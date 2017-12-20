Bribery Scandal Blemishes Big Week For Eni

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 21 mins 58.06 -0.03 -0.05%
Brent Crude 11 mins 64.01 -0.10 -0.16%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.653 +0.017 +0.64%
Mars US 4 hours 59.24 +0.63 +1.07%
Opec Basket 2 days 61.72 +0.08 +0.13%
Urals 21 hours 61.48 +0.00 +0.00%
Louisiana Light 2 days 62.47 +0.37 +0.60%
Louisiana Light 2 days 62.47 +0.37 +0.60%
Bonny Light 21 hours 64.81 +0.99 +1.55%
Mexican Basket 2 days 53.57 +0.19 +0.36%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.653 +0.017 +0.64%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 21 hours 61.18 +0.10 +0.16%
Murban 21 hours 63.98 +0.15 +0.23%
Iran Heavy 21 hours 61.21 +0.90 +1.49%
Basra Light 21 hours 60.11 +0.80 +1.35%
Saharan Blend 21 hours 64.74 +1.07 +1.68%
Bonny Light 21 hours 64.81 +0.99 +1.55%
Bonny Light 21 hours 64.81 +0.99 +1.55%
Girassol 21 hours 64.06 +0.94 +1.49%
Opec Basket 2 days 61.72 +0.08 +0.13%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 3 hours 33.86 +0.00 +0.00%
Western Canadian Select 68 days 40.40 +0.51 +1.28%
Canadian Condensate 68 days 54.05 +0.85 +1.60%
Premium Synthetic 68 days 56.80 +0.46 +0.82%
Sweet Crude 68 days 51.45 +0.75 +1.48%
Peace Sour 68 days 48.05 +0.65 +1.37%
Peace Sour 68 days 48.05 +0.65 +1.37%
Light Sour Blend 68 days 52.50 +0.66 +1.27%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 68 days 56.65 +0.45 +0.80%
Central Alberta 68 days 50.15 +1.11 +2.26%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 2 days 62.47 +0.37 +0.60%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 21 hours 54.50 +0.75 +1.40%
Giddings 21 hours 48.25 +0.75 +1.58%
ANS West Coast 3 days 63.44 +0.02 +0.03%
West Texas Sour 21 hours 52.04 +0.63 +1.23%
Eagle Ford 21 hours 55.99 +0.63 +1.14%
Eagle Ford 21 hours 55.99 +0.63 +1.14%
Oklahoma Sweet 21 hours 54.54 +0.63 +1.17%
Kansas Common 2 days 47.75 +0.25 +0.53%
Buena Vista 2 days 65.21 +0.30 +0.46%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 3 hours BP CEO: 2017 Was A “Turning Point” For The Company
  • 5 hours Small Portion Of Alaska Wildlife Refuge Opens For Drilling
  • 6 hours Barclays Bearish On Oil Prices In 2018
  • 8 hours Russia’s Tatneft Operated In Crimea Despite U.S. Sanction Risk
  • 9 hours Eni, Shell To Stand Trial Over Alleged Corruption In Nigeria
  • 11 hours Indonesia Refineries Prepare To Switch To Sour Crudes
  • 12 hours Nebraska Sticks To Keystone XL Decision
  • 1 day Oil Prices Rise After API Reports Significant Draw In Crude Inventories
  • 1 day France To Ban Oil And Gas Drilling In 2040
  • 1 day Protestors Demand Kurdish Officials To Step Down
  • 1 day Rosneft Hasn’t Ruled Out Extending Output Cuts Beyond 2018
  • 1 day China Takes Major Step To Cut Pollution
  • 1 day Forties Pipeline To Remain Shut For Up To Three More Weeks
  • 1 day Repsol, VNG Announce $2.2B Plan For Norwegian Oil Fields
  • 1 day Activist Investor Prompts Chevron To Evaluate Myanmar Operations
  • 2 days Iraq Employs Drones To Monitor Oil Pipelines
  • 2 days Nigerian Oil Union Calls Off Strike
  • 2 days U.S. Tax Bill Keeps EV Incentives
  • 2 days Rivals Close In On Tesla After A Near-Miss With The SEC
  • 2 days This Country Produces 39% Of The World’s Uranium
  • 2 days Australia Can Achieve A Zero-Carbon Gas Grid By 2050
  • 2 days Is A Russia-Cuba Energy Deal In The Works?
  • 5 days Iraq Begins To Rebuild Largest Refinery
  • 5 days Canadian Producers Struggle To Find Transport Oil Cargo
  • 5 days Venezuela’s PDVSA Makes $539M Interest Payments On Bonds
  • 5 days China's CNPC Considers Taking Over South Pars Gas Field
  • 5 days BP To Invest $200 Million In Solar
  • 5 days Tesla Opens New Showroom In NYC
  • 5 days Petrobras CEO Hints At New Partner In Oil-Rich Campos Basin
  • 5 days Venezuela Sells Oil Refinery Stake To Cuba
  • 6 days Tesla Is “Headed For A Brick Wall”
  • 6 days Norwegian Pension Fund Set to Divest From Oil Sands and Coal Ventures
  • 6 days IEA: “2018 Might Not Be Quite So Happy For OPEC Producers”
  • 6 days Goldman Bullish On Oil Markets
  • 6 days OPEC Member Nigeria To Issue Africa’s First Sovereign Green Bond
  • 6 days Nigeria To Spend $1B Of Oil Money Fighting Boko Haram
  • 6 days Syria Aims To Begin Offshore Gas Exploration In 2019
  • 6 days Australian Watchdog Blocks BP Fuel Station Acquisition
  • 7 days Colombia Boosts Oil & Gas Investment
  • 7 days Environmentalists Rev Up Anti-Keystone XL Angst Amongst Landowners

Breaking News:

BP CEO: 2017 Was A “Turning Point” For The Company

Alt Text

Putin Pleased As Desperate UK Turns To Russian Natural Gas

As the natural gas shortage…

Alt Text

Putin Inaugurates $27 Billion LNG Arctic LNG Plant

Russian President Vladimir Putin is…

Alt Text

Panama Canal Can’t Handle U.S. LNG Boom

As United States LNG booms,…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Natural Gas
Nick Cunningham

Nick Cunningham

Nick Cunningham is a freelance writer on oil and gas, renewable energy, climate change, energy policy and geopolitics. He is based in Pittsburgh, PA.

More Info

Share

Related News

Bribery Scandal Blemishes Big Week For Eni

By Nick Cunningham - Dec 20, 2017, 5:00 PM CST Natural Gas

It’s been a busy week for Eni. The Italian oil giant started production at the largest natural gas field in the Eastern Mediterranean. But Eni’s CEO also just found out that he will face trial in Milan over a bribery scheme.

First the good news. Eni started up production at the Zohr gas field off the coast of Egypt, a rapid turnaround from the initial discovery in 2015. Production is estimated at 350 million cubic feet per day, but will rise substantially in the next two years as the company drills up to 20 wells. Egypt’s oil minister said that output will hit one billion cubic feet in June 2018 before rising dramatically to 2.7 bcf/d by the end of 2019.

Zohr is important to both Egypt and Eni. The Egyptian government believes the massive gas field will help the country achieve “self-sufficiency of natural gas, ease the burden on the state budget and cut the imports bill,” oil minister Tarek El-Molla said, according to Bloomberg.

Indeed, Egypt has suffered through electricity shortages in recent years, as domestic output has declined while demand continues to rise. By 2014, Egypt had to forgo gas exports in an attempt to meet the needs of its people. But the shortfall continued to grow, and Egypt had to make up the difference by importing LNG at a high price. In fiscal year 2015/2016, Egypt purchased 89 LNG cargoes at a total cost of $2.2 billion, according to Bloomberg.

Related: Saudi Arabia’s Big Oil Gamble

Zohr could plug the deficit when production scales up. In 2016, Egypt consumed an average of 4.9 bcf/d, while it only produced 4 bcf/d. With Zohr slated to eventually produce 2.7 bcf/d, Egypt could once again become a gas supplier for the region. "Zohr is a game changer for Egypt’s energy outlook," Hany Farahat, a senior economist at CI Capital Holding, told Bloomberg.

Egypt hopes to keep the momentum going. A recent policy change loosened the control of the state in the energy sector, allowing private companies to ship gas through the nation’s pipeline network. Changes to gas pricing were also made to incentivize more investment.

For Eni, Zohr is also pivotal to the company’s long-term bet on natural gas. Eni rolled the dice on Zohr—Royal Dutch Shell explored the region a decade ago without anything to show for it. Eni’s own engineers believed the odds of discovery were pretty low, but moved forward anyway. With Zohr in production, along with some sizable gas assets in East Africa, Eni is turning into a notable gas producer.

More broadly, the Zohr discovery sparked even greater interest in the Eastern Mediterranean, now considered a very serious natural gas basin. Prior discoveries in the waters of Cyprus and Israel fueled an earlier round of exploration, but Zohr could help transform the region into a significant source of natural gas supply.

The geopolitics are complex. Optimists see the natural gas discoveries as a vehicle to spread peace, if only because countries like Egypt, Israel and perhaps Lebanon would be increasingly intertwined in a burgeoning trade relationship, which could discourage conflict. Whether or not such a dream is realistic remains to be seen. Related: Is Premium Gasoline A Waste Of Money?

Meanwhile, Eni’s CEO didn’t have the time to celebrate the startup of the Zohr field. Claudio Descalzi, along with other top executives at Eni and Shell, will stand trial in Milan in March over charges related to bribing the Nigerian government to win a deepwater license in 2011. The two companies paid the Nigerian government $1.1 billion, money that allegedly paid off key officials. Eni obviously denies any wrongdoing.

As Bloomberg notes, the trial of a sitting CEO is very uncommon. “This is really quite a big precedent-setting case,” Barnaby Pace, a campaigner at watchdog Global Witness, which was involved in bringing the incident to light, told Bloomberg in an interview. “It’s unusual to see oil majors at the sharp end of the stick in this way.”

The trial could take years and might result in hefty legal costs for both oil companies.

By Nick Cunningham of Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Back to homepage


Previous Post

Can This Extraordinary Gas Deal Save Venezuela’s Ailing Economy?
Nick Cunningham

Nick Cunningham

Nick Cunningham is a freelance writer on oil and gas, renewable energy, climate change, energy policy and geopolitics. He is based in Pittsburgh, PA.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Canadian Oil Prices Plunge To $30

Canadian Oil Prices Plunge To $30
The 5 Oil Factors To Watch In 2018

The 5 Oil Factors To Watch In 2018

 Goldman: These Are The Hottest Commodities In 2018

Goldman: These Are The Hottest Commodities In 2018

 IEA Dashes Bullish Sentiment In Oil

IEA Dashes Bullish Sentiment In Oil

 Is U.S. Gasoline Consumption Set To Collapse?

Is U.S. Gasoline Consumption Set To Collapse?

Most Commented

Oil Major: 70% Of Crude Can Be Left In The Ground

Oil Major: 70% Of Crude Can Be Left In The Ground

 U.S. Shale To Surge After OPEC Extension

U.S. Shale To Surge After OPEC Extension

 The Stunning Energy Cost Of Tesla’s Semi-Truck

The Stunning Energy Cost Of Tesla’s Semi-Truck

 $40 WTI Is Now More Realistic Than $60

$40 WTI Is Now More Realistic Than $60
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com