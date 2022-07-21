Halliburton Warns Significant Frack Growth May Be Impossible This Year

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 96.28 -3.60 -3.60%
Graph down Brent Crude 10 mins 103.9 -3.07 -2.87%
Graph down Murban Crude 15 mins 106.0 -2.20 -2.03%
Graph down Natural Gas 10 mins 7.928 -0.079 -0.99%
Graph down Gasoline 20 mins 3.149 -0.126 -3.85%
Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 107.5 -1.37 -1.26%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 107.5 -1.37 -1.26%
Chart Bonny Light 22 days 118.1 -3.97 -3.25%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 109.9 -0.34 -0.31%
Chart Mars US 22 hours 98.86 -2.36 -2.33%
Chart Gasoline 20 mins 3.149 -0.126 -3.85%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 22 days 113.0 -1.05 -0.92%
Graph down Murban 22 days 118.7 -0.80 -0.67%
Graph down Iran Heavy 22 days 107.7 -4.37 -3.90%
Graph down Basra Light 234 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph down Saharan Blend 22 days 117.8 -4.13 -3.39%
Graph down Bonny Light 22 days 118.1 -3.97 -3.25%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 22 days 118.1 -3.97 -3.25%
Chart Girassol 22 days 117.1 -3.86 -3.19%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 109.9 -0.34 -0.31%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 3 days 77.42 +0.98 +1.28%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 14 hours 85.78 -0.86 -0.99%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 14 hours 102.0 -0.86 -0.84%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 14 hours 100.3 -0.86 -0.85%
Graph down Sweet Crude 14 hours 98.18 -0.86 -0.87%
Graph down Peace Sour 14 hours 95.33 -0.86 -0.89%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 14 hours 95.33 -0.86 -0.89%
Chart Light Sour Blend 14 hours 97.43 -0.86 -0.87%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 14 hours 101.0 -0.86 -0.84%
Chart Central Alberta 14 hours 95.63 -0.86 -0.89%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Louisiana Light 2 days 107.5 -1.37 -1.26%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 98.75 -2.00 -1.99%
Graph down Giddings 2 days 92.50 -2.00 -2.12%
Graph up ANS West Coast 1 min 110.8 +1.74 +1.60%
Graph down West Texas Sour 2 days 96.91 -1.26 -1.28%
Graph down Eagle Ford 2 days 100.9 -1.26 -1.23%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 100.9 -1.26 -1.23%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 98.75 -2.00 -1.99%
Chart Kansas Common 3 days 98.75 +10.75 +12.22%
Chart Buena Vista 3 days 111.1 +1.62 +1.48%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 4 minutes The Federal Reserve and Money...Aspects which are not widely known
  • 8 minutes How Far Have We Really Gotten With Alternative Energy
  • 12 minutes  What Russia has reached over three months diplomatic and military pressure on West ?
  • 2 hours Australian power prices go insane
  • 2 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 1 day Is Europe heading for winter of discontent with extensive gas shortages?
  • 2 days "ESG Underperformance Will Be Its Undoing" by well-known Lance Roberts
  • 1 hour Wind droughts
  • 3 days "How to Calculate Your Individual ESG Score to ensure that your Digital ID 'benefits' and money are accessible"
  • 2 days Oil Stocks, Market Direction, Bitcoin, Minerals, Gold, Silver - Technical Trading <--- Chris Vermeulen & Gareth Soloway weigh in

Breaking News:

Spain, Portugal, Greece Reject EU 15% Gas Usage Cut

The Uncertain Future Of Oil And Gas Firms In The North Sea

The Uncertain Future Of Oil And Gas Firms In The North Sea

While the North Sea has…

Energy Markets Will Determine The Fate Of The Euro

Energy Markets Will Determine The Fate Of The Euro

The euro recently reached parity…

Gasoline Build Weighs On Crude Prices

Gasoline Build Weighs On Crude Prices

Crude prices were under pressure…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
ZeroHedge

ZeroHedge

The leading economics blog online covering financial issues, geopolitics and trading.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Halliburton Warns Significant Frack Growth May Be Impossible This Year

By ZeroHedge - Jul 21, 2022, 11:00 AM CDT
  • After years of divestment, oilfield equipment supply is running especially low.
  • Halliburton’s CEO Jeff Miller is warning that oilfield equipment market is so tight that oil explorers are already discussing 2023 projects.
  • Miller noted that diesel-powered and electric equipment are in short supply, "making it almost impossible to add incremental capacity this year."
Join Our Community

Fracking, or hydraulic fracturing, is an oil extraction technique that involves high-pressure water blended with sand and chemicals, forced into underground rocks known as shale to capture oil and gas. The process was revolutionized by horizontal drilling in the 1980s and 2000s, transforming America into the world's largest oil producer overnight.  American shale drillers have shown how quickly they can boost oil production over the years. But after several years of divestment and decarbonization, the days of fracking roaring back to life are over. 

Halliburton Co.'s CEO Jeff Miller confirmed this to analysts during a conference call Tuesday. He said the oilfield equipment market is so tight that oil explorers are already discussing 2023 projects. 

Miller said oil companies don't have enough fracking equipment for newly leased wells this year. He said diesel-powered and electric equipment are in short supply, "making it almost impossible to add incremental capacity this year." 

This development is another setback for the Biden administration's efforts to increase US oil production to ease the worst inflation in forty years ahead of the midterm elections in November. 

A similar message was conveyed by Exxon Mobil, whose CEO said that global oil markets might remain tight for another three to five years primarily because of a lack of investment since the pandemic began.

Chief executive Darren Woods said it'll take time for oil firms to "catch up" on the investments needed to ensure enough supply.

Related: Saudi Arabia’s Ability To Pump More Oil “Limited”

Back to the shale patch, where even if exploration companies were to obtain fracking equipment for drilling new or existing wells, the frack sand used to blast through shale rocks is in short supply across Texas.

Russell Hardy, the CEO of the world's largest independent oil merchant, Vitol, also believes oil prices will remain high because the market can't see where additional supply is coming from to balance demand. 

Meanwhile, Brent oil prices rose to $106 on Tuesday after President Biden returned from Saudi Arabia without an agreement on increasing output from OPEC+. 

"The message is that it is OPEC+ that makes the oil supply decision, and the cartel isn't remotely interested in what Biden is trying to achieve," said Naeem Aslam, the chief market analyst at Avatrade.

Neither US shale nor OPEC+ appears to be increasing output in the immediate future for their own respective reasons, indicating tight crude supplies will keep energy prices elevated and inflation high. 

All the Biden administration can hope for now is a recession to curb consumer demand to rebalance markets. 

By Zerohedge.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Top U.S. Refiners Set For 652% Surge In Profits

Next Post

Will Western Sanctions Against Russia’s Gold Industry Work?
ZeroHedge

ZeroHedge

The leading economics blog online covering financial issues, geopolitics and trading.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Who Really Controls The World’s Oil Reserves?

Who Really Controls The World’s Oil Reserves?
Europe Does A Complete U-Turn On African Oil And Gas

Europe Does A Complete U-Turn On African Oil And Gas
Keystone Force Majeure Cuts Oil Flows To U.S.

Keystone Force Majeure Cuts Oil Flows To U.S.
Saudi Arabia Reveals Oil Production Capacity Limits

Saudi Arabia Reveals Oil Production Capacity Limits
Soaring U.S. Production Can't Keep LNG Prices In Check

Soaring U.S. Production Can't Keep LNG Prices In Check



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com