Would Trump Actually Pay Oil Producers Not To Pump?

OilPrice GEA
Graph down WTI Crude 1 day 18.27 -1.60 -8.05%
Graph up Brent Crude 1 day 28.08 +0.26 +0.93%
Graph up Natural Gas 1 day 1.753 +0.067 +3.97%
Graph down Mars US 1 day 19.67 -1.10 -5.30%
Graph up Opec Basket 3 days 17.73 +0.22 +1.26%
Graph down Urals 2 days 23.05 -0.25 -1.07%
Graph up Louisiana Light 3 days 21.82 +5.11 +30.58%
Chart Louisiana Light 3 days 21.82 +5.11 +30.58%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 22.32 +0.89 +4.15%
Chart Mexican Basket 3 days 14.17 -0.06 -0.42%
Chart Natural Gas 1 day 1.753 +0.067 +3.97%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 2 days 22.04 +1.24 +5.96%
Graph up Murban 2 days 21.64 +0.94 +4.54%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 17.78 +0.67 +3.92%
Graph up Basra Light 2 days 26.70 +1.55 +6.16%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 17.92 +0.70 +4.07%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 22.32 +0.89 +4.15%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 22.32 +0.89 +4.15%
Chart Girassol 2 days 22.48 +0.78 +3.59%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 17.73 +0.22 +1.26%
OPEC Members MonthlyLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 1 day 14.05 +0.58 +4.31%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 2 days 2.890 -1.560 -35.06%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 2 days 19.14 -1.56 -7.54%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 2 days 18.69 -1.56 -7.70%
Graph down Sweet Crude 2 days 14.04 -1.56 -10.00%
Graph down Peace Sour 2 days 8.290 -1.560 -15.84%
Chart Peace Sour 2 days 8.290 -1.560 -15.84%
Chart Light Sour Blend 2 days 12.54 -1.56 -11.06%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 days 17.29 -1.56 -8.28%
Chart Central Alberta 2 days 8.790 -1.560 -15.07%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 3 days 21.82 +5.11 +30.58%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 14.75 -1.50 -9.23%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 8.500 -1.500 -15.00%
Graph down ANS West Coast 4 days 16.65 -2.68 -13.86%
Graph up West Texas Sour 3 days 13.82 +0.00 +0.00%
Graph up Eagle Ford 3 days 17.77 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Eagle Ford 3 days 17.77 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 14.75 -1.50 -9.23%
Chart Kansas Common 3 days 10.00 +0.00 +0.00%
Chart Buena Vista 3 days 23.10 -0.50 -2.12%
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes Trumps Oil Industry....
  • 7 minutes The President and the Plague
  • 11 minutes Saudi Arabia cuts May oil prices to Asia, raises US rate after Opec+ deal
  • 13 minutes History Tells Proration Would Cause Chaos In The Texas Oil Patch
  • 1 hour Why the Interest
  • 3 hours China declared war on the US in May 2019. Covid19 is part of that war
  • 4 mins Middle East: How is the UAE Changing Its Geo-Political Game?
  • 39 mins Is This Fair and Equitable?
  • 45 mins Flotilla of Saudi Oil Threatens to Worsen U.S. Supply Glut
  • 51 mins NY Gov Cuomo (D) allowed hydroxychloroquine . It worked. He asked Trump for more. Look at NY stats. Mass Gov Baker (Rhino) would not allow. His stats continue to get worse.
  • 8 hours Wango Contango! Saudi Arabia to sell 600,000 barrels of oil per day to U.S. in April
  • 4 hours #FireFauci Should be the Rallying Cry for a Generation
  • 4 hours Understand, the main objective of "Flattening the Curve" was to avoid overwhelming our hospitals. Not necessarily eliminate Covid in a few weeks or months.
  • 8 hours What is the opposite of oil prices?
  • 16 hours Another stupid Idea proving Trump doesn't understand oil

Breaking News:

Mexico’s Offshore Oil Investment Set To Plunge Despite Government Pledges

Alt Text

U.S. Energy Consumption Falls To 16-Year Low

As the world continues to…

Alt Text

China's Secret Weapon In The Looming Tech War

The technology war is heating…

Alt Text

OPEC+ Powerless As Oil Prices Near $20

Despite its best efforts, OPEC+…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Haley Zaremba

Haley Zaremba

Haley Zaremba is a writer and journalist based in Mexico City. She has extensive experience writing and editing environmental features, travel pieces, local news in the…

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Would Trump Actually Pay Oil Producers Not To Pump?

By Haley Zaremba - Apr 18, 2020, 4:00 PM CDT
Join Our Community
Trump

The global oil industry has been scrambling for a solution to the dramatic oil price crash and enduring global crude glut from last month. As the novel coronavirus swept the globe over the past few months, shutting down countless industrial endeavors, the devastating economic impact tanked international oil demand and overall energy use. When the OPEC+ leading members of Russia and Saudi Arabia began talks to determine how to respond to the faltering oil demand, the alliance quickly disintegrated, leading to an all-out oil price war and a global crude glut to the tune of about 10 million barrels of oversupply per day.

On Sunday OPEC+ decided to try to reduce the glut and thereby bolster oil prices with historic production cuts. On Monday the coalition led by Russia and Saudi Arabia announced that they will slash production by a whopping 9.7 million barrels in May and June. The United States, for its part, has been typically polarized as to how to respond to the crisis in global oil markets. 

Before the Sunday announcement from OPEC+ Trump had been entertaining oil lobbyists from two different camps, arguing over whether the United States should impose tariffs on Moscow and Riyadh, and the President had made public statements that he planned to impose “very substantial” tariffs on oil imports to the United States.

Now, the Trump administration has changed its tune and is considering discouraging U.S. oil producers to curb their own oil extraction. “The Trump administration is contemplating paying oil companies to leave their product in the ground, a measure that could help boost the struggling industry while the market has been crushed by an oversupply of crude,” The Hill reported this week. “According to reporting from multiple outlets, the Department of Energy (DOE) is drafting a plan that would pay companies to leave as much as 365 million barrels untapped by considering it part of the nation’s emergency stockpile.”

Premium: The Oil Sector That Will Suffer The Most

This news has sent shockwaves through the domestic energy sector, which has never seen this kind of unprecedented policy from the federal government. This initiative is still in a very tentative phase, however, as this plan “would be unprecedented and likely to face resistance from Congress, where Democrats were able to thwart a $3 billion request to fill the Strategic Petroleum Reserve (SPR) outright.”

This has not stopped President Trump, however, from speaking publicly and assertively about the idea, saying that “the government should stock up on oil while prices are at historic lows, and the DOE plan appears to already have some support from Republicans,” as paraphrased by The Hill. The DOE has not yet sent a formal proposal to Congress, but existing legislation dictates that “federal law allows DOE to set aside up to 1 billion barrels of oil for emergencies, but it doesn’t stipulate where it must be stored.” To this point, President Trump has repeatedly spoken about the possibility for oil companies to store crude oil on private tanker ships, and some crude is already being stowed in rail cars. 

Even if they go through, however, these measures will do little to put a dent in the current crude glut. What’s more, the considerable more austere measures taken by OPEC+ over the weekend have so far done little to correct the market either. “Even with market forces expected to drive U.S. oil companies to drop production by 500,000 barrels a day, a little less than 5 percent of average production,” reports The Hill, “the market is still facing a glut of oil as demand for fuel has declined 30 percent in the midst of the coronavirus.”

Energy demand will not bounce back in the immediate future, either, as the global economic shutdown persists, and some countries are only now beginning widespread shelter-in-place measures.

By Haley Zaremba for Oilprice.com 

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage






Previous Post

The Next Big Thing For The Petrochemical Industry

Next Post

The Oil Industry’s Recovery Lacks One Important Ingredient
Haley Zaremba

Haley Zaremba

Haley Zaremba is a writer and journalist based in Mexico City. She has extensive experience writing and editing environmental features, travel pieces, local news in the…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Oil Price War Claims Another Victim

Oil Price War Claims Another Victim
The Sad Truth About The OPEC+ Production Cut

The Sad Truth About The OPEC+ Production Cut

 Is Saudi Arabia Restarting The Oil War?

Is Saudi Arabia Restarting The Oil War?

 Oil Prices Sink On Record Breaking 19.2 Million Barrel Crude Build

Oil Prices Sink On Record Breaking 19.2 Million Barrel Crude Build

 Russia And Saudi Arabia Consider Even Deeper Oil Output Cuts

Russia And Saudi Arabia Consider Even Deeper Oil Output Cuts



Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com