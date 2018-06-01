U.S. Oil Rig Count Sees Slight Increase Amid Record Production

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 15 mins 65.71 -1.33 -1.98%
Brent Crude 14 mins 76.81 -0.75 -0.97%
Natural Gas 15 mins 2.982 +0.030 +1.02%
Mars US 23 hours 70.99 +0.28 +0.40%
Opec Basket 2 days 75.17 +2.26 +3.10%
Urals 2 days 74.80 +2.41 +3.33%
Louisiana Light 2 days 74.48 -0.51 -0.68%
Louisiana Light 2 days 74.48 -0.51 -0.68%
Bonny Light 2 days 78.07 +0.80 +1.04%
Mexican Basket 2 days 63.48 +0.58 +0.92%
Natural Gas 15 mins 2.982 +0.030 +1.02%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 2 days 75.13 +1.85 +2.52%
Murban 2 days 77.93 +1.80 +2.36%
Iran Heavy 2 days 72.09 +0.92 +1.29%
Basra Light 2 days 75.99 +0.33 +0.44%
Saharan Blend 2 days 76.15 +0.82 +1.09%
Bonny Light 2 days 78.07 +0.80 +1.04%
Bonny Light 2 days 78.07 +0.80 +1.04%
Girassol 2 days 76.97 +0.80 +1.05%
Opec Basket 2 days 75.17 +2.26 +3.10%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 40.34 +0.01 +0.02%
Western Canadian Select 2 days 39.29 -2.42 -5.80%
Canadian Condensate 2 days 65.94 -0.27 -0.41%
Premium Synthetic 2 days 67.04 -1.17 -1.72%
Sweet Crude 2 days 56.29 -1.17 -2.04%
Peace Sour 2 days 54.04 -1.17 -2.12%
Peace Sour 2 days 54.04 -1.17 -2.12%
Light Sour Blend 2 days 59.04 -1.17 -1.94%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 2 days 60.54 -1.17 -1.90%
Central Alberta 2 days 55.04 -1.17 -2.08%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 2 days 74.48 -0.51 -0.68%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 63.50 -1.25 -1.93%
Giddings 2 days 57.25 -1.25 -2.14%
ANS West Coast 3 days 74.89 +1.48 +2.02%
West Texas Sour 2 days 60.99 -1.17 -1.88%
Eagle Ford 2 days 64.94 -1.17 -1.77%
Eagle Ford 2 days 64.94 -1.17 -1.77%
Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 63.49 -1.17 -1.81%
Kansas Common 2 days 57.25 -1.25 -2.14%
Buena Vista 2 days 75.30 -0.17 -0.23%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 21 hours EV to triple
  • 2 hours A Return of Low Prices Is Suggested
  • 18 mins Moment Of Truth For EU After U.S. Tariffs Strike
  • 8 hours 223,000 jobs added in May
  • 4 hours U.S. Shale Oil Debt - Does *Refinancing* Mean Paying Down Debt or Adding New Debt?
  • 5 hours Saudi Arabia: An Arabic-Speaking Robot Will Replace Faculty Members In The Future
  • 22 hours Still a trade war: Commerce Secretary Ross Says EU, Canada and Mexico Will Face Steel And Aluminum Tariffs Beginning At Midnight Tonight
  • 6 hours Poland as a breakpoint. Kremlin: Permanent U.S. Military Presence in Poland Would Harm European Security
  • 6 hours Even a broken clock gets it right a few times
  • 4 hours HAPPY RIG COUNT DAY!!
  • 11 hours Norway Oil Min Joins $100/bbl Crowd
  • 20 hours Tesla in Autopilot Mode Hits Parked Police SUV
  • 11 hours EU Parliament Demands Targeted Sanctions for Saudi. Deeply Critical of MBS, Saudi Role in the Middle East, And Its Treatment Of Women.
  • 1 day Strong message from EU’s Tusk: ‘With Friends Like Trump, Who Needs Enemies?’
  • 23 hours Chaos in Italy and Spain Challenge the EU
  • 1 day MidAmerican Going 100% Renewable? Not Yet.

Breaking News:

Shell Launches Clean Gas Marketing Experiment

Alt Text

Iran Asks OPEC For Support Against U.S. Sanctions

Iran is seeking support from…

Alt Text

Car Giants Focus On Lithium Battery Production

The automotive industry is focusing…

Alt Text

Extreme Weather Causes Production Outages In Libya

Hot weather in Libya has…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for US-based Divergente LLC consulting firm, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Share

Trending Discussions

U.S. Oil Rig Count Sees Slight Increase Amid Record Production

By Julianne Geiger - Jun 01, 2018, 12:37 PM CDT Texas drilling rig

US drillers added 1 rig to the number of oil and gas rigs this week, according to Baker Hughes, with oil rigs increasing by 2 and gas rigs dipping by 1. The oil and gas rig count now stands at 1,060—up 144 from this time last year. The Cana Woodford basin saw the biggest increase in the number of rigs, at 3; The Permian lost one.

Meanwhile, neighboring Canada gained 18 oil and gas rigs for the week.

Oil benchmarks were trading down on Friday, skittish after Saudi Arabia and Russia committed to ramping up production to as much as 1 million barrels per day before the production cut deal ends at the end of this year, should it become a necessary step to meet demand with Venezuela’s falling production and Iran’s possible production or export shortfalls in the wake of US sanctions against it. Oil prices took another blow with Rosneft unexpectedly increasing production by 70,000 bpd, to prepare for OPEC and NOPEC possibly relaxing the production quotas.

The markets dissatisfaction with that maneuver was apparent in afternoon trading. At 12:21pm EST, WTI had slipped $0.43 (-0.64%) to $66.61, with Brent falling $0.94 (-1.21%) to $76.62. Brent crude is trading at nearly the same level as this time last week, but the WTI benchmark is trading almost $2 lower than last week levels. The premium for Brent over WTI is now significant, and near three-year highs.

US oil production is also pressing down on oil prices, and for the week ending May 25, reaching 10.769 million bpd—the fourteenth build in as many weeks. US production continues to climb at a time when OPEC is beholden to a supply cut deal that looks to remove 1.8 million bpd from the once-saturated market. At the time the deal was announced, the United States was producing 8.6 million bpd. Today, the US is producing more than 2.0 million bpd over that figure, while OPEC/NOPEC continues to curb supply on its end.

At 25 minutes after the hour, WTI was trading down 0.81% at $66.50, with Brent trading down 0.52% at $77.16.

By Julianne Geiger for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Back to homepage

Trending Discussions


Previous Post

World’s Largest EV Battery Maker Sees IPO Valuation Plummet

Next Post

WTI And Brent Go Their Separate Ways
Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger

Julianne Geiger is a veteran editor, writer and researcher for US-based Divergente LLC consulting firm, and a member of the Creative Professionals Networking Group.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

‘’Biggest Ever Change’’ In Oil Markets Could Send Prices Higher

‘’Biggest Ever Change’’ In Oil Markets Could Send Prices Higher
Are We About To See Another Correction In Oil Prices?

Are We About To See Another Correction In Oil Prices?

 Goldman: The Oil Price Rally Isn’t Over Yet

Goldman: The Oil Price Rally Isn’t Over Yet

 The Oil Giant That Outsmarted Trudeau

The Oil Giant That Outsmarted Trudeau

 U.S. Shale Production May Be Plateauing

U.S. Shale Production May Be Plateauing

Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com