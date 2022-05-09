Gasoline Prices May Have Finally Peaked

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 56 mins 103.1 -6.68 -6.09%
Graph down Brent Crude 19 mins 105.3 -7.06 -6.28%
Graph down Natural Gas 56 mins 7.026 -1.017 -12.64%
Graph down Heating Oil 56 mins 3.835 -0.119 -3.02%
Graph down Gasoline 56 mins 3.642 -0.117 -3.12%
Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 111.7 +1.55 +1.41%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 111.7 +1.55 +1.41%
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 115.1 +2.42 +2.15%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 114.4 +1.33 +1.18%
Chart Mars US 22 mins 101.7 -6.68 -6.16%
Chart Gasoline 56 mins 3.642 -0.117 -3.12%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 4 days 107.7 +1.35 +1.27%
Graph up Murban 4 days 110.5 +1.43 +1.31%
Graph up Iran Heavy 4 days 112.7 +1.84 +1.66%
Graph down Basra Light 161 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 4 days 116.3 +1.95 +1.70%
Graph up Bonny Light 4 days 115.1 +2.42 +2.15%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 115.1 +2.42 +2.15%
Chart Girassol 4 days 113.0 +2.45 +2.22%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 114.4 +1.33 +1.18%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 4 days 92.83 +0.96 +1.04%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 16 hours 95.67 +1.51 +1.60%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 16 hours 111.9 +1.51 +1.37%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 16 hours 110.2 +1.51 +1.39%
Graph up Sweet Crude 16 hours 108.1 +1.51 +1.42%
Graph up Peace Sour 16 hours 105.2 +1.51 +1.46%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 16 hours 105.2 +1.51 +1.46%
Chart Light Sour Blend 16 hours 107.3 +1.51 +1.43%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 16 hours 110.9 +1.51 +1.38%
Chart Central Alberta 16 hours 105.5 +1.51 +1.45%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 111.7 +1.55 +1.41%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 17 hours 99.50 -5.25 -5.01%
Graph down Giddings 17 hours 93.25 -5.25 -5.33%
Graph up ANS West Coast 5 days 114.9 +0.63 +0.55%
Graph down West Texas Sour 17 hours 97.04 -5.17 -5.06%
Graph down Eagle Ford 17 hours 101.0 -5.17 -4.87%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 17 hours 101.0 -5.17 -4.87%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 17 hours 99.50 -5.25 -5.01%
Chart Kansas Common 4 days 100.0 +1.50 +1.52%
Chart Buena Vista 4 days 116.0 +1.51 +1.32%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes "Natural Gas Trading Picks Up Considerably Amid High Volatility" by Charles Kennedy - ...And is U.S. NatGas Futures dramatically overbought at the $6.35 range?
  • 8 minutes How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 12 minutes  What Russia has reached over three months diplomatic and military pressure on West ?
  • 2 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 8 hours How cheap Chinese tires might explain Russia's 'stalled' 40-mile-long military convoy in Ukraine
  • 5 hours "The Calm Before The Storm In Oil Markets" by Tom Kool of OILPRICE and seen at YahooFinance
  • 6 hours "How to Calculate Your Individual ESG Score to ensure that your Digital ID 'benefits' and money are accessible"
  • 11 hours Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in
  • 23 hours Will Variants and Ill-Health Continue to Plague Economic Outlooks?
  • 3 days "Russia will stop 'in a moment' if Ukraine meets terms - Kremlin" by Reuters via Yahoo News...but Reuters suddenly cut out the balanced part of the story.
  • 11 hours "The Global Digital ID Prison" by James Corbett of CorbettReport.com

Breaking News:

Novak: Russia’s Crude Production Up In May

The True Cost Of The Energy Crisis Is Yet To Be Seen

The True Cost Of The Energy Crisis Is Yet To Be Seen

The current energy crunch is…

U.S. Natural Gas Prices Jump To 29-Month High On Extreme Weather

U.S. Natural Gas Prices Jump To 29-Month High On Extreme Weather

U.S. natural gas prices jumped…

Turkey Sees Energy Crisis Worsen Amid Russia-Ukraine Tensions

Turkey Sees Energy Crisis Worsen Amid Russia-Ukraine Tensions

Turkey is dealing with a…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Gas Prices
Robert Rapier

Robert Rapier

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Gasoline Prices May Have Finally Peaked

By Robert Rapier - May 09, 2022, 2:00 PM CDT
  • Russia’s invasion of Ukraine sparked a significant increase in oil prices, and by extension, gasoline prices.
  • As summer nears, refiners are switching over to more expensive blends mandated to lower vapor pressure and minimize smog formation.
  • High gasoline prices may persist through summer, but autumn could bring some significant relief for consumers at the pump.
Join Our Community

Following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and the subsequent sanctions on Russian oil, the price of crude oil rapidly climbed above $120 a barrel. Gasoline prices — which had already been climbing since bottoming out in April 2020 — rapidly followed. For the week ending March 14, 2022, the Energy Information Administration (EIA) reported a weekly retail average gasoline prices across all grades of $4.41 a gallon. That was the highest weekly average ever reported by the EIA (but it isn’t adjusted for inflation). Previously the highest weekly average reported took place in July 2008, when crude oil prices reached nearly $150 a barrel.

However, since reaching $4.41/gal, the national average dropped to about $4.20/gal as oil prices pulled back to ~$100/bbl. Barring a new geopolitical event that impacts the oil markets, it seems likely that the price of gasoline will remain below that March peak for now. 

That doesn’t mean we will see significant relief any time soon. Refiners are currently switching over to the more expensive summer blends. These blends are mandated to have lower vapor pressure to help minimize smog formation in the summer. But, they are more expensive to produce, and the supply of ingredients to produce summer gasoline is less than for winter gasoline.

This all coincides with peak driving season. That’s why we rarely see significant drops in the price of gasoline in the summer. The only thing I can imagine that could make this happen is if Russia withdraws from Ukraine in the near future and some of the sanctions on Russian oil are dropped.

Related: U.S. Shale Swings From Losses To Record Cash Flows

In the slightly longer term, however, the situation looks a lot better. U.S. oil production continues to climb. This past week U.S. oil production reached 11.6 million BPD, up 1 million BPD from a year ago and up 600,000 BPD since January. If we can maintain that pace for another year, the U.S. will be back at record levels of oil production.

The number of rigs drilling for oil reached 552 this past week (source), which is up 210 rigs from a year ago. That represents a year-over-year increase of 61%, and is the highest level of drilling since the Covid-19 pandemic took hold in the U.S.

Taken altogether, these signs point to the likelihood of much lower gasoline prices later this year. But you are probably going to have wait until after summer.

By Robert Rapier 

More Top Reads from Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

U.S. Gas Production Slows At The Worst Possible Time
Robert Rapier

Robert Rapier

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

The Calm Before The Storm In Oil Markets

The Calm Before The Storm In Oil Markets
Russia's Oil Output Is Plummeting, And It May Never Recover

Russia's Oil Output Is Plummeting, And It May Never Recover
Oil Prices Drop On Unexpected Crude Inventory Build

Oil Prices Drop On Unexpected Crude Inventory Build
The U.S. Shale Patch Is Facing A Plethora Of Problems

The U.S. Shale Patch Is Facing A Plethora Of Problems
Oil Prices Top $111 As Biden’s SPR Buyback Plan Leaks

Oil Prices Top $111 As Biden’s SPR Buyback Plan Leaks



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com