U.S. Natural Gas Futures Shed Over 5% On Soaring Output

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 86.90 +0.03 +0.03%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 92.83 -2.91 -3.04%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 94.25 -2.72 -2.80%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 8.164 -0.622 -7.08%
Graph down Gasoline 10 mins 2.421 -0.042 -1.72%
Graph down Louisiana Light 8 days 94.28 -1.85 -1.92%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 8 days 94.28 -1.85 -1.92%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 97.54 +1.14 +1.18%
Chart Opec Basket 7 days 101.0 -5.37 -5.05%
Chart Mars US 4 days 85.27 +0.26 +0.31%
Chart Gasoline 10 mins 2.421 -0.042 -1.72%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 93.98 +0.55 +0.59%
Graph up Murban 2 days 96.92 +0.79 +0.82%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 94.69 +1.25 +1.34%
Graph down Basra Light 281 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 94.90 +1.15 +1.23%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 97.54 +1.14 +1.18%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 97.54 +1.14 +1.18%
Chart Girassol 2 days 97.80 +1.04 +1.07%
Chart Opec Basket 7 days 101.0 -5.37 -5.05%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 5 days 65.80 +0.82 +1.26%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 1 min 66.32 +0.96 +1.47%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 13 hours 89.02 +0.26 +0.29%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 13 hours 87.27 +0.26 +0.30%
Graph down Sweet Crude 1 min 83.72 -0.44 -0.52%
Graph up Peace Sour 1 min 81.12 +0.26 +0.32%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 1 min 81.12 +0.26 +0.32%
Chart Light Sour Blend 1 min 82.42 +0.26 +0.32%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 1 min 90.87 -0.24 -0.26%
Chart Central Alberta 1 min 80.72 +0.26 +0.32%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 8 days 94.28 -1.85 -1.92%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 6 days 83.00 -2.75 -3.21%
Graph down Giddings 6 days 76.75 -2.75 -3.46%
Graph down ANS West Coast 8 days 104.2 -4.48 -4.12%
Graph down West Texas Sour 7 days 89.53 -2.09 -2.28%
Graph down Eagle Ford 7 days 86.03 -2.09 -2.37%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 7 days 86.03 -2.09 -2.37%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 6 days 83.00 -2.75 -3.21%
Chart Kansas Common 15 days 84.00 +3.50 +4.35%
Chart Buena Vista 8 days 100.4 +0.22 +0.22%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Is Europe heading for winter of discontent with extensive gas shortages?
  • 6 minutes It’s ‘Foolish’ to Fight Dollar Dominance as Rally Picks Up Speed What do you think? Who benefits?l Who loses?
  • 8 minutes "Europe’s Energy Crisis Has Ended Its Era Of Abundance" by Irina Slav
  • 51 mins GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 18 hours Energy Armageddon
  • 2 days Oil price falls defying US the crude inventory draw
  • 2 days "China Is Aggressively Reselling Russian Gas To Europe" - Zero Hedge
  • 8 mins "Natural Gas Price Fundamental Daily Forecast – Grinding Toward Summer Highs Despite Huge Short Interest" by James Hyerczyk & REUTERS on NatGas
  • 1 day "How to Calculate Your Individual ESG Score to ensure that your Digital ID 'benefits' and money are accessible"
  • 1 day How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 2 days Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in
  • 5 days The Federal Reserve and Money...Aspects which are not widely known
  • 7 days Changing Gazprom ADRs to Russian shares

Breaking News:

U.S. Natural Gas Futures Shed Over 5% On Soaring Output

Nuclear Fusion’s Inclusion In The Inflation Act Is A Huge Win For Emerging Tech

Nuclear Fusion’s Inclusion In The Inflation Act Is A Huge Win For Emerging Tech

The Inflation Reduction Act has…

UK In The Running For $8 Billion Battery Gigafactory

UK In The Running For $8 Billion Battery Gigafactory

The UK is in the…

  1. Home
  2. Latest Energy News
Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Share

Related News

U.S. Natural Gas Futures Shed Over 5% On Soaring Output

By Charles Kennedy - Sep 06, 2022, 12:45 PM CDT

U.S. natural gas futures shed around 5% on Tuesday, hitting a four-week low as soaring output coupled with lower demand forecasts drags prices down, despite the fact that inventories are 11% lower than their five-year norm. 

U.S. natural gas was down 5.2% at 1:10 p.m. EST, to $8.38.

Output is still holding strong after the latest report from the Energy Information Administration (EIA) for the week ending August 26, which showed a natural gas inventory build of 61 billion cubic feet. While that brings inventory to 2,640 Bcf, it is still 228 Bcf below levels at the same time last year–heading into the winter season. 

Also prompting the decline is the outage at the key Freeport LNG export plant on the Gulf coast. 

That outage means traders are calculating some 2 billion cubic feet of gas per day that is not being consumed by Freeport for export and is remaining on the domestic market.

Freeport–which accounts for some 20% of U.S. LNG export capacity–looks set to remain offline until sometime in the first half of November, at which point we could see only a partial startup, ramping up to full capacity by the end of that month. Freeport, however, has already pushed back a restart date several times since declaring force majeure–and then revoking it–in June.

On June 8, Freeport suffered an explosion, causing the plant to shut down for damage assessment and repairs. 

So far in September, even with the Freeport outage, Refinitiv data showed a rise in the average volume of natural gas being pumped into American LNG export plants to 11.2 Bcfd, up from the average of 11 Bcfd last month. 

Globally, natural gas prices continue to soar on the twin developments of supply disruptions and sanctions on Russia for its invasion of Ukraine. Prices continue on a fast upward trajectory in the aftermath of Russia’s cutoff of flows to Germany through Nord Stream 1 last week.  

By Charles Kennedy for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:



Join the discussion | Back to homepage



Previous Post

Sitio Royalties To Merge With Brigham Minerals In $4.8 Billion Deal

Next Post

Sitio Royalties To Merge With Brigham Minerals In $4.8 Billion Deal

Charles Kennedy

Charles Kennedy

Charles is a writer for Oilprice.com

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment

Most Popular

World’s Second-Largest Steelmaker Closes European Plant

World’s Second-Largest Steelmaker Closes European Plant
Goldman Sees $5 Gasoline, $130 Brent By Year End

Goldman Sees $5 Gasoline, $130 Brent By Year End
Iran Is Ready To Release Millions Of Barrels Of Oil Into The Market

Iran Is Ready To Release Millions Of Barrels Of Oil Into The Market
Gazprom Will Halt Nord Stream Gas Flows On Aug 31

Gazprom Will Halt Nord Stream Gas Flows On Aug 31
Europe’s Newest Gas Pipeline Could Come Online Within 9 Months

Europe’s Newest Gas Pipeline Could Come Online Within 9 Months


Most Commented

Alt text

The World’s Energy Problem Is Far Worse Than We’re Being Told

 Alt text

Big Oil Looks To Capitalize On The $1 Trillion Offshore Wind Boom

 Alt text

All Hopes Are Dashed For International Oil Companies In North Iraq

 Alt text

Why Solar Power Is Failing Amid Record-Breaking Heat
EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com