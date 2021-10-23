Will The Energy Sector Continue To Outperform The Market?

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph up WTI Crude 22 hours 83.76 +1.26 +1.53%
Graph up Brent Crude 21 hours 85.53 +0.92 +1.09%
Graph up Natural Gas 22 hours 5.280 +0.165 +3.23%
Graph down Heating Oil 22 hours 2.539 -0.010 -0.40%
Graph up Gasoline 22 hours 2.482 +0.002 +0.08%
Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 85.15 +1.26 +1.50%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 4 days 85.15 +1.26 +1.50%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 84.37 +1.33 +1.60%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 83.36 +0.06 +0.07%
Chart Mars US 21 hours 80.91 +0.86 +1.07%
Chart Gasoline 22 hours 2.482 +0.002 +0.08%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 2 days 82.28 -0.53 -0.64%
Graph down Murban 2 days 84.01 -0.41 -0.49%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 78.76 +1.13 +1.46%
Graph up Basra Light 2 days 84.59 +0.70 +0.83%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 85.25 +1.40 +1.67%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 84.37 +1.33 +1.60%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 84.37 +1.33 +1.60%
Chart Girassol 2 days 84.48 +1.33 +1.60%
Chart Opec Basket 3 days 83.36 +0.06 +0.07%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Canadian Crude Index 2 days 66.71 +0.46 +0.69%
Graph down Western Canadian Select 21 hours 67.10 -1.82 -2.64%
Graph down Canadian Condensate 2 days 81.50 -0.92 -1.12%
Graph down Premium Synthetic 2 days 82.90 -0.92 -1.10%
Graph down Sweet Crude 21 hours 80.40 -0.92 -1.13%
Graph down Peace Sour 21 hours 76.35 -0.92 -1.19%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 21 hours 76.35 -0.92 -1.19%
Chart Light Sour Blend 21 hours 77.25 -0.92 -1.18%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 21 hours 80.85 -0.92 -1.13%
Chart Central Alberta 21 hours 76.50 -0.92 -1.19%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 4 days 85.15 +1.26 +1.50%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 3 days 79.00 -1.50 -1.86%
Graph down Giddings 3 days 72.75 -1.50 -2.02%
Graph up ANS West Coast 4 days 86.78 +1.07 +1.25%
Graph up West Texas Sour 2 days 77.71 +1.26 +1.65%
Graph up Eagle Ford 2 days 81.66 +1.26 +1.57%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 2 days 81.66 +1.26 +1.57%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 3 days 79.00 -1.50 -1.86%
Chart Kansas Common 3 days 83.12 +9.12 +12.32%
Chart Buena Vista 3 days 86.94 -1.62 -1.83%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 2 minutes California to ban gasoline for lawn mowers, chain saws, leaf blowers, off road equipment, etc.
  • 6 minutes China and India are both needing more coal and prices are now extremely high. They need maximum fossil fuel.
  • 11 minutes Europeans and Americans are beginning to see the results of depending on renewables.
  • 59 mins GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 8 hours Monday 9/13 - "High Natural Gas Prices Today Will Send U.S. Production Soaring Next Year" by Irina Slav
  • 4 hours The Climate Scare Stories Began With Far Left Ideology Per GreenPeace Co-Founder
  • 1 day "A Very Predictable Global Energy Crisis" by Irina Slav --- MUST READ
  • 44 mins Putin and Xi have decided not to attend the Climate Summit in Glasgow
  • 1 day Two Good and Plausible Ideas about Saving Water and Redirecting it to Where it is Needed.
  • 3 days Did China cherry-pick the factors that affected the economic slow-down?
  • 2 days Are you aware of Oil Price short videos on our energy topics?
  • 2 days "Here is The Hidden $150 Trillion Agenda Behind The "Crusade" Against Climate Change" - Zero Hedge re: Bank of America REPORT
  • 2 days Is China Rising or Falling? Has it Enraged the World and Lost its Way? How is their Economy Doing?
  • 2 days NordStream2

Breaking News:

California Gasoline Prices Are Spiking

Oil-Rich Guyana Is Looking To Build A New Energy Economy

Oil-Rich Guyana Is Looking To Build A New Energy Economy

Guyana has drawn attention from…

Exxon Considers Abandoning Major Oil And Gas Projects To Appease ESG Investors

Exxon Considers Abandoning Major Oil And Gas Projects To Appease ESG Investors

Exxon is considering pulling the…

The Dutch Government Is Gambling Billions On Green Hydrogen

The Dutch Government Is Gambling Billions On Green Hydrogen

Hydrogen power has become increasingly…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
Robert Rapier

Robert Rapier

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Will The Energy Sector Continue To Outperform The Market?

By Robert Rapier - Oct 23, 2021, 12:00 PM CDT
  • September was a particularly bad month for overall markets.
  • The energy sector outperformed, returning 14% over the course of the month.
  • Major refiners struggled to keep up with integrated oil supermajors.
Join Our Community

The third quarter of 2021 closed on September 30th. The S&P 500 returned 1.4% for the quarter, and eight of eleven S&P 500 sectors posted a positive return. (Note that all returns discussed here are total returns, which include the effect of dividends paid).

September was an especially bad month in the markets, with the S&P 500 falling 3.7% for the month.

Nine of 11 S&P 500 sectors were down in September, with the utilities sector getting hit hardest (-7.3%). The highlight of September was the energy sector, which returned 14.3% for the month.

The energy sector was the top performer in the first half of 2021, but after suffering a pullback early in the summer, the surge in September helped salvage the quarter.

The Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLE) tracks an index of energy companies in the S&P 500. The XLE represents the stocks of large energy companies from different sub-sectors (e.g., integrated, oil production, equipment services). It is, therefore, a good benchmark for more conservative energy investors. Some of the XLE’s biggest holdings are ExxonMobil, Chevron, ConocoPhillips, EOG Resources, and Schlumberger.

Related: Oil And Gas Stocks Are Popular Once Again

Over the past year, the Energy sector is the top-performing sector in the S&P 500, with a total return in the XLE of 94%. That is primarily a reflection of last year’s deep Covid-19 induced plunge. Many energy companies have yet to recover to pre-Covid levels.

According to data provider FactSet — which I use to analyze companies — the average upstream company gained 7.0% in the first half of 2021. These are the companies that produce and store oil and gas. There are 58 companies that FactSet classifies as “upstream.” In that subsector, 67% recorded a positive return. ConocoPhillips, the largest company in that category, returned 12.1% for the quarter.

Among the 54 companies that FactSet classifies as “midstream”, the average return was -2.8%. Best among the group was GasLog Partners , which generated a third-quarter return of 31.2%.

The integrated supermajors averaged a gain of 4.1%. After underperforming the rest of the group over the past year, the best performer in the third quarter was Royal Dutch Shell with a total return of 15.4%. Chevron and ExxonMobil both recorded small declines for the quarter.

The Big Three refiners — Marathon Petroleum, Valero, and Phillips 66 — posted an average return of -7.5% for the quarter. Marathon was the best performer with a gain of 3.3%. However, Phillips 66 was down 17.4% and Valero declined by 8.3%.

Momentum for the energy sector was slow in the early part of the quarter, but it came roaring back to life in September. The sector’s fate in the fourth quarter will be closely tied to oil prices, which continue to be strong.

The primary culprit driving oil prices higher remains U.S. oil production that is still down more than a million barrels per day from the pre-pandemic peak. Meanwhile, U.S. demand for petroleum products has nearly fully recovered.

By Robert Rapier

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

The Dutch Government Is Gambling Billions On Green Hydrogen

Next Post

What ADNOC’s IPO Successes Mean For Middle East Oil
Robert Rapier

Robert Rapier

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Forget $100, Options Traders Now Betting On Oil Prices Hitting $200

Forget $100, Options Traders Now Betting On Oil Prices Hitting $200
The 2021 Oil Price Rally Is Far From Over

The 2021 Oil Price Rally Is Far From Over
How Much Oil Can OPEC Realistically Add?

How Much Oil Can OPEC Realistically Add?
Refining Billionaire: $100 Oil Is Likely

Refining Billionaire: $100 Oil Is Likely
Exxon Considers Abandoning Major Oil And Gas Projects To Appease ESG Investors

Exxon Considers Abandoning Major Oil And Gas Projects To Appease ESG Investors



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com