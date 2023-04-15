China Seeks To Expand Sources Of Stable Gas Supplies

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 20 hours 82.52 +0.36 +0.44%
Graph up Brent Crude 19 hours 86.31 +0.22 +0.26%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 87.12 -0.05 -0.06%
Graph up Natural Gas 20 hours 2.114 +0.107 +5.33%
Graph up Gasoline 20 hours 2.836 +0.004 +0.15%
Graph up Louisiana Light 3 days 84.31 +0.92 +1.10%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 3 days 84.31 +0.92 +1.10%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 86.04 -0.58 -0.67%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 87.77 +2.36 +2.76%
Chart Mars US 19 hours 81.92 +1.01 +1.25%
Chart Gasoline 20 hours 2.836 +0.004 +0.15%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 2 days 85.21 -1.32 -1.53%
Graph down Murban 2 days 87.09 -1.43 -1.62%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 83.70 -0.47 -0.56%
Graph down Basra Light 501 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 86.72 -0.44 -0.50%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 86.04 -0.58 -0.67%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 86.04 -0.58 -0.67%
Chart Girassol 2 days 88.44 -0.36 -0.41%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 87.77 +2.36 +2.76%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 2 days 67.29 +0.43 +0.64%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 1 day 60.91 -1.10 -1.77%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 1 day 84.31 -1.10 -1.29%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 1 day 82.56 -1.10 -1.31%
Graph down Sweet Crude 1 day 79.71 -1.10 -1.36%
Graph down Peace Sour 1 day 76.41 -1.10 -1.42%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 1 day 76.41 -1.10 -1.42%
Chart Light Sour Blend 1 day 77.71 -1.10 -1.40%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 1 day 86.66 -1.10 -1.25%
Chart Central Alberta 1 day 76.01 -1.10 -1.43%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 3 days 84.31 +0.92 +1.10%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 3 days 78.50 +0.50 +0.64%
Graph up Giddings 3 days 72.25 +0.50 +0.70%
Graph up ANS West Coast 4 days 86.45 +1.58 +1.86%
Graph up West Texas Sour 3 days 74.69 +0.63 +0.85%
Graph up Eagle Ford 3 days 78.64 +0.63 +0.81%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 3 days 78.64 +0.63 +0.81%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 3 days 78.50 +0.50 +0.64%
Chart Kansas Common 45 days 64.52 +0.64 +1.00%
Chart Buena Vista 3 days 86.07 +2.17 +2.59%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 11 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 13 hours Net zero nonsense
  • 10 days Proposed petrol car bans weakening but not by much
  • 10 days What compelled the OPEC+ to change its position suddenly? It's not rocket science to figure it out!!
  • 2 days Coca-Cola eyes cannabis
  • 9 days Russian Officials Voice Concerns About Chinese-Funded Rail Line

Breaking News:

U.S. Gasoline Just Waiting For The Next Price Hike Catalyst

African Oil And Gas Popular In Europe After Phaseout Of Russian Energy

African Oil And Gas Popular In Europe After Phaseout Of Russian Energy

As it moves to phase…

Natural Gas: A Comprehensive Guide To The World's Most Crucial Fuel

Natural Gas: A Comprehensive Guide To The World's Most Crucial Fuel

Natural gas is a combustible…

U.S. Natural Gas Prices Are “Begging For Supply Cuts”

U.S. Natural Gas Prices Are “Begging For Supply Cuts”

Low natural gas prices in…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Natural Gas
The Jamestown Foundation

The Jamestown Foundation

Founded in 1984, The Jamestown Foundation is an independent, non-partisan research institution dedicated to providing timely information concerning critical political and strategic developments in China,…

More Info

Share

Premium Content

China Seeks To Expand Sources Of Stable Gas Supplies

By The Jamestown Foundation - Apr 15, 2023, 10:00 AM CDT
  • Kazakhstan has proposed a new international gas pipeline project to deliver natural gas resources to its eastern regions.
  • The pipeline would connect Russia and China and is expected to increase Russia's share in the Chinese energy market.
  • Kazakhstan relies on Russia for its economic needs and transports its oil to global markets primarily via pipelines passing through Russia.
Join Our Community

Kazakhstan has recently proposed the building of a new international gas pipeline to Russia that would run through Kazakhstani territory and connect to China (Interfax, February 22; Astana Times, March 25). The new pipeline project has emerged as a vital need in delivering natural gas resources to Kazakhstan’s eastern regions. The final decision on the project is set to be made by May 1 (Inform.kz, February 24).

Overall, the proposed pipeline is planned to become the quickest and shortest way to deliver Russian gas to China through Kazakhstan’s eastern regions, though exact details have yet to be released (Stan.kz, February 22). Previously, in May 2022, the Kazakhstani Energy Ministry and Russian energy giant Gazprom discussed the gasification of Kazakhstan’s eastern and northern regions and agreed to step up efforts to address the most crucial aspects of cooperation. Furthermore, former Kazakhstani Energy Minister Magzum Mirzagaliyev, in October 2021, suggested that Russia should supply gas to Kazakhstan on mutually beneficial terms (Interfax, February 22).

In truth, Moscow has emphasized its eastward shift toward Asian energy markets, as a result of Western sanctions. In 2022, Russian gas exports fell by 25 percent; however, China received unprecedented amounts of Russian gas via the Power of Siberia pipeline (The Moscow Times, February 14). China is the third-largest consumer of natural gas in the world, after the United States and Russia. Nevertheless, Australia has been China’s largest supplier of liquefied natural gas for many years (Global Times, October 17, 2021). Even so, recently, China has begun searching for other sources of stable gas supplies. In this regard, Russian gas reserves are critically important for Beijing. And having lost half of the European market, Moscow is extremely interested in expanding its share of the Chinese energy market (Qazaq Times, March 12).

Yet, relations among these three countries need to be considered in a broader context, as Kazakhstan sits at the center of key transit and energy corridors connecting Asia and Europe. In some sense, the relationship is a bit fractious. For example, since the start of its all-out war against Ukraine, Russia has reduced the amount of Kazakhstani oil that it is willing transport through Russian territory (Azerbaycan24, June 20, 2022). And, last year, under its “zero-COVID” policy, China closed its border with Kazakhstan, which had a negative impact on Kazakhstan’s trade revenue and economy (Astana Times, January 10; Eurasianet, January 13).

Despite recent regional upheavals, Kazakhstan remains quite reliant on Russia for its economic needs. According to the Eurasian Development Bank, over the past five years, Russian foreign direct investment in Kazakhstan has amounted to roughly $11.2 billion (Pravda.az, March 30). Additionally, millions of citizens from Central Asia, including Kazakhstan, work as labor migrants in Russia, sending their earnings home. And that financing carries a certain weight in the budgets of the Central Asian states.

Furthermore, Kazakhstani energy supplies are actively being transported to Europe via Russia (see EDM, March 29). Kazakhstan transports its oil to global markets primarily via pipelines passing through Russia. In total, about 76 percent of Kazakhstan’s oil is sent to Europe annually, which has been critical for meeting European energy needs (Modern.az, January 13). In official statements, Astana has indicated that participation in Russian-led initiatives is possible only under the condition that Kazakhstan’s interests and sovereignty are respected.

In recent years, Kazakhstan has become China’s investment favorite in Central Asia. In the past 15 years, China has invested about $30 billion in the Kazakhstani economy; some independent experts suggest that this number may be twice as high (Pravda.az, March 30). Currently, Kazakhstan’s debt owed to China amounts to 16 percent of GDP, representing a general trend with the Central Asian states in owing sizable debts to Beijing. Relations between Kazakhstan and China truly began to strengthen with the announcement of Beijing’s Belt and Road Initiative, with an emphasis on industrial development as well as transit and energy infrastructure investment in Central Asia.

For its part, China buys 16 percent of its oil from Kazakhstan (Modern.az, January 13). Moreover, largely thanks to the joint terminal located at China’s Port of Lianyungang, the number of containers being transported from China to Kazakhstan and further onward to Russia, Europe and Central Asia is increasing. This increase is expected to stimulate the revival of international trade in the region and open new transit and logistics possibilities for Astana. Furthermore, China is Kazakhstan’s largest trading partner (Kaz.people.cn, October 31, 2022). Between 1993 and 2022, trade turnover between the two countries increased by 70 times (Shygystanu.kz, September 26, 2022). One of Beijing’s special interests for development and stability in Kazakhstan is related to its administration of the Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region, as Kazakhstan shares a long border with the region (Modern.az, January 13).

In recent years, Russian-Chinese relations have reached the level of strategic partnership. Yet, both are now competing for influence in Central Asia, as their interests in the region do not entirely coincide (Egemen.kz, September 5, 2022). From an economic point of view, Russia is interested in the production and transportation of hydrocarbons in Kazakhstan. However, China’s increased economic plans in Kazakhstan have further accelerated the decline of Russian influence in the region. Beijing’s economic superiority vis-à-vis Russia is the primary factor driving its growing influence. According to claims made in expert circles, Beijing, which has been secretly competing with Moscow for many years in Central Asia, is now trying to push Russia out of the region—and, to some extent, it is succeeding (Pravda.az, March 30).

Therefore, while, generally, new routes for the transit of energy resources is in the shared interests of Russia, China and Kazakhstan, nailing down the specifics could become complicated. Since before Russia’s all-out aggression against Ukraine, Kazakhstan had already been discussing new gas pipeline projects for the gasification of its remote areas. And while the prospect of becoming a gas hub between Russia and China is rather attractive to Astana, the new pipeline project is not aimed at helping Russia circumvent sanctions. While the technical details still need to be finalized for the pipeline project, it is already clear that it will require billions of dollars to complete. And with Western sanctions affecting both China and Russia, the financing angle could become difficult.

Thus, in the face of these complications, it is doubtful that Russia and Kazakhstan will implement the proposed project anytime soon. And while borrowing from Beijing could be an option, Astana may want to avoid this as it would further increase Kazakhstan’s dependency on China. Thus, Kazakhstan may look elsewhere for cooperation and funding in improving its energy and transit infrastructure—perhaps toward the West.

ADVERTISEMENT

By the Jamestown Foundation

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Asia Spot LNG Prices Hit 21-Month Low
The Jamestown Foundation

The Jamestown Foundation

Founded in 1984, The Jamestown Foundation is an independent, non-partisan research institution dedicated to providing timely information concerning critical political and strategic developments in China,…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

The Biggest Losers Of $100 Oil

The Biggest Losers Of $100 Oil
Saudi- U.S. Relations Sour Further On Huge OPEC+ Surprise Cut

Saudi- U.S. Relations Sour Further On Huge OPEC+ Surprise Cut
Why Americans Aren’t Buying EVs

Why Americans Aren’t Buying EVs
Oil Demand Set To Remain Strong For Years To Come

Oil Demand Set To Remain Strong For Years To Come
New Technology Could Bring Hydrogen Into The Mainstream

New Technology Could Bring Hydrogen Into The Mainstream

ADVERTISEMENT



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com