U.S. Gas Prices Explode On Freezing Weather

X

Sign Up To Our Free Newsletter

Join Now

Thanks for subscribing to our free newsletter!

ERROR

OilPrice GEA
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 60.28 +0.81 +1.36%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 63.29 +0.86 +1.38%
Graph up Natural Gas 10 mins 3.014 +0.102 +3.50%
Graph up Mars US 14 hours 59.92 +1.23 +2.10%
Graph up Opec Basket 3 days 60.54 +0.09 +0.15%
Graph up Urals 54 days 42.22 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph down Louisiana Light 3 days 60.22 -0.52 -0.86%
Chart Louisiana Light 3 days 60.22 -0.52 -0.86%
Chart Bonny Light 3 days 60.77 +0.37 +0.61%
Chart Mexican Basket 3 days 56.80 -0.33 -0.58%
Chart Natural Gas 10 mins 3.014 +0.102 +3.50%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 4 days 60.53 +0.20 +0.33%
Graph up Murban 4 days 60.85 +0.26 +0.43%
Graph up Iran Heavy 3 days 58.02 +0.60 +1.04%
Graph down Basra Light 4 days 62.13 -0.08 -0.13%
Graph up Saharan Blend 3 days 61.80 +0.52 +0.85%
Graph up Bonny Light 3 days 60.77 +0.37 +0.61%
Chart Bonny Light 3 days 60.77 +0.37 +0.61%
Chart Girassol 3 days 61.87 +0.44 +0.72%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 60.54 +0.09 +0.15%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 3 days 47.86 +1.02 +2.18%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 2 days 46.84 -0.29 -0.62%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 3 days 57.24 -0.44 -0.76%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 3 days 58.64 -0.44 -0.74%
Graph down Sweet Crude 2 days 54.39 -0.29 -0.53%
Graph down Peace Sour 2 days 52.74 -0.44 -0.83%
Chart Peace Sour 2 days 52.74 -0.44 -0.83%
Chart Light Sour Blend 2 days 54.99 -0.44 -0.79%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 days 56.09 -0.44 -0.78%
Chart Central Alberta 2 days 52.89 -0.64 -1.20%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 3 days 60.22 -0.52 -0.86%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 3 days 56.00 +1.25 +2.28%
Graph up Giddings 3 days 49.75 +1.25 +2.58%
Graph up ANS West Coast 5 days 61.26 +0.03 +0.05%
Graph up West Texas Sour 3 days 52.19 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Eagle Ford 3 days 56.14 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Eagle Ford 3 days 56.14 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 3 days 56.00 +1.25 +2.28%
Chart Kansas Common 3 days 48.50 -0.50 -1.02%
Chart Buena Vista 3 days 64.63 -0.44 -0.68%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes IMPORTANT ARTICLE BY OILPRICE.COM EDITOR - "Naked Short Selling: The Truth Is Much Worse Than You Have Been Told"
  • 5 minutes “Cushing Oil Inventories Are Soaring Again” By Tsvetana Paraskova
  • 7 minutes United States LNG Exports Reach Third Place
  • 2 hours U.S. Presidential Elections Status - Electoral Votes
  • 11 hours Top Conservative Lawyer Says Trump Can Stand Trial
  • 12 hours Inpeachment 2.0
  • 3 hours Vestas launch 15MW Offshore Turbine
  • 3 hours Germany and France Snub BIden Re China
  • 36 mins Hell's Chance in a Snowball
  • 5 hours Mitch McConnell's wife Elaine Chao (former Secretary Transportation) investigated by House for dealings with Chinese Communist Party to benefit her family's $1.2 Billion shipping company.
  • 15 hours Minerals, Mining and Industrial Ecology
  • 3 hours Not Enough Electricity for Electric Vehicles
  • 11 hours China Has the Winning Energy Policy Sell Green Stuff
  • 2 days The World Economic Forum & Davos - Setting the agenda on fossil fuels, global regulations, etc.

Breaking News:

Hundreds Of Fuel Tanker Trucks Explode At Iran-Afghanistan Border

“Gasmaggedon” Sweeps Over Global Gas Market

“Gasmaggedon” Sweeps Over Global Gas Market

China’s state-owned gas importers are…

Europe’s Natural Gas Glut May Force Supply Cuts

Europe’s Natural Gas Glut May Force Supply Cuts

Europe is so awash with…

The World’s Largest Oil Trader Just Sent LNG Prices Soaring

The World’s Largest Oil Trader Just Sent LNG Prices Soaring

Three trades for liquefied natural…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Gas Prices
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

U.S. Gas Prices Explode On Freezing Weather

By Irina Slav - Feb 15, 2021, 8:50 AM CST
Join Our Community

U.S. natural gas prices hit record highs last week after the temperature in many parts of the country fell far below forecasts.

In Oklahoma, gas traded at as much as $600 per million British thermal units during the long weekend, pushed up by freezing temperatures across much of the central and western U.S., Bloomberg reported, citing traders who wished to remain unnamed.

In southern California, natural gas traded at $195 per mmBtu as a result of the weather.

Wholesale electricity prices were also soaring sky-high, reaching between $3,000 and $7,000 per megawatt-hour on Sunday. In Texas, wholesale electricity prices hit $7,000 that day. This compares to an average of $25 per MWh on the state’s grid, the Financial Times reports.

As temperatures drop into single-digit territory, Texas’s wind power might is being compromised, too. The biggest producer of wind energy in the United States saw half of its wind turbines frozen by the icy winds blowing from Canada to parts of the U.S. unaccustomed to such temperatures. Of a total 25 GW in wind power capacity, 12 GW were knocked out by the freezing spell. At the same time, there is a shortage of natural gas, likely because of the sudden spike in demand.

Following these developments, the Texas Electric Reliability Council has asked Texans to try and conserve energy as much as they can despite record-breaking demand.

“We are dealing with higher-than-normal generation outages due to frozen wind turbines and limited natural gas supplies available to generating units,” ERCOT said.

For natural gas producers, the cold spell has turned some wells into profitable territory again, according to World Oil. This is prompting some companies to even reconnect older conventional wells that have been shut for quite some time, now that the economics support doing so.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Investors Are Looking Long Term In LNG Markets 
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Oil Prices Soar Amid Rumors Of New Commodities Supercycle

Oil Prices Soar Amid Rumors Of New Commodities Supercycle
Morgan Stanley: Gasoline Industry Is About to Become Totally Worthless

Morgan Stanley: Gasoline Industry Is About to Become Totally Worthless
How Much Higher Can Oil Prices Go?

How Much Higher Can Oil Prices Go?
Could Oil Prices Break $100 Next Year?

Could Oil Prices Break $100 Next Year?
How High Can Oil Prices Go?

How High Can Oil Prices Go?



Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com