Not Saudi Arabia, but the UAE May Decide OPEC's Next Move

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 55 mins 83.85 +0.28 +0.34%
Graph up Brent Crude 14 mins 89.36 +0.35 +0.39%
Graph up Murban Crude 15 mins 89.08 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph down Natural Gas 3 hours 1.614 -0.024 -1.47%
Graph up Gasoline 56 mins 2.765 +0.006 +0.23%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 87.12 +0.63 +0.73%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 87.12 +0.63 +0.73%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 88.40 -0.92 -1.03%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 88.39 -0.06 -0.07%
Chart Mars US 175 days 77.26 -1.51 -1.92%
Chart Gasoline 56 mins 2.765 +0.006 +0.23%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 2 days 88.28 -0.43 -0.48%
Graph down Murban 2 days 88.74 -0.19 -0.21%
Graph down Iran Heavy 2 days 83.31 -0.63 -0.75%
Graph down Basra Light 879 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 2 days 87.85 -0.79 -0.89%
Graph down Bonny Light 2 days 88.40 -0.92 -1.03%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 88.40 -0.92 -1.03%
Chart Girassol 2 days 89.03 -0.87 -0.97%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 88.39 -0.06 -0.07%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 332 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 16 hours 70.37 +0.76 +1.09%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 16 hours 85.72 +0.76 +0.89%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 16 hours 83.97 +0.76 +0.91%
Graph up Sweet Crude 16 hours 80.07 +0.76 +0.96%
Graph up Peace Sour 16 hours 76.77 +0.76 +1.00%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 16 hours 76.77 +0.76 +1.00%
Chart Light Sour Blend 16 hours 79.82 +0.76 +0.96%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 16 hours 86.77 +0.76 +0.88%
Chart Central Alberta 16 hours 77.17 +0.76 +0.99%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 87.12 +0.63 +0.73%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 80.05 +0.76 +0.96%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 73.80 +0.76 +1.04%
Graph up ANS West Coast 2 days 88.76 +0.76 +0.86%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 79.15 +0.76 +0.97%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 80.05 +0.76 +0.96%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 80.05 +0.76 +0.96%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 80.00 +0.75 +0.95%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 73.75 +0.75 +1.03%
Chart Buena Vista 3 days 87.23 -0.55 -0.63%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 6 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 1 day Could Someone Give Me Insights on the Future of Renewable Energy?
  • 23 hours How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 2 hours e-truck insanity
  • 3 days "What’s In Store For Europe In 2023?" By the CIA (aka RFE/RL as a ruse to deceive readers)
  • 5 days Bankruptcy in the Industry
  • 2 days Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in
  • 6 days The United States produced more crude oil than any nation, at any time.

Breaking News:

Drone Attacks Take Khor Mor Gas Field Offline, Claims Lives

U.S. Crude Production To Decline In 2024 As Shale Activity Stalls

U.S. Crude Production To Decline In 2024 As Shale Activity Stalls

Analysts from Standard Chartered have…

Oil Moves Higher on Inventory Draw

Oil Moves Higher on Inventory Draw

Crude oil prices ticked higher…

Why Biden is Unlikely to Enforce the New Iran Oil Sanctions

Why Biden is Unlikely to Enforce the New Iran Oil Sanctions

Despite Congress passing new sanctions…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Crude Oil
Cyril Widdershoven

Cyril Widdershoven

Dr. Cyril Widdershoven is a long-time observer of the global energy market. Presently he works as a Senior Researcher at Hill Tower Resource Advisors. Next…

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Not Saudi Arabia, but the UAE May Decide OPEC's Next Move

By Cyril Widdershoven - Apr 26, 2024, 4:00 PM CDT
  • Sources in Abu Dhabi suggest the Emirate is no longer convinced of the necessity of OPEC+ production cuts.
  • Despite potential fallout from a unilateral Abu Dhabi decision within OPEC, significant players in the international oil market may take a laissez-faire approach.
  • Insiders reveal that ADNOC is considering raising production to around 4.85-4.87 million bpd, breaking from the current OPEC strategy.
Abu Dhabi

As the global oil market eagerly anticipates the upcoming OPEC(+) production decision—a potential shift in the current production cut strategy—most eyes are on Saudi Arabia or Aramco leaders. However, there's a new player in town, already hinting at a dramatic strategy change without OPEC's approval.

Sources in Abu Dhabi suggest the Emirate is no longer convinced of the necessity of OPEC+ production cuts, given the current volatile oil markets and increased demand. Simultaneously, ADNOC sources indicate an imminent production increase. Insiders reveal that ADNOC is considering raising production to around 4.85-4.87 million bpd, breaking from the current OPEC strategy. This move isn't surprising, as ADNOC has heavily invested in production capacity expansion, constrained until now by its commitment to OPEC decisions.

With a total production capacity currently set at 4.5 million bpd (official sources), but expected to rise—possibly hitting 5 million bpd soon—a production target of 4.85 million bpd in May-June 2024 is aggressive but feasible. ADNOC, or the UAE, clearly sees the need for these unilateral production increases. They are positioning themselves as a major International National Oil Company (INOC), aiming to compete with the Seven Sisters. Sultan Al Jaber, ADNOC’s CEO, understands the need for change, with plans to acquire assets upstream and downstream. Related: Oil Prices Are Set for a Weekly Gain as Yellen Sees Inflation Falling

Despite potential fallout from a unilateral Abu Dhabi decision within OPEC, significant players in the international oil market may take a laissez-faire approach. The IMF underscores the need for higher volumes and revenues in the MENA region. Saudi Arabia, in particular, requires much higher oil prices to counter its government budget requirements. The IMF indicates that Saudi Arabia will need to have an oil price of around $96.30 per barrel to counter its government budget requirements. This assessment is based on current crude oil production of around 9.3 million bpd. In its regional Outlook, the IMF stated that the current break-even price is around 21% higher than shown in its former forecast in October 2023, when Saudi Arabia was still producing around 10 million bpd. The new break-even price is also way above the global oil price at present for Brent, currently hovering around $90 per barrel.

Abu Dhabi aims to monetize its investments, continuing its acquisition spree in upstream and downstream oil & gas with an increased budget if production cuts are eased in June.

All signs point to a push for an OPEC strategy change, especially from Abu Dhabi. Market players should closely monitor signs from the Emirates, as Riyadh may not be able to steer its course!

By Cyril Widdershoven for OIlprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Washington's Pleas Fall on Deaf Ears as Ukraine Strikes Russian Refineries
Cyril Widdershoven

Cyril Widdershoven

Dr. Cyril Widdershoven is a long-time observer of the global energy market. Presently he works as a Senior Researcher at Hill Tower Resource Advisors. Next…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Israel Claims to Have Dealt a Serious Blow to Hezbollah

Israel Claims to Have Dealt a Serious Blow to Hezbollah
Namibia Racks Up Another Major Offshore Oil Discovery

Namibia Racks Up Another Major Offshore Oil Discovery
Big Oil’s Carbon Capture Conundrum

Big Oil’s Carbon Capture Conundrum
Why Shell Has Soured on The London Stock Exchange

Why Shell Has Soured on The London Stock Exchange
Will Namibia Become OPEC’s Newest Member?

Will Namibia Become OPEC’s Newest Member?

ADVERTISEMENT



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com