Can This Extraordinary Gas Deal Save Venezuela’s Ailing Economy?

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 11 mins 57.37 +0.15 +0.26%
Brent Crude 11 mins 63.11 +0.20 +0.32%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.736 -0.009 -0.33%
Mars US 17 hours 58.42 -0.26 -0.44%
Opec Basket 1 day 61.64 +0.16 +0.26%
Urals 1 day 61.48 +0.17 +0.28%
Louisiana Light 1 day 62.10 -0.04 -0.06%
Louisiana Light 1 day 62.10 -0.04 -0.06%
Bonny Light 1 day 63.88 +0.29 +0.46%
Mexican Basket 1 day 53.38 +0.21 +0.39%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.736 -0.009 -0.33%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 1 day 61.03 +0.05 +0.08%
Murban 1 day 63.73 +0.15 +0.24%
Iran Heavy 1 day 60.44 +0.21 +0.35%
Basra Light 1 day 58.85 +0.21 +0.36%
Saharan Blend 1 day 63.90 +0.19 +0.30%
Bonny Light 1 day 63.88 +0.29 +0.46%
Bonny Light 1 day 63.88 +0.29 +0.46%
Girassol 1 day 63.28 +0.24 +0.38%
Opec Basket 1 day 61.64 +0.16 +0.26%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 33.80 -0.25 -0.73%
Western Canadian Select 67 days 40.40 +0.51 +1.28%
Canadian Condensate 67 days 54.05 +0.85 +1.60%
Premium Synthetic 67 days 56.80 +0.46 +0.82%
Sweet Crude 67 days 51.45 +0.75 +1.48%
Peace Sour 67 days 48.05 +0.65 +1.37%
Peace Sour 67 days 48.05 +0.65 +1.37%
Light Sour Blend 67 days 52.50 +0.66 +1.27%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 67 days 56.65 +0.45 +0.80%
Central Alberta 67 days 50.15 +1.11 +2.26%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 1 day 62.10 -0.04 -0.06%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 1 day 53.50 -0.25 -0.47%
Giddings 1 day 47.25 -0.25 -0.53%
ANS West Coast 5 days 63.19 +1.13 +1.82%
West Texas Sour 1 day 51.11 -0.14 -0.27%
Eagle Ford 1 day 55.06 -0.14 -0.25%
Eagle Ford 1 day 55.06 -0.14 -0.25%
Oklahoma Sweet 1 day 53.61 -0.14 -0.26%
Kansas Common 1 day 47.50 +0.00 +0.00%
Buena Vista 1 day 64.91 -0.14 -0.22%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 15 mins Repsol, VNG Announce $2.2B Plan For Norwegian Oil Fields
  • 1 hour Activist Investor Prompts Chevron To Evaluate Myanmar Operations
  • 12 hours Iraq Employs Drones To Monitor Oil Pipelines
  • 16 hours Nigerian Oil Union Calls Off Strike
  • 18 hours U.S. Tax Bill Keeps EV Incentives
  • 20 hours Rivals Close In On Tesla After A Near-Miss With The SEC
  • 21 hours This Country Produces 39% Of The World’s Uranium
  • 22 hours Australia Can Achieve A Zero-Carbon Gas Grid By 2050
  • 24 hours Is A Russia-Cuba Energy Deal In The Works?
  • 4 days Iraq Begins To Rebuild Largest Refinery
  • 4 days Canadian Producers Struggle To Find Transport Oil Cargo
  • 4 days Venezuela’s PDVSA Makes $539M Interest Payments On Bonds
  • 4 days China's CNPC Considers Taking Over South Pars Gas Field
  • 4 days BP To Invest $200 Million In Solar
  • 4 days Tesla Opens New Showroom In NYC
  • 4 days Petrobras CEO Hints At New Partner In Oil-Rich Campos Basin
  • 4 days Venezuela Sells Oil Refinery Stake To Cuba
  • 4 days Tesla Is “Headed For A Brick Wall”
  • 5 days Norwegian Pension Fund Set to Divest From Oil Sands and Coal Ventures
  • 5 days IEA: “2018 Might Not Be Quite So Happy For OPEC Producers”
  • 5 days Goldman Bullish On Oil Markets
  • 5 days OPEC Member Nigeria To Issue Africa’s First Sovereign Green Bond
  • 5 days Nigeria To Spend $1B Of Oil Money Fighting Boko Haram
  • 5 days Syria Aims To Begin Offshore Gas Exploration In 2019
  • 5 days Australian Watchdog Blocks BP Fuel Station Acquisition
  • 5 days Colombia Boosts Oil & Gas Investment
  • 6 days Environmentalists Rev Up Anti-Keystone XL Angst Amongst Landowners
  • 6 days Venezuelan Default Swap Bonds At 19.25 Cents On The Dollar
  • 6 days Aramco On The Hunt For IPO Global Coordinators
  • 6 days ADNOC Distribution Jumps 16% At Market Debut In UAE
  • 6 days India Feels the Pinch As Oil Prices Rise
  • 6 days Aramco Announces $40 Billion Investment Program
  • 6 days Top Insurer Axa To Exit Oil Sands
  • 7 days API Reports Huge Crude Draw
  • 7 days Venezuela “Can’t Even Write A Check For $21.5M Dollars.”
  • 7 days EIA Lowers 2018 Oil Demand Growth Estimates By 40,000 Bpd
  • 7 days Trump Set To Open Atlantic Coast To Oil, Gas Drilling
  • 7 days Norway’s Oil And Gas Investment To Drop For Fourth Consecutive Year
  • 7 days Saudis Plan To Hike Gasoline Prices By 80% In January
  • 7 days Exxon To Start Reporting On Climate Change Effect

Breaking News:

Repsol, VNG Announce $2.2B Plan For Norwegian Oil Fields

Alt Text

Oil Price Boom Keeps Lid On Natural Gas Prices

Natural gas demand remains robust…

Alt Text

Putin Inaugurates $27 Billion LNG Arctic LNG Plant

Russian President Vladimir Putin is…

Alt Text

Panama Canal Can’t Handle U.S. LNG Boom

As United States LNG booms,…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Natural Gas
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Related News

Can This Extraordinary Gas Deal Save Venezuela’s Ailing Economy?

By Irina Slav - Dec 18, 2017, 9:30 AM CST shipping facility

Russia’s Rosneft has sealed a deal with the Venezuelan government for the development of two of its offshore gas fields for a period of 30 years. The Russian state major will have the rights to sell all gas it extracts from the fields—Patao and Mejillones—for a period of 30 years, including in the form of LNG.

The two fields, according to a Rosneft press release, hold a combined 180 billion cu m of natural gas. The target annual production rate the company’s local subsidiary, Grupo Rosneft, is looking at is 6.5 billion cubic meters of gas over a period of 15 years.

Rosneft already has a stable presence in Venezuela’s oil industry. It is partnering with PDVSA on five production projects, which have combined estimated reserves of 20.5 billion tons of crude, or 105.265 billion barrels. Under one of these projects, Petrovictoria, the companies earlier this year began test production in the Orinoco Belt—the place where most of Venezuela’s untapped crude oil reserves lie.

Rosneft reports that initial production from Petrovictoria averaged 472,000 bpd, which should increase to 800,000 bpd in the future. Last year, Rosneft’s total share of oil production from the joint projects in Venezuela reached 2.67 million tons, or 19.57 million barrels. Related: Yuan-Priced Crude Futures Could Arrive Before Christmas

The Russian company is one of the notable partners of Venezuela and its troubled state oil company. So much so that it sparked worry among U.S. legislators when PDVSA granted it the rights to a majority stake in its U.S. business, Citgo, as collateral for a loan Rosneft extended to the Venezuelan company last year.

The total loans Rosneft has extended to the Venezuelan company stand at US$6 billion, according to August calculations by Rosneft. Caracas also has debts to Moscow, which the latter agreed to restructure when it became clear last month it’s either that for Caracas or a default.

Venezuela’s total debt to international creditors is around US$140 billion.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Back to homepage


Previous Post

Putin Pleased As Desperate UK Turns To Russian Natural Gas
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment
  • Citixen Oil on December 18 2017 said:
    The world is asphyxiating in natural gas and they want to produce more thinking it'll save Venezuela ? There is so much NG they don't know what to do with it anymore. They are even flaring it off. Perhaps they can start filling balloons with it ? This would make for interesting parties.

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Canadian Oil Prices Plunge To $30

Canadian Oil Prices Plunge To $30
The 5 Oil Factors To Watch In 2018

The 5 Oil Factors To Watch In 2018

 Goldman: These Are The Hottest Commodities In 2018

Goldman: These Are The Hottest Commodities In 2018

 EIA Reports Major Draw In Crude Inventories

EIA Reports Major Draw In Crude Inventories

 IEA Dashes Bullish Sentiment In Oil

IEA Dashes Bullish Sentiment In Oil

Most Commented

Oil Major: 70% Of Crude Can Be Left In The Ground

Oil Major: 70% Of Crude Can Be Left In The Ground

 U.S. Shale To Surge After OPEC Extension

U.S. Shale To Surge After OPEC Extension

 $40 WTI Is Now More Realistic Than $60

$40 WTI Is Now More Realistic Than $60

 The Stunning Energy Cost Of Tesla’s Semi-Truck

The Stunning Energy Cost Of Tesla’s Semi-Truck
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com