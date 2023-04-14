The Economics Behind Europe’s Energy Rebound

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 1 hour 82.52 +0.36 +0.44%
Graph up Brent Crude 26 mins 86.63 +0.54 +0.63%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 86.69 -0.48 -0.55%
Graph up Natural Gas 1 hour 2.114 +0.107 +5.33%
Graph up Gasoline 1 hour 2.836 +0.004 +0.15%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 84.31 +0.92 +1.10%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 84.31 +0.92 +1.10%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 86.62 -0.03 -0.03%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 87.77 +2.36 +2.76%
Chart Mars US 1 day 80.91 -1.10 -1.34%
Chart Gasoline 1 hour 2.836 +0.004 +0.15%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 86.53 +1.80 +2.12%
Graph up Murban 2 days 88.52 +1.64 +1.89%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 84.17 +0.14 +0.17%
Graph down Basra Light 501 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 87.16 -0.29 -0.33%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 86.62 -0.03 -0.03%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 86.62 -0.03 -0.03%
Chart Girassol 2 days 88.80 -0.13 -0.15%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 87.77 +2.36 +2.76%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 2 days 66.86 -1.04 -1.53%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 16 hours 60.91 -1.10 -1.77%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 16 hours 84.31 -1.10 -1.29%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 16 hours 82.56 -1.10 -1.31%
Graph down Sweet Crude 16 hours 79.71 -1.10 -1.36%
Graph down Peace Sour 16 hours 76.41 -1.10 -1.42%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 16 hours 76.41 -1.10 -1.42%
Chart Light Sour Blend 16 hours 77.71 -1.10 -1.40%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 16 hours 86.66 -1.10 -1.25%
Chart Central Alberta 16 hours 76.01 -1.10 -1.43%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 84.31 +0.92 +1.10%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 78.50 +0.50 +0.64%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 72.25 +0.50 +0.70%
Graph up ANS West Coast 3 days 86.45 +1.58 +1.86%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 74.69 +0.63 +0.85%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 78.64 +0.63 +0.81%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 78.64 +0.63 +0.81%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 78.50 +0.50 +0.64%
Chart Kansas Common 45 days 64.52 +0.64 +1.00%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 86.07 +2.17 +2.59%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 1 day GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 3 hours Net zero nonsense
  • 10 days Proposed petrol car bans weakening but not by much
  • 10 days What compelled the OPEC+ to change its position suddenly? It's not rocket science to figure it out!!
  • 2 days Coca-Cola eyes cannabis
  • 9 days Russian Officials Voice Concerns About Chinese-Funded Rail Line

Breaking News:

U.S. Gasoline Just Waiting For The Next Price Hike Catalyst

Europe’s Energy Troubles Continue: Hydro And Nuclear Output Declining

Europe’s Energy Troubles Continue: Hydro And Nuclear Output Declining

Europe continues to face energy…

Will Occidental’s Billion-Dollar Carbon Capture Bet Pay Off?

Will Occidental’s Billion-Dollar Carbon Capture Bet Pay Off?

Occidental Petroleum Corporation is investing…

Corruption In Ukraine Remains A Major Problem

Corruption In Ukraine Remains A Major Problem

As reports of corruption in…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Haley Zaremba

Haley Zaremba

Haley Zaremba is a writer and journalist based in Mexico City. She has extensive experience writing and editing environmental features, travel pieces, local news in the…

More Info

Share

Premium Content

The Economics Behind Europe’s Energy Rebound

By Haley Zaremba - Apr 14, 2023, 5:00 PM CDT
  • The European energy market faced a crisis due to the collapse of the energy partnership with Russia and the invasion of Ukraine.
  • The unseasonably warm winter in Europe helped reduce natural gas consumption, but rising costs played a bigger role in lowering energy consumption.
  • Despite the challenges, Europe managed to lower its winter gas usage by 16%, exceeding the European Union’s most optimistic targets and avoiding the worst of the crisis.
Join Our Community

In the fall of last year, things were looking beyond grim for the European energy market. Coming on the heels of extreme energy market volatility caused by the enduring Covid-19 pandemic, Europe’s single-biggest energy trade partnership collapsed. When Russia – which was providing about 40% of the European Union’s natural gas at the time – illegally invaded Ukraine, energy markets quickly descended into chaos. 

In the immediate wake of the invasion last February, Europe strongly and vocally condemned Russia’s actions, and Russia strongly resented that condemnation. On both sides, energy was the only real trading chip. As Europe tried to engineer a pathway toward sanctions on Russian energy without risking the complete devastation of their own economy and the safety of its citizens, Russia flexed its muscle by turning off the natural gas taps at a whim. 

All signs were pointing toward mutually assured destruction. Natural gas prices were inflated tenfold ahead of what was certain to be a brutal winter with punishing energy prices and heating shortages plunging Europeans into energy poverty and dangerously cold temperatures. In a typical European winter, demand for gas increases more than two-fold. The Economist finds that for every single degree that the temperature drops, the average European consumes an additional 1.2kWH of energy per day – a 4.6% increase. Amid a deluge of press about the energy crisis heading into the cold winter months, Foreign Policy stressed that the media couldn’t even begin to cover the extent of the looming disaster, publishing an article entitled, “You Have No Idea How Bad Europe’s Energy Crisis Is.”

And then, the winter passed with barely a whisper. Europe had somehow, unbelievably, been spared. 

Europe managed to lower its winter gas usage by a whopping 16%, exceeding the European Union’s most optimistic targets and ultimately allowing the bloc to avoid the worst of the crisis. It has been widely reported – including by yours truly – that it was an unusually warm winter that saved Europe from a devastating energy crisis, and thereby simultaneously foreshortened the Russian war in Ukraine. But according to a new analysis from the Economist, that explanation is grossly oversimplified. While the unseasonably warm weather was integral to Europe’s energy rebound, that explanation alone is far from the whole story. In reality, the picture is both complex and extremely simple, coming down to some of the most basic concepts in economics.

A statistical model built by the Economist found that “temperatures alone explain only around a third of the true reduction in gas demand this winter.” Even after taking the mild weather into account, “Europeans still reduced their gas use by around 12%.” Instead, the bulk of the reduction in consumption can be explained by rising costs, which reduced demand. Simple as that. Most European gas bills were facing bills about 60% higher compared to the previous year, so they cut back on consumption. The Netherlands, the UK, and Germany saw the sharpest absolute drops in energy consumption: “gas usage per person was 24% lower in the Netherlands, 18% lower in Britain and 7% lower in Germany, compared with predicted levels.”

While the problem largely seems to have solved itself, the Economist warns that a long-term solution will still be necessary to avoid future energy crises. A bigger emphasis will have to be placed on energy efficiency – which played only a very small role in this winter’s European energy resilience – and other forms of clean and alternative energies to fall back on. “Putin’s grip on Europe may look weaker than expected,” the Economist warns, “But the continent needs long-term solutions to ease its tight energy supply.” The war isn’t over, after all, and neither is the imperative to lessen Europe’s dependence on the Kremlin and on fossil fuels in general.

By Haley Zaremba for Oilprice.com

ADVERTISEMENT

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Possible Cuts In Government Funding Could Affect Renewables
Haley Zaremba

Haley Zaremba

Haley Zaremba is a writer and journalist based in Mexico City. She has extensive experience writing and editing environmental features, travel pieces, local news in the…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Texas May Launch Its Own Gold-backed Digital Currency

Texas May Launch Its Own Gold-backed Digital Currency
The Biggest Losers Of $100 Oil

The Biggest Losers Of $100 Oil
Saudi- U.S. Relations Sour Further On Huge OPEC+ Surprise Cut

Saudi- U.S. Relations Sour Further On Huge OPEC+ Surprise Cut
Oil Demand Set To Remain Strong For Years To Come

Oil Demand Set To Remain Strong For Years To Come
Why Americans Aren’t Buying EVs

Why Americans Aren’t Buying EVs

ADVERTISEMENT



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com