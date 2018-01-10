Blockchain Tech Is Transforming The Energy Industry

Blockchain is more than just a buzzword. It truly has the potential to turn entire industries on their heads.

In many ways, the energy sector has been slow to adopt this new tech, but things are finally beginning to change.

As ‘Big Energy’ begins to catch up, many market leaders and investors are looking towards blockchain for a more transparent and efficient energy future. Just one of these capabilities would be to enable the energy industry to adopt a peer-to-peer trading model, completely revolutionizing the way energy is bought and sold.

The below chart reflects the rapid growth of renewables in U.S. power generation:

(Click to enlarge)

The rise of renewable energy has accelerated the adoption of blockchain technology and thanks to the rapid growth of Distributed Energy Grids (DERs) and the popularization of solar and other independent sources of renewable energy, many consumers are now producing their own power in excess, and selling it back into the grid. Related: How Energy Investors Are Getting In On The Bitcoin Boom

While these producer-consumers are revolutionizing the way that the energy market works on a small scale, they remain a microcosm of the age-old market model, as their buying and selling remains under the control of the utilities.

With the introduction of the blockchain decentralized network, producers and consumers would finally be able to buck this system and trade energy directly within a designated area. It’s an untapped market with big potential, and some small companies are already looking to corner it.

Brooklyn Microgrid, with their borough-specific energy-trading app, and Grid Singularity, a European start-up looking to facilitate exchange of granular and private data in the energy market across the pond, are making waves in the space.

Another company, Global Blockchain Technologies Corp., is taking a different approach. Instead of focusing solely on the energy market, BLOC is looking to create in-house innovation incubators in order to maximize the potential of new blockchain technologies, creating entirely new platforms for entrepreneurs to build their own products and launch their own ICOs.

With BLOC’s help, an entirely new wave of blockchain-based ideas will surely hit the market in no time. From energy innovations, to anti-corruption platforms, and beyond. The company’s CEO, Rik Willard, notes: “We understand that the assimilation of blockchain-based technology and decentralized trade tools will take place at breakneck speed, and we want to provide the tools necessary to facilitate this revolution.”

Out of all of the companies using blockchain tech, peer-to-peer trading remains the most common application, but it’s far from the only significant use.

In addition to this advancement in trading, Blockchain would also enable the energy industry to develop cryptocurrencies for use within the marketplace. This is already happening in Japan, with Marubeni Corporation accepting cryptocurrency payments, and in South Africa, where Bankymoon partnered with Usizo to enable cryptocurrency payments for bitcoin-compatible smart meters.

Blockchain has the potential to shake up the energy industry in countless ways, but perhaps the most disruptive would be a new, radical level of transparency. A wide-scale adoption of blockchain would create significantly more transparency at all levels. On a grand scale, every time a barrel of oil is bought or sold, it would be documented on a digital ledger, leaving an unprecedented “paper” trail. While the buyers and sellers themselves will remain anonymous, these transactions will be publicly visible like never before.

For the first time ever, millions of annual transactions would be publicly visible and auditable thanks to the database created by blockchain technology. On each energy platform, interested parties would be able to follow every individual trade and its price and volume, and the users will remain anonymous. This maintains the protection of private trading, while the transactions would be viewable by anyone, making it less susceptible to manipulation, corruption, and hacking. Related: Can Blockchain Bring An End To Corruption?

It’s a brave new world. In the near future, everyone will want their piece of the pie, transparency is key, and blockchain will be the solution.

Companies using tech to reinvent the oil and gas industry:

British Petroleum (NYSE:BP) is a multi-national oil and gas supermajor, and the sixth largest energy company on the planet. The company is over 100 years old and is not afraid of reinventing the wheel. And that’s exactly what they’re doing.

As blockchain forced its way into nearly every industry, BP took note. In October 2017, BP begun experimenting with a blockchain-based oil trading platform, with the goal of implementing “practical and ethical” uses of the technology.

With BP’s forward-thinking mindset and vast amount of resources and assets, the company is always looking to learn about and adopt new technology.

Intel (NASDAQ: INTC), a pioneer in computing and data analytics, is another innovative leader that is set to see sales soar from the energy digitalization wave. The Intel Scalable System Framework and HPC solutions allows oil and gas companies to rapidly process seismic data, reservoir simulation and high-fidelity data visualization.

In other words, Intel provides the software and high-powered computing to allow oil and gas drillers to move a lot faster, make better decisions, and ultimately recover more oil and gas at a fraction of the price. The old days of sticking a drill in the ground and hoping for the best are gone. Oil drilling is increasingly a computerized affair. Intel’s Scalable System Framework integrates the hardware with the software.

Halliburton (NYSE: HAL): In August, Halliburton announced a deal with Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) to enter into a strategic alliance to drive digital transformation across the oil and gas industry. The marriage between one of the largest oilfield service companies with a leader in computing will bring machine learning, augmented reality (AR), user interactions and the Industrial Internet of Things to the oil and gas industry.

The partnership of Big Oil and Big Data will allow for “real-time data streaming from IoT edge devices in oilfields and the ability to apply deep-learning models to optimize drilling and production to lower costs for customers,” the companies said in an August press release.

TransCanada (TSX:TRP, NYSE:TRP): is a major oil and energy company based in Calgary, Canada. The company owns and operates energy infrastructure throughout North America. TransCanada is one of the continent’s largest providers of gas storage, and owns and has interests in approximately 11,800 megawatts of power generations.

With TransCanada’s massive influence throughout North America, it is no wonder that the company is among one of Canada’s highest valued energy companies. Investors can feel comfortable with the company due to its huge and diverse portfolio, and continuing eye for success.

Pure Technologies LTD (TSE:PUR): Pure technologies is all about critical infrastructure including water and wastewater pipelines, oil and gas pipelines, and bridges and structures. One of Pure Tech’s biggest achievements in this space is its SoundPrint acoustic monitoring technology, which is set to revolutionize the industry

Though PUR dipped to CAD$3.95 in March 2017, it has climbed steadily since then. Investors are watching Pure Technologies closely and the company is sure to be a valuable addition to numerous portfolios going forward

By Haley Zaremba for Oilprice.com

Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Generally, any statements that are not historical facts may contain forward-looking information, and forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" "intends" or variations of such words or indicates that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be" taken, "occur" or "be achieved". Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to the rate of cryptocurrency and blockchain technology adoption and the resultant effect on the growth of the global cryptocurrency and tokens market capitalization; Global Blockchain Technologies Corp.’s (“BLOC”) anticipated ability to reduce risk for investors and give investors exposure to a broad cross-section of the blockchain ecosystem; BLOC’s projected asset allocations, business strategy and investment criteria, including the anticipated contributions of BLOC’s incubator program; the expected strengths and contributions of BLOC’s management and advisors; and the rate of cryptocurrency adoption and the resultant effect on the growth of the global cryptocurrency market capitalization. Readers should be aware that BLOC has no assets except cash from a recently completed financing and its business plan is purely conceptual in nature: there is no assurance that it will be implemented as set out herein, or at all. Forward-looking information is based on certain factors and assumptions about BLOC believed to be reasonable at the time such statements are made, including but not limited to: statements and expectations regarding the adoption and growth of the global cryptocurrency and tokens market capitalization; BLOC’s ability to reduce risk for investors and give investors exposure to a broad cross- section of the blockchain ecosystem; BlOC’s ability to acquire a basket of cryptocurrency assets and pre-ICO and ICO financings on favorable terms or at all, successfully create or incubate its own tokens and ICO's, and execute on future investment and M&A opportunities in the cryptocurrency space; BLOC’s ability to capitalize on the skills and expertise of its management and advisors; and such other assumptions and factors as set out herein. These forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of BLOC to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including but not limited to: risks related to changes in cryptocurrency prices; the estimation of personnel and operating costs; that BLOC will receive required regulatory approvals; the availability of necessary financing; permitting of businesses that BLOC intends to invest in; general global markets and economic conditions; risks associated with uninsurable risks; risks associated with currency fluctuations; risks associated with competition faced in securing experienced personnel with appropriate industry experience and expertise; risks associated with changes in the financial auditing and corporate governance standards applicable to cryptocurrencies and ICO's; risks related to potential conflicts of interest; the reliance on key personnel; financing, capitalization and liquidity risks including the risk that the financings necessary to fund continued development of BLOC's business plan may not be available on satisfactory terms, or at all; the risk of potential dilution through the issuance of additional common shares of BLOC; the risk of litigation; the risk that BLOC’s management and advisors may not contribute as much as expected to the company’s success; the risk and the risk that cyber crime may severely damage the value of any or all of BLOC’s investments. There may be many other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. We undertake no obligation to update forward-looking statements if these beliefs, estimates and opinions or other circumstances should change, except as required by law. Investors are cautioned against attributing undue certainty to forward-looking statements.

BLOC has no assets except cash from a recently closed financing and this article is based on the business plan of BLOC which at this point is purely conceptual in nature. There is no assurance that the business plan will be implemented as set out herein, or at all.

DISCLAIMERS

PURPOSE OF DISCLOSURE. This communication is not a recommendation to buy or sell securities. This communication is for entertainment purposes only. Never invest purely based on our communication. Gains mentioned in our newsletter and on our website may be based on end-of- day or intraday data. If we own any shares we will list the information relevant to the stock and number of shares here. We have not investigated the background of BLOC. The third party, profiled company, or their affiliates may liquidate shares of the profiled company at or near the time you receive this communication, which has the potential to hurt share prices. These non- compensated alerts are purely for the purpose of expanding our database for the benefit of our future financially compensated investor awareness efforts. Frequently companies profiled in our alerts experience a large increase in volume and share price during the course of investor awareness marketing, which often end as soon as the investor awareness marketing ceases. The investor awareness marketing may be as brief as one day, after which a large decrease in volume and share price is likely to occur. Our emails may contain forward looking statements, which are not guaranteed to materialize due to a variety of factors.

We do not guarantee the timeliness, accuracy, or completeness of the information on our site or in our newsletters. The information in our communications and on our website is believed to be accurate and correct, but has not been independently verified and is not guaranteed to be correct. The information is collected from public sources, such as the profiled company’s website and press releases, but is not researched or verified in any way whatsoever to ensure the publicly available information is correct. Furthermore, it is certainly possible for errors or omissions to take place regarding the profiled company(s), in communications, writing and/or editing.

DISCLOSURE. Oilprice.com, Advanced Media Solutions Ltd, and their owners, managers, employees, and assigns (collectively “the Company”) does not make any guarantee or warranty about what is advertised above. The Company is not affiliated with, any specific security. While the Company will not engage in front-running or trading against its own recommendations, The Company and its managers and employees reserve the right to hold possession in certain securities featured in its communications. Such positions will be disclosed AND will not purchase or sell the security for at least two (2) market days after publication.

The opinions expressed in this article are exclusively those of the author and have in no way been approved or endorsed by BLOC. This article and the information herein are provided without warranty or liability.

SHARE OWNERSHIP. The owner of Oilprice.com owns shares of this featured company and therefore has an additional incentive to see the featured company’s stock perform well. The owner of Oilprice.com will not notify the market when it decides to buy more or sell shares of this issuer in the market, but will not trade on material information that has not been disclosed to the public. The owner of Oilpatch.com will be buying and selling shares of this issuer for its own profit. This is why we stress that you conduct extensive due diligence as well as seek the advice of your financial advisor or a registered broker-dealer before investing in any securities.

NOT AN INVESTMENT ADVISOR. The Company is not registered or licensed by any governing body in any jurisdiction to give investing advice or provide investment recommendation. ALWAYS DO YOUR OWN RESEARCH and consult with a licensed investment professional before making an investment. This communication should not be used as a basis for making any investment.

INDEMNIFICATION/RELEASE OF LIABILITY. By reading this communication, you agree to the terms of this disclaimer, including, but not limited to: releasing the Company, its affiliates, assigns and successors from any and all liability, damages, and injury from the information contained in this communication. You further warrant that you are solely responsible for any financial outcome that may come from your investment decisions.

PAST PERFORMANCE IS NOT INDICATIVE OF FUTURE RESULTS. Investing is inherently risky. While a potential for rewards exists, by investing, you are putting yourself at risk. You must be aware of the risks and be willing to accept them in order to invest in any type of security. Don't trade with money you can't afford to lose. This is neither a solicitation nor an offer to Buy/Sell securities. No representation is being made that any account will or is likely to achieve profits or losses similar to those discussed on this web site. The past performance of any trading system or methodology is not necessarily indicative of future results

CFTC RULE 4.41 - HYPOTHETICAL OR SIMULATED PERFORMANCE RESULTS HAVE CERTAIN LIMITATIONS. UNLIKE AN ACTUAL PERFORMANCE RECORD, SIMULATED RESULTS DO NOT REPRESENT ACTUAL TRADING. ALSO, SINCE THE TRADES HAVE NOT BEEN EXECUTED, THE RESULTS MAY HAVE UNDER-OR- OVER COMPENSATED FOR THE IMPACT, IF ANY, OF CERTAIN MARKET FACTORS, SUCH AS LACK OF LIQUIDITY. SIMULATED TRADING PROGRAMS IN GENERAL ARE ALSO SUBJECT TO THE FACT THAT THEY ARE DESIGNED WITH THE BENEFIT OF HINDSIGHT. NO REPRESENTATION IS BEING MADE THAT ANY ACCOUNT WILL OR IS LIKELY TO ACHIEVE PROFIT OR LOSSES SIMILAR TO THOSE SHOWN.

All trades, patterns, charts, systems, etc., discussed in this message and the product materials are for illustrative purposes only and not to be construed as specific advisory recommendations. All ideas and material presented are entirely those of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of the publisher. No system or methodology has ever been developed that can guarantee profits or ensure freedom from losses. No representation or implication is being made that using the methodology or system will generate profits or ensure freedom from losses. The testimonials and examples used herein are exceptional results, which do not apply to the average member, and are not intended to represent or guarantee that anyone will achieve the same or similar results.

TERMS OF USE. By reading this communication you agree that you have reviewed and fully agree to the Terms of Use found here http://oilprice.com/terms-and-conditions If you do not agree to the Terms of Use http://oilprice.com/terms-and-conditions , please contact Oilprice.com to discontinue receiving future communications.

The information contained herein may change without notice.

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com: