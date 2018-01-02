Gas Wars: The First Energy Conflict In 2018

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 11 mins 60.41 +0.04 +0.07%
Brent Crude 2 hours 66.57 -0.30 -0.45%
Natural Gas 10 mins 3.045 -0.011 -0.36%
Mars US 2 hours 61.62 -0.15 -0.24%
Opec Basket 5 days 64.47 +0.30 +0.47%
Urals 6 days 64.27 -0.05 -0.08%
Louisiana Light 5 days 65.51 +0.44 +0.68%
Louisiana Light 5 days 65.51 +0.44 +0.68%
Bonny Light 19 hours 67.02 -0.08 -0.12%
Mexican Basket 5 days 56.19 +0.56 +1.01%
Natural Gas 10 mins 3.045 -0.011 -0.36%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 19 hours 64.03 +0.05 +0.08%
Murban 19 hours 66.83 +0.00 +0.00%
Iran Heavy 19 hours 63.38 +0.00 +0.00%
Basra Light 19 hours 62.18 -0.34 -0.54%
Saharan Blend 19 hours 67.07 +0.02 +0.03%
Bonny Light 19 hours 67.02 -0.08 -0.12%
Bonny Light 19 hours 67.02 -0.08 -0.12%
Girassol 19 hours 66.27 -0.08 -0.12%
Opec Basket 5 days 64.47 +0.30 +0.47%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 25 mins 38.10 +0.00 +0.00%
Western Canadian Select 81 days 40.40 +0.51 +1.28%
Canadian Condensate 81 days 54.05 +0.85 +1.60%
Premium Synthetic 81 days 56.80 +0.46 +0.82%
Sweet Crude 81 days 51.45 +0.75 +1.48%
Peace Sour 81 days 48.05 +0.65 +1.37%
Peace Sour 81 days 48.05 +0.65 +1.37%
Light Sour Blend 81 days 52.50 +0.66 +1.27%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 81 days 56.65 +0.45 +0.80%
Central Alberta 81 days 50.15 +1.11 +2.26%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 5 days 65.51 +0.44 +0.68%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 19 hours 57.00 +0.50 +0.88%
Giddings 19 hours 50.75 +0.50 +1.00%
ANS West Coast 7 days 65.54 -0.29 -0.44%
West Texas Sour 19 hours 54.32 +0.53 +0.99%
Eagle Ford 19 hours 58.27 +0.53 +0.92%
Eagle Ford 19 hours 58.27 +0.53 +0.92%
Oklahoma Sweet 19 hours 56.82 +0.53 +0.94%
Kansas Common 6 days 50.00 +0.00 +0.00%
Buena Vista 5 days 68.17 +0.58 +0.86%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 40 mins New Pipeline Doubles Russian Oil Supply To China
  • 5 hours Iran Oil Exports Hit 777 Million Barrels In 2017
  • 8 hours BP To Book $1.5B One-Off Charge From U.S. Tax Reform
  • 5 days Libya's Damaged Pipeline Will Come Back Online In January
  • 5 days Eni Begins Drilling For Oil Offshore Alaska
  • 5 days 2017 Is The UK’s Greenest Electricity Generation Year Ever
  • 6 days Oil Prices Inch Lower After API Reports Strong Crude Draw
  • 6 days Exxon To Start Exporting Vaca Muerta Gas
  • 6 days Forties Starts Pumping At 50% Capacity
  • 6 days Shell Expects To Book A $2.5 Billion Charge Due To U.S. Tax Reform
  • 6 days Gazprom’s Power Of Siberia To Start Pumping In 2 Years
  • 7 days The Return Of Oil’s Most Important Pipeline
  • 7 days China Becomes World’s Second-Largest LNG Importer
  • 7 days U.S. And China Agree On North Korea Sanctions Enforcement
  • 11 days Oil Firms To Boost Drilling In Norway’s Mature Offshore Areas In 2018
  • 11 days Russia Sees OPEC & Co Exit Oil Cuts Pact Very Smoothly
  • 11 days Crystallex Looks To Take Control Of Citgo
  • 11 days New FERC Head Hints At Gas Pipeline Approval Changes
  • 11 days Mexico Strikes Oil-Trading Deal With Trafigura
  • 12 days Canada’s Inflation Rises On Higher Gasoline Prices
  • 12 days A $1.7 Billion Natural Gas Pipeline To Ease The Permian Glut
  • 12 days Nigeria Streamlines Oil Operations With Automation
  • 12 days Germany’s Oil And Gas Use Rises In 2017
  • 12 days Saudi-U.S. Nuclear Talks To Start In Weeks
  • 12 days U.S. Bank Freezes $22B Assets Of Kazakhstan’s Oil Fund
  • 12 days Forties Pipeline To Return To Operation In January
  • 12 days BP, Rosneft Team Up On Arctic Gas Exploration
  • 13 days Saudi Arabia Expects To Finalize First Nuclear Reactor Contracts In 2018
  • 13 days BP CEO: 2017 Was A “Turning Point” For The Company
  • 13 days Small Portion Of Alaska Wildlife Refuge Opens For Drilling
  • 13 days Barclays Bearish On Oil Prices In 2018
  • 13 days Russia’s Tatneft Operated In Crimea Despite U.S. Sanction Risk
  • 13 days Eni, Shell To Stand Trial Over Alleged Corruption In Nigeria
  • 13 days Indonesia Refineries Prepare To Switch To Sour Crudes
  • 13 days Nebraska Sticks To Keystone XL Decision
  • 14 days Oil Prices Rise After API Reports Significant Draw In Crude Inventories
  • 14 days France To Ban Oil And Gas Drilling In 2040
  • 14 days Protestors Demand Kurdish Officials To Step Down
  • 14 days Rosneft Hasn’t Ruled Out Extending Output Cuts Beyond 2018
  • 14 days China Takes Major Step To Cut Pollution

Breaking News:

New Pipeline Doubles Russian Oil Supply To China

Alt Text

UK Gas Prices Rise Most In 8 Years On Explosion, Outages

Extreme weather warnings, the Forties…

Alt Text

Oil-Rich Venezuela Is Out Of Gasoline

Iván Freites, a secretary of…

Alt Text

Are NatGas Prices About To Explode?

U.S. natural gas prices have…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Gas Prices
ZeroHedge

ZeroHedge

The leading economics blog online covering financial issues, geopolitics and trading.

More Info

Share

Related News

Gas Wars: The First Energy Conflict In 2018

By ZeroHedge - Jan 02, 2018, 3:00 PM CST Gas

The eastern Mediterranean is expected to witness the first conflict of 2018, as developments at the end of 2017 are signaling worsening relationships between Turkey and the Greek Cypriot-Greece-Israel-Egypt bloc.

Territorial disputes over natural gas and newly discovered hydrocarbon reserves in the eastern Mediterranean basin are the reason.

Up until a few years ago, the hope was that these hydrocarbon reserves would offer a real opportunity for a peaceful settlement of the Cyprus conflict. But these optimistic hopes vanished with both Turks and Greek Cypriots unilaterally speeding up exploration and drilling operations.

In 2004, the European Union had declared the Greek Cypriots the sole entity representing the island of Cyprus and accepted it as an EU member. Feeling that its hand has been strengthened following the EU decision, the Greek Cypriots claimed the right of natural resources exploration in the Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ) around Cyprus.

Turkey, however, has been insisting that the Greek Cypriot administration in Nicosia cannot unilaterally “adopt laws regarding the exploitation of natural resources on behalf of the entire island,” as it doesn’t represent the Turkish Cypriots. Also, there is a separate disputed EEZ between Turkey and Greece in the eastern Mediterranean — another point of tension in the conflict.

Ankara reacted strongly to the Greek Cypriots' natural gas drilling efforts in July. The Turkish army dispatched a frigate in the eastern Mediterranean to "monitor a drilling ship that is believed to have begun searching for oil and gas off ethnically divided Cyprus despite Turkey's objections,” The Associated Press reported.

On Nov. 20, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi visited Greek Cypriot for a trilateral meeting in Nicosia to discuss hydrocarbon resources in the region. In addition to Egypt’s president, Greek Prime Minister Alexis Tsipras also participated in the meeting, which was hosted by Greek Cypriot President Nicos Anastasiades. The Turkish Foreign Ministry, on the other hand, declared the outcome of the trilateral meeting to be “null and void."

However, despite Turkey’s opposition, drillship Saipem 12000 sailed to carry out exploration and drilling operations on behalf of French TOTAL and Italian ENI companies in the Calypso region between March 1 and Dec. 26 in accordance with an agreement reached during the trilateral summit.

Moreover, Italy, Greece, Greek Cypriot and Israel had already agreed on the construction of a gas pipeline from newly discovered fields. The project — dubbed “East-Med” — will cost some $6 billion. An over 2,000-kilometer-long (1,243-mile-long) pipeline will channel offshore reserves in the Levantine basin to Greece and Italy. Related: U.S. Shale Can’t Offset Record-Low Oil Discoveries

The East-Med project could be interpreted as an effort to form a regional alliance between Greek Cypriot and Greece to confront Turkey in the eastern Mediterranean. The Greek Cypriots and Greece also signed a separate agreement with Israel to channel natural gas reserves in the Mediterranean basin via an undersea pipelineItaly’s participation in this project didn’t come as a surprise, as Italy has already been exploring natural gas in the Mediterranean on behalf of the Greeks. The undersea pipeline is expected to channel natural gas from Israel’s Leviathan Basin and Greece's 12th plot — also called Aphrodite — to Crete, and then to Europe via Greece.

On Dec. 5, the energy ministers of Greece, Greek Cypriot and Israel and the Italian ambassador to Greek Cypriot signed an accord in Nicosia on the construction of the East-Med pipeline. The participation of EU representatives in the ceremony indicated Brussels’ support for the project.

In 2017, the Greek Cypriots, Israel and Greece conducted three joint exercises in March, June and November. At the beginning of November 2017, Greece and Egypt held their first joint naval exercise for the first time in quite a while.

In response, Ankara initiated its own moves and issued a navigational telex to reserve an area for military exercises. The area covers the disputed sixth, seventh, eighth and ninth blocs that the Greek Cypriots had declared as their EEZ. Ankara’s declaration came at a time when Saipem 12000 arrived in the Mediterranean.

Also, the Turkish army has kept some of its forces in the eastern Mediterranean following NATO’s Standing Maritime Task Forceexercise, which was conducted Nov. 7-16. The Turkish navy’s TCG Gediz and TCG Barbaros frigates; the TCG Kalkan, TCG Mizrak, TCG Bora and TCG Meltem gunboats; the TCG Akar fuel tanker; and four underwater commando teams are still in the sixth bloc.

In 2018, Turkey will have its first brand-new drilling vessel, the Deepsea Metro II. According to navigation data, the ship left Norway's Hoylandsbygda port some two weeks ago and is currently sailing west of Portugal. It is expected to arrive in Turkey on Dec. 31. The critical question now is whether the Turkish navy will be providing military escorts for the new drilling vessel. Related: U.S. Rig Count Falls Slightly As Canada’s Rig Count Tanks

If the Deepsea Metro II is to be escorted by a Turkish navy fleet while sailing to the sixth bloc, then the affair is bound to heat up. In the meantime, the Nicosia administration also announced that drilling operations in its EEZ would begin Dec. 30 and that Saipem 12000 would join the operations as well.

Now the question is whether Turkey’s Deepsea Metro II and Saipem 12000 and naval fleets escorting them will confront each other in the disputed sixth bloc.

One should also consider domestic developments in relevant countries when trying to measure the extent of a possible crisis. A possible hydrocarbon crisis is an excellent domestic political issue that all governments can use to consolidate their nationalist support base.

In sum — and in comparison to 2017 — one will witness more eventful scenes in the eastern Mediterranean in 2018. The only actor that could mediate between Ankara and Nicosia is not Washington but Moscow, the new shining star of the Middle East.

By Zerohedge.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Back to homepage


Previous Post

Oil-Rich Venezuela Is Out Of Gasoline
ZeroHedge

ZeroHedge

The leading economics blog online covering financial issues, geopolitics and trading.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Oil-Rich Venezuela Is Out Of Gasoline

Oil-Rich Venezuela Is Out Of Gasoline
U.S. Shale Can’t Offset Record-Low Oil Discoveries

U.S. Shale Can’t Offset Record-Low Oil Discoveries

 What Drove WTI Above $60?

What Drove WTI Above $60?

 There Aren’t Enough Truckers In Texas

There Aren’t Enough Truckers In Texas

 U.S. Rig Count Falls Slightly As Canada’s Rig Count Tanks

U.S. Rig Count Falls Slightly As Canada’s Rig Count Tanks

Most Commented

The Stunning Energy Cost Of Tesla’s Semi-Truck

The Stunning Energy Cost Of Tesla’s Semi-Truck

 Is Oil About To Collapse?

Is Oil About To Collapse?

 EV Range Set To Triple With New Lithium Battery Breakthrough

EV Range Set To Triple With New Lithium Battery Breakthrough

 The Electric Truck Revolution Is About To Accelerate

The Electric Truck Revolution Is About To Accelerate
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com