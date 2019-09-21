Can Europe Do Anything Against Gazprom’s Push For Market Share?

OilPrice GEA
WTI Crude 10 mins 58.24 +0.15 +0.26%
Brent Crude 10 mins 63.32 +0.12 +0.19%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.551 -0.004 -0.16%
Mars US 3 days 59.29 -0.10 -0.17%
Opec Basket 4 days 65.30 +0.91 +1.41%
Urals 4 days 60.40 +0.20 +0.33%
Louisiana Light 4 days 62.07 -0.12 -0.19%
Louisiana Light 4 days 62.07 -0.12 -0.19%
Bonny Light 4 days 65.28 +0.36 +0.55%
Mexican Basket 4 days 61.10 -0.22 -0.36%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.551 -0.004 -0.16%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Marine 4 days 63.99 +1.09 +1.73%
Murban 4 days 66.89 +1.14 +1.73%
Iran Heavy 4 days 56.60 +0.37 +0.66%
Basra Light 4 days 67.36 +0.37 +0.55%
Saharan Blend 4 days 65.50 +0.58 +0.89%
Bonny Light 4 days 65.28 +0.36 +0.55%
Bonny Light 4 days 65.28 +0.36 +0.55%
Girassol 4 days 66.46 +0.55 +0.83%
Opec Basket 4 days 65.30 +0.91 +1.41%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 43.66 +0.22 +0.51%
Western Canadian Select 5 days 42.59 -0.10 -0.23%
Canadian Condensate 34 days 52.09 -0.10 -0.19%
Premium Synthetic 24 days 58.49 -0.10 -0.17%
Sweet Crude 5 days 53.54 -0.10 -0.19%
Peace Sour 5 days 51.34 -0.10 -0.19%
Peace Sour 5 days 51.34 -0.10 -0.19%
Light Sour Blend 5 days 52.99 -0.10 -0.19%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 5 days 58.44 -0.10 -0.17%
Central Alberta 5 days 52.29 -0.10 -0.19%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Louisiana Light 4 days 62.07 -0.12 -0.19%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 54.50 +0.00 +0.00%
Giddings 4 days 48.25 +0.00 +0.00%
ANS West Coast 11 days 65.78 +0.55 +0.84%
West Texas Sour 4 days 52.04 -0.04 -0.08%
Eagle Ford 4 days 55.99 -0.04 -0.07%
Eagle Ford 4 days 55.99 -0.04 -0.07%
Oklahoma Sweet 4 days 54.50 +0.00 +0.00%
Kansas Common 4 days 48.25 -0.25 -0.52%
Buena Vista 4 days 66.62 -0.04 -0.06%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Who Really Benefits From The "Iran Attacked Saudi Arabia" Narrative?
  • 7 minutes Trump Will Win In 2020
  • 12 minutes Ethanol, the Perfect Home Remedy for A Saudi Oil Fever
  • 15 minutes Experts review Saudi damage photos. Say Said is need to do a lot of explaining.
  • 2 mins Millennials: A boil on the butt of the work ethic
  • 7 hours Hong Kong protesters appeal to Trump for support.
  • 6 hours A little something for all you Offshore swabbies
  • 15 hours Ban Fracking? What in the World Are Democrats Thinking?
  • 18 hours Europe: The Cracks Are Beginning To Show
  • 2 hours When Trying To Be Objective About Ethanol, Don't Include Big Oil Lies To Balance The Argument
  • 20 hours Iran Vows Major War Even If US Conducts "Limited Strikes"
  • 2 hours LA Times: Vote Trump out in 2020 to Prevent Climate Apocalypse
  • 5 hours Saudi State-of-Art Defense System looking the wrong way. MBS must fire Defense Minister. Oh, MBS is Defense Minister. Forget about it.
  • 5 hours Memorize date 05/15/2018 cause Huawei ban is the most important single event in world history after 9/11/2001.
  • 5 hours Shale profitability
  • 8 hours US and China are already in a full economic war and this battle for global hegemony is a little bit frightening
  • 2 hours Pompeo: Aramco Attacks Are An "Act Of War" By Iran
  • 15 hours Let's shut down dissent like The Conversation in Australia

Breaking News:

Iran: Seized UK-Flagged Oil Tanker “Free To Leave”

Alt Text

U.S. And Russia Battle It Out Over This Huge Iraqi Gas Field

The geopolitically strategic gas field…

Alt Text

Global Economic Slowdown Hits China’s Natural Gas Demand

China’s natural gas demand has…

Alt Text

US To Supply More Than Half Of Global Gas By 2035

The United States is expected…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Natural Gas
Vanand Meliksetian

Vanand Meliksetian

Vanand Meliksetian is an energy and utilities consultant who has worked with several major international energy companies. He has an LL.M. from VU Amsterdam University…

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Can Europe Do Anything Against Gazprom’s Push For Market Share?

By Vanand Meliksetian - Sep 21, 2019, 10:00 AM CDT
Join Our Community
Gas Storage

The European Union’s strength is its ability to shield its economy from the outside world and pursue integration between member states. Cooperation within the bloc is based on both liberal economic market principles and political solidarity between states. The current European gas market, however, is in turmoil because neither is being pursued when it comes to energy. This has led to two interdependent developments: the construction of additional LNG capacity and Eastern Europe’s battle to constrain Gazprom’s market access.

The EU’s energy policy aims to strengthen the internal market while at the same time giving member states relative independence to determine their national energy mix. These assumptions have in some cases become contradictory due to political developments within and between member states. Poland, for example, successfully filed a case with the European Court of Justice to restrict Gazprom’s access to the Opal pipeline. The ruling could have a far-reaching effect on future projects.

Solidarity vs. confrontation

The case involved the European Commission’s decision from 2016 to grant Gazprom full access to the Opal pipeline, which previously had a limited capacity reserved for Nord Stream 1. The ECJ, however, ruled that the decision is “in breach of the principle of energy solidarity” because the Commission failed to make a proper consideration between Germany’s interests and the negative impact on the other member states.

More precisely, “the commission did not carry out an examination of the impact of the modification of the exemption regime for the Opal pipeline on Poland’s security of supply”, according to the ECJ.

The ruling supports Poland’s view that Germany is not acting under the EU's solidarity principle. However, the same could be said of Warsaw because Berlin's energy policies concerning the ‘Energiewende’ and the commitment to phase out coal and nuclear will have a profound effect on the country’s production capacity. Despite the growth of renewables, Germany will need alternative production capacity to replace intermittent wind and solar power. Currently, natural gas is the only low-carbon and affordable option available to Berlin. Therefore, the argument goes, neighboring countries should take Germany’s limited alternatives into consideration. Related: Saudi Aramco: We Never Asked Iraq For Extra Oil

Furthermore, the ruling could have a significant impact on other major energy projects currently under construction such as Nord Stream 2. Although the pipeline will be completed, probably with some delay, it could create a precedent for access to connecting infrastructure. While Gazprom is studying the legal and commercial consequences of the decision, the ruling does create uncertainty concerning the operation of EUGAL, a new pipeline intended for Nord Stream 2.

 

Fortunately for the involved companies, Germany’s deputy economy minister, Thomas Bareiss, recently stated that Germany is close on reaching a decision with the EU on the connecting onshore infrastructure of Nord Stream 2.

Moving towards LNG

A popular alternative to achieve a reasonable level of energy security for an affordable price is LNG. Although there is significant spare pipeline capacity available with primarily Russia, political motives impede any full utilization of the infrastructure. The EU’s has used a twofold approach to improve energy security: first, the functioning of the market has been improved by increasing competition and curbing monopolization regarding access to infrastructure. Second, reverse flow technology has been installed in critical regions such as Eastern Europe, where historically natural gas flowed from the east to the west. Related: Is Libya Facing A New Oil Crisis?

However, several EU member states are opting for additional LNG gasification facilities. The decision is even more striking when taking into account the availability of 230 bcm LNG import capacity, which between 2008 and 2014 had a utilization rate of 20 percent. Until 2021 capacity will grow even further. Although this year record number of shipments have reached Europe’s shores, imports will likely decrease when prices start rising again.

The intention to increase LNG capacity is prompted by one apparent advantage the technology offers to host countries: flexibility. Although shipped gas is, usually, more expensive than piped energy, the availability of ‘choice’ strengthens energy security. Germany’s decision to construct at least one LNG regasification plant on its northern shore is an example of political arguments overruling economic ones.

The inevitability of Russian gas

Despite the aspiration of certain countries to limit the access of Russian gas to Europe, Gazprom still controls a third of the natural gas market. The recent ruling by the ECJ and the construction of LNG facilities are aimed at improving energy security and preventing Russia from acquiring political influence in the EU. However, the European gas market is not the only one transforming, so is Russia’s.

Moscow has clearly stated its intention to become a dominant player in the global LNG market. Novatek is already a promising company, which is operating one of the world’s largest and most advanced liquefaction plants with a second facility on the drawing board. Also, Russian LNG cargoes have already reached the U.S. and Lithuania. Therefore, trying to limit Russian gas from entering the EU is practically impossible to achieve: Russian energy will keep coming for the foreseeable future.

By Vanand Meliksetian for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage



Previous Post

US To Supply More Than Half Of Global Gas By 2035
Vanand Meliksetian

Vanand Meliksetian

Vanand Meliksetian is an energy and utilities consultant who has worked with several major international energy companies. He has an LL.M. from VU Amsterdam University…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment
  • Mamdouh Salameh on September 21 2019 said:
    Political manoeuvring by Poland on behalf of the United States to constrain Gazprom’s market access to the European Union’s (EU) will fail in the final analysis because Russian natural gas supplies have been for years reliable and cheap. Russia’s share of the EU gas market is headed to 40%. Moreover, Nord Stream 2 will be completed by the end of the year despite threats by the United States to sanction companies involved in financing and building the gas pipeline.

    And as if this isn’t enough, Russia’s drive to take a share of the EU’s fast-growing LNG market is accelerating. Russia’s gas company Novatek with its huge Arctic reserves and one of the world’s largest and most advanced liquefaction plants will soon be flooding the EU with shipments of LNG.

    Therefore, trying to limit Russian gas and LNG from entering the EU is like swimming against the tide. Poland and other Baltic states should save themselves the trouble.

    Dr Mamdouh G Salameh
    International Oil Economist
    Visiting Professor of Energy Economics at ESCP Europe Business School, London

Leave a comment




Most Popular

China Just Got Handed The Oil Deal Of A Lifetime

China Just Got Handed The Oil Deal Of A Lifetime
Natural Gas Could Be Replaced Within 15 Years

Natural Gas Could Be Replaced Within 15 Years

 Millennials Really Do Ruin Everything, And Big Oil Is Next

Millennials Really Do Ruin Everything, And Big Oil Is Next

 Why Oil Prices Just Fell 6%

Why Oil Prices Just Fell 6%

 ‘Rogue’ Oil Trader Loses $320 Million In Massive Trading Bust

‘Rogue’ Oil Trader Loses $320 Million In Massive Trading Bust

Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com