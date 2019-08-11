US Gas Prices Slump Despite Soaring Demand

Community OilPrice GEA
WTI Crude 2 days 54.50 +1.96 +3.73%
Brent Crude 2 days 58.53 +1.15 +2.00%
Natural Gas 2 days 2.119 -0.009 -0.42%
Mars US 2 days 56.00 +0.96 +1.74%
Opec Basket 5 days 57.82 -1.89 -3.17%
Urals 3 days 56.10 +1.00 +1.81%
Louisiana Light 4 days 57.00 +1.61 +2.91%
Louisiana Light 4 days 57.00 +1.61 +2.91%
Bonny Light 3 days 59.55 +1.01 +1.73%
Mexican Basket 4 days 48.04 +0.68 +1.44%
Natural Gas 2 days 2.119 -0.009 -0.42%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Marine 4 days 56.74 -1.11 -1.92%
Murban 4 days 58.26 -1.27 -2.13%
Iran Heavy 3 days 49.95 +1.20 +2.46%
Basra Light 3 days 59.61 +0.18 +0.30%
Saharan Blend 3 days 57.78 +1.00 +1.76%
Bonny Light 3 days 59.55 +1.01 +1.73%
Bonny Light 3 days 59.55 +1.01 +1.73%
Girassol 3 days 61.01 +1.29 +2.16%
Opec Basket 5 days 57.82 -1.89 -3.17%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Canadian Crude Index 2 days 38.64 +0.00 +0.00%
Western Canadian Select 3 days 39.79 +1.60 +4.19%
Canadian Condensate 18 days 50.04 +1.45 +2.98%
Premium Synthetic 3 days 52.94 +1.45 +2.82%
Sweet Crude 3 days 49.74 +1.15 +2.37%
Peace Sour 3 days 47.84 +1.00 +2.13%
Peace Sour 3 days 47.84 +1.00 +2.13%
Light Sour Blend 3 days 48.74 +0.70 +1.46%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 3 days 53.64 +1.20 +2.29%
Central Alberta 3 days 49.04 +1.00 +2.08%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Louisiana Light 4 days 57.00 +1.61 +2.91%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 3 days 51.00 +2.25 +4.62%
Giddings 3 days 44.75 +2.25 +5.29%
ANS West Coast 6 days 60.91 -0.88 -1.42%
West Texas Sour 3 days 48.45 +1.96 +4.22%
Eagle Ford 3 days 52.40 +1.96 +3.89%
Eagle Ford 3 days 52.40 +1.96 +3.89%
Oklahoma Sweet 3 days 51.00 +2.25 +4.62%
Kansas Common 4 days 42.75 +1.50 +3.64%
Buena Vista 4 days 62.42 +1.45 +2.38%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes China devalues currency to lower prices to address new tariffs. But doesn't help. Here is why. . . .
  • 7 minutes The Further Tariff Increase on Chinese Goods.
  • 11 minutes Will We Ever See 100$+ OIL?
  • 26 mins "We're Not Going to Negotiate Anymore"
  • 2 hours WTI v. Brent spread only $4. Indicates Increasing U.S. Crude Exports. Great news for Shale.
  • 2 hours Last I Checked
  • 2 days Just Because China Loses Doesn't Mean Trump Wins
  • 2 days Big Problem For Oil Majors
  • 1 day Negotiation
  • 5 hours Why is oil priced and traded in U.S. dollars?
  • 2 days gas-to-gasoline plant
  • 1 day NATO: Peace Deal In Afghanistan Closer Than Ever Before
  • 2 days Pakistan Vs. India: Hatred And Intolerance Are Coming At High Level
  • 2 days Permian: 2019 & Beyond : Permian Well Productivity is Just Fine
  • 2 days 2020 Democrats Step Up Pressure on Fossil-Fuel Industry in Climate Fight
  • 2 days How will oil be affected by upcoming elections?
  • 2 days U.S. Asks South Korea To Send Troops To Strait of Hormuz

Breaking News:

New Rule Could Keep Regulators From Rejecting Oil, Gas Permits

Alt Text

Asian LNG Prices Continue To Tumble

LNG prices in Asia have…

Alt Text

Breakneck LNG Demand Surge In China Is History

Chinese demand for LNG is…

Alt Text

European Gas Market Braces For Price Slump

European natural gas markets are…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Gas Prices
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

US Gas Prices Slump Despite Soaring Demand

By Irina Slav - Aug 11, 2019, 2:00 PM CDT
Join Our Community
Gas

Natural gas demand in the United States is growing. It’s growing thanks to the switch from coal to gas-fired power generation and thanks to the growth in liquefied natural gas exports. And yet this week, gas futures fell to the lowest since 2016 while spot prices slumped to the lowest in as much as two decades.

Reuters’s Scott DiSavino reports that the price slump was accompanied by gas traders building the highest number of net short positions since records began and quotes an energy consultant as saying “All the bulls are gone.”

Ominous words, no doubt. The reason the situation is turning so gloomy is a simple one: production is rising faster than demand. It’s a situation where fundamentals reassert their role as price drivers as opposed to supply and demand estimates that ultimately do not reflect reality.

Media coverage on U.S. natural gas has been anything but gloomy. A second shale revolution, a global shift from oil to gas, a sustained increase in LNG demand are all among the trends pointing to a glorious future for one of the world’s top producers. In fact, the International Energy Agency said the U.S. will become the world’s largest natural gas exporter by 2024. U.S. exports of the superchilled fuel are expected to exceed 100 billion cubic meters (bcm) in 2024, beating Qatar and Australia to the top spot.

And yet right now U.S. gas producers are suffering. In April this year, the benchmark natural gas contract at the Waha Hub slipped to a negative $9 per million British thermal units. Just a month later, the benchmark slipped into negative territory once again, at -$4.28 per mmBtu. The average price for the first five months of the year was $0.92 per mmBtu.

Negative prices are probably the worst that could happen to an industry that needs cash. Many blame the Permian. The so-called star play is crowded with oil drillers, but fracking releases associated gas along with the crude and this associated gas cannot be all flared, adding to already excessive supply and pressuring prices further. This situation has also been aggravated by the lack of sufficient pipeline capacity to take the surplus gas into storage. Related: Can Renewable Natural Gas Actually Compete With Diesel?

Even without enough pipelines, however, natural gas in storage is rising: for the week to August 2, gas in storage rose by 55 billion cu ft to a total 2.689 trillion cu ft. Production this year, according to the EIA, should average 91 billion cu ft this year, up by 10 percent from 2018, when it reached an all-time record high of 83.4 billion cu ft.

Meanwhile, global natural gas demand is growing and the United States is leading the way with the shift to gas-fired power plants. Yet, according to the International Energy Agency’s Gas 2019 report, China will be the biggest demand driver over the medium term. China could become the biggest export market for U.S. gas, but only if the two settle their trade differences. As things stand now, China has reduced its intake of U.S. LNG significantly, effectively threatening the future of a nascent industry.

There are also other challenges: a flurry of LNG projects are scheduled to get their FIDs this year, and analysts are worried they may suffer major cost overruns like the first wave of LNG projects that ended up costing a combined 33 percent more than originally planned. In the current price context, U.S. gas exporters cannot afford this kind of overrun, especially amid an LNG glut that is set to persist into the medium term.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage


Previous Post

European Gas Prices Fall To One-Decade Low
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

This Is A Game-Changer For Lithium-Ion Batteries

This Is A Game-Changer For Lithium-Ion Batteries
Time Is Almost Up For U.S. Shale

Time Is Almost Up For U.S. Shale

 China’s Iranian Oil Weapon

China’s Iranian Oil Weapon

 Oil Price Correction Triggers Shale Meltdown

Oil Price Correction Triggers Shale Meltdown

 The Threat That Will Send Oil Down To $10

The Threat That Will Send Oil Down To $10

Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com