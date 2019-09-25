OilPrice GEA
WTI Crude 10 mins 56.53 +0.04 +0.07%
Brent Crude 10 mins 61.44 +0.01 +0.02%
Natural Gas 14 mins 2.528 +0.010 +0.40%
Mars US 5 hours 56.89 -1.00 -1.73%
Opec Basket 2 days 63.93 -0.58 -0.90%
Urals 24 hours 58.85 -1.95 -3.21%
Bonny Light 24 hours 62.25 -1.59 -2.49%
Mexican Basket 2 days 58.98 -0.67 -1.12%
Marine 24 hours 61.24 -1.74 -2.76%
Murban 24 hours 63.85 -1.86 -2.83%
Iran Heavy 24 hours 53.78 -1.79 -3.22%
Basra Light 24 hours 64.92 -0.66 -1.01%
Saharan Blend 24 hours 62.59 -1.78 -2.77%
Girassol 24 hours 63.81 -1.67 -2.55%
Canadian Crude Index 5 hours 42.08 +0.00 +0.00%
Western Canadian Select 7 hours 44.79 -1.30 -2.82%
Canadian Condensate 36 days 51.29 -1.35 -2.56%
Premium Synthetic 26 days 57.69 -1.35 -2.29%
Sweet Crude 7 hours 51.64 -1.50 -2.82%
Light Sour Blend 7 hours 51.29 -2.25 -4.20%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 7 hours 57.04 -1.95 -3.31%
Central Alberta 7 hours 51.29 -1.55 -2.93%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 24 hours 53.00 -1.00 -1.85%
Giddings 24 hours 46.75 -1.00 -2.09%
ANS West Coast 13 days 65.70 +0.30 +0.46%
West Texas Sour 24 hours 50.44 -0.80 -1.56%
Oklahoma Sweet 24 hours 53.00 -1.00 -1.85%
Kansas Common 2 days 47.50 -1.50 -3.06%
Buena Vista 2 days 65.82 -1.35 -2.01%
US Slaps More Sanctions On Venezuela, But Cuba Continues To Get Some Oil

Why The Saudis Are Lying About Their Oil Production

Aramco Considers Doubling Stake For IPO

Who Is To Blame For The Decline In Permian Production?

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana Paraskova

Tsvetana is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing for news outlets such as iNVEZZ and SeeNews. 

Saudi Aramco Restores Oil Production Capacity To Pre-Attack Levels

By Tsvetana Paraskova - Sep 25, 2019, 11:00 AM CDT
Riyadh

Saudi Aramco has restored Saudi Arabia’s oil production capacity to 11.3 million bpd—the level before the attacks on oil facilities ten days ago, Reuters reported on Wednesday, citing three sources with knowledge of the Kingdom’s oil company’s operations.

Separately, people familiar with the situation at Aramco told Bloomberg on Wednesday that Saudi Arabia is recovering from the September 14 attacks faster than expected—about a week faster than Saudi officials have given as a date to recover the full capacity, the end of September.

The attacks on Saudi oil infrastructure on September 14 knocked 5.7 million bpd—or 5 percent of global oil supply—offline. The market initially panicked, with prices jumping the most on record last Monday, until Saudi Arabia started to insist through official statements and sources that it would fully restore oil supply by the end of September.  

Despite continued reports that the Saudis would struggle to restore oil supply by the end of this month as they had promised and that repairs would likely take months rather than weeks, a source told Reuters on Monday that the Kingdom would fully restore by early next week the oil production lost in the attacks.

As of Monday, Saudi Arabia was said to have restored 75 percent of the production lost in the attacks. Output at the Khurais oil field was more than 1.3 million bpd as of Monday, while production from Abqaiq stood at around 3 million bpd.

According Reuters’ sources today, production at the Abqaiq plant is around 4.9 million bpd now.

Reports of the Saudis restoring capacity faster than indicated combined with renewed fears that a protracted U.S.-China trade war would further dent oil demand and with a surprise crude oil inventory build estimated by the API to weigh down on oil prices early on Wednesday. As of 07:07 a.m. EDT, WTI Crude was down 1.38 percent at $56.50, while Brent Crude was trading down 1.46 percent at $61.21.

By Tsvetana Paraskova for Oilprice.com

  • Mamdouh Salameh on September 25 2019 said:
    Given the considerable damage sustained by Saudi Aramco oil infrastructure, Reuters quoting unnamed sources and claiming that Saudi Aramco has restored oil production capacity to pre-attack levels could only be fake news.

    Reuters quoting an unnamed sources claimed that the Khurais oilfield is now back to full production at 1.3 million barrels a day (mbd) of light oil as of last Monday at a time when Saudi Aramco has been telling its customers that some lighter grades would likely be replaced with heavier crude grades.

    Moreover, Wall Street Journal reported two days ago that it was informed by contractors and fabricators that repairs to Saudi Aramco infrastructure is going to take months rather than weeks as the Saudis are suggesting. It also reported that Saudi Aramco was offering to pay a premium for speedy repairs.

    Dr Mamdouh G Salameh
    International Oil Economist
    Visiting Professor of Energy Economics at ESCP Europe Business School, London

Leave a comment




