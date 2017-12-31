Higher Oil Prices Slow China’s Crude Stockpiling

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 2 days 60.42 +0.58 +0.97%
Brent Crude 2 days 66.87 +0.71 +1.07%
Natural Gas 2 days 2.953 +0.039 +1.34%
Mars US 2 days 61.77 +0.58 +0.95%
Opec Basket 12 days 62.16 +0.44 +0.71%
Urals 4 days 64.27 -0.05 -0.08%
Louisiana Light 4 days 65.07 +0.32 +0.49%
Bonny Light 3 days 67.10 +0.39 +0.58%
Mexican Basket 4 days 55.63 -0.11 -0.20%
Marine 3 days 63.98 +0.45 +0.71%
Murban 3 days 66.83 +0.45 +0.68%
Iran Heavy 3 days 63.38 +0.36 +0.57%
Basra Light 3 days 62.52 +0.53 +0.85%
Saharan Blend 3 days 67.05 +0.41 +0.62%
Girassol 3 days 66.35 +0.39 +0.59%
Opec Basket 12 days 62.16 +0.44 +0.71%
OPEC Members Monthly
Canadian Crude Index 2 days 36.90 +0.00 +0.00%
Western Canadian Select 79 days 40.40 +0.51 +1.28%
Canadian Condensate 79 days 54.05 +0.85 +1.60%
Premium Synthetic 79 days 56.80 +0.46 +0.82%
Sweet Crude 79 days 51.45 +0.75 +1.48%
Peace Sour 79 days 48.05 +0.65 +1.37%
Light Sour Blend 79 days 52.50 +0.66 +1.27%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 79 days 56.65 +0.45 +0.80%
Central Alberta 79 days 50.15 +1.11 +2.26%
Louisiana Light 4 days 65.07 +0.32 +0.49%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 56.50 +0.25 +0.44%
Giddings 4 days 50.25 +0.25 +0.50%
ANS West Coast 5 days 65.54 -0.29 -0.44%
West Texas Sour 4 days 53.79 +0.20 +0.37%
Eagle Ford 4 days 57.74 +0.20 +0.35%
Oklahoma Sweet 4 days 56.29 +0.20 +0.36%
Kansas Common 4 days 50.00 +0.00 +0.00%
Buena Vista 4 days 67.59 +0.20 +0.30%
All Charts
Breaking News:

Libya's Damaged Pipeline Will Come Back Online In January

Alt Text

2018 Could See The OPEC Deal Collapse

The OPEC deal extension has…

Alt Text

Is Saudi Arabia’s Post-Oil Future Realistic?

Saudi Arabia’s 2018 budget reinforces…

Alt Text

U.S. Slaps Sanctions On Israeli Oil Billionaire

The United States has just…

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for the U.S.-based Divergente LLC consulting firm with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and…

More Info

Higher Oil Prices Slow China’s Crude Stockpiling

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Dec 31, 2017, 6:00 PM CST China

Taking advantage of the low oil prices, China increased its Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR) by almost 14 percent between June 2016 and June 2017, according to data by its National Energy Administration (NEA).

As oil prices increased in the third and fourth quarter this year, the pace of the Chinese state oil reserve stockpiling has eased, according to analysts cited by Reuters.

China rarely releases figures about its strategic reserves, and the data announced today is the first in eight months.

According to the NEA, China had 37.73 million tons of oil, equal to 275 million barrels, in nine bases by the middle of 2017, up from 33.25 million tons at end-June 2016.

In the previous Chinese update on its SPR, in April 2017, China said it had added 9.34 million barrels of crude oil to its state reserves during the first half of 2016, equal to an average fill rate of 52,000 bpd. 

Reuters has estimated the fill rate in the June 2016-June 2017 period at 89,600 bpd, higher than the H1 2016 average, but much lower than the 2015 fill rate of 240,000 bpd.

“Stockpiling picked up in the second half of 2016 as the government took advantage of lower crude prices and filled up some newly built tanks,” Emma Li, senior analyst at Thomson Reuters Oil Research, said, commenting on the Chinese data.

Related: A New Era For Oil And Gas Majors

The rate of the stockpiling, however, eased in the second half of 2017, following the rebound in oil prices, according to Li.

China’s irregular and opaque reporting of SPR data leaves analysts guesstimating how much oil storage capacity and oil in storage the country really has.

Last month, satellite imaging data suggested that China had started to build its crude oil inventories after two months of declines, Orbital Insight said. According to the company’s data, the first nine days of November saw an inventory increase of 37 million barrels, after a 120-million-barrel draw in September and October. Earlier Orbital data suggests that over the three years from 2014, China has built its inventories by 22 million barrels on average over the last two months of the year.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Russia And Uzbekistan Sign Nuclear Energy Deal
