China Is Helping Venezuela Re-Establish Itself As A Major Oil Producer

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 25 mins 87.35 +1.75 +2.04%
Graph up Brent Crude 10 mins 89.86 +1.66 +1.88%
Graph up Natural Gas 28 mins 4.220 +0.167 +4.12%
Graph up Heating Oil 25 mins 2.744 +0.075 +2.81%
Graph up Gasoline 25 mins 2.523 +0.063 +2.58%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 89.29 +2.76 +3.19%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 89.29 +2.76 +3.19%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 88.31 +1.69 +1.95%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 87.35 -0.63 -0.72%
Chart Mars US 25 mins 83.35 +2.54 +3.14%
Chart Gasoline 25 mins 2.523 +0.063 +2.58%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 2 days 85.03 -1.73 -1.99%
Graph down Murban 2 days 86.77 -1.52 -1.72%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 82.33 +1.83 +2.27%
Graph down Basra Light 58 days 71.69 -3.60 -4.78%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 89.50 +1.75 +1.99%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 88.31 +1.69 +1.95%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 88.31 +1.69 +1.95%
Chart Girassol 2 days 88.24 +1.70 +1.96%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 87.35 -0.63 -0.72%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 2 days 71.72 +2.48 +3.58%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 15 hours 72.75 +2.29 +3.25%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 15 hours 84.60 +2.29 +2.78%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 15 hours 86.00 +2.29 +2.74%
Graph up Sweet Crude 15 hours 83.20 +2.29 +2.83%
Graph up Peace Sour 15 hours 80.20 +2.29 +2.94%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 15 hours 80.20 +2.29 +2.94%
Chart Light Sour Blend 15 hours 83.50 +2.29 +2.82%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 15 hours 85.60 +2.29 +2.75%
Chart Central Alberta 15 hours 80.20 +2.29 +2.94%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 89.29 +2.76 +3.19%
Graph up Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 82.00 +2.25 +2.82%
Graph up Giddings 2 days 75.75 +2.25 +3.06%
Graph down ANS West Coast 3 days 87.42 -1.20 -1.35%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 79.55 +2.29 +2.96%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 83.50 +2.29 +2.82%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 83.50 +2.29 +2.82%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 82.00 +2.25 +2.82%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 75.75 +2.25 +3.06%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 88.84 +2.29 +2.65%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 3 minutes China's aggression is changing the nature of sovereignty.
  • 8 minutes Will Variants and Ill-Health Continue to Plague Economic Outlooks?
  • 11 minutes Europe gas market -how it started how its going
  • 11 mins GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 4 hours Russia, Ukraine and "2022: The Year Ahead"
  • 1 day January 23rd - Washington D.C. and Brussels - Demonstrations Against Tyranny
  • 9 mins The Fascist Dictatorship called Russia under Dictator for Life Putin
  • 20 hours Energy Storage Could Emerge As The Hottest Market Of 2022
  • 10 hours "Tackling One Of The Fracking Industry’s Biggest Problems" by Robert Rapier
  • 4 hours Following the Big Money
  • 3 hours NordStream2

Breaking News:

Saudi Arabia Expected To Raise March Oil Prices On Robust Demand  

$80 Oil Is Too Enticing For U.S. Drillers To Ignore

$80 Oil Is Too Enticing For U.S. Drillers To Ignore

Consistently higher oil prices have…

Chinese Oil Major CNOOC Targets Record High Production This Decade

Chinese Oil Major CNOOC Targets Record High Production This Decade

China National Offshore Oil Corporation…

In Rare Move, China Discloses Oil Imports From Iran

In Rare Move, China Discloses Oil Imports From Iran

For the first time in…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Crude Oil
Felicity Bradstock

Felicity Bradstock

Felicity Bradstock is a freelance writer specialising in Energy and Finance. She has a Master’s in International Development from the University of Birmingham, UK.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

China Is Helping Venezuela Re-Establish Itself As A Major Oil Producer

By Felicity Bradstock - Jan 26, 2022, 3:00 PM CST
  • Venezuela is working with China and Indonesia to kick-start the country’s oil industry after years of halted operations.
  • China is thought to have purchased a total of 324 million barrels from Iran and Venezuela in 2021, an increase of 53 percent in 2020.
  • Venezuela is once again profiting from its long-embattled oil industry. 
Join Our Community

Venezuela appears to be following in Iran’s footsteps by starting to ignore U.S. sanctions on its oil industry to once again develop its substantial crude reserves. After years of stalling and losing out on international investment as well as vital revenues, Venezuela looks to be set to increase its oil production, fostering relationships with key export markets that are willing to risk U.S. retaliation to the move. 

Over the last few weeks, Iran has built upon the foundations it made in 2021 to re-establish its international position as a major oil producer. This move saw Iran develop key partnerships with China and Russia in a bid to overcome U.S. sanctions in order to increase its oil production and recommence exports. Now it seems that Venezuela is taking similar action, finding ways to overcome its oil sanctions to help support its weakening economy. 

Venezuela’s ruling political power, the Socialists United Party (PSUV), is working with China and Indonesia to kick-start the country’s oil industry after years of halted operations. But despite the fact that oil prices are rising around the globe as demand is continuing to rise, the U.S. is unlikely to drop its sanctions on Venezuela while the current political power maintains its rule, even with the potential for oil prices to improve upon an influx of Venezuelan crude. 

According to Lloyds List Intelligence, in 2020 around 150 ships transported Venezuelan oil to Asia, mainly via Malaysia to be moved to China and Indonesia. With Asian oil demand expected to increase by 1.7 million bpd in 2022, the region is not so picky about where it comes from. If it can get lower cost and reliable oil imports from Iran or Venezuela it will. 

China is thought to have purchased a total of 324 million barrels from Iran and Venezuela in 2021, an increase of 53 percent on 2020, the highest quantity since 2018. It has achieved this level of imports through several means. Firstly, sanctioned oil often arrives on old ships that are set for the scrapyard. Secondly, oil comes in tankers that have gone dark – their transponders are turned off to avoid detection. And, thirdly, oil cargoes are transferred at sea from tanker to tanker to avoid knowledge of where the oil came from. Much of the oil is rebranded to make international authorities believe it came from Oman and Malaysia, with imports from these countries increasing significantly since 2020. 

China seems largely unphased by the potential repercussions of buying sanctioned oil. Private Chinese refiners, AKA teapots, are the most common purchasers of Iranian and Venezuelan crude. They benefit from the lower prices and availability since U.S. allies in Asia, such as Japan and South Korea, stopped purchasing from the sanctioned states. 

In 2021, Venezuela is thought to have almost doubled its oil output from the previous year. This comes as state-owned Petroleos de Venezuela (PDVSA) gained the support of several small drilling companies thanks to rolling over their debts. In addition, the firm imported a dilutant from Iran to refine its extra-heavy crude, after initially worrying about shortages of the dilutant. Output totaled around 824,000 bpd in November, much higher than that of previous months. And at the end of 2021, Venezuela reached 1 million bpd, marking a huge turnaround, although nowhere near its 3.2 bpd peak in 1999. 

But Francisco Monaldi, director of the Latin American Energy Program at Rice University’s Baker Institute in Houston, believes there is a cap on PDVSA’s production potential. The lack of foreign investment and drilling equipment in the country, largely in relation to ongoing U.S. sanctions, means that the firm has limited oil output capabilities. He explains, “base production in 2021 was way below PDVSA’s production capacity.” And “We are reaching that capacity now. To see an output increase during 2022, investment in new wells and upgrading infrastructure is needed,” he stated.

Much of this success is linked with the socialist country’s recent partnership with Iran. The dilutants, such as naphtha, purchased from Iran are essential to reducing the viscosity of the Venezuelan crude in the Orinoco heavy-oil belt. The thinners are transported from Iran to Venezuela via complex routes to avoid U.S. detection. Juan Fernández, former Executive Director of Planning at PDVSA, explains, “Oil production estimates for the belt currently add up to 450,000 to 500,000 barrels a day and that is due mainly to Iran’s help.”

Following in Iran’s footsteps, Venezuela is once again profiting from its long-established oil industry. But while its recent oil output looks promising, Venezuela still relies on the U.S. dropping its sanctions on the country’s oil industry to gain greater foreign investment and maintain its currently high oil output. 

By Felicity Bradstock for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

OPEC+ Set To Continue With 400,000 Bpd Production Increase
Felicity Bradstock

Felicity Bradstock

Felicity Bradstock is a freelance writer specialising in Energy and Finance. She has a Master’s in International Development from the University of Birmingham, UK.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

IEA ''Loses'' 200 Million Barrels Of Crude Oil

IEA ''Loses'' 200 Million Barrels Of Crude Oil
It’s Full Speed Ahead For The World’s Most Exciting Oil Play

It’s Full Speed Ahead For The World’s Most Exciting Oil Play
OPEC’s Shrinking Capacity Could Send Oil Above $100

OPEC’s Shrinking Capacity Could Send Oil Above $100
Things Are Looking Grim For Colombia’s Oil Industry

Things Are Looking Grim For Colombia’s Oil Industry
Inflation Could Push Oil Supply Into The Danger Zone

Inflation Could Push Oil Supply Into The Danger Zone



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com