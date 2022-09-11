Record U.S. LNG Exports To Europe May Not Last

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 2 days 86.79 +3.25 +3.89%
Graph up Brent Crude 2 days 92.84 +3.69 +4.14%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 94.34 +3.58 +3.94%
Graph up Natural Gas 2 days 7.996 +0.081 +1.02%
Graph up Gasoline 2 days 2.433 +0.087 +3.71%
Graph down Louisiana Light 5 days 84.80 -4.79 -5.35%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 5 days 84.80 -4.79 -5.35%
Chart Bonny Light 3 days 93.17 +2.50 +2.76%
Chart Opec Basket 5 days 95.96 -3.88 -3.89%
Chart Mars US 2 days 86.19 +3.45 +4.17%
Chart Gasoline 2 days 2.433 +0.087 +3.71%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 3 days 89.53 +2.48 +2.85%
Graph up Murban 3 days 91.14 +2.50 +2.82%
Graph up Iran Heavy 3 days 90.80 +2.54 +2.88%
Graph down Basra Light 286 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 3 days 90.87 +2.89 +3.28%
Graph up Bonny Light 3 days 93.17 +2.50 +2.76%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 3 days 93.17 +2.50 +2.76%
Chart Girassol 3 days 92.73 +2.67 +2.96%
Chart Opec Basket 5 days 95.96 -3.88 -3.89%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 3 days 65.80 +3.15 +5.03%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 3 days 62.29 +1.60 +2.64%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 3 days 85.69 +1.60 +1.90%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 3 days 83.94 +1.60 +1.94%
Graph up Sweet Crude 3 days 81.09 +1.60 +2.01%
Graph up Peace Sour 3 days 77.79 +1.60 +2.10%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 3 days 77.79 +1.60 +2.10%
Chart Light Sour Blend 3 days 79.09 +1.60 +2.06%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 3 days 88.04 +1.60 +1.85%
Chart Central Alberta 3 days 77.39 +1.60 +2.11%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 5 days 84.80 -4.79 -5.35%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 80.25 -3.00 -3.60%
Graph down Giddings 4 days 74.00 -3.00 -3.90%
Graph up ANS West Coast 10 days 98.51 +0.36 +0.37%
Graph down West Texas Sour 4 days 80.17 -3.34 -4.00%
Graph down Eagle Ford 4 days 80.02 -3.34 -4.01%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 4 days 80.02 -3.34 -4.01%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 4 days 80.25 -3.00 -3.60%
Chart Kansas Common 20 days 84.00 +3.50 +4.35%
Chart Buena Vista 5 days 90.65 -4.43 -4.66%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Is Europe heading for winter of discontent with extensive gas shortages?
  • 4 minutes The Federal Reserve and Money...Aspects which are not widely known
  • 8 minutes "Europe’s Energy Crisis Has Ended Its Era Of Abundance" by Irina Slav
  • 2 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 7 hours Energy Armageddon
  • 3 days Oil price falls defying US the crude inventory draw
  • 2 days Biden's Plan to Checkmate China
  • 2 days "Natural Gas Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Grinding Toward Summer Highs Despite Huge Short Interest" by James Hyerczyk & REUTERS on NatGas
  • 10 hours FINALLY! A report, from qualified authors, that tells the REAL story about Texas, February 15, 2021
  • 4 days How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 2 days Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in
  • 4 days "China Is Aggressively Reselling Russian Gas To Europe" - Zero Hedge
  • 2 days "Europe’s carbon price hits new record as coal drives emissions" - Bloomberg
  • 3 days Beware the Left's 'Degrowth' Movement (i.e. why Covid-19 is Good)
  • 6 days "How to Calculate Your Individual ESG Score to ensure that your Digital ID 'benefits' and money are accessible"

Breaking News:

Drought Forces British Columbia To Suspend Water Permits For Oil Firms

Australia Ready To Ship LNG To Europe Amid Russia-Ukraine Crisis

Australia Ready To Ship LNG To Europe Amid Russia-Ukraine Crisis

One of the world’s top…

Soaring Energy Prices And Stimulus: A Toxic Cocktail

Soaring Energy Prices And Stimulus: A Toxic Cocktail

Governments are looking to ease…

U.S. Natural Gas Price Jumps Above $6

U.S. Natural Gas Price Jumps Above $6

The U.S. benchmark natural gas…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Gas Prices
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Record U.S. LNG Exports To Europe May Not Last

By Irina Slav - Sep 11, 2022, 2:00 PM CDT
  • U.S. LNG exports to Europe increased substantially since the beginning of the year.
  • The EU’s gas storage refill bill amounts to 10 times its usual.
  • LNG exports have already resulted in substantially increased inflation via higher natural gas and electric power prices.
Join Our Community

The United States and its natural gas have been vital for Europe’s attempt to fill its gas storage ahead of this winter season. Yet record U.S. LNG exports have led to a surge in domestic gas prices. The boomerang is coming back. When President Joe Biden promised the European Union there would be enough natural gas for its winter, EU politicians rejoiced and doubled down on Russian sanctions. A few months later, EU gas storage is full ahead of schedule.

Meanwhile, however, LNG prices have soared like an eagle, China is re-selling Russian LNG to Europe, and gas prices in the U.S. are three times higher now than they were a decade ago and up 95 percent on the futures market for November 2022 to March 2023. And most analysts in Europe are talking about a recession.

That U.S. LNG was not going to be enough was clear from the beginning. As energy analyst David Blackmon, for example, has repeatedly warned since March, there is plenty of natural gas in the ground in the U.S., but far from all of it is being extracted. There are, in other words, purely physical constraints to U.S. gas exports to Europe.

Then there is the price issue. Right now, U.S. LNG is competitive because of the insane curve the European gas futures market has been following as Gazprom squeezed Nord Stream 1 shipments in response to sanctions. But this does not mean U.S. LNG is cheap. In fact, it is not cheap at all, which is what swelled the EU’s gas storage refill bill to 10 times its usual.

Now, there is another price issue in the home of U.S. LNG. This is a problem that there were also warnings about earlier this year. In fact, earlier this year, investment firm Goehring & Rozencwajg forecast that U.S. natural gas prices were about to take off after European ones before too long.

Related: Oil Prices Rise Despite Economic Concerns

The reasons for the surge were overall tight gas supply and U.S. producers’ new central role as biggest suppliers to Europe. Also, Goehring & Rozencwajg predicted U.S. gas production was nearing a plateau.

Right now, gas production is on a strong rise, so prices fell this week but remain much higher than they had been for the last couple of decades, prompting the beginning of what could become a major backlash against stronger LNG exports.

“We appreciate that the [Joe] Biden administration has been working with European allies to expand fuel exports to Europe. A similar effort should be made for New England,” a group of governors from New England wrote in a letter to Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm this summer, per a Financial Times report.

They went on to ask Washington to help their states—Connecticut, Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Rhode Island, and Vermont—secure enough liquefied natural gas for the winter. What this means is that the governors asked Washington to reduce exports and redirect some LNG to local consumers.

Granholm’s answer to the governor, per the FT, was to say that the administration was “prepared to use all the tools in our toolkit” to help, but she also added there were not going to be any “blanket waivers” from the Jones Act that effectively restricts transport between U.S. ports to only vessels that are U.S.-built, U.S.-flagged, and U.S-crewed. In other words, no foreign-flagged vessel could load LNG in Texas and ship it to Maine, which limits New England’s options.

This letter by the New England governors may be a sign of more trouble to come Washington’s way because of its ambition to help energy-starved Europe. Of course, this trouble would be nowhere near the proportions of the European disaster, thanks to the fact that the U.S. produces all the natural gas it consumes. Yet higher prices are not something consumers or businesses welcome, especially in the middle of a war on inflation.

“LNG exports have already resulted in substantially increased inflation via higher natural gas and electric power prices,” wrote the Industrial Energy Consumers of America group in a regulatory filing cited by the FT.

How bad high electricity prices are for business profitability and consumer spending can be clearly seen from a glimpse at Europe right now. Just because it can’t get this bad in the United States, after all, does not mean that it can’t get bad enough for Washington to start worrying.

For now, there are no indications that the administration is prepared to pressure LNG exporters into keeping more of their gas at home, not least because exports are already constrained by the Freeport LNG outage. But pressure from consumer organizations might increase as the northern hemisphere moves closer to winter and energy consumption climbs higher.

Price pressure on consumers is also playing its role: a lot of Americans are saying that while they are happy to help Ukraine and the Europeans in their time of hardship, they are not prepared to foot the bill for that hardship. One can’t really argue with that, especially if one wants to keep control—thin as it is—of Congress for the next two years.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Climbing Natural Gas Prices Could Force U.S. To Slash Exports To Europe
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

“Lehman Event” Looms For Europe As Energy Companies Face $1.5T In Margin Calls

“Lehman Event” Looms For Europe As Energy Companies Face $1.5T In Margin Calls
Can OPEC+ Keep Oil Prices Above $90?

Can OPEC+ Keep Oil Prices Above $90?
Europe’s Reaction To The Energy Crisis Is Turning Into A ‘Ponzi Scheme’

Europe’s Reaction To The Energy Crisis Is Turning Into A ‘Ponzi Scheme’
Russia Is Now Producing LNG Near The Shuttered Nord Stream Pipeline

Russia Is Now Producing LNG Near The Shuttered Nord Stream Pipeline
OPEC+ Cuts Production Despite Resistance From Russia

OPEC+ Cuts Production Despite Resistance From Russia



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com