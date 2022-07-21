Will Western Sanctions Against Russia’s Gold Industry Work?

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 96.41 -3.47 -3.47%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 104.0 -2.89 -2.70%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 106.0 -2.20 -2.03%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 7.928 -0.079 -0.99%
Graph down Gasoline 15 mins 3.149 -0.126 -3.85%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 107.5 -1.37 -1.26%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 107.5 -1.37 -1.26%
Chart Bonny Light 22 days 118.1 -3.97 -3.25%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 109.9 -0.34 -0.31%
Chart Mars US 22 hours 98.86 -2.36 -2.33%
Chart Gasoline 15 mins 3.149 -0.126 -3.85%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 22 days 113.0 -1.05 -0.92%
Graph down Murban 22 days 118.7 -0.80 -0.67%
Graph down Iran Heavy 22 days 107.7 -4.37 -3.90%
Graph down Basra Light 234 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 22 days 117.8 -4.13 -3.39%
Graph down Bonny Light 22 days 118.1 -3.97 -3.25%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 22 days 118.1 -3.97 -3.25%
Chart Girassol 22 days 117.1 -3.86 -3.19%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 109.9 -0.34 -0.31%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 3 days 77.42 +0.98 +1.28%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 14 hours 85.78 -0.86 -0.99%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 14 hours 102.0 -0.86 -0.84%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 14 hours 100.3 -0.86 -0.85%
Graph down Sweet Crude 14 hours 98.18 -0.86 -0.87%
Graph down Peace Sour 14 hours 95.33 -0.86 -0.89%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 14 hours 95.33 -0.86 -0.89%
Chart Light Sour Blend 14 hours 97.43 -0.86 -0.87%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 14 hours 101.0 -0.86 -0.84%
Chart Central Alberta 14 hours 95.63 -0.86 -0.89%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 107.5 -1.37 -1.26%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 98.75 -2.00 -1.99%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 92.50 -2.00 -2.12%
Graph up ANS West Coast 1 min 110.8 +1.74 +1.60%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 96.91 -1.26 -1.28%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 100.9 -1.26 -1.23%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 100.9 -1.26 -1.23%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 98.75 -2.00 -1.99%
Chart Kansas Common 3 days 98.75 +10.75 +12.22%
Chart Buena Vista 3 days 111.1 +1.62 +1.48%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes The Federal Reserve and Money...Aspects which are not widely known
  • 8 minutes How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 12 minutes  What Russia has reached over three months diplomatic and military pressure on West ?
  • 2 hours Australian power prices go insane
  • 1 hour GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 1 day Is Europe heading for winter of discontent with extensive gas shortages?
  • 2 days "ESG Underperformance Will Be Its Undoing" by well-known Lance Roberts
  • 1 hour Wind droughts
  • 3 days "How to Calculate Your Individual ESG Score to ensure that your Digital ID 'benefits' and money are accessible"
  • 2 days Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in

Breaking News:

Spain, Portugal, Greece Reject EU 15% Gas Usage Cut

The Uncertain Future Of Oil And Gas Firms In The North Sea

The Uncertain Future Of Oil And Gas Firms In The North Sea

While the North Sea has…

Russia Looks To Expand Its Domestic Natural Gas Network

Russia Looks To Expand Its Domestic Natural Gas Network

Russia is capable of manufacturing…

How Many Countries Are Actually Capable Of Space Travel?

How Many Countries Are Actually Capable Of Space Travel?

There are only 11 active…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
The Jamestown Foundation

The Jamestown Foundation

Founded in 1984, The Jamestown Foundation is an independent, non-partisan research institution dedicated to providing timely information concerning critical political and strategic developments in China,…

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Will Western Sanctions Against Russia’s Gold Industry Work?

By The Jamestown Foundation - Jul 21, 2022, 3:00 PM CDT
  • The European Union’s seventh sanctions package is set to put an embargo on Russian gold imports, imports that are already banned in the U.S., UK, Canada, and Japan.
  • While Russia has attempted to downplay the threat of sanctions on its gold industry, its gold sector could be set for a period of serious turbulence.
  • Gold is Russia’s largest non-energy export and the Union of Gold Producers in Russia has warned that the country’s gold industry may suffer irreparable damage.
Join Our Community

On July 14, both Western (Euractiv.com, July 13) and Russian (Rbc.ru, July 14) sources reported that the European Union’s seventh sanctions package will put an embargo on Russian gold imports. If this happens, the EU will join the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Japan, which each already banned Russian gold imports some time ago (Interfax.ru, June 28). While Russian officials have attempted to ridicule the EU`s gold-related package, arguing that previous experience with anti-Russian sanctions has only led to EU citizens’ lives becoming more difficult, this rhetoric appears to be more unsubstantiated bravado, than based in fact (Rbc.ru, June 21). That said, Russia`s gold industry (and precious metals in general)—in the case that these sanctions are implemented in full—may indeed be entering a period of serious turbulence.

Gold’s role in the Russian economy is crucial: The precious metal represents Russia`s biggest non-energy export. According to the Federal Customs Service of Russia, in 2021 alone, the Russian Federation exported more than 302 tons of gold (worth between $17.4 billion to $20 billion). Importantly, the UK—which was the first to introduce sanctions against Russian gold back in March 2022—for its part, purchased 266 tons, worth $15.4 billion (Epravda.com.ua, July 5). The partial international embargo on Russian gold has already brought some notable results: one of Russia`s key gold-producing companies, Petropavlovsk—used to produce 14 tons of gold annually, primarily concentrating on deposits located in the Far East—has filed for administration, unable to repay loans.

In general, since March 2022, when the London bullion market refused to grant Russian gold producers the Good Delivery specification, Russia`s export of the precious metal has de facto stopped. Specifically, since then, between April and May, Russia has managed to sell slightly more than 100 tons (at a daily production rate of almost 1 ton per day) (Moscowtimes.nl, July 12). Now, with the UK refusing to purchase Russian gold, potential buyers—based on 2021 statistics—have been reduced to Kazakhstan (imported 8 tons of Russian gold in 2021), Switzerland (7.25 tons), and Germany (5.5 tons), which could also soon discontinue buying from Russia (Tass.ru, accessed July 18).

In the meantime, the Union of Gold Producers of Russia (UGPR) is reportedly in a state of panic. In a recent open letter, the union noted that, if the situation in the Russian gold industry does not change soon, “it might suffer irreparable damage.” Specifically, the letter stated that, without massive support from the government, the fate of at least 400 small- and medium-sized artels (employ approximately 40,000 workers each) may be sealed. As underlined by UGPR Deputy Head Sergey Koshuba, it is not only Western sanctions but also policies of the Central Bank of the Russian Federation that are “killing” the industry. He stated that current conditions put forward by the central bank (its willingness to purchase gold at a significant discount) makes it unprofitable—and sometimes even detrimental—for gold producers to continue operations (Nezavisimaya gazeta, July 10).

With the prospect of more gold-focused Western sanctions becoming a reality in the near future, Russia`s actions (up to date) to mitigate the potential impact of these sanctions can be broken down into three central strategies.

The first strategy involves making all available information pertaining to Russia`s gold industry classified to bereave the West of information that could be used to strengthen and diversify sanctions. A corresponding bill has already passed a vote in the Russian State Duma (the lower chamber of Russia’s parliament), and further actions will almost assuredly follow soon (Forbes.ru, June 22).

Second, Moscow will cultivate a reliance on counterfeit trading, which, given Russia`s so-called “parallel import” strategy, is a viable option. In fact, Russian experts are already citing the example of South Africa, which—when subjected to international sanctions in the 1970s amid Apartheid—evaded gold-related sanctions that prohibited exports of gold bullion bars by starting to mint its own coins (Krugerrands), which crippled the sanctions’ effectiveness (Nezavisimaya gazeta, July 10).

The third approach focuses on diverting gold exports to “friendly” countries—such as India, China, and the United Arab Emirates—that did not introduce anti-Russian sanctions or shifting the minting process to one of Russia`s partners, including Kazakhstan. Some experts and Russian government officials are certain that, while the collective West is imposing sanctions on Russian gold, other “more pragmatic countries” will not miss this opportunity and could benefit from gaining access to Russia`s precious metals (Nezavisimaya gazeta, July 10).

Others—primarily hands-on professionals and subject matter experts—express much more cautious opinions. For instance, an analyst on commodities markets from Russian company Otkrytiye Investitsii, Oxana Lukicheva, has stated that no matter the plan Russia relies on—either selling gold to friendly countries or trying to mitigate the crisis via stimulating internal demand—the central budget will still lose between 15 and 25 percent in revenue (Forbes.ru, June 29). Koshuba went even further. In an interview, he characterized notions regarding prospects of rapid diversification of exports to Asia and elsewhere as “nothing but fantasies” and amateur talk, since establishing the necessary infrastructure for such a move cannot be done quickly (Goldminingunion.ru, July 5).

Finally, a review of Russian sources that analyze Russia`s four-largest gold producers presents the following picture (Forbes.ru, June 29):

  • Polyus—with its 104 million ounces of proven gold reserves, the largest gold producer in Russia and one of the top five globally—is unlikely to be severely affected by sanctions, as its main end-users are located in Russia and the company enjoys low production costs.
  • Polymetal International—the second-largest producer of Russian gold—could also weather most damage, as it is already actively cooperating with Kazakhstan and has a well-diversified product portfolio that, in addition to gold, contains a substantial portion of silver.
  • Petropavlovsk—whose current market value is lower than its amount of cumulative debt—is likely to face some tough times that might result in complete bankruptcy.
  • Seligdar Prospectors Association—with 277 tons of gold reserves—is also not expected to suffer huge losses, as its main partners are located in Russia.

Yet, even given the above landscape, the Russian gold industry’s actual ability to withstand sanctions will be contingent on its ability to overcome sanctions without the use of loopholes and to appease third parties.

By The Jamestown Foundation

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Halliburton Warns Significant Frack Growth May Be Impossible This Year
The Jamestown Foundation

The Jamestown Foundation

Founded in 1984, The Jamestown Foundation is an independent, non-partisan research institution dedicated to providing timely information concerning critical political and strategic developments in China,…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Who Really Controls The World’s Oil Reserves?

Who Really Controls The World’s Oil Reserves?
Europe Does A Complete U-Turn On African Oil And Gas

Europe Does A Complete U-Turn On African Oil And Gas
Keystone Force Majeure Cuts Oil Flows To U.S.

Keystone Force Majeure Cuts Oil Flows To U.S.
Saudi Arabia Reveals Oil Production Capacity Limits

Saudi Arabia Reveals Oil Production Capacity Limits
Soaring U.S. Production Can't Keep LNG Prices In Check

Soaring U.S. Production Can't Keep LNG Prices In Check



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com