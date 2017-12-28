Venezuela Backs Its New Cryptocurrency With 5 Billion Barrels Of Crude

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 11 mins 59.83 +0.19 +0.32%
Brent Crude 10 mins 66.17 +0.18 +0.27%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.899 +0.167 +6.11%
Mars US 21 hours 60.99 -0.33 -0.54%
Opec Basket 9 days 62.16 +0.44 +0.71%
Urals 2 days 64.32 +1.25 +1.98%
Louisiana Light 2 days 64.75 +0.12 +0.19%
Louisiana Light 2 days 64.75 +0.12 +0.19%
Bonny Light 2 days 66.55 +1.61 +2.48%
Mexican Basket 2 days 55.74 +1.14 +2.09%
Natural Gas 10 mins 2.899 +0.167 +6.11%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 2 days 63.53 +1.30 +2.09%
Murban 2 days 66.43 +1.35 +2.07%
Iran Heavy 2 days 62.97 +1.79 +2.93%
Basra Light 2 days 61.84 +1.19 +1.96%
Saharan Blend 2 days 66.63 +1.82 +2.81%
Bonny Light 2 days 66.55 +1.61 +2.48%
Bonny Light 2 days 66.55 +1.61 +2.48%
Girassol 2 days 65.80 +1.61 +2.51%
Opec Basket 9 days 62.16 +0.44 +0.71%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 36.09 +0.50 +1.40%
Western Canadian Select 76 days 40.40 +0.51 +1.28%
Canadian Condensate 76 days 54.05 +0.85 +1.60%
Premium Synthetic 76 days 56.80 +0.46 +0.82%
Sweet Crude 76 days 51.45 +0.75 +1.48%
Peace Sour 76 days 48.05 +0.65 +1.37%
Peace Sour 76 days 48.05 +0.65 +1.37%
Light Sour Blend 76 days 52.50 +0.66 +1.27%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 76 days 56.65 +0.45 +0.80%
Central Alberta 76 days 50.15 +1.11 +2.26%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 2 days 64.75 +0.12 +0.19%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 56.25 -0.25 -0.44%
Giddings 2 days 50.00 -0.25 -0.50%
ANS West Coast 3 days 65.83 +1.42 +2.20%
West Texas Sour 2 days 53.59 -0.33 -0.61%
Eagle Ford 2 days 57.54 -0.33 -0.57%
Eagle Ford 2 days 57.54 -0.33 -0.57%
Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 56.09 -0.33 -0.58%
Kansas Common 2 days 50.00 -0.25 -0.50%
Buena Vista 2 days 67.39 -0.33 -0.49%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 2 hours Eni Begins Drilling For Oil Offshore Alaska
  • 5 hours 2017 Is The UK’s Greenest Electricity Generation Year Ever
  • 22 hours Oil Prices Inch Lower After API Reports Strong Crude Draw
  • 24 hours Exxon To Start Exporting Vaca Muerta Gas
  • 1 day Forties Starts Pumping At 50% Capacity
  • 1 day Shell Expects To Book A $2.5 Billion Charge Due To U.S. Tax Reform
  • 1 day Gazprom’s Power Of Siberia To Start Pumping In 2 Years
  • 2 days The Return Of Oil’s Most Important Pipeline
  • 2 days China Becomes World’s Second-Largest LNG Importer
  • 2 days U.S. And China Agree On North Korea Sanctions Enforcement
  • 6 days Oil Firms To Boost Drilling In Norway’s Mature Offshore Areas In 2018
  • 6 days Russia Sees OPEC & Co Exit Oil Cuts Pact Very Smoothly
  • 6 days Crystallex Looks To Take Control Of Citgo
  • 6 days New FERC Head Hints At Gas Pipeline Approval Changes
  • 6 days Mexico Strikes Oil-Trading Deal With Trafigura
  • 7 days Canada’s Inflation Rises On Higher Gasoline Prices
  • 7 days A $1.7 Billion Natural Gas Pipeline To Ease The Permian Glut
  • 7 days Nigeria Streamlines Oil Operations With Automation
  • 7 days Germany’s Oil And Gas Use Rises In 2017
  • 7 days Saudi-U.S. Nuclear Talks To Start In Weeks
  • 7 days U.S. Bank Freezes $22B Assets Of Kazakhstan’s Oil Fund
  • 7 days Forties Pipeline To Return To Operation In January
  • 7 days BP, Rosneft Team Up On Arctic Gas Exploration
  • 8 days Saudi Arabia Expects To Finalize First Nuclear Reactor Contracts In 2018
  • 8 days BP CEO: 2017 Was A “Turning Point” For The Company
  • 8 days Small Portion Of Alaska Wildlife Refuge Opens For Drilling
  • 8 days Barclays Bearish On Oil Prices In 2018
  • 8 days Russia’s Tatneft Operated In Crimea Despite U.S. Sanction Risk
  • 8 days Eni, Shell To Stand Trial Over Alleged Corruption In Nigeria
  • 8 days Indonesia Refineries Prepare To Switch To Sour Crudes
  • 8 days Nebraska Sticks To Keystone XL Decision
  • 9 days Oil Prices Rise After API Reports Significant Draw In Crude Inventories
  • 9 days France To Ban Oil And Gas Drilling In 2040
  • 9 days Protestors Demand Kurdish Officials To Step Down
  • 9 days Rosneft Hasn’t Ruled Out Extending Output Cuts Beyond 2018
  • 9 days China Takes Major Step To Cut Pollution
  • 9 days Forties Pipeline To Remain Shut For Up To Three More Weeks
  • 9 days Repsol, VNG Announce $2.2B Plan For Norwegian Oil Fields
  • 9 days Activist Investor Prompts Chevron To Evaluate Myanmar Operations
  • 10 days Iraq Employs Drones To Monitor Oil Pipelines

Breaking News:

Eni Begins Drilling For Oil Offshore Alaska

Alt Text

How Low Oil Prices Have Decimated The Saudi Economy

While Saudi Arabia fights off…

Alt Text

Fuel Crisis Intensifies In Nigeria

Nigeria’s government continues to struggle…

Alt Text

Chinese Ships Caught Illegally Selling Oil To North Korea

U.S. recon satellites have caught…

  1. Home
  2. Geopolitics
  3. International
ZeroHedge

ZeroHedge

The leading economics blog online covering financial issues, geopolitics and trading.

More Info

Share

Related News

Venezuela Backs Its New Cryptocurrency With 5 Billion Barrels Of Crude

By ZeroHedge - Dec 28, 2017, 2:00 PM CST Petro

Venezuelan President Maduro shocked the market in early December when he followed China's 'petro-yuan' futures announcement by making headlines of himself proclaiming a new national cryptocurrency - the 'Petro' - to overcome The West's "financial blockade."

Today he followed up by confirming "every single Petro will be backed by a barrel of oil... and gold."

"The objective is to advance in the Venezuelan economy and overcome the financial blockade, this allows us to continue in the economic and social development supported by Venezuelan riches," said the president, explaining that his government will make a cryptocurrency issue "backed by reserves of Venezuelan gold, oil, gas and diamond wealth."

Some joked at the time that a different name might be more suitable...

But now, as RT reports, Maduro confirmed the backing of the national cryptocurrency Petro with the country’s vast natural resource reserves.

“Here’s the document formalizing the provision of the certified Ayacucho oil field No.1 in the Orinoco Petroleum Belt for the support of El Petro cryptocurrency,” Maduro said on national TV.

Maduro said the field’s “reserves amount to five billion barrels of oil,” which is confirmed by the corresponding “international certificate.”

“Every single Petro will be backed by a barrel of oil,” Maduro said, promising to provide cryptocurrency mining throughout the country.

“We will set up a special team of cryptocurrency specialists so they will be engaged in mining in all states and municipalities of our country.”

The Venezuelan leader has also promised to allocate Arco Minero gold deposits from the Orinoco Belt along with the country’s diamond deposits. Related: What Drove WTI Above $60?

The Venezuelan president explained the purpose was “to advance the country's monetary sovereignty, to carry out financial transactions and to defeat the financial blockade against the country.”

“We are facing a financial war against the country which we have denounced, and the opposition has denied. There are business people who are unaffected by Donald Trump's blockade. With this, we will join the 21st century,” said Maduro

Finally, as Pepe Escobar concluded recentlyit ain’t over till the fat (golden) lady sings.

When the beginning of the end of the petrodollar system – established by Kissinger in tandem with the House of Saud way back in 1974 – becomes a fact on the ground, all eyes will be focused on the NSS counterpunch.

By Zerohedge

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Back to homepage


Previous Post

Fuel Crisis Intensifies In Nigeria
ZeroHedge

ZeroHedge

The leading economics blog online covering financial issues, geopolitics and trading.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Goldman: Oil Markets To Balance Sooner Than Expected

Goldman: Oil Markets To Balance Sooner Than Expected
What Will Drive The Next Oil Price Crash?

What Will Drive The Next Oil Price Crash?

 A New Era For Oil And Gas Majors

A New Era For Oil And Gas Majors

 Oil Discoveries At Lowest Point Since The 1940s

Oil Discoveries At Lowest Point Since The 1940s

 Shale Growth Hides Underlying Problems

Shale Growth Hides Underlying Problems

Most Commented

U.S. Shale To Surge After OPEC Extension

U.S. Shale To Surge After OPEC Extension

 The Stunning Energy Cost Of Tesla’s Semi-Truck

The Stunning Energy Cost Of Tesla’s Semi-Truck

 Is Oil About To Collapse?

Is Oil About To Collapse?

 EV Range Set To Triple With New Lithium Battery Breakthrough

EV Range Set To Triple With New Lithium Battery Breakthrough
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com