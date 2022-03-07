Will Venezuela Exploit Russia’s Isolation To Revive Its Oil Industry?

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 10 mins 121.1 +1.68 +1.41%
Graph up Brent Crude 2 hours 123.2 +5.10 +4.32%
Graph down Natural Gas 11 mins 4.807 -0.026 -0.54%
Graph up Heating Oil 18 mins 4.026 +0.104 +2.66%
Graph up Gasoline 11 mins 3.619 +0.046 +1.30%
Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 118.8 +8.08 +7.30%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 118.8 +8.08 +7.30%
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 115.8 +1.09 +0.95%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 113.2 -3.91 -3.34%
Chart Mars US 2 hours 119.1 +3.72 +3.23%
Chart Gasoline 11 mins 3.619 +0.046 +1.30%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 4 days 108.7 -7.73 -6.64%
Graph down Murban 4 days 111.0 -8.22 -6.89%
Graph up Iran Heavy 4 days 110.3 +1.12 +1.03%
Graph down Basra Light 98 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 4 days 118.9 +0.76 +0.64%
Graph up Bonny Light 4 days 115.8 +1.09 +0.95%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 4 days 115.8 +1.09 +0.95%
Chart Girassol 4 days 117.0 +1.14 +0.98%
Chart Opec Basket 4 days 113.2 -3.91 -3.34%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 4 days 100.1 +7.25 +7.81%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 18 hours 101.6 +8.01 +8.56%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 18 hours 117.8 +8.01 +7.29%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 18 hours 116.1 +8.01 +7.41%
Graph up Sweet Crude 18 hours 114.0 +8.01 +7.56%
Graph up Peace Sour 18 hours 111.1 +8.01 +7.77%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 18 hours 111.1 +8.01 +7.77%
Chart Light Sour Blend 18 hours 113.2 +8.01 +7.61%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 18 hours 116.8 +8.01 +7.36%
Chart Central Alberta 18 hours 111.4 +8.01 +7.75%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 118.8 +8.08 +7.30%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 19 hours 116.0 +4.00 +3.57%
Graph up Giddings 19 hours 109.8 +4.00 +3.78%
Graph down ANS West Coast 5 days 109.1 -1.46 -1.32%
Graph up West Texas Sour 19 hours 113.4 +3.28 +2.98%
Graph up Eagle Ford 19 hours 117.3 +3.28 +2.88%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 19 hours 117.3 +3.28 +2.88%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 19 hours 116.0 +4.00 +3.57%
Chart Kansas Common 4 days 106.0 +8.00 +8.16%
Chart Buena Vista 4 days 120.8 +5.08 +4.39%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minute Putin wants Ukraine Natural Gas ?
  • 7 minutes "Russian Myths vs. Russian Reality with Edward Slavsquat who lives in Russia" - Interview by James Corbett
  • 11 minutes GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 21 hours Oil Prices Heading Higher, Maybe $80-ish Before Autumn?
  • 1 day "The First Casualty of War Is the Truth – The Current Western Propaganda for Ukraine Is Epic in Scale "
  • 6 hours How cheap Chinese tires might explain Russia's 'stalled' 40-mile-long military convoy in Ukraine
  • 7 hours "John Kerry fears Russia-Ukraine war will distract from climate change"
  • 8 hours Russia lays claim to vast areas of Arctic
  • 4 hours Will Variants and Ill-Health Continue to Plague Economic Outlooks?
  • 1 day Study by Swedish researchers PROVES Pfizer mRNA alters the DNA of humans
  • 5 hours The Fascist Dictatorship called Russia under Dictator for Life Putin
  • 1 day  What Russia has reached over three months diplomatic and military pressure on West ?
  • 1 day German Lawyer Sues The World Over Coronavirus
  • 3 days 3-D Chess not the 2-D Chess of Ukraine-Russia - What is actually coming during this decade…

Breaking News:

Russia Says Energy Embargo Could Send Oil Prices Over $300

One Of The Wildest Weeks In Modern History For Oil Markets

One Of The Wildest Weeks In Modern History For Oil Markets

Oil markets experienced one of…

Trade Between China And Africa Is On The Rise

Trade Between China And Africa Is On The Rise

Trade between China and Africa…

The World Needs American Oil Now More Than Ever

The World Needs American Oil Now More Than Ever

It’s no secret that the…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Felicity Bradstock

Felicity Bradstock

Felicity Bradstock is a freelance writer specialising in Energy and Finance. She has a Master’s in International Development from the University of Birmingham, UK.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Will Venezuela Exploit Russia’s Isolation To Revive Its Oil Industry?

By Felicity Bradstock - Mar 07, 2022, 2:00 PM CST
  • As oil prices soar on the back of rumors that the U.S. is considering banning Russian crude from markets, Venezuela is attempting to exploit the situation.
  • Venezuela’s oil industry was sanctioned in 2019 after the U.S. accused Maduro of electoral fraud and broke off diplomatic relations, closing its embassy in Caracas.
  • Reports that U.S. officials traveled to Caracas over the weekend in an attempt to bring more oil onto the market suggest that Venezuela may have a rare opportunity to revive its oil industry.
Join Our Community

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine may offer Venezuela the chance it’s been looking for to convince Biden to reduce or drop U.S. sanctions on its oil industry. As countries around the world introduce sanctions on Russia and oil majors pull out of Russian operations, there will be an inevitable dip in the world’s oil supply. The question is how this supply shortage can be met in the short term as worldwide demand remains high.

Venezuela recently appealed to Wall Street for support as it attempts to convince U.S. President Biden to lift sanctions. Having produced just over 3 million bpd of crude in 2013, Venezuela has the potential to provide the world with plenty more oil than it currently is. This fact has clearly not been lost on the Biden administration, with reports over the weekend of meetings between U.S.and Venezuelan officials in Caracas regarding bringing more crude to market.

Earlier this year, political officials from Venezuela attempted to charm Wall Street players with the promise of restructuring around $60 billion in bond debt held by Fidelity, T. Rowe Price, and BlackRock, as well as non-US funds. They also offered infrastructure concessions, oil and gas reserves, and asset privatizations in return for the restructuring of a debt that began defaulting in 2017. This would help U.S. bondholders to recover some of the money owed from Venezuela that had previously appeared lost. 

Venezuelan President Maduro stated in a televised announcement in early February, “If all sanctions were lifted – monetary, financial and banking sanctions against Venezuela – Venezuela would respond to bondholders the next day.” Going on to say, “We are ready. We have a very solid proposal.”

The price of oil has increased substantially over the last year, as demand grew following the pandemic. With oil prices breaking $130 on Sunday over fears that the U.S. and its European allies would ban Russian crude. If Biden wants to prevent U.S. fuel prices from soaring and to suppress inflation ahead of the midterms, then finding more supply is going to be a key priority.

The U.S. introduced sanctions on Venezuela’s oil industry under the Trump administration in 2019 to put pressure on Maduro to leave power, viewing Juan Guaido? as the country’s legitimate leader. Despite the sanctions remaining in place, Maduro has kept his position as president. Meanwhile, the Venezuelan economy has suffered immensely from the reduction in oil revenues. 

Despite these sanctions, Venezuela has gradually been reviving its oil operations over the last two years, working with U.S.-sanctioned Iran to mutually develop their energy industries. While Iran has been purchasing Venezuelan oil, Venezuela has bought Iran’s petroproducts in a bid to reinvigorate its energy industries as they look to a future without sanctions. 

In addition, China has recommenced its trade route with Venezuela in pursuit of low-cost oil. The Asian giant is thought to have purchased a total of 324 million barrels from Iran and Venezuela in 2021, an increase of 53 percent from 2020, the highest quantity since 2018. It has done this by choosing complex routes and by using tankers with their transponders turned off to avoid detection. But the partnership has become increasingly obvious in recent months and China seems unphased by the potential repercussions of ignoring U.S. sanctions on Venezuela.

In 2021, Venezuela is thought to have almost doubled its oil output, compared to 2020, putting it in a good position to increase its production further to meet global demand. In addition, many argue that the sanctions have not achieved their intended goal of removing Maduro from power, they have instead sent Venezuela into an economic depression, forced millions into poverty, and displaced millions more. 

While clear sanctions have yet to be introduced on Russian oil, many companies are imposing self-sanctions as they support Ukraine in the conflict. Both BP and Exxon cut their ties with Russia this month, leaving billions in assets behind. And it may be only a matter of time until the U.S. imposes sanctions on Russian oil, particularly after the threat of the conflict escalated following the Russian targeting of a nuclear facility. This means that the world could soon be looking to other oil-rich states to fill the gap left in the market from Russian oil, which currently accounts for around 8 percent of global supply

But President Maduro may have to change his approach if he hopes for sanctions to be dropped in response to the conflict. Maduro has stated his strong support for Russia, saying that the sanctions being imposed on the country are “madness.” For the U.S. to even consider lifting its sanctions on Venezuelan oil, Maduro will have to appeal to President Biden, which this rhetoric certainly will not do. 

Having steadily increased its oil output over the last year, Venezuela is in a good position to increase its crude production should U.S. sanctions be lifted. It could provide a vital supply of oil as the world battles with shortages and increasing oil prices. However, this may all depend on President Maduro’s stance on the Russian invasion of Ukraine and his ability to persuade President Biden that his government is the lesser of two evils in the international system.

By Felicity Bradstock for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

U.S. Gasoline Prices Top $4 For First Time Since 2008

Next Post

Russia’s Invasion Of Ukraine Will Benefit China
Felicity Bradstock

Felicity Bradstock

Felicity Bradstock is a freelance writer specialising in Energy and Finance. She has a Master’s in International Development from the University of Birmingham, UK.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

$110 Oil Prompts Private Shale Firms To Open The Taps

$110 Oil Prompts Private Shale Firms To Open The Taps
Big Oil’s Sudden Decision To Exit Russia Comes At A High Price

Big Oil’s Sudden Decision To Exit Russia Comes At A High Price
Saudi Arabia Significantly Raises Crude Prices To Key Market Asia

Saudi Arabia Significantly Raises Crude Prices To Key Market Asia
Analysts Warn Of $150 Oil If The West Bans Russian Crude

Analysts Warn Of $150 Oil If The West Bans Russian Crude
Russian Oil & Gas Giants Lose 95% of Their Market Cap On London Exchange

Russian Oil & Gas Giants Lose 95% of Their Market Cap On London Exchange



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com