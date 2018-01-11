Congo’s Cobalt Tax Hike Threatens EV Market

Market Intelligence
WTI Crude 11 mins 63.70 +0.13 +0.20%
Brent Crude 11 mins 69.22 +0.02 +0.03%
Natural Gas 10 mins 3.093 +0.187 +6.43%
Mars US 22 hours 64.17 +0.36 +0.56%
Opec Basket 2 days 67.24 +0.85 +1.28%
Urals 2 days 67.57 +1.52 +2.30%
Louisiana Light 2 days 68.30 +0.68 +1.01%
Louisiana Light 2 days 68.30 +0.68 +1.01%
Bonny Light 2 days 69.62 +0.87 +1.27%
Mexican Basket 2 days 58.68 +0.50 +0.86%
Natural Gas 10 mins 3.093 +0.187 +6.43%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Marine 2 days 66.33 +1.05 +1.61%
Murban 2 days 69.18 +1.00 +1.47%
Iran Heavy 2 days 66.35 +0.87 +1.33%
Basra Light 2 days 64.73 +0.36 +0.56%
Saharan Blend 2 days 69.84 +0.92 +1.33%
Bonny Light 2 days 69.62 +0.87 +1.27%
Bonny Light 2 days 69.62 +0.87 +1.27%
Girassol 2 days 68.92 +0.87 +1.28%
Opec Basket 2 days 67.24 +0.85 +1.28%
OPEC Members Monthly
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Canadian Crude Index 15 mins 40.55 -0.12 -0.30%
Western Canadian Select 90 days 40.40 +0.51 +1.28%
Canadian Condensate 90 days 54.05 +0.85 +1.60%
Premium Synthetic 90 days 56.80 +0.46 +0.82%
Sweet Crude 90 days 51.45 +0.75 +1.48%
Peace Sour 90 days 48.05 +0.65 +1.37%
Peace Sour 90 days 48.05 +0.65 +1.37%
Light Sour Blend 90 days 52.50 +0.66 +1.27%
Syncrude Sweet Premium 90 days 56.65 +0.45 +0.80%
Central Alberta 90 days 50.15 +1.11 +2.26%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Louisiana Light 2 days 68.30 +0.68 +1.01%
Domestic Swt. @ Cushing 2 days 59.75 +0.50 +0.84%
Giddings 2 days 53.50 +0.50 +0.94%
ANS West Coast 4 days 67.95 +0.46 +0.68%
West Texas Sour 2 days 57.52 +0.61 +1.07%
Eagle Ford 2 days 61.47 +0.61 +1.00%
Eagle Ford 2 days 61.47 +0.61 +1.00%
Oklahoma Sweet 2 days 60.02 +0.61 +1.03%
Kansas Common 2 days 53.75 +0.50 +0.94%
Buena Vista 2 days 71.33 +0.61 +0.86%
Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

Click Here for 200+ Global Oil Prices

All Charts
  • 35 mins Trump Says U.S. “Could Conceivably” Rejoin Paris Climate Accord
  • 3 hours Saudis Shortlist New York, London, Hong Kong For Aramco IPO
  • 4 hours Rigid EU Rules Makes ICE Move 245 Oil Futures Contracts To U.S.
  • 5 hours Norway Reports Record Gas Sales To Europe In 2017
  • 12 hours Trump’s Plan Makes 65 Billion BOE Available For Drilling
  • 17 hours PetroChina’s Biggest Refinery Doubles Russian Pipeline Oil Intake
  • 21 hours NYC Sues Five Oil Majors For Contributing To Climate Change
  • 24 hours Saudi Aramco Looks To Secure $6B In Cheap Loans Before IPO
  • 1 day Shell Sells Stake In Iraqi Oil Field To Japan’s Itochu
  • 1 day Iranian Oil Tanker Explodes, Could Continue To Burn For A Month
  • 1 day Florida Gets An Oil Drilling Pass
  • 2 days Oil Prices Rise After API Reports Staggering Crude Oil Draw
  • 2 days Tesla Begins Mass Production Of Solar Shingles
  • 2 days EIA Boosts World Oil Demand Forecast For 2018 By 100,000 Bpd
  • 2 days Businessman Seeks Sale Of $5.2B Stake In Kazakhstan Oil Field
  • 2 days Exxon Accuses California Of Climate Change Hypocrisy
  • 2 days Norway’s Recovering Oil Industry Resumes Hiring
  • 2 days $2.3 Million Seized Following Singapore Oil Heist
  • 2 days China Nears 2016 Carbon Emissions Target
  • 3 days Oil Companies Respond Slow To New U.S. Lease Plan
  • 3 days Maduro To Issue First 100 Million Petros Despite Skeptics
  • 3 days Iraq Bans Kurdish Firm From Operating Kirkuk Oil Fields
  • 3 days Goldman Sachs And Citi To Lead Saudi Aramco IPO
  • 3 days Iraq To Begin Oil Deliveries To Iran
  • 3 days Kuwait Energy In Talks To Merge With London-Listed Firm
  • 3 days Vietnam Oil Executives Could Face Death Penalty In Corruption Case
  • 3 days Libyan Oil Company Calls For Reopening Of Ras Lanuf Refinery
  • 6 days Libya Triples Oil Revenues In 2017 As Production Recovers
  • 6 days Exxon Treats Guyana To 6th Offshore Discovery Since 2015
  • 6 days Canadian Crude Oil Exports Decline On Keystone Pipeline Leaks
  • 6 days Pacific Coast, Florida Oppose Offshore Oil Drilling Plan
  • 6 days Oil Price Rise Not Enough: Angola Ditches U.S. Dollar Peg
  • 6 days China To “Deal Seriously” With Violators Of Oil Sanctions On North Korea
  • 6 days Toshiba Dumps Westinghouse For $4.6B
  • 6 days Aramco Takes Big Step Toward IPO
  • 6 days Oil And Gas Run Low As East Coast Sees Record Snowfall
  • 7 days New Mexico Is Now Third-Largest U.S. Oil Producer
  • 7 days U.S. To Open Drilling In Previously Protected Zones
  • 7 days New Report Spots Inconsistencies In Obama Oil & Gas Testing Approvals
  • 7 days U.S. Firms Interested In Boosting Oil, Gas Presence In Iraq

Breaking News:

Trump Says U.S. “Could Conceivably” Rejoin Paris Climate Accord

Alt Text

There Aren’t Enough Truckers In Texas

As Permian production continues to…

Alt Text

Trump Proposes Most Aggressive Offshore Drilling Plan Ever

The Trump administration has proposed…

Alt Text

Oil Tops $60 At Close of Year

Oil prices climbed 11 percent…

  1. Home
  2. Energy
  3. Energy-General
MINING.com

MINING.com

MINING.com is a web-based global mining publication focusing on news and commentary about mining and mineral exploration. The site is a one-stop-shop for mining industry…

More Info

Share

Related News

Congo’s Cobalt Tax Hike Threatens EV Market

By MINING.com - Jan 11, 2018, 2:00 PM CST EV

The Democratic Republic of Congo may soon more than double the tax mining companies operating in the country pay on exports of cobalt, a key component in the lithium-ion batteries that power electric cars and mobile phones.

The African nation, responsible for about two thirds of global cobalt output, has been evaluating the measure since last month, when a major revision to the 2002 Mining Code was passed by the parliament’s lower house.

If also approved by the Senate, the new law will qualify cobalt as a “strategic commodity” and so the royalty on exports of that metal will increase to 5 percent from 2 percent. Taxes on base metals, in turn, would increase to 3.5 percent, Bloomberg reports:

Mines Minister Martin Kabwelulu singled out cobalt’s “not only strategic but also critical character” on the world market. Tantalum, a scarce mineral extracted from so-called coltan ore and used in smartphones, could also be taxed at the higher rate, Kabwelulu said.

A royalty increase, paired with increasing political risk in Congo and the importance of conflict-free metals would give investors one more reason to look for cobalt elsewhere, experts say.

The most likely outcome of such tax increase would be a further compression in the amount of capital deployed into new mine construction and exploration in the DRC, Trent Mell, President and CEO of Canada's First Cobalt (TSX-V, ASX:FCC) told MINING.com.

"We came very close to making a significant investment in the DRC in 2017, but reversed course as we concluded the geopolitical backdrop was getting worse. This surprising news is just one more reason for investors like us to look elsewhere," Mell said. Related: The Biggest Loser Of The OPEC Deal

His company is now directing all efforts on primary or by-product cobalt opportunities and refiners, battery manufacturers and energy material companies are already expressing interest in what First Cobalt is doing. "By looking for cobalt as our primary focus, with additional payable metals, such as copper, nickel and in our case silver, we have taken a new approach to exploration to offer investors better exposure to the metal," Mell said.

Cobalt prices went ballistic last year, with the metal quoted on the London Metal Exchange ending 2017 at $75,500, a 129 percent annual surge sparked by intensifying supply fears and an expected demand spike from battery markets.

Top mining companies including Glencore (LON:GLEN), Randgold Resources (LON:RRS), China Molybdenum (HKG:3993) and Ivanhoe Mines currently operate in the DRC.

Through the chamber of mines, an industry lobby group, companies have opposed to the proposed reforms to the country’s 16-year-old code, saying that while it would boost government revenues, it would also make investments in the sector unprofitable.

(Click to enlarge)

Cobalt prices went ballistic last year, with the metal quoted on the London Metal Exchange ending 2017 at $75,500, a 129 percent annual surge.

By Mining.com

More Top Reads From Oilprice.com:




Back to homepage


Previous Post

Will Surging U.S. Shale Kill Off The Oil Rally?
MINING.com

MINING.com

MINING.com is a web-based global mining publication focusing on news and commentary about mining and mineral exploration. The site is a one-stop-shop for mining industry…

More Info

Related posts

Leave a comment

Leave a comment




Most Popular

What Is Keeping Oil From Breaking $70?

What Is Keeping Oil From Breaking $70?
3 Million Barrels Per Day Could Go Offline In 2018

3 Million Barrels Per Day Could Go Offline In 2018

 Europe Becomes Victim of Russia’s Newest Oil Strategy

Europe Becomes Victim of Russia’s Newest Oil Strategy

 The World’s Most Expensive Oil

The World’s Most Expensive Oil

 Saudis Slash Oil Price To Save U.S. Market Share

Saudis Slash Oil Price To Save U.S. Market Share

Most Commented

EV Range Set To Triple With New Lithium Battery Breakthrough

EV Range Set To Triple With New Lithium Battery Breakthrough

 What Is Keeping Oil From Breaking $70?

What Is Keeping Oil From Breaking $70?

 What’s Behind The Canadian Rig Count Crash

What’s Behind The Canadian Rig Count Crash

 Venezuela To Launch Oil-Backed Petro Cryptocurrency Within Days

Venezuela To Launch Oil-Backed Petro Cryptocurrency Within Days
Oilprice - The No. 1 Source for Oil & Energy News

© OilPrice.com

The materials provided on this Web site are for informational and educational purposes only and are not intended to provide tax, legal, or investment advice.

Nothing contained on the Web site shall be considered a recommendation, solicitation, or offer to buy or sell a security to any person in any jurisdiction.

Merchant of Record: A Media Solutions trading as Oilprice.com