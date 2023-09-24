How The Transition Push Contributed To Higher Oil Prices

Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 90.41 +0.38 +0.42%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 93.71 +0.44 +0.47%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 94.75 -0.70 -0.73%
Graph up Natural Gas 20 mins 2.649 +0.012 +0.46%
Graph up Gasoline 14 mins 2.579 +0.017 +0.66%
Graph down Louisiana Light 4 days 91.16 -0.74 -0.81%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 91.16 -0.74 -0.81%
Chart Bonny Light 3 days 95.60 -0.40 -0.42%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 95.01 -0.81 -0.85%
Chart Mars US 2 days 88.73 -0.10 -0.11%
Chart Gasoline 14 mins 2.579 +0.017 +0.66%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Marine 3 days 93.69 +1.06 +1.14%
Graph up Murban 3 days 95.67 +1.01 +1.07%
Graph down Iran Heavy 3 days 92.71 -0.35 -0.38%
Graph down Basra Light 664 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 3 days 94.70 -0.14 -0.15%
Graph down Bonny Light 3 days 95.60 -0.40 -0.42%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 3 days 95.60 -0.40 -0.42%
Chart Girassol 3 days 96.55 -0.49 -0.50%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 95.01 -0.81 -0.85%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 117 days 53.57 -1.23 -2.24%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 3 days 71.33 -0.03 -0.04%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 3 days 91.78 -0.03 -0.03%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 3 days 90.03 -0.03 -0.03%
Graph down Sweet Crude 3 days 85.83 -0.03 -0.03%
Graph down Peace Sour 3 days 84.13 -0.03 -0.04%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 3 days 84.13 -0.03 -0.04%
Chart Light Sour Blend 3 days 84.63 -0.03 -0.04%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 3 days 93.23 -0.03 -0.03%
Chart Central Alberta 3 days 84.13 -0.03 -0.04%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 4 days 91.16 -0.74 -0.81%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 4 days 86.11 -0.65 -0.75%
Graph down Giddings 4 days 79.86 -0.65 -0.81%
Graph up ANS West Coast 11 days 96.42 +1.72 +1.82%
Graph down West Texas Sour 4 days 85.51 -0.65 -0.75%
Graph down Eagle Ford 4 days 86.11 -0.65 -0.75%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 4 days 86.11 -0.65 -0.75%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 4 days 86.00 -0.75 -0.86%
Chart Kansas Common 4 days 80.00 -0.50 -0.62%
Chart Buena Vista 5 days 95.23 -0.92 -0.96%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes e-car sales collapse
  • 6 minutes America Is Exceptional in Its Political Divide
  • 11 minutes Perovskites, a ‘dirt cheap’ alternative to silicon, just got a lot more efficient
  • 2 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 4 days How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy

Breaking News:

JPMorgan Analyst Sees Energy Supercycle With Oil As High As $150

World's Fourth Biggest Iron Ore Producer Stops Buying Carbon Offsets

World's Fourth Biggest Iron Ore Producer Stops Buying Carbon Offsets

Fortescue Metals Group stops buying…

Energy Security Trumps ESG Agenda For Big Oil

Energy Security Trumps ESG Agenda For Big Oil

Big Oil defied environmentalists and…

Greenwashing Backlash Sparks ESG Exodus

Greenwashing Backlash Sparks ESG Exodus

Amid growing backlash and scrutiny,…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

How The Transition Push Contributed To Higher Oil Prices

By Irina Slav - Sep 24, 2023, 6:00 PM CDT
  • Anti-fossil fuel policies in the U.S. and Europe have led to lower investment in new projects.
  • ExxonMobil CEO Woods: If we don't maintain some level of investment in the industry, you end up running short of supply.
  • Only lowering global energy demand may lead to a situation in which prices will remain under control.
Join Our Community
Offshore rig

Earlier this week, Morgan Stanley said in a note that all signals for crude all were "flashing tightness".

The investment bank joined a growing number of forecasters expecting Brent crude to top $100 per barrel before the year's end, again.

What all these forecasters have in common is that all of them point out a discrepancy between demand for oil, which has remained strong, and supply, which has become increasingly constrained. At a time when governments in the West are making a huge effort to reduce that demand. And supply, too.

For now, they can only claim success in the supply area. And a major contribution to higher prices with that.

When President Biden came into office, his first order of business was to effectively ban oil and gas drilling on federal lands. He later revoked his ban as retail fuel prices began climbing and the White House reconsidered its attitude to local supply of hydrocarbons.

Not that it helped. Not when the whole energy policy of the administration has been oriented against the oil industry. We see the same situation in Europe, where the push against oil and gas is even stronger, and in other parts of the world, as well.

Reuters reported this week, citing Rystad Energy data, that investment in oil and gas on a global scale would only grow moderately this year to $579 billion. That compared to an average annual investment rate of $521 billion for the period between 2015 and 2022, after the 2014 peak, which stood at $887 billion.

Also this week, the Energy Information Administration reported that oil production from the U.S. shale patch was set to decline in October from September after the September average was also forecast to be lower than the average for August.

In fairness, the EIA has been proven too pessimistic in its forecast by the actual production data, with its forecast production decline for August actually turning out to be a modest monthly increase in production. Yet production did indeed decline this month, albeit still quite modestly. The bigger problem is it did not increase in any meaningful way, contributing to global tightness. Related: Hedge Funds Are Sold On $100 Oil

Production is not increasing in any meaningful way elsewhere, either, even if we set aside for a moment the Saudi and Russian cut of a combined 1.3 million barrels daily. But demand is still strong, which has led to suggestions from transition campaigners that governments should switch targets and, instead of supply, focus on curbing demand by taxing the use of hydrocarbons.

This state of affairs does not bode well for the future energy security of a world that will consume close to 103 million barrels of crude oil every day this year, according to the latest to forecast peak oil demand, the International Energy Agency.

The chief executive of Aramco, who has been one of the most vocal critics of the transition push as it is being conducted, recently leveled a new dose of criticism at its planners: "The current transition shortcomings are already causing mass confusion across industries that produce and/or rely on energy. Long-term planners and investors do not know which way to turn," Nasser said at the World Petroleum Congress in Canada.

Exxon's CEO was more succinct: "If we don't maintain some level of investment in the industry, you end up running short of supply, which leads to high prices" – a scenario that is currently unfolding in Europe and the United States.

The reason there is no sufficient investment, according to the industry, is the uncertainty caused by the transition agenda of the governments where they operate. Indeed, when you have no clarity of the regulations that your government would direct your way as part of its efforts to fight climate change, investment decisions become even harder than usual to make.

As the executive chair of Canada'a Cenovus told Reuters, "If you want to add 100,000 barrels a day of production, you're going to spend billions and billions of dollars. In terms of any real meaningful investment in large projects, that's probably going to have to wait for some more clarity on the government front."

The situation is even worse for African countries that want to pursue their energy independence by developing their own hydrocarbon resources. Banks and international lenders such as the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund have made it quite clear they would not be lending for oil and gas development.

ADVERTISEMENT

"We are being intimidated into running away from fossil fuel investment," the secretary general of the African Petroleum Producers' Organization, Omar Farouk Ibrahim, said as quoted by Reuters.

Yet Big Oil is still big enough to be able to put some money into new production without too much worry about the future. TotalEnergies recently said it could commit $9 billion to exploration in Suriname. Shell is drilling in Namibia and making discoveries that will require fresh investments to develop.

Whether these new exploration ventures would be enough to make up for lower production in legacy regions is hard to say. Perhaps, if governments really get down to curbing demand, balance could return to oil markets. For a short while. Because people really don't like to be told how little energy to use.

By Irina Slav for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads from Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

World's Fourth Biggest Iron Ore Producer Stops Buying Carbon Offsets
Irina Slav

Irina Slav

Irina is a writer for Oilprice.com with over a decade of experience writing on the oil and gas industry.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Gas Production From Giant Groningen Field To Halt Completely On October 1

Gas Production From Giant Groningen Field To Halt Completely On October 1
Oil Prices Fall Back As Traders Take Profits

Oil Prices Fall Back As Traders Take Profits
Longevity Of $100 Oil Comes Down To Who’s Right About The Saudis

Longevity Of $100 Oil Comes Down To Who’s Right About The Saudis
A Potentially Bearish Signal For Oil Markets

A Potentially Bearish Signal For Oil Markets
Saudi Energy Minister Sets Record Straight On Oil Prices

Saudi Energy Minister Sets Record Straight On Oil Prices

ADVERTISEMENT



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com