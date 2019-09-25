You’re Footing The Bill For Bankrupt Shale Drillers

OilPrice GEA
WTI Crude 10 mins 56.53 +0.04 +0.07%
Brent Crude 10 mins 61.44 +0.01 +0.02%
Natural Gas 14 mins 2.528 +0.010 +0.40%
Mars US 5 hours 56.89 -1.00 -1.73%
Opec Basket 2 days 63.93 -0.58 -0.90%
Urals 24 hours 58.85 -1.95 -3.21%
Louisiana Light 2 days 61.22 -1.50 -2.39%
Louisiana Light 2 days 61.22 -1.50 -2.39%
Bonny Light 24 hours 62.25 -1.59 -2.49%
Mexican Basket 2 days 58.98 -0.67 -1.12%
Natural Gas 14 mins 2.528 +0.010 +0.40%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Marine 24 hours 61.24 -1.74 -2.76%
Murban 24 hours 63.85 -1.86 -2.83%
Iran Heavy 24 hours 53.78 -1.79 -3.22%
Basra Light 24 hours 64.92 -0.66 -1.01%
Saharan Blend 24 hours 62.59 -1.78 -2.77%
Bonny Light 24 hours 62.25 -1.59 -2.49%
Bonny Light 24 hours 62.25 -1.59 -2.49%
Girassol 24 hours 63.81 -1.67 -2.55%
Opec Basket 2 days 63.93 -0.58 -0.90%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Canadian Crude Index 5 hours 42.08 +0.00 +0.00%
Western Canadian Select 7 hours 44.79 -1.30 -2.82%
Canadian Condensate 36 days 51.29 -1.35 -2.56%
Premium Synthetic 26 days 57.69 -1.35 -2.29%
Sweet Crude 7 hours 51.64 -1.50 -2.82%
Peace Sour 7 hours 50.29 -1.60 -3.08%
Peace Sour 7 hours 50.29 -1.60 -3.08%
Light Sour Blend 7 hours 51.29 -2.25 -4.20%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 7 hours 57.04 -1.95 -3.31%
Central Alberta 7 hours 51.29 -1.55 -2.93%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Louisiana Light 2 days 61.22 -1.50 -2.39%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 24 hours 53.00 -1.00 -1.85%
Giddings 24 hours 46.75 -1.00 -2.09%
ANS West Coast 13 days 65.70 +0.30 +0.46%
West Texas Sour 24 hours 50.44 -0.80 -1.56%
Eagle Ford 24 hours 54.39 -0.80 -1.45%
Eagle Ford 24 hours 54.39 -0.80 -1.45%
Oklahoma Sweet 24 hours 53.00 -1.00 -1.85%
Kansas Common 2 days 47.50 -1.50 -3.06%
Buena Vista 2 days 65.82 -1.35 -2.01%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes Who Really Benefits From The "Iran Attacked Saudi Arabia" Narrative?
  • 7 minutes Trump Will Win In 2020
  • 12 minutes Ethanol, the Perfect Home Remedy for A Saudi Oil Fever
  • 15 minutes Experts review Saudi damage photos. Say Said is need to do a lot of explaining.
  • 3 hours Impeachment and Foreign Conflicts in USA Politics
  • 1 hour World’s Longest Elevator Could Trigger New Commodity Race
  • 2 hours Oil Declines as Saudi Arabia Restores Capacity Ahead of Schedule
  • 5 hours Let's shut down dissent like The Conversation in Australia
  • 2 hours Europe: The Cracks Are Beginning To Show
  • 5 hours Hong Kong protesters appeal to Trump for support.
  • 7 hours Lest We Forget... A Brief Timeline of China's Modern History
  • 7 hours Bahrain - U.S.: Signed Deal To Buy Patriot Missiles
  • 5 hours Trump Ruins Democrats' "Witch Hunt Garbage"
  • 5 hours US and China are already in a full economic war and this battle for global hegemony is a little bit frightening
  • 4 hours 12 Quotes That Signal Democrats Are Primed To Impeach Trump
  • 2 hours Used Thin Film Solar Panels at 15 Cents per Watt
  • 18 mins Joe Biden, his son Hunter Biden, Ukraine Oil & Gas exploration company Burisma, and 2020 U.S. election shenanigans

Breaking News:

US Slaps More Sanctions On Venezuela, But Cuba Continues To Get Some Oil

Alt Text

Secret Survey: U.S. Shale In A State Of 'Deep Anxiety'

A new survey from the…

Alt Text

The Largest Trading Busts In The History Of Oil

Last week’s viral story about…

Alt Text

Is Aramco Lying About Its Damaged Oil Infrastructure?

Repairs at the Khurais field…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Nick Cunningham

Nick Cunningham

Nick Cunningham is an independent journalist, covering oil and gas, energy and environmental policy, and international politics. He is based in Portland, Oregon. 

More Info

Share

Premium Content

You’re Footing The Bill For Bankrupt Shale Drillers

By Nick Cunningham - Sep 25, 2019, 4:00 PM CDT
Join Our Community
Permian well

A wave of oil and gas wells abandoned by bankrupted drillers could cost the U.S. government hundreds of millions of dollars.

A new report from the U.S. Government Accountability Office (GAO) studied oil and gas wells drilled on federal lands, and found that the public could get stuck with a significant tab from companies that go out of business.

Inactive wells that have not been properly plugged present environmental threats, from methane leaks to surface, air and groundwater contamination. Reclaiming a well that goes offline involves plugging it, removing structures and revegetating that landscape.

On federal lands, the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) collects a bond upfront that can be returned to a driller after reclamation. If the well is not properly reclaimed at the end of its life, BLM uses the bond to pay for the cleanup.

But the problem is that the bond payments are often too low to cover the cost of reclamation. BLM regulations have minimum bond rates at $10,000 per lease, $25,000 for all wells in a state and $150,000 for all wells nationwide.

When a company abandons a well because it cannot afford to clean it up, the well becomes “orphaned,” and tends to fall to BLM. But the agency does not have the funds to handle a wave of orphaned wells because the bonds that drillers pay are too low. “Bonds held by BLM have not provided sufficient financial assurance to prevent orphaned oil and gas wells,” the GAO report found. For instance, GAO identified 89 new orphaned wells between July 2017 and April 2019, which could cost as much as $46 million to clean up.

More eye-opening was the fact that the agency identified nearly 3,000 wells that are at risk of becoming orphaned. Costs for reclaiming old wells vary widely, so much so that the GAO offered two scenarios: low-cost wells can cost $20,000 a piece, while high-costs wells can reach $145,000. For those 3,000 at-risk wells, the cleanup tab for the federal government could range from $46 million to $333 million.

Roughly 84 percent of bonds are likely too low to reclaim the wells to which they are linked. “Bonds generally do not reflect reclamation costs because most bonds are set at their regulatory minimum values, and these minimums have not been adjusted since the 1950s and 1960s to account for inflation,” GAO said. It can also be decades between when a bond is paid and reclamation is actually completed. Notably, the average bond that BLM has on hand has declined over the years on a per-well basis, from $2,207 per well in 2008 to $2,122 per well in 2018. Related: The Largest Trading Busts In The History Of Oil

This may seem like a rather arcane problem, but it is significant for two reasons. First, the number of shale wells have proliferated in recent years, drilled at ever-increasing depths, which makes reclamation pricier. Second, the shale industry is indebted and the financial foundation could begin to crumble, leaving a growing mountain of orphaned wells for the government as companies go out of business. Already more than 190 shale E&Ps have gone bankrupt since 2015.

“I talk to those guys, all the fracking companies, on a daily basis. I'm very engaged in what they are doing with their business, and I completely believe that the current model is unsustainable,” Scott Forbes, vice president of the Lower 48 for Wood Mackenzie, told E&E News.

It is because of this heightened financial stress that concerns over a wave of orphaned wells are rising. As E&E News notes, New Mexico requires a bond of $250,000 for companies with over 100 wells, which only translates into $2,500 per well at best, a paltry figure compared to reclamation costs.

Ultimately, if the full cost of reclamation was required upfront, there could be a lot less drilling.

The GAO report came at the request of Rep. Raul Grijalva (D-NM) and Rep. Alan Lowenthal (D-CA), both of which come from states with abandoned wells. “The oil and gas industry’s boom-and-bust cycles can lead operators to drill wells when prices for oil and gas are high but can contribute to bankruptcies when prices are low,” the GAO wrote in a letter to the congressmen that accompanied the report.

GAO recommended the U.S. Congress grant BLM the authority to obtain funds from drillers to reclaim orphaned wells while also requiring the agency to develop a mechanism to do so. It also said that BLM should hike bond rates to reflect actual costs of cleanup.

Rep. Lowenthal introduced a bill last week that increased the minimum bond payment for federal lands.

By Nick Cunningham of Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage



Previous Post

Colonizing Mars Is No Longer A Dream

Next Post

Tech Titans Start Internet Space Race
Nick Cunningham

Nick Cunningham

Nick Cunningham is an independent journalist, covering oil and gas, energy and environmental policy, and international politics. He is based in Portland, Oregon. 

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Millennials Really Do Ruin Everything, And Big Oil Is Next

Millennials Really Do Ruin Everything, And Big Oil Is Next
The $47 Trillion Death Sentence For Oil & Gas

The $47 Trillion Death Sentence For Oil & Gas

 Why The Saudis Are Lying About Their Oil Production

Why The Saudis Are Lying About Their Oil Production

 This “Anti-Solar Panel” Could Generate Power From Darkness

This “Anti-Solar Panel” Could Generate Power From Darkness

 ‘Rogue’ Oil Trader Loses $320 Million In Massive Trading Bust

‘Rogue’ Oil Trader Loses $320 Million In Massive Trading Bust

Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News
Download on the App Store Get it on Google Play

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com