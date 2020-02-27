The Perfect Storm Sends Natural Gas Crashing

OilPrice GEA
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 45.63 -1.46 -3.10%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 50.24 -1.49 -2.88%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 1.721 -0.031 -1.77%
Graph down Mars US 7 hours 47.49 -1.64 -3.34%
Graph down Opec Basket 2 days 54.01 -1.87 -3.35%
Graph down Urals 1 day 49.35 -0.85 -1.69%
Graph down Louisiana Light 3 days 53.08 -1.53 -2.80%
Chart Louisiana Light 3 days 53.08 -1.53 -2.80%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 52.36 -2.61 -4.75%
Chart Mexican Basket 2 days 43.46 -1.48 -3.29%
Chart Natural Gas 10 mins 1.721 -0.031 -1.77%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 1 day 50.52 -1.73 -3.31%
Graph down Murban 1 day 52.59 -1.42 -2.63%
Graph down Iran Heavy 1 day 43.87 -2.63 -5.66%
Graph down Basra Light 1 day 53.56 -0.89 -1.63%
Graph down Saharan Blend 1 day 52.39 -2.69 -4.88%
Graph down Bonny Light 1 day 52.36 -2.61 -4.75%
Chart Bonny Light 1 day 52.36 -2.61 -4.75%
Chart Girassol 1 day 51.62 -2.85 -5.23%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 54.01 -1.87 -3.35%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 7 hours 33.23 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 30 mins 31.69 -1.64 -4.92%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 30 mins 47.94 -1.64 -3.31%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 30 mins 47.49 -1.64 -3.34%
Graph down Sweet Crude 30 mins 42.84 -1.64 -3.69%
Graph down Peace Sour 30 mins 37.09 -1.64 -4.23%
Chart Peace Sour 30 mins 37.09 -1.64 -4.23%
Chart Light Sour Blend 30 mins 41.34 -1.64 -3.82%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 30 mins 46.09 -1.64 -3.44%
Chart Central Alberta 30 mins 37.59 -1.64 -4.18%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 3 days 53.08 -1.53 -2.80%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 1 day 43.50 -1.75 -3.87%
Graph down Giddings 1 day 37.25 -1.75 -4.49%
Graph down ANS West Coast 3 days 53.59 -1.10 -2.01%
Graph down West Texas Sour 1 day 41.04 -1.64 -3.84%
Graph down Eagle Ford 1 day 44.99 -1.64 -3.52%
Chart Eagle Ford 1 day 44.99 -1.64 -3.52%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 1 day 43.50 -1.75 -3.87%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 39.00 -1.25 -3.11%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 56.46 -1.17 -2.03%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Natural gas is crushing wind and solar power
  • 6 minutes OPEC and Russia could discuss emergency cuts
  • 8 minutes Is Pete Buttigieg emerging as the most likely challenger to Trump?
  • 11 minutes Question: Why are oil futures so low through 2020?
  • 13 minutes Don't sneeze. Coronavirus is a threat to oil markets and global economies
  • 8 mins "Criticism of migration will become a criminal offense.  And media outlets that give room to criticism of migration, can be shut down." - EU Official to the Media.
  • 4 hours Oil and gas producers fire back at Democratic presidential candidates.
  • 6 hours WTI are we seeing the perfect storm
  • 13 hours Peak Shale Will Send Oil Prices Sky High
  • 44 mins Cheap natural gas is making it very hard to go green
  • 7 hours Saudi Aramco launches largest shale gas development outside U.S.
  • 14 hours CDC covid19 coverup?
  • 1 day Charts of COVID-19 Fatality Rate by Age and Sex
  • 1 day So the west is winning, is it? Only if you’re a delusional Trump toady, Mr Pompeo, by Simon Tisdall
  • 3 hours Investments worthy in versatile and clean natural gas
  • 391 days Huawei ≠ iPhones? UAE Used Cyber Super-Weapon To Spy On iPhones Of Foes

Breaking News:

Mexico’s Pemex Widens Q4 Net Loss To $9 Billion   

Alt Text

Natural Gas Prices Poised For Dramatic Price Increase

U.S. natural gas prices have…

Alt Text

Asian LNG Prices Hit Three-Year Lows

Spot prices for LNG in…

Alt Text

Is The Japan LNG Buying Spree Over?

Inventories of LNG in Asia…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Gas Prices
Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

The Perfect Storm Sends Natural Gas Crashing

By Julianne Geiger - Feb 27, 2020, 6:00 PM CST
Join Our Community
Natural Gas

If you’re waiting for natural gas prices to recover, you might be in for a considerable wait, as inventories are expected to hover well above their five year average for the remainder of the year, the EIA has forecast, painting a rather sour picture for the industry that has seen investments stifled due to the lower prices.

In fact, inventories later this year will reach levels never seen before if forecasts prove accurate.

The Nitty Gritty of Nat Gas Supply and Demand

According to the Energy Information Administration Short-Term Energy Outlook (STEO), working natural gas in storage in the Lower 48 will end the current heating season—which ends on March 31—at 1,935 billion cubic feet.

This is 12% above the previous five-year average.

Now, we’re about to head into what the industry refers to as “the refill season”. Normally, the end of the heating season is when inventories are at their lowest. Now, we’re heading into this stockpiling season with inventories that are high. So we will be amassing even more nat gas in inventory as heating demand falls off.

The EIA estimates that we will end the refill season, which runs until the end of October, with 4,029 billion cubic feet. This would be the largest monthly level of nat gas we’ve ever had in storage.

At the end of January, inventories had already reached 2.6 trillion cubic feet.

COVID-19 and the Weather

The COVID-19 outbreak—likely soon to be pandemic—might be the obvious target on which to lay blame for the increasing inventories. After all, it is responsible for demand in crude oil. Related: 5 Top Alt-Energy Stocks Storming Wall Street

But that is only a piece of the puzzle, with weather, weather, weather topping the list of critical factors that are affecting natural gas inventories.

January 2020 was the fifth warmest January on record—that’s out of over 125 years of data. January 2020 saw average temperatures of 35.5 degrees F across the United States. This is 5.4 degrees more than the 20th Century average, according to the US Department of Commerce’s National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

The problem? It’s just been so warm that the need for heating has been reduced, depressing demand. And while production has not fallen with demand, inventories have bloomed. Add to that unfavorable price scenario the fact that COVID-19 is spooking the market and further denting demand, and you have a perfect storm for lower nat gas prices.

Oftentimes, these lower price points created by subdued demand in one sector courtesy of the mild weather will create additional demand from other segments. Large-volume users such as power plans or iron and steel mills have the ability to switch between nat gas and coal or even petroleum—and they will choose the lowest cost ones. So as natural gas in storage climbs and prices fall, one would expect a bit of an uptick in demand from some of the other sectors.

But it has done little to mediate inventories.

While weather has been the primary driver of the lower nat gas prices, COVID-19 is worth a mention. The virus is expected to strip away 10bn m3 from China’s 2020 gas demand alone, according to Sublime China Information. Most of this demand destruction will be seen in Q1. For China, some are expecting gas demand to return to normal by March, if things don’t get worse—a condition that public health officials are saying is likely to happen.

Production Won’t Fall Off Enough

Natural gas production has shown no signs of slowing throughout 2019. In fact, in 2019, US natural gas production was at record levels, averaging 92.1 billion cubic feet per day. And 2020 isn’t looking any better. Related: Russia: Coronavirus Impact On Oil Is Worse Than Expected

Towards the end of 2019, average production was higher than at the beginning of 2019, so while the EIA sees monthly production declining in 2020, from 95.4 Bcf/d last month to 92.5 Bcf/d in December, the average for 2020 is still expected to be 2% higher than the average of 2019.

Inventories Up, Prices Down

This weather phenomenon combined with robust production is tanking the price of natural gas. The Henry Hub spot price averaged $2.02 MMBtu. But after the first week of February, prices had fallen to $1.86 MMBtu. Even through the remainder of the heating season, when inventories typically contract, the EIA expects nat gas prices will stay below $2 MMBtu. Prices should tick up in Q2, the EIA says, with an overall average price of $2.53 MMBtu for the year.

Whether its weather or COVID-19, record inventories for nat gas are likely on their way. And with record inventories comes low prices—a fact that offers traders about as much certainty as they’re going to get in this volatile market.

By Julianne Geiger for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage




Previous Post

“Gasmaggedon” Sweeps Over Global Gas Market
Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for Oilprice.com, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

UAE’s Latest Natural Gas Discovery Is A Gamechanger

UAE’s Latest Natural Gas Discovery Is A Gamechanger
Oil Prices Fall As OPEC+ Refuses To Act

Oil Prices Fall As OPEC+ Refuses To Act

 The Dark Side Of Hydropower

The Dark Side Of Hydropower

 This Country Could Soon Become The Biggest Buyer Of U.S. Oil

This Country Could Soon Become The Biggest Buyer Of U.S. Oil

 Oil Prices In Freefall As Pandemic Fears Grow

Oil Prices In Freefall As Pandemic Fears Grow



Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com