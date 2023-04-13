Asia Spot LNG Prices Hit 21-Month Low

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 82.28 +0.12 +0.15%
Graph down Brent Crude 2 hours 86.09 -1.24 -1.42%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 87.17 -1.07 -1.21%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 2.016 +0.009 +0.45%
Graph up Gasoline 11 mins 2.833 +0.001 +0.03%
Graph up Louisiana Light 3 days 83.39 +1.60 +1.96%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 3 days 83.39 +1.60 +1.96%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 86.65 +1.87 +2.21%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 85.41 -0.09 -0.11%
Chart Mars US 2 hours 80.91 -1.10 -1.34%
Chart Gasoline 11 mins 2.833 +0.001 +0.03%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 84.73 +1.03 +1.23%
Graph up Murban 2 days 86.88 +0.82 +0.95%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 84.03 +1.74 +2.11%
Graph down Basra Light 500 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 87.45 +2.40 +2.82%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 86.65 +1.87 +2.21%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 86.65 +1.87 +2.21%
Chart Girassol 2 days 88.93 +1.90 +2.18%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 85.41 -0.09 -0.11%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 19 hours 66.86 -1.04 -1.53%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 18 hours 62.01 +1.73 +2.87%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 18 hours 85.41 +1.73 +2.07%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 18 hours 83.66 +1.73 +2.11%
Graph up Sweet Crude 18 hours 80.81 +1.73 +2.19%
Graph up Peace Sour 18 hours 77.51 +1.73 +2.28%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 18 hours 77.51 +1.73 +2.28%
Chart Light Sour Blend 18 hours 78.81 +1.73 +2.24%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 18 hours 87.76 +1.73 +2.01%
Chart Central Alberta 18 hours 77.11 +1.73 +2.30%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 3 days 83.39 +1.60 +1.96%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 3 days 78.00 +1.75 +2.30%
Graph up Giddings 3 days 71.75 +1.75 +2.50%
Graph down ANS West Coast 4 days 83.45 -0.82 -0.97%
Graph up West Texas Sour 3 days 74.06 +1.79 +2.48%
Graph up Eagle Ford 3 days 78.01 +1.79 +2.35%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 3 days 78.01 +1.79 +2.35%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 3 days 78.00 +1.75 +2.30%
Chart Kansas Common 44 days 64.52 +0.64 +1.00%
Chart Buena Vista 3 days 83.90 -1.68 -1.96%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 2 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 2 mins Net zero nonsense
  • 9 days Proposed petrol car bans weakening but not by much
  • 9 days What compelled the OPEC+ to change its position suddenly? It's not rocket science to figure it out!!
  • 17 hours Coca-Cola eyes cannabis
  • 8 days Russian Officials Voice Concerns About Chinese-Funded Rail Line

Breaking News:

Indian Banks Fear Mess If Urals Passes $60 Price Cap

Natural Gas: A Comprehensive Guide To The World's Most Crucial Fuel

Natural Gas: A Comprehensive Guide To The World's Most Crucial Fuel

Natural gas is a combustible…

African Oil And Gas Popular In Europe After Phaseout Of Russian Energy

African Oil And Gas Popular In Europe After Phaseout Of Russian Energy

As it moves to phase…

Africa Looks To Help Europe Ease Its Dependence On Russian Gas

Africa Looks To Help Europe Ease Its Dependence On Russian Gas

African countries are set to…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Natural Gas
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Asia Spot LNG Prices Hit 21-Month Low

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Apr 13, 2023, 7:00 PM CDT
  • Asia's LNG demand has picked up due to a slump in spot prices that recorded the lowest in nearly two years.
  • South and Southeast Asia's customers were drawn to purchasing the cheapest spot LNG prices in 21 months.
  • Prices will determine south Asian countries' continued purchases of spot LNG.
Join Our Community

South and Southeast Asia are tentatively returning to the spot LNG market as prices have dipped from record highs in August to the lowest in nearly two years. 

India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Thailand were more active on the market last month than in February, looking to import cheaper LNG. Chinese demand also ticked up in March despite a still uncertain full-year LNG import trend for 2023, according to tanker-tracking data and industry players.    

China And South Asia Drive LNG Demand 

China, India, Bangladesh, Pakistan, and Thailand saw March LNG imports rise compared to February, per data from Kpler cited by Reuters’ Asia Commodities and Energy Columnist Clyde Russell. However, overall Asian imports were only slightly higher in March as the developed economies in north Asia – Japan and South Korea – reduced LNG imports at the end of the winter, as usual.  

South and Southeast Asian customers were tempted by the lowest spot LNG prices in 21 months. In the week to April 6, spot LNG prices for May delivery averaged $12.50 per million British thermal units (MMBtu), flat compared to the prior week, per industry sources estimates quoted by Reuters. The price has slumped by 67% since December 2022 and by 82% from a record high of $70.50 per MMBtu seen in August 2022, when natural gas prices spiked globally as Russia cut pipeline supply to Europe and the EU went on a buying spree to procure LNG for the winter.  

The lower LNG spot prices attracted Indian buyers. Kpler estimated that India’s imports in March had risen to 1.84 million tons, up from 1.27 million tons in February, which was the lowest monthly total since January 2017. China also raised LNG imports, to 5.55 million tons in March, compared to 4.95 million tons in February and 4.77 million tons in March 2022. 

Prices To Determine Pace of LNG Imports

Going forward, prices will determine whether south Asia will continue buying spot LNG. Intensified competition between Asia and Europe will drive prices higher, which in turn will reduce the purchasing power of price-sensitive LNG importers such as India, Bangladesh, and Pakistan. 

“Going forward, it will be a tug of war for the marginal cargo. We do see more shift of flow into Asia and of course the prices of the LNG in Europe and Asia will, to some extent decide where the cargoes will be flowing,” Oystein Kalleklev, the chief executive of shipping firm Flex LNG, said on the company’s earnings call in February.  

China, after a historic drop in LNG imports in 2022, is likely to see a recovery this year, but the rebound will depend not only on the economy after the reopening but also on prices. 

Unless natural gas prices globally remain bearish for a sustained period of time, Chinese LNG imports could stay weak this year, the biggest natural gas supplier, China National Petroleum Corporation (CNPC), says, as carried by Energy Intelligence

Booming domestic production and Russian pipeline imports would limit China’s LNG import growth, Wood Mackenzie said in an analysis last month. In the consultancy’s base-case scenario, China’s LNG imports would be 71 Mt (97 bcm) this year, just 7.4 Mt (10 bcm) more than in 2022 and still far lower than the 80 Mt imported in 2021. 

European Competition

Spot LNG pricing will depend to a large extent on Europe’s demand for the fuel. Europe continues to attract the majority of the rising U.S. LNG exports and will look to stock up on gas for next winter as it cannot rely on the weather and a second consecutive warmer-than-usual winter for lower gas withdrawals. 

Warmer winter weather and subdued LNG demand from Asia helped Europe fill storage sites to adequate levels before the heating season 2022/2023 and exit that season with inventories well above historical averages.

More than 50% full gas storage sites in April is good news for Europe’s efforts to fill up the storage ahead of the 2023/2024 winter. This will be the second winter without much of the Russian pipeline gas, but Europe hasn’t seen a truly long cold winter period without that gas yet. 

So the race will be to attract as much LNG as possible now that more LNG import terminals in Europe have started operations.  

“The EU will have to match whatever Asia is willing to pay plus a premium in a bidding war to keep LNG imports flowing to the EU,” SEB analysts wrote in a note last week.  

U.S. LNG exports hit a record high in March, with Europe attracting more than 70% of all U.S. cargoes, per Refinitiv Eikon data cited by Reuters. 

So far in April, more than 75% of the U.S. LNG cargoes have headed to Europe, according to energy data analysts at RBN Energy

ADVERTISEMENT

“Exports to Europe remain at ultra-peak levels,” RBN Energy noted. 

Historically, the U.S. exports more LNG to Latin America in the spring as the southern hemisphere prepares for peak winter demand, while Europe and Asia have just seen winter end. 

“Last spring and summer, U.S. LNG exports to Latin America did rise somewhat, but to a much lesser extent compared to the prior years as Europe’s demand to refill storage and replace Russian gas surged. This spring is off to a similar start, with exports to Latin America creeping up, at the expense of exports to Asia,” RBN Energy said. 

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Europe’s Shortsighted LNG Strategy Explained
Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Texas May Launch Its Own Gold-backed Digital Currency

Texas May Launch Its Own Gold-backed Digital Currency
The Biggest Losers Of $100 Oil

The Biggest Losers Of $100 Oil
Saudi- U.S. Relations Sour Further On Huge OPEC+ Surprise Cut

Saudi- U.S. Relations Sour Further On Huge OPEC+ Surprise Cut
Oil Demand Set To Remain Strong For Years To Come

Oil Demand Set To Remain Strong For Years To Come
Recession Fears Loom Over Oil Markets Once Again

Recession Fears Loom Over Oil Markets Once Again

ADVERTISEMENT



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com