22%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 1 day 64.89 +0.78 +1.22%
Chart Light Sour Blend 1 day 66.19 +0.78 +1.19%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 1 day 75.14 +0.78 +1.05%
Chart Central Alberta 1 day 64.49 +0.78 +1.22%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 73.26 +2.98 +4.24%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 67.00 +3.00 +4.69%
Graph up Giddings 4 days 60.75 +3.00 +5.19%
Graph down ANS West Coast 12 days 75.57 -2.85 -3.63%
Graph up West Texas Sour 4 days 64.87 +2.94 +4.75%
Graph up Eagle Ford 4 days 67.12 +2.94 +4.58%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 4 days 67.12 +2.94 +4.58%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 4 days 67.00 +3.00 +4.69%
Chart Kansas Common 4 days 61.00 +1.00 +1.67%
Chart Buena Vista 7 days 72.15 -3.80 -5.00%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 59 mins GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 7 hours Wind energy costs are rising
  • 2 days How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 5 days If hydrogen is the answer, you're asking the wrong question
  • 2 days Investment in renewables tanking
  • 3 days Cheaper prices due to renewables - forget it

Breaking News:

UK Energy Supply Sector To Return To Profits For First Time In Five Years

NASA Sets Out To Solve The Universe's Greatest Mystery: Dark Energy

NASA Sets Out To Solve The Universe's Greatest Mystery: Dark Energy

NASA and the ESA are…

The Man Behind The Success Of Modern Lithium Ion Batteries

The Man Behind The Success Of Modern Lithium Ion Batteries

Goodenough’s groundbreaking work began in…

Africa's Urban Growth Sparks New Opportunities For Investment

Africa's Urban Growth Sparks New Opportunities For Investment

Africa's new cities and urban…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Oil Prices Inch Higher In Cautious Response To Saudi And Russian Cuts

By Irina Slav - Jul 04, 2023, 1:11 AM CDT
  • Both WTI and Brent inched higher in Asia trade, with WTI climbing above $70 and Brent nearing $75.
  • The upward move was driven by Saudi Arabia’s announcement that it would extend its production cut in August and Russia’s plan to cut its oil exports.
  • Despite the supposedly bullish news, bearish sentiment remains strong in oil markets, with traders focused on the uncertain macro outlook.
Join Our Community
oil

Crude oil prices moved modestly higher in Asia pre-noon trade today following the news that Saudi Arabia would extend its voluntary oil production cuts through August.

The Kingdom would produce some 9 million bpd of oil in August—the same level it aims for this month—and could further extend the reduction beyond August, the Saudi Press Agency reported earlier this week.

On the same day, Russia announced it would cut its oil exports by half a million barrels daily next month.

“As part of the efforts to ensure a balanced market, Russia will voluntarily reduce its oil supply in August by 500,000 barrels per day by cutting its exports to global markets by that quantity,” Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said in a brief statement.

The Saudi announcement was not unexpected, which is part of the reason it did not result in any sharp changes in oil prices. The Russian update may have surprised but not enough to start any significant price rallies.

Trader sentiment appears to be strongly bearish as traders focus on economic updates from major consuming countries such as China, the United States, and the European Union. These updates seem to point to weak oil demand, prompting in turn scepticism about oil prices.

“Fundamentals are not having as much influence on price direction as one would expect. Instead, the uncertain macro outlook is what the market is focused on,” Warren Patterson, the head of commodities strategy at Dutch ING, said in a note.

Noting that the Saudi cut extension was largely expected and that, if the Saudis had failed to extend it this could have pushed prices lower, Patterson also said “This leaves the Saudis in a difficult spot for the next few months, as they will have to be careful how they wind down this supply cut in the current environment.”

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

ADVERTISEMENT

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Saudi Arabia And Iran To Jointly Exploit Oil & Gas Fields
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Russia Sees Natural Gas Revenues Collapse

Russia Sees Natural Gas Revenues Collapse
Russia Remains On The Brink Of Civil War

Russia Remains On The Brink Of Civil War
Why The U.S. Has Become The Blackout Capital Of The Developed World

Why The U.S. Has Become The Blackout Capital Of The Developed World
Foreign Intel: Iran Close To Testing First Nuke

Foreign Intel: Iran Close To Testing First Nuke
Azerbaijan, Georgia, Kazakhstan Sidestep Russia With New Trade Partnership

Azerbaijan, Georgia, Kazakhstan Sidestep Russia With New Trade Partnership

ADVERTISEMENT



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com