Beast Of The East Highlights European Gas Dependence

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 10 mins 62.67 +1.42 +2.32%
Brent Crude 10 mins 65.63 +1.26 +1.96%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.704 +0.009 +0.33%
Mars US 3 days 60.10 +0.21 +0.35%
Opec Basket 4 days 61.58 -0.65 -1.04%
Urals 4 days 60.57 -0.12 -0.20%
Louisiana Light 4 days 63.24 -0.04 -0.06%
Louisiana Light 4 days 63.24 -0.04 -0.06%
Bonny Light 4 days 64.86 +0.15 +0.23%
Mexican Basket 4 days 54.22 +0.10 +0.18%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.704 +0.009 +0.33%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 4 days 60.13 -1.00 -1.64%
Murban 4 days 63.48 -1.05 -1.63%
Iran Heavy 4 days 59.41 +0.12 +0.20%
Basra Light 4 days 59.68 +0.47 +0.79%
Saharan Blend 4 days 63.89 +0.13 +0.20%
Bonny Light 4 days 64.86 +0.15 +0.23%
Bonny Light 4 days 64.86 +0.15 +0.23%
Girassol 4 days 64.31 +0.20 +0.31%
Opec Basket 4 days 61.58 -0.65 -1.04%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 16 mins 39.84 +1.02 +2.63%
Western Canadian Select 4 days 30.75 +0.26 +0.85%
Canadian Condensate 4 days 62.00 +0.26 +0.42%
Premium Synthetic 4 days 62.25 +0.26 +0.42%
Sweet Crude 4 days 56.55 +0.31 +0.55%
Peace Sour 4 days 49.75 +0.26 +0.53%
Peace Sour 4 days 49.75 +0.26 +0.53%
Light Sour Blend 4 days 56.00 +0.26 +0.47%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 4 days 62.50 +0.26 +0.42%
Central Alberta 4 days 51.25 +0.26 +0.51%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 4 days 63.24 -0.04 -0.06%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 57.75 +0.25 +0.43%
Giddings 4 days 51.50 +0.25 +0.49%
ANS West Coast 5 days 64.75 -0.67 -1.02%
West Texas Sour 4 days 55.20 +0.26 +0.47%
Eagle Ford 4 days 59.15 +0.26 +0.44%
Eagle Ford 4 days 59.15 +0.26 +0.44%
Oklahoma Sweet 4 days 57.70 +0.26 +0.45%
Kansas Common 4 days 51.50 +0.25 +0.49%
Buena Vista 4 days 67.26 +0.26 +0.39%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 42 mins S&P 500 companies expected to buy back $800 billion of their own shares
  • 33 mins Trump Announces Tariffs, EU Threatens Retaliation
  • 1 hour Russian influence on energy markets-Report
  • 18 hours Belgian Tax Authority Going After Crypto Investors
  • 6 hours China Adds Brunei To New Silk Road - Oil, Influence And “Belt and Road” Initiative
  • 3 hours Step forward or blackmail? DJT: Tariffs On Steel and Aluminum Will Only Come Off If New Fair NAFTA Agreement Is Signed.
  • 3 days EPA proposes changes to coal ash regulations
  • 4 hours South Australia At 73% Renewables By 2020/21
  • 5 hours Germany To Start Work On Trade, China, Syria's War
  • 2 days HAPPY RIG COUNT DAY!!
  • 3 days Benjamin Netanyahu - Should He Stay, Or Should He Go?
  • 9 hours Zuckerberg Sold Nearly $500 Mln Facebook Stock In February
  • 2 days White House cut offshore drilling royalty rates by a third
  • 1 day India - The Fastest Growing GDP In The World!
  • 17 hours U.S. Steel Stocks Jump On Tariff Expectations
  • 3 days EU Countries Are Signing New Legislation To Remove Geo Blocking From Online Shopping

Breaking News:

U.S. Navy Boosts Mediterranean Presence As Exxon Set To Explore Offshore Cyprus

Alt Text

The Pros And Cons Of Nord Stream 2

The Nord Stream 2 gas…

Alt Text

China Is Erasing The Gas Glut

Gas shortages in China have…

Alt Text

Something Unexpected Just Happened In LNG Markets

In a surprising turn of…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Natural Gas
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Trending Discussions

Beast Of The East Highlights European Gas Dependence

By Irina Slav - Mar 05, 2018, 2:00 PM CST Gazprom

The UK is receiving two Russian LNG cargos this week after a rare cold spell caused by freezing winds from Siberia. Some might see a cruel irony in that: Siberian winds highlight Gazprom’s dominance in Europe. Irony or not, however, this is the truth to date, as painful as it may be too many in Europe. As Gazprom’s CEO Alexei Miller put it, there is no other gas supplier to the continent and the UK that can ramp up deliveries so quickly.

This state of affairs is certainly a challenge for the European Union. It has been trying to diversify its gas supplies away from Russia, intensifying these efforts after the gas war between Russia and Ukraine in 2010 that led to supply outages in Europe. This gas war has flared up again in recent days after the Stockholm Court of Arbitration ruled in favor of Ukraine’s Naftogaz, slamming Gazprom with a more than US$2-billion bill.

The EU has wasted no time calling on the two countries to settle their differences. After all, like it or not, more than 40 percent of Russia’s European gas deliveries pass through its estranged eastern neighbor. Russia certainly doesn’t like it. Neither does Europe. For the former, this is too great a dependence on Ukraine, especially since bilateral relations are unlikely to change for the better anytime soon. For the latter, this is too great a dependence on Russian gas.

Both are working to change the situation. Russia has plans for two more pipelines—Nord Stream 2 and Turkish Stream—and the EU is building the Trans-Adriatic pipeline that would supply gas from the Caspian Sea to the continent. TAP is, however, several years away from completion, and the project has gone anything but smoothly. LNG supplies are an alternative, but again, Russia has the edge: the Yamal LNG terminal is closer to Europe than any other supplier’s facility. Related: Chevron: We Will Survive Under Any Climate Change Scenario

The diversification problem is aggravated by the fact that Germany wants Nord Stream. In fact, it needs it as the government makes vow after vow to get rid of coal and nuclear power. These need to be replaced by something, and this something is gas. Lots of gas. Norway can’t deal with this spike in German gas demand alone. Russia can, so Germany wants Nord Stream 2. The Baltic States, however, don’t. They are worried about their energy independence, however much of it they have since they, too, rely predominantly on Russian supplies.

But this dependence is mutual. Europe—EU and the Balkans—is Gazprom’s biggest client for the moment and likely to remain so in the foreseeable future despite Moscow’s Chinese pivot. Much as been said about Russia’s willingness to use gas as a political tool; the Stockholm court’s ruling has shown that this is not so, just as have demands from the EU that have forced Gazprom to revise some of its supply contracts.

For Gazprom, building Nord Stream 2 to divert part of gas supplies from Ukraine is just as urgent as it is for Europe to get Caspian gas flowing in. Yet even after TAP is completed, Europe will have to rely on Gazprom for much of its gas needs, just as Gazprom will have to rely on Europe for much of its export income. The Beast from the East simply reminded both that they can’t divorce just yet.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com: 




Back to homepage

Trending Discussions


Previous Post

Something Unexpected Just Happened In LNG Markets
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

EIA’s Shocking U.S. Oil Production Predictions

EIA’s Shocking U.S. Oil Production Predictions
Something Unexpected Just Happened In LNG Markets

Something Unexpected Just Happened In LNG Markets

 One Of The World’s Largest Crude Storage Facilities Has Been Emptied

One Of The World’s Largest Crude Storage Facilities Has Been Emptied

 Trump’s Trade Wars Could Spark A Massive Drop In Oil

Trump’s Trade Wars Could Spark A Massive Drop In Oil

 Oil Prices Head Lower As Crude, Gasoline Inventories Rise

Oil Prices Head Lower As Crude, Gasoline Inventories Rise

Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com