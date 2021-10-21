Canada’s Oil Industry Is Facing Resistance On All Fronts

Trade Now Get Exclusive Intel
Graph down WTI Crude 10 mins 82.30 -0.20 -0.24%
Graph down Brent Crude 2 hours 84.61 -1.21 -1.41%
Graph up Natural Gas 12 mins 5.185 +0.070 +1.37%
Graph down Heating Oil 14 mins 2.545 -0.004 -0.17%
Graph down Gasoline 15 mins 2.466 -0.014 -0.56%
Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 85.15 +1.26 +1.50%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Louisiana Light 2 days 85.15 +1.26 +1.50%
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 84.67 +0.31 +0.37%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 83.30 -0.18 -0.22%
Chart Mars US 41 mins 80.05 -0.82 -1.01%
Chart Gasoline 15 mins 2.466 -0.014 -0.56%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Marine 2 days 82.24 -0.60 -0.72%
Graph down Murban 2 days 83.66 -0.66 -0.78%
Graph up Iran Heavy 2 days 79.28 +0.34 +0.43%
Graph up Basra Light 2 days 85.30 +0.84 +0.99%
Graph up Saharan Blend 2 days 85.52 +0.39 +0.46%
Graph up Bonny Light 2 days 84.67 +0.31 +0.37%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Bonny Light 2 days 84.67 +0.31 +0.37%
Chart Girassol 2 days 84.90 +0.62 +0.74%
Chart Opec Basket 2 days 83.30 -0.18 -0.22%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph down Canadian Crude Index 19 hours 66.25 -1.56 -2.30%
Graph up Western Canadian Select 18 hours 68.92 +1.18 +1.74%
Graph up Canadian Condensate 18 hours 82.42 +0.98 +1.20%
Graph up Premium Synthetic 18 hours 83.82 +0.98 +1.18%
Graph up Sweet Crude 18 hours 81.32 +0.98 +1.22%
Graph up Peace Sour 18 hours 77.27 +0.98 +1.28%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Peace Sour 18 hours 77.27 +0.98 +1.28%
Chart Light Sour Blend 18 hours 78.17 +0.98 +1.27%
Chart Syncrude Sweet Premium 18 hours 81.77 +0.98 +1.21%
Chart Central Alberta 18 hours 77.42 +0.98 +1.28%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Graph up Louisiana Light 2 days 85.15 +1.26 +1.50%
Graph down Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 19 hours 79.00 -1.50 -1.86%
Graph down Giddings 19 hours 72.75 -1.50 -2.02%
Graph up ANS West Coast 3 days 85.71 +0.69 +0.81%
Graph down West Texas Sour 19 hours 76.45 -1.37 -1.76%
Graph down Eagle Ford 19 hours 80.40 -1.37 -1.68%
Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different InstrumentsLink
Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link
Chart Eagle Ford 19 hours 80.40 -1.37 -1.68%
Chart Oklahoma Sweet 19 hours 79.00 -1.50 -1.86%
Chart Kansas Common 2 days 74.00 +0.75 +1.02%
Chart Buena Vista 2 days 88.56 +1.09 +1.25%

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

Start Trading CFDs Over 2,200 Different Instruments Link

Click Here for 150+ Global Oil Prices Link

All Charts
  • 2 minutes California to ban gasoline for lawn mowers, chain saws, leaf blowers, off road equipment, etc.
  • 6 minutes China and India are both needing more coal and prices are now extremely high. They need maximum fossil fuel.
  • 11 minutes Europeans and Americans are beginning to see the results of depending on renewables.
  • 3 hours Monday 9/13 - "High Natural Gas Prices Today Will Send U.S. Production Soaring Next Year" by Irina Slav
  • 5 hours GREEN NEW DEAL = BLIZZARD OF LIES
  • 10 hours Two Good and Plausible Ideas about Saving Water and Redirecting it to Where it is Needed.
  • 1 day Did China cherry-pick the factors that affected the economic slow-down?
  • 1 day "Here is The Hidden $150 Trillion Agenda Behind The "Crusade" Against Climate Change" - Zero Hedge re: Bank of America REPORT
  • 4 hours Is China Rising or Falling? Has it Enraged the World and Lost its Way? How is their Economy Doing?
  • 4 days U.S. : Employers Can Buy Retirement Security for $2.64 an Hour
  • 7 hours NordStream2
  • 4 days Nord Stream - US/German consultations
  • 410 days Class Act: Bet You've Never Seen A President Do This.
  • 3 days Forecasts for Natural Gas
  • 4 days Australia sues Neoen for lack of power from its Tesla battery

Breaking News:

Oil Prices Could Explode As U.S.' Largest Storage Hub Nears Empty

Saudi Arabia Eyes Oil Market Dominance As Prices Bounce Back

Saudi Arabia Eyes Oil Market Dominance As Prices Bounce Back

The future looks bright for…

How Much Oil Can OPEC Realistically Add?

How Much Oil Can OPEC Realistically Add?

Years of underinvestment and shut…

Platts: OPEC+ Is Producing Less Crude Than It's Supposed To

Platts: OPEC+ Is Producing Less Crude Than It's Supposed To

OPEC+ is producing less oil…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Crude Oil
Felicity Bradstock

Felicity Bradstock

Felicity Bradstock is a freelance writer specialising in Energy and Finance. She has a Master’s in International Development from the University of Birmingham, UK.

More Info

Share

Premium Content

Canada’s Oil Industry Is Facing Resistance On All Fronts

By Felicity Bradstock - Oct 21, 2021, 5:00 PM CDT
  • The IEA has predicted that Canada’s oil production will begin to decline at the end of this decade, but not before the country increases its production by up to 700,000 bpd
  • Canada is facing resistance from all sides, with its pipelines to the U.S. coming under pressure from state governors and Justin Trudeau determined to transition away from fossil fuels
  • Despite all this pressure, Canada’s oil industry is continuing to fight for survival, with plenty of funding for new projects and export numbers climbing steadily
Join Our Community

According to the International Energy Agency (IEA), Canadian oil is set to decline within the next decade. That has not stopped funding from flooring into new projects however as producers aim to milk the country’s oil reserves for all they’re worth before that. The IEA foresaw this, predicting that Canada could be producing an additional 700,000 bpd of oil equivalent by 2030, before the eventual decline in demand and output. 

The decline of Canadian oil should not come as a surprise for a country whose leader announced a net-zero carbon emissions target by 2050 in line with Paris Agreement aims at the end of 2020. Canada’s openness to green policy and the push for an electric vehicle (EV) revolution across the country means Canada will soon decrease its domestic reliance on fossil fuels.

Yet, the pessimistic outlook has not stopped the government and Canada’s private oil and gas companies from planning huge developments to ensure the industry remains resilient for as long as demand is high. 

Oil shipments from Canada to the U.S. boomed earlier this month, reaching 4.04 million bpd, following the inauguration of Enbridge Inc’s expanded Line 3. The upgraded pipeline, which has been in the works for years but was constantly delayed, is capable of transporting 760,000 bpd of heavy and light oil, around double the capacity of the company’s previous pipeline. 

With the combination of OPEC+ oil cuts and oil refinery outages following Hurricane Ida, America has come to rely more heavily on Canada for its oil supply in recent months. The expansion of the pipeline now makes it possible for Canada to deliver the much-needed supply. And it comes at a time when gas and petroleum prices are soaring and shortages are common, with the recent boost in supply offering hope. 

Related: The Battle For Oil Market Share Heats Up Within OPEC

In addition, Enbridge has invoked the 1977 Transit Pipelines treaty to ensure its Line 5 remains active after the state of Michigan voiced opposition to the project for fear it could detrimentally impact the Great Lakes. Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer revoked permission for operating pipelines in the region, which Enbridge continues to ignore due to the significance of pipeline. Line 5 transports 540,000 bpd of Canadian crude, as well as refined products, from Wisconsin to Ontario. 

Enbridge is willing to invest yet more money on keeping its pipelines up and running while demand is high, proposing a $500 million tunnel to house Line 5, to be completed by 2024. The company hopes this infrastructure project will help lessen the fears around the aging pipeline and its potential impact on the environment. 

Now that the treaty has been invoked, the pipeline issue will be escalated beyond local negotiation and will be addressed in a federal court. In addition, President Biden who has so far remained uninvolved may have to become entangled in talks around energy transport links between the U.S. and Canada.  

The persistence by Enbridge to ensure energy connectivity between the U.S. and Canada comes following the cancellation of the $8 billion Keystone XL pipeline in June this year as the permit for the development was revoked by the Biden administration. Keystone XL, which had previously been approved by President Trump in 2017, was expected to transport oil from Alberta to Nebraska across a distance of 1,200 miles.

Related: Why Iraq Can, But Won’t, Reach 8 Million Bpd Of Oil Production

Canadian oil majors are no longer willing to leave the fate of their industry in American hands, as Enbridge is proving. Even Prime Minister Trudeau, who has promoted many green policies and shares several U.S. climate change values, criticized President Biden for the cancellation, which was expected to cause the loss of around 1,000 construction jobs as well as prematurely damaging the North American oil and gas industry. 

Unsurprisingly, the Canadian government is planning to increase its national oil production, with policies continuing to favor fossil fuels, according to the 2021 Production Gap Report. Despite enthusiasm around climate change policy, President Trudeau remains dedicated to the maintenance of an industry which continues to be lucrative and responds to regional demand, as well as contributing thousands of job opportunities. While plans for net-zero remain in place, Canada is not yet ready to give up its position as a global oil and gas leader, particularly because of so much uncertainty around OPEC+ production. 

The Canadian oil boom cannot last forever, and the industry is facing many more hurdles as its allies look to tackle climate change and wean themselves off fossil fuels. However, at present, Canada’s oil industry remains strong, with no sign of giving up before it must. 

 By Felicity Bradstock for Oilprice.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:


Download The Free Oilprice App Today

Back to homepage





Previous Post

Venezuela’s Crumbling Oil Industry Is An Environmental Time Bomb
Felicity Bradstock

Felicity Bradstock

Felicity Bradstock is a freelance writer specialising in Energy and Finance. She has a Master’s in International Development from the University of Birmingham, UK.

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

Forget $100, Options Traders Now Betting On Oil Prices Hitting $200

Forget $100, Options Traders Now Betting On Oil Prices Hitting $200
The 2021 Oil Price Rally Is Far From Over

The 2021 Oil Price Rally Is Far From Over
U.S. Oil Stocks Are Seriously Undervalued Right Now

U.S. Oil Stocks Are Seriously Undervalued Right Now
How Much Oil Can OPEC Realistically Add?

How Much Oil Can OPEC Realistically Add?
Refining Billionaire: $100 Oil Is Likely

Refining Billionaire: $100 Oil Is Likely



EXXON Mobil -0.35
Open57.81 Trading Vol.6.96M Previous Vol.241.7B
BUY 57.15
Sell 57.00
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Trading and investing carries a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Individuals should consider whether they can afford the risks associated to trading.

74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money. Any trading and execution of orders mentioned on this website is carried out by and through OPCMarkets.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com