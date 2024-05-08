Gasoline Demand Continues To Grow Despite EV Boom

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 79.18 +0.80 +1.02%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 83.73 +0.57 +0.69%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 84.23 +0.50 +0.60%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 2.183 -0.024 -1.09%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 2.539 -0.004 -0.17%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 82.77 -0.13 -0.16%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 82.77 -0.13 -0.16%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 84.01 -0.44 -0.52%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 83.60 -0.14 -0.17%
Chart Mars US 187 days 77.26 -1.51 -1.92%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.539 -0.004 -0.17%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 84.01 +0.22 +0.26%
Graph up Murban 2 days 84.37 +0.13 +0.15%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 79.97 -0.03 -0.04%
Graph down Basra Light 891 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 83.23 -0.64 -0.76%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 84.01 -0.44 -0.52%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 84.01 -0.44 -0.52%
Chart Girassol 2 days 84.95 -0.49 -0.57%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 83.60 -0.14 -0.17%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 344 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 14 hours 65.18 -0.10 -0.15%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 14 hours 80.53 -0.10 -0.12%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 14 hours 78.78 -0.10 -0.13%
Graph down Sweet Crude 14 hours 74.88 -0.10 -0.13%
Graph down Peace Sour 14 hours 71.58 -0.10 -0.14%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 14 hours 71.58 -0.10 -0.14%
Chart Light Sour Blend 14 hours 74.63 -0.10 -0.13%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 14 hours 81.58 -0.10 -0.12%
Chart Central Alberta 14 hours 71.98 -0.10 -0.14%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 82.77 -0.13 -0.16%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 74.86 -0.10 -0.13%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 68.61 -0.10 -0.15%
Graph down ANS West Coast 2 days 85.66 -0.26 -0.30%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 74.61 -0.10 -0.13%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 74.86 -0.10 -0.13%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 74.86 -0.10 -0.13%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 75.00 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Kansas Common 8 days 69.25 -3.00 -4.15%
Chart Buena Vista 3 days 83.20 +0.37 +0.45%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 17 mins GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 2 days They pay YOU to TAKE Natural Gas
  • 8 days Could Someone Give Me Insights on the Future of Renewable Energy?
  • 8 days How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 12 days e-truck insanity
  • 10 days An interesting statistic about bitumens?
  • 3 hours The United States produced more crude oil than any nation, at any time.

Breaking News:

U.S. Gasoline, Diesel Demand Hit Seasonal Low Not Seen Since COVID

Argentina's Energy Crisis Escalates As Fuel Prices Skyrocket

Argentina's Energy Crisis Escalates As Fuel Prices Skyrocket

Argentina is experiencing a severe…

Red Sea Attacks Could Spark Spike in Gasoline Prices

Red Sea Attacks Could Spark Spike in Gasoline Prices

Oil prices have risen sharply…

Europe Has To Live With Unpredictable Natural Gas Prices

Europe Has To Live With Unpredictable Natural Gas Prices

Governments and markets should be…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Gas Prices
Haley Zaremba

Haley Zaremba

Haley Zaremba is a writer and journalist based in Mexico City. She has extensive experience writing and editing environmental features, travel pieces, local news in the…

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Gasoline Demand Continues To Grow Despite EV Boom

By Haley Zaremba - May 08, 2024, 2:00 PM CDT
  • Increased EV adoption in China and the United States is slowing global gasoline demand growth.
  • Global gasoline demand is expected to grow by just 340,000 barrels per day in 2024, reaching a total of 26.5 million bpd.
  • EVs are expected to account for two-thirds of global car sales by 2030, but this growth is still not enough to reach global climate goals.
Gasoline

Increased adoption of electric vehicles in the United States and China is expected to put a major dent in gasoline demand growth this year. In one of the most telling statistics about the penetration of EVs into the global market we’ve seen yet, global consultancy Wood Mackenzie projects that gasoline demand growth will reduce by half over the course of 2024. 

China is on a stratospheric growth trajectory in terms of EV production. 60% of all EV sales in the world are made in China, and EVs are expected to represent 40% of the nation’s total vehicle exports in 2024 at a whopping 2.4 million units. That’s double last year’s figure, after the nation already increased its new EV sales by a jaw-dropping 82% the year before, in 2022. In addition to dominating global electric vehicle manufacturing, China is currently on track to meet its own ambitious EV adoption goal: 40 percent of vehicles sold by 2030. Within that same time frame, some Chinese provinces such as the island of Hainan will most likely have 100% EV new car sales. 

The United States has been criticized as being “in the slow lane” for EV adoption compared to China and many European nations, but by volume EV sales in the United States are also contributing a considerable amount to global totals. And the Biden administration is hard at work trying to increase domestic adoption rates. Just this week, the federal government released final rules on the clean vehicle provisions of the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) which will lower the cost of EVs for consumers and hopefully spur significant adoption growth. 

The growth in EV adoption from these two economic giants, as well as even higher adoption rates in smaller early-adopter nations including Norway, Iceland, Sweden, and the Netherlands, are pushing the global electric vehicles industry to new heights. EVs are expected to account for two-thirds of the world’s car sales by 2030.

All of this is going to have a significant impact on the fossil fuels industry and on gasoline demand in particular. Global gasoline demand will continue to grow over the rest of the year, but by just 340,000 barrels per day (bpd), to reach a total of 26.5 million bpd, compared to 2023’s growth of 700,000 bpd. The growth rate will be as low as it was in 2020, during the peak of the Covid-19 pandemic when most of us were putting far fewer miles on our cars. In fact, Wood Mackenzie says that China is fast approaching peak gasoline demand, and the United States has already passed it. Gasoline consumption in the U.S. is expected to stay static in 2024. 

Even this dramatic growth in EV demand and associated slowdown in gasoline demand is not enough to reach global climate goals, however. “EVs need to account for 75 percent to 95 percent of passenger vehicle sales by 2030 in order to meet international climate goals aimed at keeping global warming to 1.5 degrees C (2.7 degrees F),” reports the World Resources Institute. That’s significantly higher than the 66% we’re expected to achieve, suggesting that the public and private sector need to lay the groundwork now to bend the curve over the next 6 years. 

Indeed, 2024 won’t just be a record year for EV growth. It’s also a record year for oil consumption. “Under current policies, EVs are not an existential threat to global oil demand, not even close,” Daniel Raimi, a fellow at environment and energy research institute Resources for the Future, was recently quoted by Inside Climate News. “If we’re going to achieve our long-term climate goals we need additional public policies and technological innovation to get us where we need to go.”

By Haley Zaremba for Oilprice.com 

ADVERTISEMENT

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

U.S. Drivers Feeling the Pinch at the Pump as Gas Prices Soar
Haley Zaremba

Haley Zaremba

Haley Zaremba is a writer and journalist based in Mexico City. She has extensive experience writing and editing environmental features, travel pieces, local news in the…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

U.S. Oil and Gas Production Continues to Shatter Records

U.S. Oil and Gas Production Continues to Shatter Records
Oil Demand Likely To Surprise To The Upside

Oil Demand Likely To Surprise To The Upside
Why the IEA is Wrong About Peak Oil Demand

Why the IEA is Wrong About Peak Oil Demand
Can Utica Shale Really Compete With the Permian?

Can Utica Shale Really Compete With the Permian?
The Eagle Ford Is Turning Into A Natural Gas Haven

The Eagle Ford Is Turning Into A Natural Gas Haven

ADVERTISEMENT



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com