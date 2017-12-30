Oil-Rich Venezuela Is Out Of Gasoline

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 1 day 60.42 +0.58 +0.97%
Brent Crude 1 day 66.87 +0.71 +1.07%
Natural Gas 1 day 2.953 +0.039 +1.34%
Mars US 1 day 61.77 +0.58 +0.95%
Opec Basket 11 days 62.16 +0.44 +0.71%
Urals 3 days 64.27 -0.05 -0.08%
Louisiana Light 3 days 65.07 +0.32 +0.49%
Louisiana Light 3 days 65.07 +0.32 +0.49%
Bonny Light 2 days 67.10 +0.39 +0.58%
Mexican Basket 3 days 55.63 -0.11 -0.20%
Natural Gas 1 day 2.953 +0.039 +1.34%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 2 days 63.98 +0.45 +0.71%
Murban 2 days 66.83 +0.45 +0.68%
Iran Heavy 2 days 63.38 +0.36 +0.57%
Basra Light 2 days 62.52 +0.53 +0.85%
Saharan Blend 2 days 67.05 +0.41 +0.62%
Bonny Light 2 days 67.10 +0.39 +0.58%
Bonny Light 2 days 67.10 +0.39 +0.58%
Girassol 2 days 66.35 +0.39 +0.59%
Opec Basket 11 days 62.16 +0.44 +0.71%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 1 day 36.90 +0.00 +0.00%
Western Canadian Select 78 days 40.40 +0.51 +1.28%
Canadian Condensate 78 days 54.05 +0.85 +1.60%
Premium Synthetic 78 days 56.80 +0.46 +0.82%
Sweet Crude 78 days 51.45 +0.75 +1.48%
Peace Sour 78 days 48.05 +0.65 +1.37%
Peace Sour 78 days 48.05 +0.65 +1.37%
Light Sour Blend 78 days 52.50 +0.66 +1.27%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 78 days 56.65 +0.45 +0.80%
Central Alberta 78 days 50.15 +1.11 +2.26%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 3 days 65.07 +0.32 +0.49%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 3 days 56.50 +0.25 +0.44%
Giddings 3 days 50.25 +0.25 +0.50%
ANS West Coast 4 days 65.54 -0.29 -0.44%
West Texas Sour 3 days 53.79 +0.20 +0.37%
Eagle Ford 3 days 57.74 +0.20 +0.35%
Eagle Ford 3 days 57.74 +0.20 +0.35%
Oklahoma Sweet 3 days 56.29 +0.20 +0.36%
Kansas Common 3 days 50.00 +0.00 +0.00%
Buena Vista 3 days 67.59 +0.20 +0.30%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 2 days Libya's Damaged Pipeline Will Come Back Online In January
  • 2 days Eni Begins Drilling For Oil Offshore Alaska
  • 2 days 2017 Is The UK’s Greenest Electricity Generation Year Ever
  • 3 days Oil Prices Inch Lower After API Reports Strong Crude Draw
  • 3 days Exxon To Start Exporting Vaca Muerta Gas
  • 3 days Forties Starts Pumping At 50% Capacity
  • 3 days Shell Expects To Book A $2.5 Billion Charge Due To U.S. Tax Reform
  • 3 days Gazprom’s Power Of Siberia To Start Pumping In 2 Years
  • 4 days The Return Of Oil’s Most Important Pipeline
  • 4 days China Becomes World’s Second-Largest LNG Importer
  • 4 days U.S. And China Agree On North Korea Sanctions Enforcement
  • 8 days Oil Firms To Boost Drilling In Norway’s Mature Offshore Areas In 2018
  • 8 days Russia Sees OPEC & Co Exit Oil Cuts Pact Very Smoothly
  • 8 days Crystallex Looks To Take Control Of Citgo
  • 8 days New FERC Head Hints At Gas Pipeline Approval Changes
  • 8 days Mexico Strikes Oil-Trading Deal With Trafigura
  • 9 days Canada’s Inflation Rises On Higher Gasoline Prices
  • 9 days A $1.7 Billion Natural Gas Pipeline To Ease The Permian Glut
  • 9 days Nigeria Streamlines Oil Operations With Automation
  • 9 days Germany’s Oil And Gas Use Rises In 2017
  • 9 days Saudi-U.S. Nuclear Talks To Start In Weeks
  • 9 days U.S. Bank Freezes $22B Assets Of Kazakhstan’s Oil Fund
  • 9 days Forties Pipeline To Return To Operation In January
  • 9 days BP, Rosneft Team Up On Arctic Gas Exploration
  • 10 days Saudi Arabia Expects To Finalize First Nuclear Reactor Contracts In 2018
  • 10 days BP CEO: 2017 Was A “Turning Point” For The Company
  • 10 days Small Portion Of Alaska Wildlife Refuge Opens For Drilling
  • 10 days Barclays Bearish On Oil Prices In 2018
  • 10 days Russia’s Tatneft Operated In Crimea Despite U.S. Sanction Risk
  • 10 days Eni, Shell To Stand Trial Over Alleged Corruption In Nigeria
  • 10 days Indonesia Refineries Prepare To Switch To Sour Crudes
  • 10 days Nebraska Sticks To Keystone XL Decision
  • 11 days Oil Prices Rise After API Reports Significant Draw In Crude Inventories
  • 11 days France To Ban Oil And Gas Drilling In 2040
  • 11 days Protestors Demand Kurdish Officials To Step Down
  • 11 days Rosneft Hasn’t Ruled Out Extending Output Cuts Beyond 2018
  • 11 days China Takes Major Step To Cut Pollution
  • 11 days Forties Pipeline To Remain Shut For Up To Three More Weeks
  • 11 days Repsol, VNG Announce $2.2B Plan For Norwegian Oil Fields
  • 11 days Activist Investor Prompts Chevron To Evaluate Myanmar Operations

Breaking News:

Libya's Damaged Pipeline Will Come Back Online In January

Alt Text

UK Gas Prices Rise Most In 8 Years On Explosion, Outages

Extreme weather warnings, the Forties…

Alt Text

Are NatGas Prices About To Explode?

U.S. natural gas prices have…

Alt Text

Is Premium Gasoline A Waste Of Money?

Last year, the AAA reported…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Gas Prices
MINING.com

MINING.com

MINING.com is a web-based global mining publication focusing on news and commentary about mining and mineral exploration. The site is a one-stop-shop for mining industry…

More Info

Share

Related News

Oil-Rich Venezuela Is Out Of Gasoline

By MINING.com - Dec 30, 2017, 6:00 PM CST Venezuela

After lining up for an entire day to get a plane ticket to visit her relatives in the western city of Mérida, Josefina García did not know if she and her octogenarian mother were going to reach their final destination on time for Christmas.

The airport is located 76 kilometers away from the city and when they tried to book a cab in advance to take them to the place where they were going to stay, the taxi company said they could not make bookings because there is a shortage of gas and management did not know if they were going to have enough fuel on the day of Josefina’s arrival.

Once they landed, the 61-year-old and her mother found a cab that had enough gas to take them to a certain part of the city where a cousin would pick them up. In the meantime, another cousin was lining up for gas. He was able to fill his sedan’s tank after waiting for more than six hours.

According to the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, the highest proven oil reserves in the world, including non-conventional oil deposits, are in Venezuela.

“Gentlemen: There is no more gasoline in Venezuela. In Venezuela, we are out of gas. In Venezuela, there is no gas oil. In Venezuela, there are no lube oils,” said Iván Freites in a televised press conference. Freites is the secretary of the professional and technician division of the United Federation of Venezuelan Petroleum Workers.

In his address, Freites said that poor management led to the stoppage of 80 per cent of the country’s refineries. “Only Amuay and Cardón refineries are operative and that is nothing. They produce 40,000 barrels per day and the national demand is over 200,000 barrels of gas per day,” he said.

Related: How China Is Killing India’s Solar Industry

Venezuela’s oil production has fallen to levels not seeing since the late-1980s. According to the latest OPEC report, which is based on information provided by the Nicolás Maduro government, the country is producing about 2.3 million barrels of oil per day. In October, it experienced the steepest fall in production of 2017, as only 1.9 million barrels were extracted, 130,000 barrels less than the previous month. The oil industry, however, is still the major source of income as it generates about 96 per cent of the foreign exchange.

“Can you imagine how much it would be to bring our refineries back to operation? To recover production in the Eastern Coast of the Lake (of Maracaibo)?” Iván Freites asked during the media brief. He blamed corrupt government officials for the fuel crisis and dismissed the theory that it is all due to the sanctions that Donald Trump imposed on some key figures in the Venezuelan cabinet.

He also expressed concern about the fact that Maduro’s administration pulled out of a partnership with Cuba in its Cienfuegos oil refinery, taking into account that all of Venezuela’s oil products have been unloaded on the island for the past 15 years before making their way to other markets.

By Mining.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Back to homepage


Previous Post

Is Premium Gasoline A Waste Of Money?
MINING.com

MINING.com

MINING.com is a web-based global mining publication focusing on news and commentary about mining and mineral exploration. The site is a one-stop-shop for mining industry…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Shale Growth Hides Underlying Problems

Shale Growth Hides Underlying Problems
A New Era For Oil And Gas Majors

A New Era For Oil And Gas Majors

 What Drove WTI Above $60?

What Drove WTI Above $60?

 Oil Prices Steady After EIA Reports Crude Draw

Oil Prices Steady After EIA Reports Crude Draw

 Libyan Pipeline Explosion Pushes Brent Prices Upward

Libyan Pipeline Explosion Pushes Brent Prices Upward

Most Commented

The Stunning Energy Cost Of Tesla’s Semi-Truck

The Stunning Energy Cost Of Tesla’s Semi-Truck

 Is Oil About To Collapse?

Is Oil About To Collapse?

 EV Range Set To Triple With New Lithium Battery Breakthrough

EV Range Set To Triple With New Lithium Battery Breakthrough

 The Electric Truck Revolution Is About To Accelerate

The Electric Truck Revolution Is About To Accelerate
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com