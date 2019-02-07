Can Anything Slow Down U.S. LNG?

OilPrice Premium
WTI Crude 10 mins 52.34 -1.67 -3.09%
Brent Crude 10 mins 61.26 -1.43 -2.28%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.559 -0.103 -3.87%
Mars US 19 hours 59.61 +0.65 +1.10%
Opec Basket 2 days 62.30 +0.23 +0.37%
Urals 2 days 59.60 -0.86 -1.42%
Louisiana Light 2 days 61.07 +0.25 +0.41%
Louisiana Light 2 days 61.07 +0.25 +0.41%
Bonny Light 2 days 63.69 +0.25 +0.39%
Mexican Basket 4 days 54.96 +0.25 +0.46%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.559 -0.103 -3.87%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 13 hours 62.46 -0.50 -0.79%
Murban 13 hours 63.89 -0.51 -0.79%
Iran Heavy 2 days 54.93 +0.26 +0.48%
Basra Light 4 days 63.74 +2.28 +3.71%
Saharan Blend 2 days 62.49 +0.40 +0.64%
Bonny Light 2 days 63.69 +0.25 +0.39%
Bonny Light 2 days 63.69 +0.25 +0.39%
Girassol 2 days 63.32 +0.76 +1.21%
Opec Basket 2 days 62.30 +0.23 +0.37%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 38.88 -2.52 -6.09%
Western Canadian Select 17 days 43.01 +0.35 +0.82%
Canadian Condensate 32 days 51.16 +0.35 +0.69%
Premium Synthetic 32 days 54.01 +0.35 +0.65%
Sweet Crude 17 days 51.71 +0.35 +0.68%
Peace Sour 17 days 48.56 +0.35 +0.73%
Peace Sour 17 days 48.56 +0.35 +0.73%
Light Sour Blend 17 days 51.26 +0.35 +0.69%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 17 days 53.51 +0.35 +0.66%
Central Alberta 17 days 49.01 +0.35 +0.72%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 2 days 61.07 +0.25 +0.41%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 50.50 +0.50 +1.00%
Giddings 2 days 44.25 +0.50 +1.14%
ANS West Coast 7 days 63.30 +1.34 +2.16%
West Texas Sour 2 days 47.96 +0.35 +0.74%
Eagle Ford 2 days 51.91 +0.35 +0.68%
Eagle Ford 2 days 51.91 +0.35 +0.68%
Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 50.46 +0.35 +0.70%
Kansas Common 2 days 44.25 +0.25 +0.57%
Buena Vista 2 days 63.96 +0.60 +0.95%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 7 minutes Crude Realities of Venezuela's Future
  • 9 minutes Welcome To The Cold War: The US Announces Pullout From INF Treaty With Russia
  • 11 minutes Solar and Wind Will Not "Save" the Climate
  • 15 minutes Mullahs Out Of Control: 'Get out of Syria,' Iran tells U.S
  • 3 hours Good Analysis of California vs. Texas Oil & Gas Policies
  • 4 hours Gilligan's Island Economics 101 for the U.S. Shale Oil Industry (Hint: Debt is *Not* a Long Term Solution)
  • 2 hours Tension: France Recalls Italy Ambassador After Worst Verbal Onslaught 'Since The War'
  • 3 hours Twitter Posts Bigger 4Q Profit, Monthly User Base Slips
  • 6 hours Blackouts in Australia
  • 13 hours Mnuchin: "Venezuela Oil Sanctions Working To Pressure Maduro" For Sure?
  • 14 hours Permian Producers Flare More Gas than Reported
  • 15 hours Torture and violence in Saudi Mode : British MPs Say Highest Saudi Authorities May Be Responsible For Activists' Torture
  • 18 hours EVs and Oil Demand
  • 14 hours 'Get A Loan,' Commerce Chief Tells Unpaid Federal Workers
  • 13 hours Why Is Japan Not a Leader in Renewables?
  • 13 hours Fight for No1: U.S., China Take The Lead In Race For AI
Alt Text

The World’s Most Geopolitically Charged Pipeline

The Nord Stream 2 is…

Alt Text

Philippines’ LNG Hopes Are Fading Fast

Another potential energy deal in…

Alt Text

The Natural Gas Price Plunge Isn’t Over Yet

The end of the winter…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Natural Gas
Kurt Cobb

Kurt Cobb

Kurt Cobb is a freelance writer and communications consultant who writes frequently about energy and environment. His work has also appeared in The Christian Science…

More Info

Share

Trending Discussions

Can Anything Slow Down U.S. LNG?

By Kurt Cobb - Feb 07, 2019, 12:00 PM CST
Join Our Community
Sabine Pass LNG

It is the legally mandated purpose of a for-profit corporation to make money for its owners and to prioritize that goal above all else. So, it is no surprise that U.S. natural gas producers have been seeking relief from domestic prices that have generally hovered between $2 and $4 per thousand cubic feet for most of this decade.

Qatar Petroleum and Exxon Mobil Corp announced last week that they would be adding to investment in Texas in liquefied natural gas capacity for export from the United States, a move that was described as a response the immense volumes of gas coming from American shale deposits. With so many LNG projects being built and on the drawing board, will anything slow down the U.S. LNG juggernaut?

The fight over U.S. exports of natural gas is long since over. U.S. producers now have the right—like almost all other U.S. producers of commodities or manufactured products—to sell their products to the highest bidder wherever that bidder may be in the world.

U.S.-based industrial consumers of natural gas howled a bit when the federal government lifted restrictions on natural gas exports. But since then gas prices have maintained their ground-hugging trajectory.

This is in part because gas associated with the production of oil produced from similar shale deposits has continued to flood the U.S. market. But with the price of oil slumping and a reduction in the pace of drilling expected, that associated gas may not be so plentiful.

The irony is that falling oil prices may ultimately lead to a spike in U.S. natural gas prices. But if the pure natural gas shale plays are so productive, how can this be? The answer is quite simply that they aren't. And, that is the secret behind the next bull market in U.S. natural gas. It likely won't come as a result of demand for U.S. LNG so much as a surprise shortage of domestic gas. Related:BP Beats Estimates, Posts Highest Profit In Five Years

A detailed 2018 analysis of U.S. shale gas plays summarizes the problem this way:

The Appalachian plays are the main driver for shale gas production growth - the Marcellus and Utica now account for 48 percent of U.S. shale gas production. EIA [U.S. Energy Information Administration] forecasts for the Marcellus and Utica, which project these will provide 52 percent of cumulative production of U.S. shale gas through 2050, are rated as extremely optimistic.

Production in older shale gas plays—including the Barnett, Haynesville, and Fayetteville, which were among the first to be developed—is now down more than 40 percent from peak. EIA projections for these plays—along with the Woodford, which is down 25 percent from peak—are rated as highly to extremely optimistic.

So, it turns out that just two of the six big shale gas plays in the United States are not yet past their peak production. It's a puzzle how this translates into abundance in the long run for America. For context, for 2018 through November (the latest month for which statistics are available) total net natural gas exports amounted to 588 billion cubic feet. That's a tiny fraction of the 29.8 trillion cubic feet of U.S. marketed production during the same period. The great American export boom seems to be a ways in the future if it ever materializes. We're still using almost all of what we produce at home.

But then, that's not the point. Through LNG export facilities, U.S. producers will be linked to demand in the higher-priced world market which will compete with domestic users for supply. That should in theory buoy the domestic price and enrich producers.

I am not sanguine, however, about the financial prospects of U.S. LNG export projects as I think they will end being less attractive when U.S. prices rise and make them less competitive. Related: 5 Things To Watch In Natural Gas

The ones that have locked in long-term contracts linked to a benchmark such as the Henry Hubprice may do well as they are guaranteed a profit no matter what the U.S. natural gas price is (unless buyers renege on their contracts). Increasingly, however, LNG buyers are opting for more spot cargoes and less contractual LNG which may pose a problem for U.S. LNG facilities with a substantial amount of spot LNG exposure when American prices spike.

It may be quite a while before domestic U.S. natural gas prices zoom upward, especially if the economy goes into recession in the next year or two. A drop-in demand due to a soft economy would delay the next bull market in domestic natural gas for quite some time. But unless some huge new as yet undiscovered U.S. sources of natural gas appear, that bull market will arrive.

Such a bull run—especially if it lasts for years—would have a hidden beneficiary: renewable energy. Renewable energy deployment in the United States has been muted somewhat by low natural gas prices which have caused electric utilities to expand their natural-gas fired fleet of generating plants. When the bull run comes, however, those utilities will likely rue the day they invested so much in baseload natural gas plants even as the renewable energy industry is dancing in the streets at their newfound competitiveness.

By Kurt Cobb via Resource Insights

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage

Trending Discussions


Previous Post

The Natural Gas Price Plunge Isn’t Over Yet
Kurt Cobb

Kurt Cobb

Kurt Cobb is a freelance writer and communications consultant who writes frequently about energy and environment. His work has also appeared in The Christian Science…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

U.S. Oil Rig Count Falls Sharply As Oil Prices Climb

U.S. Oil Rig Count Falls Sharply As Oil Prices Climb
OPEC’s Oil Princes Are Fighting For Survival

OPEC’s Oil Princes Are Fighting For Survival

 The Next Big Threat For Oil Comes From China

The Next Big Threat For Oil Comes From China

 Momentum Is Building For Oil

Momentum Is Building For Oil

 Canada’s Most Crucial Pipeline Comes Under Fire

Canada’s Most Crucial Pipeline Comes Under Fire

Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com